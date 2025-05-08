Queen’s University Law School Professor, Bruce Pardy, has become a leading voice for the principle that at least one part of Canada, probably Alberta, should take advantage of the current uncertainty to secede from Canada in order to become an independent sovereign country.

Professor Pardy finds some common themes connecting the harmful severity of the COVID fiasco, the rampant corruption and incompetence of the Trudeau government, as well as the the sleazy disregard for Canada’s constitution in the rush to install as PM the international Bankster, Mark Carney.

All these phenomena demonstrate deep structural problems built into the foundational structures of the Canada that emerged from the reactionary side of the American Revolution. Carney’s instant prime ministership can be seen as the epitome of a lack of due diligence in the way Parliament and Canada’s administrative state conduct public affairs. Basically Canadians are down to being governed by whatever our self-appointed Lords and Masters can get away with. The Office of Governor-General, the highest “Crown” Office in the Land, has become a particular embarrassment jam packed with partisan favouritism.

When I first heard Professor Pardy’s approach to the issues, including the nature of legal, territorial and economic nature of Canada’s inheritances from history, I felt moved to present some of the deeper background embedded in our country’s French, British and Aboriginal traditions. To me it is highly significant that Canada, which went through a number of incarnations long before 1776, is much older than the United States. In fact much of the United States is on land that used to be Canada.

Canamerica?

I see the possibility that the new state of affairs that began with Donald Trump’s repeated references to Canada as the 51st state, could well give rise to a far more elaborate territorial reorganization of the North America than we can easily envisage at this stage. I first published a draft of this essay in late January of this year. Please see

C2C Journal has published an informative essay capturing what Professor Pardy sees as “Canada’s Constitutional State.”

