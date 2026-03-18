Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Donna's avatar
Donna
7h

Good. You're starting to get this out! 👍🏻👏🏻

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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
2h

As stated this war is absolute insanity.. 😒

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