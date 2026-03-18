Messianic Christian Zionists Now Directing the US War Machine
Trump's Religious MAGA Maniacs Continue to Push Humanity Towards a Realization of Their Own Apocalyptic Fantasies. Who Will Dare Confront, Restrain and Eject the Fanatics from the US Armed Forces?
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Good. You're starting to get this out! 👍🏻👏🏻
As stated this war is absolute insanity.. 😒