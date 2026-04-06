Jasper National Park will forever be associated with one of its most prominent former residents, the legendary Monika Schaefer.

https://freespeechmonika.com/

Over the decades when Monika lived in the town of Jasper, she has worn many hats and generated a plethora of varied musical tunes. Monika was a Warden of Jasper National Park, including the services she rendered in patrolling alone on horseback the outback regions of one of one of Canada’s best-known national wildlife preserves.

Monika threw herself into becoming a renowned environmentalist as well as a frequent candidate for the Green Party of Canada. In this capacity she became a prominent Green Party political figure. She befriended Elizabeth May who would later backstab her in a very aggressive way.

Monika became a going concern in Jasper as a violin teacher. She was much in demand. During this period she became widely recognized as one of the community’s most popular performing artists, including as a frequent entertainer in a number of senior citizens’ homes. She was especially gifted at turning her fiddle to the prolific production of a wide array of styles.

When I used visit her frequently in Jasper in 2015 and 2016, Monika was much discussed in the local media as one of the community’s most controversial commentators. She was following in the important footprints of the one and only Ernst Zundel. As I was getting to know her, Monika helped me to achieve an open-minded appreciation of Zundel’s outstanding contributions to the intellectual life of Canada where he faced much crude contempt and even violent obstruction.

The obstructions included the burning down of his Toronto house along with its excellent irreplaceable library of rare books and documents. Those who torched Zundel’s home and his literary collection were well known members of the local Israel First Lobby. None of its members were ever charged with committing this crime.

As I came to see it, Zundel had devoted himself to seeking evidence-based “revision” of prevailing narratives with the aim of easing the most visceral legacy of the Second World War. Zundel saw Canada as the most promising ground on which to mount the quest for a New World reconciliation to open up middle ground between the winning and losing sides of WWII. When Zundel was most active in the 1980s, he and many of his colleagues referred to their metier as “Holocaust revsionism.”

This phrase was unilaterally replaced with the nonsensical term, “Holocaust Denial,” as a result of the efforts of Holocaust Studies Prof. Deborah Lipstandt and her billionaire backers. By her own account these backers included Hollywood’s Stephen Spielberg, Edgar Bronfman and the Epstein class executive officer, Leslie Wexner.

https://b0f646cfbd7462424f7a-f9758a43fb7c33cc8adda0fd36101899.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/author-essays/AE-9780060593773.pdf

In 2018 Monika, a Canadian by birth, was wrongfully locked up in a German jail because she had moved along the same trajectory of research and commentary pursued by Ernst Zundel. Monika had the gall to question repressive government incursions on free thought and free speech in order to dictate how some facets of history must be interpreted and described.

To openly question and defy these evil dictates is to risk incarceration of the kind that Monika and her brother, Alfred, have both experienced. They have both been subject to the combined repressions by both the German and Canadian government while under the ruling authority of the transnational Israel First Lobby.

There were echoes of the beginnings of a similar kind of coercive intolerance put on bold display at the University of Lethbridge. On Feb 4 it was the scene of a rampage I witnessed even as I also felt the verbal and physical blows of its attackers and vandals. I have written about the multicultural assembly brought together by a zealous University administration in Alberta responsible for the creation of an intolerant Native Rights Mob.

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/a-universitys-making-of-a-native rights mob

Then I wrote about Prof. Leroy Little Bear strange effort to claim the moral high ground while he gave cover to the University of Lethbridge’s unaccountable President, Dr. Digvir Jayas.

Back to text

Monika has chosen to intervene in this matter by urging the provincial government to investigate a telling episode of coercive intolerance pointing to deep systemic problems in the advanced education system of Alberta. Below is the text of her letter.

“2026 April 2 To the Minister of Advanced Education in Alberta the Honourable Myles McDougall, ~ copied to ‘cc’ list shown below, and an extensive ‘bcc’ list not shown (blind copy) ~ Extraordinary events happened on the University of Lethbridge campus on February 4th, 2026. Mob behaviour in the Atrium was so extreme that campus security was inadequate, and the Lethbridge Police force had to be called in. I am wondering if an investigation has taken place, and if there were any repercussions for the violent and abusive elements in the crowd. Apparently an email was sent out on the morning of February 4th, in which students and faculty were warned that there would be a controversial individual coming to the Atrium. The message implied that this was a problematic person, and so it follows that the students were being encouraged and incited to deal with the visitor as an unwelcomed entity. Some classes were even cancelled, to facilitate maximum attendance in the Atrium. The email sent out to students and faculty did not name the unwelcome guest, but we can assume the reference was to Professor Frances Widdowson. It turned out that there were four people. Professor Emeritus Anthony Hall attended with Professor Frances Widdowson, and both professors brought their spouses. Professor Hall had taught at the U of Lethbridge for 26 years until 2016. This was his campus. The crowd of students (and others?) which gathered in the Atrium on February 4th became aggressive, violent, loud and utterly disrespectful (understatement!) towards the four elderly people — Frances Widdowson being the young one among them. Professor Hall and his wife are both in their 70’s. The students truly took on angry mob behaviour. They had signs to the effect of “make your ears bleed!”, while blasting horns mere inches from the ears of the visiting four. Those instruments were fetched from the music room. Property was vandalized. All of Professor Hall’s papers which he had brought along were grabbed and torn to pieces. This aggressive behaviour continued for a long time. Eventually Tony Hall was left alone, unprotected, while still surrounded by the mob. To my understanding, he was physically jostled, and thrown out onto the sidewalk by this mob. The logical, sane, and correct response to this criminal assault on the four visitors would be a serious investigation followed by serious repercussions. Instead, the students have been praised for their behaviour. Professor Leroy Littlebear held a “purification ceremony” the following week, and congratulated the students, telling them they did well. Is this for real? What does that say about the University of Lethbridge? What are the students learning? What is the agenda? What kind of behaviour is being encouraged? Will there be an investigation into these events? Have criminal charges been laid yet? Here are two articles, both of which should be studied and utilized as evidence in your investigation: https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/a-universitys-making-of-a-native rights mob

This is a very serious matter, and I await a response. sincerely, Monika Schaefer McBride, B.C. 250-569-7024 (land-line) copies to: President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lethbridge Digvir S. Jayas Provost and Vice-Chair Academic Michelle Helstein Chair of the Board of Governors Karen Reid Governance Analyst Lavonne Svenson Chancellor Terry Whitehead Student Union President Alejandro Figueroa Chief of the Lethbridge Police Service Shahin Mehdizadeh Professor Anthony Hall Professor Leroy Littlebear Professor Frances Widdowson Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith (Brooks - Medicine Hat) Bridge City News Lethbridge News Now Lethbridge Herald MLA Lethbridge West Rob Miyashiro MLA Lethbridge East Nathan Neudorf Will University of Lethbridge Mobbing be Investigated "president@uleth.ca" <president@uleth.ca>,

"provost@uleth.ca" <provost@uleth.ca>,

"board.chair@uleth.ca" <board.chair@uleth.ca>,

"governance@uleth.ca" <governance@uleth.ca>,

"chancellor@uleth.ca" <chancellor@uleth.ca>,

"su.president@uleth.ca" <su.president@uleth.ca>,

Anthony James <antoniusjameshall@gmail.com>,

"littlebear@uleth.ca" <littlebear@uleth.ca>,

Frances Widdowson <widdowsonfrances@gmail.com>,

"Brooks.MedicineHat@assembly.ab.ca" <Brooks.MedicineHat@assembly.ab.ca>,

"info@bridgecitynews.ca" <info@bridgecitynews.ca>,

"lethbridge.Newsroom@pattisonmedia.com" <lethbridge.Newsroom@pattisonmedia.com>,

"kjordan@lethbridgeherald.com" <kjordan@lethbridgeherald.com>,

"lethbridge.West@assembly.ab.ca" <lethbridge.West@assembly.ab.ca>,

"lethbridge.East@assembly.ab.ca" <lethbridge.East@assembly.ab.ca>

Here are two audio discussions on the matter between Monika and I, as part of her regular webcast, The Flipside

https://odysee.com/@MonikaSchaefer:2/Monika-82:a

https://odysee.com/@MonikaSchaefer:2/Monika-84:a

Further Reflections

When I first began to collaborate with Monika in 2015, we began calling attention at public meetings and in notices to the very destructive nature of the transformations ushered in by lies and crimes of 9/11. The misrepresentation of what really happened in Manhattan and at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, helped prepare public opinion for going along with a new series of US wars for the Israel. These wars to advance Israel’s expansionary and power-seeking agenda were aimed at bringing about regime change in Muslim-majority countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The enactment of the Zionist scheme had a number of intertwined objectives. A prominent motivation for mounting the Mother of All False Flags was to arouse anti-Muslim fears in the public’s imagination. A staged event featuring a theatrical display of Islamic jihad and terrorism was created. The manipulation was purposely aimed at creating a new global enemy to replace the defunct Soviet Union.

The hungry appetites of the USA’s military industrial complex were thus supplied with the imagery of an open-ended global enemy meant to give coherence to the psychological operations that constitute the essence of an ill-defined Global War on Terror. The civilizational decline set in motion in 2001 in the 9/11 False Flag, has been very fast and disastrous for the largest part of humanity.

In 2001 the USA was by far the most influential superpower. The makers of the Global War on Terror targeted not a single human enemy. Instead they targeted a vague and slippery quality. Is terror something that can be eliminated through the terror of war? It would make as much sense to declare a war on say bad jokes or on burping. It would make a lot more sense to declare a war against hunger or poverty or loneliness.

It is sometimes said that what appears as terrorism to certain people can simultaneously be perceived by others as freedom fighting. The war on terror would outlaw revolutionary freedom fighting like the process resulting in the founding of the United States. By declaring a War on Terror, the Lords of the US military apparatus and its Israeli offshoots appointed themselves as the judge and jury of what constitutes terrorism.

Indeed, these agencies of mass murder with the means to create mass terror on huge scale, set themselves up as a global police force to invent and to decimate those arbitrarily designated as “terrorists.” Designated terrorists have no appeal process. They are considered guilty with not set process to prove themselves innocent.

The seizure of this imperative opened the path to almost unfathomable crimes undertaken by the world’s leading terrorists. These predatory terrorists have demonstrated their capacity to exercise military, media and medical dominance based in the weaponry of mass destruction maintained by the USA and Israel.

This sequence of invasions beginning with Afghanistan and Iraq has now culminated in the US-Israeli-initiated invasion of Iran, a war whose core intrigue is Bibi Netanyahu’s recruitment of Donald Trump and the rest of the Epstein class. Trump has been inducted into Netanyahu’s failing efforts to present himself as a modern-day replica of the ruthless Eurasian conquerer, Genghis Kahn.

On March 19 Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared in a press conference in Israel

“history proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good”.

On 1 April US President Donald Trump adopted Netanyahu’s Luciferian approach. The captive Commander In Chief declared the US intention to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages where they should stay.”

https://www.972mag.com/netanyahu-genghis-khan-jesus-sparta/#:~:text=Benjamin%20Netanyahu’s%20first%20English%2Dlanguage,wakes%20them%20up%20too%20late.%E2%80%9D

In their conduct in high office both Trump, the prototypical pedophile, and Netanyahu, the Epstein class’ lead blackmailer, claimed varieties of both divine and civilizational entitlement. They claimed the imperatives of chosenite exceptionalism as if they enjoyed impunity above the law.

The current round of mass of mass murder began to gather added momentum in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Yemen. This phenomenon has developed parallel with the wholesale assassinations of leaders of the Axis of Resistance but especially those of Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansarullah in Yemen, as well as key elements of the rotating living and dead Iranian leadership

In all these instances the international system has provided immunity from apprehension and prosecution for the most lurid offenders. All of this activity in the international community is serving to highlight the array of controversies attending the phenomenon of genocide.

Putting Genocide in the Spotlight

The world’s first law of genocide coalesced at the United Nations in 1948 as part of the same complex of enactments extending a problematic international recognition to the formation of Israel. Monika Schaefer has been affected by these developments.

In recent times she has been following closely what she sees as a contrived political assertion that Canada is a genocidal polity whose property-owning citizens should be subjected to forms of dispossession for their supposed involvement in the alleged crime.

Monika has observed that ever since since Justin Trudeau became the Prime Minister of Canada in 2015, a growing constituency has mobilized to promote the concept that Canada is a genocidal country. This label is said to come largely from reports of the abusive treatment of Indian youths in Indian residential schools. These schools came into being in the late 1800s through a partnership between the Christian churches and the government of the Dominion of Canada.

Without getting into the nitty gritty of the politics of the unsupported contention that mass graves of Indian students surround many Indian residential schools, I see Monika’s contribution to this subject as having a rather unique motivation. I would situate that motivation in her her principled commitment as a German-Canadian who has formulated and publicized a revisionist history of German-Jewish relations during the culminating stages of WWII.

In coming to this conclusion, I think back to our early collaboration on our attempts to understand and contribute to a revisionist account of 9/11. That account came to be shared and affirmed by hundreds of thousands of analysts worldwide. While we disagree on some aspects of interpretation we share a rough outline of the event that altered the subsequent history of the twenty-first century.

That subject of agreement highlights the role of the Israel First Lobby especially in the United States. That Lobby was instrumental in planning the 9/11 False Flag and misrepresenting it to advance its own geopolitical goals. The key to that misrepresentation, which is made to seem pervasive to this day, concerns the creation of the myth that Islamic jihadists acting independently brought about 9/11. The event when combined with the misrepresentation and the ongoing cover up, forms the transformative episode that gave rise to the emergence of the monumental psy op known as the Global War on Terror.

Monika is part of a significant constituency that rejects the view that Canada is a genocidal polity epitomized by the activities that took place in Indian residential schools. She shares these views with the likes of of Frances Widdowson and Prof. Tom Flanagan. They are among a few dozen individuals who have devoted considerable academic, journalistic and political energy to demonstrating the falseness of the unfounded claims that mass graves surround many Indian residential schools.

Trudeau immediately jumped on the mass graves narrative to advance his fantasies of Canada as the world’s first post-national country. In Trudeau’s mind, Canada was peopled by unsavoury settlers who built the country by genociding the Indigenous peoples.

News of the supposed radar discovery of a mass grave at the site of the old Kamloops residential school was seized upon by the Trudeau government. Trudeau immediately ordered the creation of big budgets to develop and publicize the mass-grave interpretations in coordination with his attempt to define Canada as a genocidal country.

The rush of new patronage money went to purchase the usual fanfare from Trudeau’s presstitute friends as well as from well-funded Indian chiefs and their administrators but especially those embedded in the Liberal Party. The new flow of easy federal money was sought by grant-hungry academics and by the wide array of operatives inside and around Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission gathered around Judge Murray Sinclair.

Not surprisingly, the Native Rights Mob assembled by the University administration in partnership with the Indigenous Studies complex at the University of Lethbridge, is firmly ensconced within this Lobby. The Lobby and its friends clearly cannot tolerate the interpretations of the likes of the spurned and demeaned Dr. Frances Widdowson.

Arrested in Germany for Answering Legal Accusations

As I understand it, Monika and her brother Alfred looked into the nature of the lies and crimes of the Israel First Lobby in its many-faceted involvements in the 9/11 case. This scrutiny caused the siblings to re-evaluate with increased skepticism the prevailing Holocaust narrative.

I know I was influenced by the view that the revelations concerning the prominent role of the Israel First Lobby in the 9/11 False Flag tend to shed light on other Tall Tales of those spinning the yarns in Jewish and Zionist centres of power. The propensity to not give the benefit of the doubt to veteran liars gathered momentum as broad public understanding developed concerning the lies and crimes attending the genocidal monstrosities that started in Gaza and continue to move on from there.

Monika’s encounter with Germany’s legal system has been a factor in her assessment of what is underway in Canada. Monika was apprehended in early 2018 when she stopped by to observe a trial of Sylvia Stolz in Munich. Observers identified Monika in the gallery and she was picked up by police and slammed into jail for several months without any charges being laid. The German and Canadian government’s took their lead from B’nai Brith Canada. Who is really in charge?

Sylvia Stolz was Ernst Zundel’s lawyer in the 2006-07 era when this wrongfully- persecuted revisionist historian was kidnapped from Canada to face trial in Germany. As a result of her words and actions as Zundel’s German lawyer, Sylvia Stolz was arrested, tried and jailed for attempting to defend Zundel from the accusations he faced. Her crime was to “deny the Holocaust” in countering the accusations pressed against Zundel.

https://www.splcenter.org/resources/reports/german-neo-nazi-lawyer-gets-prison/

When Monika’s trial finally eventually came, she faced the same prohibition as Zundel; the same prohibition also facing Stolz when she attempted to defend her client. The accused in such trials are prevented from countering the accusations pressed against them. The same goes for their lawyers. The content of so-called Holocaust denial is said to be a given, a undebatable “fact” in every detail as proclaimed by “judicial notice,” a profoundly corrupt legal device in this contentious context.

When Monika introduced me to the videos about the life of Ernst Zundel, the title, “Germany Get Off Your Knees” came up repeatedly. It seems to me that Ernst Zundel as well as Monika and Alfred Shaefer have learned that it is very difficult to get Germany to get off its knees after WWII.

The largest part of the German people have deeply internalized an image of themselves profoundly guilty group of substandard human beings. They have been made by the Israel First Lobby to wallow deeply self-reproach taken to extreme degrees. They seem to have no problem paying decade after decade for now-intergenerational forms of reparations for their ancestors’ treatment of Jews in World War II. The people of Germany continue to give themselves over to the idea that the first duty of Germany is to back up the people and government of Israel no matter what.

I recall being in Munich in 2016 with Monika when we happened upon a civic square celebrating the defeat of Adolph Hitler’s National Socialist government. I dawned on me at the time that I have never witnessed another government making a memorial to its own defeat in war. This is a phenomenon that has been studied carefully by an organization entitled Justice for Germans which Monika helped to found.

From what I can understand of how Monika seems to sees it, she believes Canadians are now being subjected to efforts to demoralize and downgrade them. They are being subjected to a milder version of the same tactics that worked so well against Germans. By depicting Canada as a genocidal country, shame and the loss of self-respect is being inculcated.

This process is especially marked among young Canadians subjected to woke curricula in public schools during their most impressionable years. The aim would be to make it easier over time to disempower, dispossess and subordinate significant portions of the Canadian population.

Some Final Thoughts

For my part, I continue to mull over Monika’s concept. During my years as Professor of Native American Studies at the University of Lethbridge beginning in 1990, I have included in my teaching recognition of genocidal elements in some branches of Indian residential schools.

Canada’s domestic Indian laws began with legislation know as an “Act for the Gradual Civilization of the Indian Tribes in Canada.” The aim of the Indian residential schools was to advance the transformation of Indian wards of the state into normal Canadian citizens with right and responsibilities the same as everyone else.

The record is very clear that Indian students were indeed often abused and sometimes outright raped in a system that many former students remember as a nightmare to be endured. The pedophile staff members were sometimes known to the authorities who for the most part failed to intervene in defence of those children who were in no position to defend themselves. This black mark on Canada’s history haas been acknowledge. It is very real.

On the other hand there is a range of verdicts from former Indian students that vary depending on time and place and circumstance. There were decent staff members who tried to live up to high standards according to the ethos of their times. A minority of former students appreciate and laud the education they received.

Trying to pressure or coerce Indian students to put aside their Aboriginal culture with the goal of making them “normal” Canadian citizens carries, of course some very condescending connotations. On the other hand one can identify a liberal underpinning in some aspects of the embrace of assimilative objectives. In Israel, for instance, there has been no such thing as Palestinian residential schools aimed at reconstructing Palestinians as “normal” Jewish Israelis ready to fit into the prevailing body politic.

When it comes to the subject of genocide in Indian Country, I tend to look beyond Canada to the Western Hemisphere. As I see it, the Indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere have experienced since 1492 persistent genocidal incursions that transformed a huge part of the planet from an Old World to a New World devoted receiving and enriching immigrants and their descendants. The Indian residential school saga in Canada forms one aspect of this larger hemispheric process.

Imagine what might have come to pass if the Spanish conquistadors had sought to merge their own cultures into those of the Aztecs, Incas and Mayans. Imagine if the process of mutual accommodation has been extended and expanded throughout the hemisphere right up to the present day.

Ironically, all the flury of activity that arose with the supposed discovery of “mass graves” was partly driven by the enthusiasms of the Truth and Reconciliation process. This process was meant to arouse domestic conversation around “cultural genocide” while avoiding the domain of the United Nations and its 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Cultural genocide does not violate any criminal law. On the other hand Section 2 (e) of the Genocide Convention is defined as “Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.” Various forms of this activity did indeed take place in the operation of Indian residential schools in Canada after 1948. Hence the government of Canada has formally committed genocide that could form the basis of a case at the United Nations.

In recent weeks I have looked into the role of the Department of Native American Studies at the University of Lethbridge in the drafting of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Because of the incorpration of this Declaration into the laws of British Columbia and the law of Dominion of Canada, UNDRIP forms the basis of considerable anxiety that allegations of genocide in Canada will be followed up with acts of court-ordered dispossession of the settler population.

When I visited Monika and her brother near Munich, I took part in making a video to answer the question of whether I supported open debate on the Holocaust. That question at the time seemed to me like a no brainer. Of course I supported open debate on every subject including the much ballyhooed Holocaust. I was made to feel different emotions when my school banded together with B’nai Brith Canada to plant the flag of Israel First propaganda as a top priority for the University of Letbridge..

The more I thought about it, the more intellectually insulting seemed to me the idea of replacing a very normal process of revisionism as advanced by Ernst Zundel, with a very constrained process of thumbs up or a thumbs down, a categoric yes or a no. After thinking about it for a few years, the absurdities of accusations of “Holocaust Denial” became for me overwhelming. Up to the surface came the following analysis now captured in print. See