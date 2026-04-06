Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
2d

I lived in Elizabeth May's riding. When their group in the Green Party wanted to join the BDS

Elizabeth May actually quit and walked out of the Green Party Sadly they backed down and begged her to come back which OF COURSE she did. All within a 24 hour period. So sad about Monika's brother - just awful - Germany is a scourge on the face of the earth now.

I wish I lived closer to McBride. I remember thinking of moving there. Near to Osoyoos

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
1d

Excellent account of undemocratic policies

The new ZioBeast flag has a blue Swastika in the center. (Apologies to the Nazis)

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