The partnership of the United States and Israel is now embodied in the perverse relationship between Trump and Netanyahu. This lurid partnership forms the lynch pin enabling the world’s greatest practitioners and exporters of mass terrorism to continue their monumental crime spree with impunity.

The wicked and radical partnership between Trump and Netanyahu is taking to heightened levels the diabolical collaboration energizing recent rounds of state-sponsored atrocities. This corporatist tsunami of US-Israel-backed terrorism threatens to soak the earth with even greater outpourings of blood and guts.

The murder of Ayatollah Khamenei adds to the infamy of the long list of martyred Muslim leaders assassinated by the thugs encircling the Jewish supremacist mob boss, Bibi Netanyahu. Netanyahu epitomizes the Luciferian core currently embodying the war mongering essence of the Judeo-Christian heritage these days.

The US origin story once associated with Thomas Jefferson and George Washington is now being supplanted by the regime of the dead or alive Jeffrey Epstein. The USA’s demeaned condition is exemplified by the blackmailed subordination of Child Rapist Donald Trump.

The so-called Land of the Free has become the world’s premier symbol of the massive betrayal of the life chances of our posterity, even seven generations hence. Stand up for peace! Protect our children from the pedophiles and war profiteers.