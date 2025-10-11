Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Emanuel Pastreich
Tony, Griffin was a heroic figure and I do remember him well from those dark days. But his heroism extended standing up against the dark forces who took big money to deny catastrophic global warming. Like me, he wrote with passion in his book Unprecedented about the potential extinction of humanity. Griffin proves that truth telling means standing up against the four great state crimes: 9/11 and it's aftermath, the counterfeiting of Money by banks and billionaires via the Federal Reserve, the COVID 19 reign of terror, and the promotion of "climate change is a hoax" in the face of an uninhabitable planet. And yet, to this day, unlike brave professor Griffin, you accept and promote this ,,"global warming is a hoax" material. I hope you will realize the mistake and join with us. We are happy to hold an open discussion.

Mark R. Elsis
Brave Tucker... 24 years later finally saying something about 911, but in reality it is a total limited hangout. Brave Tucker... is a sold out traitor who mocked all 911 truthers for 20 plus years.

911: Rick Adams Uncensored Interviews Mark R. Elsis, September 9, 2017, Hour One (1:00:00)

https://rumble.com/v3gmoin-rick-adams-uncensored-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-september-9-2017-hour-one.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

911: Rick Adams Uncensored Interviews Mark R. Elsis, September 9, 2017, Hour Two (1:00:00)

https://rumble.com/v3ggz3x-rick-adams-uncensored-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-september-9-2017-hour-two.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

From the grandfather of 911 truth

Mark R. Elsis

