Tucker Carlson is imposing fresh bull shit on top of the outlandish lies that constitute the official narrative of 9/11 and its genesis. The medium of this disinformation is a five-part series that Tucker produced and narrates.

Let’s put this development in historical context.

As far as I know, Tucker Carson has never officially owned up to his disgraceful performance in interviewing Dr. David Ray Griffin, an esteemed Professor of the Philosophy of Religion and Theology at Claremont University in California. The video below was recorded at NBC in August of 2006.

In the wake of the events of September 11, 2001, Prof. Griffin devoted much of his professional energy over a number years to researching and writing eleven well-received books on the 9/11 debacle. Most of the volumes debunk a particular technical aspect, one by one, of the US government’s version of the 9/11 event.

Over time these well-documented and accessible publications have had a significant impact in exposing the extent of the government and media lies and crimes perpetrated before, during, and after 9/11. Moreover, David Ray Griffin Griffin was far from alone in his efforts within the formidable academic branch of the 9/11 Truth movement.

So far, however, the old 9/11 bull shit has not yet been properly dislodged. The Hollywoodized psy op in Manhattan and at the Pentagon continues be treated as fact that makes its way into many texts of school history books.

Looking back we can see how much of our society has been altered for the worse because of the way the Mother of All 9/11 False Flags was exploited to usher in many repressive measures. For starters, 9/11 created a pretext for many US wars for Israel in Muslim-majority countries throughout the Middle East.

The resulting War on Terror is currently being recycled as justification for the genocide in Gaza. “Hamas terrorists” are cast as the scapegoats to be blamed for basically everything.

In the interview, Carlson condemned Prof. Griffin’s work as “wrong, blasphemous and sinful.” Tucker constantly interrupted his distinguished guest with an unseemly and dismissive lack of civility. In trying to justify his sneering contempt, Tucker asked his audience how it could be that Prof. Griffin is right on 9/11, notwithstanding the fact that that the scholar goes against such a uniform consensus on the part of the “whole” mainstream media.

In his introduction to his just-released 5-part series, Carlson makes reference to the failure of the Legacy media to report anything like the true events of 9/11 or to keep up with the emergence of credible alternatives like those introduced years ago by Prof. Griffin. Two decades after Tucker’s 2006 smear job, the presidential contender fails to confess in introducing his new series, that he was once a strident media operative that did his part to discredit a very important 9/11 whistle blower.

The world would be a much better place without the ongoing oppression kept in place by the the continuing reign of the lies and crimes of 9/11.

The main eye-witness source of the narrative in the first episode is Mark Rossini, an FBI agent who accuses the “CIA bin Laden unit” as well as Philip Zelikow’s notorious 9/11 Commission of various dastardly deeds.

Tucker discredits himself by starting the story with the unexplained assumption that Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda are the actual culprits of 9/11. He shows right out of the starting gate that he’s not on top of his subject. He is recycling one of the true culprits’ foundational fabrications that 9/11 was pulled off independently by well organized Islamic jihadists under the leadership of a man in a cave in Afghanistan.

There is a large body of work to demonstrate that the bin Laden and al-Qaeda were CIA assets all along. In fact one prominent graduate of the al-Qaeda/CIA school for apprentice terrorists, Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Jolani), is now the President of Syria with US and Israeli backing.

A better place to pursue answers for the whodunnit questions are the neocon think tanks, but especially The Project for the New American Century and the American Enterprise Institute.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/bin-laden-didnt-do-911-2/5830378