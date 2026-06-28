The madness of our times is well illustrated by the ongoing military showdown pitting Iran against the Zionist partnership of the USA and Israel. This partnership is running into widespread popular opposition. This opposition from decent people everywhere, is rapidly rapidly turning against the extravagant backing by the US government of the Zionist project to advance Greater Israel.

That project is being pushed forward by means of unrestrained mass murder, conquest, and numerous targeted assassinations. With US backing, Israel has basically removed itself from adherence to anything approaching the rule of law.

The class of multibillionaire Jewish oligarchs that forms the core constituency pushing this agenda of Greater Israel, continues to spit in the face of public opinion in the USA and globally. Working through the prostituted US Congress and the treasonous Trump regime, the Zionist gangsters and money bags are intent on forcing the remaking of America. The goal is to incorporate the military and intelligence apparatus of Israel into the core operations of the US National Security State.

This development is A VERY BIG Deal currently being conducted in surreptitious haste and by the most ruthless and power-hungry Zionists racketeers in our midst. The Israel First gangsters are deploying their usual packages of Epsteinian bribing, blackmailing and intimidating to force politicians, media figures, judges and any influential individuals standing in the way, to get in line.

Right now great pressure is being mounted by the Zionist forces of Jewish supremacy to violate core features of the US Constitution together with what remains of the declining superpower’s tattered sovereignty.

The lack of conscientious media coverage of this effort to merge more deeply the governments of Israel and the USA is, under today’s standards, a telling indicator of the initiative’s significance. These days many of the really important aspects of what is going on are being pushed by the big media venues, including Google, to the sidelines of public awareness.

I suppose Alexander Sachon spoke for many when I raised this issue with him during our video conversation on the Wisdom Tradition Substack. He indicated that, in his view, the US-Israel merger has already come so far that it is “just more of the same.”

In contrast Dr. Joseph Sansone rises to the high level of insight required to perceive and analyse the Congressional provisions deigned to embed the Israeli government permanently into the core elements of the US National Security State. As he sees it, the initiative amounts to the “the Israeli overthrow of the US government.” With an abundance of evidence behind him, Dr. Sansone correctly characterizes the scheme of the Zionists racketeers, including prominently Donald Trump, as quintessentially “treasonous.”

TREASON

Dr. Sansone asserts that all those taking part in this scheme of sabotaging America to formalize the USA’s subordination to Israel should be investigated for treason.

I complete this Substack with the citation of Dr. Sansone’s important essay, which he completes with the following SOS. Dr. Sansone writes:

I am severely shadow banned. Share my articles please.

Treason: NDAA and Intelligence Act Bill Implements Israeli Takeover of United States Through Military and Intelligence Integration

Dr. Joseph Sansone

Jun 19, 2026

The alleged rift between Trump and Netanyahu over Israeli criminal bombings in Lebanon that assisted in derailing the peace process with Iran, appears to be political theater to distract from the current attempt by Israel to overthrow the United States government. If Trump and Vance were really upset with Israel, then President Trump would state clearly that he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if Section 219 remains (formerly 224), and the Intelligence Act Bill if Section 622 remained.

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NDAA Section 219 creates a permanent “Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” between the United States and Israel. This section mandates the integration of U.S. and Israeli defense research, development, testing, and production across highly sensitive domains, specifically including artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons systems, cyber capabilities, and biotechnology. Section 219 also establishes a joint institutional framework, an empowered Executive Agent at the Pentagon with precedence authority over other DoD components, and a permanent cooperative structure that operates outside the standard arms export control framework of the Arms Export Control Act and the Foreign Assistance Act.

Israel is not even a NATO ally, has not signed the NATO Status of Forces Agreement, is not a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, and is not a formal treaty ally of the United States. Yet Section 219 mandates a level of defense industrial and technological integration that exceeds what the United States maintains with its formal treaty allies.

Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 mandates the expansion of intelligence sharing between the United States and Israel across multiple intelligence domains, including signals intelligence (SIGINT), human intelligence (HUMINT), and geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). Section 622 does not merely authorize intelligence sharing, it requires it. The provision mandates that the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA Director, and the NSA Director expand and maintain intelligence sharing with Israeli counterpart agencies.

Section 622 restricts the President’s ability to suspend or reduce this intelligence sharing absent a specific, narrowly defined national security waiver, a restriction that transforms a discretionary executive function into a statutory obligation and imposes procedural burdens on the President’s exercise of his core foreign affairs authority. Section 622 contains no warrant requirement, no probable cause standard, no minimization procedures for United States person information, and no judicial oversight mechanism of any kind.

This great betrayal of America is highlighted by the DIA’s “Critical” Espionage Threat Assessment. The United States Defense Intelligence Agency has formally assessed the threat of Israeli espionage against United States persons and defense personnel as “critical”, the highest threat level in the DIA’s assessment framework. The DIA’s assessment documents specific incidents in which Israeli intelligence surreptitiously installed surveillance software on the devices of United States defense personnel. The DIA’s “critical” threat assessment is the official finding of the United States government’s own premier military intelligence agency. It is not a partisan allegation or an advocacy claim. It is the government’s own authoritative conclusion about the threat that Israeli intelligence poses to American citizens and American national security. Despite this official assessment, Sections 622 and 219 mandate that the United States permanently share intelligence with, and integrate its military systems into, the Israeli defense establishment, without any safeguards against the use of that intelligence to surveil or target American citizens.

Israel openly targets and associates private citizens it deems a threat. It has also engaged in hostilities against the United States. The USS Liberty is a clear example. The risk of armed conflict and lethal engagement between United States and Israeli forces is not a hypothetical proposition, it is a matter of historical record. On June 8, 1967, Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats attacked the USS Liberty, a clearly marked United States Navy intelligence vessel operating in international waters. The attack killed 34 American servicemembers and wounded 171 others. The attack demonstrates that the constitutional capacity to respond to hostilities with Israel must be preserved, not structurally surrendered.

This historical precedent is compounded by a contemporary pattern of lethal force against Americans. Since 2022, at least nine United States citizens have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers. None were charged with any crime, afforded any judicial process, or provided any opportunity to contest the basis for the use of lethal force against them. None of the perpetrators have faced criminal prosecution.

There is of course the likely involvement or knowledge of the Mossad on September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks.

This pattern of conduct, the killing of American citizens without due process, without criminal charges, and without accountability, is not a series of isolated incidents. It is a documented, ongoing practice by the foreign government with which the United States is being statutorily required to integrate its intelligence and military systems.

Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution vests the entirety of the executive power in the President. The management of foreign intelligence relationships, including the decision of what intelligence to share, with whom, and under what conditions, is a core executive function that falls within the President’s exclusive constitutional authority. Forcing future Presidents to share intelligence with Israel violates this basic Constitutional principle.

Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution provides that the President “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.” The Framers designed this supermajority requirement to ensure deliberate, broad-based consensus before the United States undertakes binding international commitments. Although, I would argue that the framers of the Constitution never envisioned such lunacy and that even a treaty can not ratify treason.

Both Section 622 and Section 219 create permanent, institutionalized, and structurally integrated international cooperation frameworks with a foreign sovereign that are, in substance and practical effect, binding international commitments of the kind the Treaty Clause was designed to govern. They were enacted by simple majority vote without Senate ratification by a two-thirds supermajority.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution vests in Congress the exclusive power to “declare War.” This constitutional grant of power is structural and belongs to each successive Congress. The Supreme Court has routinely upheld this principle. This Congress can not bind a future Congress in this manner. Congress is effectively prospectively nullifying a future Congress’s ability to exercise its Article I war powers.

In the event of a conflict, such as the documented June 8, 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty that killed 34 American servicemembers, a congressional declaration of war would require the United States to simultaneously shut down shared AI systems, sever real-time intelligence feeds, disable integrated missile defenses, and identify Israeli-origin components in U.S. programs of record. This disentanglement would take years and leave the United States militarily paralyzed in the interim.

The Fifth Amendment provides that no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The Supreme Court has recognized that the Due Process Clause “specially protects those fundamental rights and liberties which are, objectively, deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” The right not to be killed by the government, or by a foreign government acting with U.S. government assistance, without charge, trial, or judicial process is the most deeply rooted such right.

Mandating the sharing of intelligence and the integration of targeting-capable systems with a foreign government (Israel) that has killed at least nine American citizens since 2022 without charge, trial, or judicial process, a statutory scheme that creates a substantial and foreseeable risk of enabling the deprivation of life without due process of law, in violation of the Fifth Amendment is being created. These statutes use the government’s authority to create a mandatory intelligence sharing framework that provides Israeli intelligence with an opportunity to identify, surveil, and potentially target American citizens.

The Fourth Amendment protects “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.” These statutes empower Israeli intelligence, without any warrant requirement, probable cause standard, minimization procedures for U.S. person information, or judicial oversight mechanism. This mandatory sharing of comprehensive intelligence data with a foreign government that is an active espionage threat against Americans constitutes an unreasonable search within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment

Section 622’s mandatory intelligence sharing regime imposes a severe and objectively reasonable chilling effect on Plaintiff’s members’ First Amendment activities. Americans can reasonably fear that their communications, associations, and advocacy will be shared with Israeli intelligence, a foreign intelligence service that the DIA has formally assessed as a “critical” espionage threat against Americans and that has a documented record of targeting and killing individuals who are publicly critical of Israeli government conduct.

Israel will operate outside of judicial oversite and with no restrictions afforded by the Bill of Rights. No FOI request. No accountability. Israel is bribing, blackmailing, and intimidating members of Congress to move this legislation.

It is not enough that these bills get stopped. Those promoting the bills and funding them must be investigated for treason against the United States of America.

The only way this attempted overthrow of the United States does not occur is if members of both Houses of Congress and the Executive branch fear American citizens more than they do Israeli mobsters. On the 250th year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence paragraph two needs to be reviewed.

I am severely shadow banned. Share my articles please.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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