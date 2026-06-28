Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
8h

the relationship is parasitic. However it is not the case that a pure and innocent America is being taken over by an evil Israel. The US elites have outsourced the dirty work to Israel for a long time. Israel is covered in blood, naturally because it is the butcher

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