In the interval between February of 2022 and Feb of 2025, the indoctrinated political performers who were manoeuvred into positions of authority throughout the COVID years, were instructed to seize onto Ukraine as the object of shared military protection. Together these leaders of NATO countries, Justin Trudeau prominent among them, have made Ukraine the focus of a perverse fixation.

To this day I have never heard a serious explanation from Trudeau describing why he has chosen to invest so much of his own political capital as well as Canada’s military and financial capital (to the tune of at least $25 billion) in the government of Voldymyr Zelensky. It seems the Zelensky government in Ukraine and the Trudeau government of Canada have been running petty much neck and neck in terms of internal graft and corruption.

To this day as Trudeau continues to show up at meeting after meeting throughout Europe pretending that he still represents Canadians and can speak for the country’s future. I really can’t begin to understand that, even during these last few days of his pathetically clinging onto power, the outgoing Canadian PM seems to have adopted the goal of doing everything he can so that Ukraine will survive in its present putrid form. It seems to have become Trudeau’s highest, most impassioned political priority as he selfishly embroils Canada in one strategic mess after another.

In the illusory world depicted by armies of journalists paid to present propaganda as news, Ukraine has been weirdly misrepresented as if it embodies a paragon of high principle as well as coherent and solidly-rooted territorial integrity. On the other hand, Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s has concurrently been portrayed as a throwback to the era of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In this contrived reversion to the imagery of a long-departed era, Putin is wrongly represented as a personification of some sort of retro communist antithesis to the USA as once idealized (wrongfully of course) as the unchallenged leader of the “free world.”

There were journalists who opposed this nostalgic return to Cold War propaganda, propaganda where the widely discredited NATO is still being ludicrously portrayed as the supposed means of preserving US-inspired democracy against the rude territorial ambitions of conniving Russian expansionists.

Among the few journalists who have exposed the fraud of such characterizations have been the avucular Colonel McGregor, the assertive Scott Ritter, and the witty Pepe Escobar. They move in a circle of commentators whose evidence-based discourse dominates the content of regular shows by Judge Napolitano and the Danny Haiphong.

These maverick voices have been consistently pointed against the lies conveyed by the phalanx of journalists based in North America and Europe who depicted the Russians as the losers of the NATO-equipped units supposedly commanded by the Ukrainian Commander-In-Chief, Voldymyr Zelensky.

The orchestrated journalistic chorus singing their praises to Zelensky and NATO helped elevate this performer who went from being a pee pee playing pianist to become in the eyes of some very delusional scribes, the Winston Churchill of our time.

This comparison implicitly cast Vladimir Putin in the role of Adolf Hitler, an ironic depiction given the historical background of the crucial Russian role in the defeat of the Army of the National Socialist German Workers Party. This organization, one that created the basis of German government from 1933 until 1945, was initially pinned by their communist opponents with the the slang term of insult, “Nazis.”

Justin Trudeau is a good example of a politician who regularly condemns enemies like members of the the Freedom Truckers Convoy as “Nazis,” even as he aspires to ingratiate himself with real Nazis in Ukraine.

The further ironies of comparing Zelensky to Churchill in WWII are compounded by the fact that the core military units of the current Ukrainian government embrace the heritage of the Nazi Ukrainians who fought on the Hitlerian side of WWII.

The Russian side in the Ukrainian war has made it very clear that the Putin government enthusiastically embraces its Anti-Nazi heritage as it has every right to do. The goal of “denazification” was cited as one of its main reasons for intervening in Ukraine. This justification stood besides the existential necessity of opposing NATO’s hostile military encirclement of Moscow area. The Russian government of Mikhail Gorbachev was promised that such an expansion of NATO would not take place if the unification of East and West Germany was allowed at the close of the Cold War.

Canada’s Top Politicians Shower a Representative Nazi War Veteran with Two Standing Ovations in Parliament

The authoritarian behaviour of NATO, its member states, and the Biden administration has been quite consistent with their adoption of many features of Nazi governance. This embrace was rendered very explicit in late September of 2023 in a strange parliamentary ceremony in Ottawa.

Two standing ovations were given by all member on both Houses of the Canadian Parliament to a Waffen SS veteran, Yaraslov Hunka. This episode was speciously represented as some sort of mistake. It is quite clear, however, that the honouring of a Nazi war veteran was intended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Deputy PM, Chrystia Freeland.

Given the deep affection between Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky, it is possible that Canada’s visiting wartime president may have had a hand in the very offensive effort to test the waters to see if pro-Nazi sympathies could be cultivated by the Ukrainian-loving government of Canada.

Although she regularly protests that she is not influenced by the politics of her grandfather, Freeland is a grandchild of Hitler’s top propagandist in Galacia during WWII. Both she and Trudeau are obviously both infatuated with the National Socialist character of key elements of the Zelensky government and some of its NATO backers.

Accordingly, with some few exceptions, Western audiences were spun out of shape by the misrepresentations of the Russia-NATO conflict in Ukraine. My primary focus here, however, highlights one individual who did not go along with the NATO-authorized narrative.

Gonzolo Lira is featured here in this study of the Russia-NATO war in the period of Feb.-March, 2025 during the third-anniversary of this military conflict. This anniversary has been concurrent with the Ukraine war becoming a subject of substantial negotiations between the governments of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

This change in dynamics is calling renewed attention especially by Elon Musk to the death in Ukraine of political prisoner, Gonzolo Lira, in one of Zelensky’s dungeons. Lira’s demise inside a Ukrainian prison is not an isolated phenomenon. Many thousands of political prisoners of conscience are being processed through the courts and warehoused in Ukraine’s jails by the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. His period of office as an elected figure has long since expired.

Part of the cover up of the reactionary hell hole of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi government concerns the extent and severity in the crackdown on free speech and the right to dissent against the police state operations of the Zelensky government. Zelensky rules by dictate without any current electoral mandate from the Ukrainian people.

The repressive and kleptocratic character of the Zelensky/Biden team in Ukraine was expressed in the lucrative kickback deals rewarding many US politicians as well as their lackies and handlers with large apportionments of cash accompanying arms transfers to Ukraine. How many slush funds from NATO-style war profiteering in Ukraine are still sloshing around in corrupt political machinations?

The real nature of the Zelensky’s position in the military-industrial complex of the NATO cabal was made evident in the fact that the Ukrainian President and Joe Biden’s notorious son, Hunter, are recipients of the largesse of Ihor Kolomoisky. Kolomoisky is a Jewish-Ukrianian plutocrat, one of several that works happily and collaboratively with the neo-Nazi operatives in the Zelensky government.

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was paid $50,000 per month to be on the Board of Kolomoisky’s Burisma Oil and Gas Company. Zelensky was propelled by the same plutocrat to play the part of the country’s president in a television performance before taking on the presidential role in real life. The king maker also sponsored the SS-inspired Azov Batallion, a versatile unit whose members and associates have been afforded important roles in the rough and ready National Socialist component of the Ukraine government.

Ukraine is well known as a key crime centre in Europe especially when in comes to child trafficking and organ sales. Ukraine has also been identified as a major site of bioweapon labs developed under the auspices of the US “biodefence” establishment. All and all, we are owed some accountability from those neoconservatives in the United States, but especially those in the Obama/Biden administration, who cultivated a neo-Nazi puppet regime for the purpose of bringing about both regime change and territorial dismantling in Russia.

The Ukrainians themselves who have been displaced and killed in their many millions, are the main victims of the neocon crimes aimed at bringing about the violent overthrow of the Russian government. A key outcome of regime change in Moscow is meant to be the takeover of Russian national resources in order to bring new materially-backed capital to the ailing banking regime headquartered on Wall Street, the BIS, and the City of London.

When among the large numbers of political prisoners in the dungeons of the Zelensky regime, Lira was tortured and left untreated for severe illness. As a result he died in Ukrainian custody in January of 2024.

Lira was a Chilean-America born in Los Angeles. He was a successful writer of novels, scripts and political commentary. He married a woman in Kharkiv Ukraine where he lived for about a decade before being killed by the Zelensky government. They has two children.

In his reports from Ukraine, Lira developed a unique style of social media blogging that was informal, relaxed, sometimes poetic yet consistently unrelenting in bringing out the dark stories hidden beneath the cosmetic veneer of conformist adherence to orthodox interpretation.

Few covered the jailing and demise of political prisoner of Gonzolo Lira, although Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Jeffrey Sachs did. In the following segment Tucker Carlson introduces Lira and the corrupt nature of his detention in prison for talking candidly and thoughtfully about his genuine perceptions of the Russia-NATO conflict. Included in his report is a very historic interview with Gonzolo’s father who holds nothing back in making it clear that he thought US President Biden was one of the parties behind his son’s arrest.

George Galloway also interviewed Gonzolo Lira Sr. about a month into his son’s incarceration. The 80 year old father once again makes it clear he blames the Joe Biden government and the Zelensky government equally for the incarceration of the younger Gonzolo for speech crimes.

“Justin Trudeau may be on his way out, but he’s ensuring that his legacy of reckless spending, global virtue-signalling, and domestic betrayal continues long after he’s gone.”

by Blendr

“At a recent summit in Kyiv, Trudeau announced another $5 billion in aid, to be funded by revenues from frozen Russian assets. When asked if Ottawa would send Canadian troops to Ukraine, he responded, “everything is on the table…….. And speaking of Trudeau’s departure, let’s not forget that he has already announced his intention to resign—yet he continues to fly around the world, pretending he still speaks for Canada. After a decade of corruption, incompetence, and ideological lunacy, Trudeau has singlehandedly eroded Canada’s respect on the international stage. Our military is a woke, underfunded joke, our economy is crumbling, and our leadership is nothing more than a punchline. Everything this man has done has been for his ego, at the expense of Canada. And now, in his final stretch, he’s ensuring that Canadians will continue to pay for his globalist fantasies for years to come.”

The credibility of the Canadian Parliament and its MPS as well as its Senate members in all political parties will probably never fully recover from “accidentally” showering affection on Zelensky as well as a Nazi veteran of the Waffen SS. How can it be explained that Canada’s entire upper echelon of top politicians uniformly forgot that Germany was our enemy and the Soviet Union was our ally in WWII?

This bizarre moment in Canada’s history embodies something of the misplaced spirit of passion over intellect that the Trudeau-Zelensky partnership somehow embodied.

See my original essay highlighting the history of Ukraine and the murder of Gonzolo Lira.

Pure Utter Obsequious Bull Shit from Trudeau’s State Broadcaster, the CBC. Trudeau acts as if he still has decades ahead of him in running Canada.