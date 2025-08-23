Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
2dEdited

great interview - How complimentary towards you that they invite you on their show - and its wonderful to be an ally of Iran. I left a comment under the youtube as well. And I added something more to this comment that has not showed up. off topic - I've been hearing people - mostly Islamic writers on geopolitics - are asking their readers if they are able to still subscribe, and people getting unsubscribed. It would be a terrible loss if we couldn't use substack anymore. anyway- such a polite host. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
1d

Very good analysis & news. Almost makes up for your American Herald Tribune

Would say that the USA is creating the 4th World—the worst of the 1st & 3rd worlds combined

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture