Quit Overwhelming Us With Nauseating AI Slop
Enough Already!
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Looking out at the World from Canada is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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You must be in the lower percentile!
Not completely true (although I follow Vanessa daily). I also use AI daily, for any number of reasons. It can be extremely useful once you understand its limitations and quirks.