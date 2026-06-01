Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
9h

You must be in the lower percentile!

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Mike Zimmer's avatar
Mike Zimmer
12h

Not completely true (although I follow Vanessa daily). I also use AI daily, for any number of reasons. It can be extremely useful once you understand its limitations and quirks.

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