From its inception, Ezra Levant’s Rebel News is first and foremost a site devoted to inculcating on behalf of Israel widespread hatred of both Muslims and the religion of Islam. As Richard Warnica of the National Post observed in 2017, “Under Levant, The Rebel has become a global platform for an extreme anti-Muslim ideology known as counter-jihad. It’s a far-right fringe theory founded on the belief that Muslims are deliberately invading the West, biding their time, then overtaking communities and imposing Shariah Law.”

https://nationalpost.com/features/inside-ezra-levants-rebel-media

In its early days, Rebel News was compared with Jihad Watch, Daily Stormer, and Pamelageller.com. Rebel News could be seen as a dumbed-down version of David Horowitz’s Freedom Center.

Pam Geller set the bar low for Rebel with her media event in Garland Texas in 2015 where she brought together with Robert Shillman’s backing cartoonists devoted to mocking the Islamic prophet, Mohammed.

https://forward.com/news/307903/the-tech-mogul-who-funds-pamela-gellers-anti-islam-push/

Rebel News got up and running with generous funding from the same billionaire Robert Shillman, a Jewish Zionist pay master whose specialty became the funding of pro-Israel propaganda especially on the right-wing end of the political spectrum.

Among the Rebel News broadcasters cultivated with subsidies from Shillman, have been Katie Hopkins, Keean Bexte, and Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies. When he was involved with Rebel, Jason Kenney was also subsidized with Shillman money.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/article/kenney-jean-distance-themselves-from-rebel-media/

Ezra Levant’s first British correspondent was Tommy Robinson. In due course Robinson changed his personalty at Rebel from that of a reporter to that of a performer/larger-than-life personality

https://pressprogress.ca/rebel-medias-jason-kenney-coverage-is-being-funded-with-foreign-money-from-an-anti-muslim-billionaire/

According to The Guardian, It was “Robert Shillman that financed a fellowship that helped pay for Robinson to be employed in 2017 by a rightwing Canadian media website, the Rebel Media, on a salary of about £5,000 a month.” Tommy Robinson had already been groomed by the Shillman’s Zionists operation to do commentary representing the anti-immigrant English Defence League. The EDL had already been financed, peopled and trained to be concurrently anti-Islam and pro-Zionist.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/dec/07/tommy-robinson-global-support-brexit-march

Shillman also funds Laura Loomer, Jack Posobiec, Ben Shapiro and the entire Daily Wire Network.

Below is Ezra Levant commenting as many other Zionist shill media operatives have been doing lately, but especially since the Heritage Foundation and other prominent pro-Israel standard bearers are changing their tune. Much has changed since Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson patched up their antagonisms recently to adopt something like a unified front.

Suddenly criticism of Israel has jumped out of Aladdin’s Lamp. Fuentes and Tucker and Dave Smith and Joe Rogan and many more are setting examples of how to speak critically about Israel, its policies and its actions. They are speaking openly about AIPAC’s bribed and blackmailed politicians in and around Congress and how treasonously they are treating the US government and people. In all probability the blackmail deployed by Jeffrey Epstein and his Mossad handlers is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the sabotage of US institutions from the once-superstudded President on down.

Concurrently in Trump’s America, criticism of the Jewish state can put you on the fast track of “anti-semitism.’ It can put you on the way to Big Trouble. It can get you expelled, deported, locked up, bumped from your tenured job or on put on lists of criminalized Hamas sympathizers and terrorists. It can get you blacklisted on the reprehensible Canary Mission. Things are kind of confused right now.

Even before Charlie Kirk was was eliminated from the scene of Turning Point USA, Robert Shillman was already slowing the flow of Jewish money into the Zionist-dominated organization. Shillman turned off the spigot when it seemed Kirk was starting to hold back from complete endorsement of every element of the Netanyahu government’s mass murder operations in Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

Between 2020 and Oct. 7 of 2023 Rebel News seemed to some, to have become an alternative voice on some aspects of reporting on the Covidian News in a era when the Legacy Media betrayed us royally. In MSM any and all semblance of journalistic responsibilities and ethics evaporated.

The mRNA/lipid nanoparticle injections were not, and are not, safe but they are proving to be all-too-effective for the purposeful murdering and maiming of a significant portion of the world’s population. We continue to be depopulated, shot up with a widening array of gene-modifying bioweapons, and prepared in biodigital ways for various forms of transhumanism.

During the period of the Covidian interlude, it seemed that Levant and his worker bees wanted to portray Rebel News as primarily a reporting operation on the public health front. The fiction was developed that the network retained only a small and secondary interest in news from Israel.

This image, however, was not true to life. Rebel News has always been, since its inception, predominantly about delivering Zionist propaganda from a right-wing perspective.

These days there are lots of new news venues coming into and enlarging the increasingly intricate picture. These new additions include the amalgamation of The Free Press, Substack, CBS News, TikTok operations, all now owned and run by the Larry Ellison/Netanyahu clan with Bari Weiss as their primary Zionist apprentice.

In trying to condemn Tucker Carlson and defend his own role, Ezra’s fails to even mention once the elaborate text book case of genocidal assault directed at eliminating Palestinians especially from Gaza and the West Bank.

Perhaps Ezra is just so inured to making light of the constant cutting of the grass in Gaza, that the daily toll of murder and mayhem of largely women and children is in his mind just more of the same when it comes to the message he is well paid to misrepresent, downplay and sideline. One of the main messages is that Jews and Jewish Israelis especially, are alway always always the victims and never ever ever the cause of victimization.

As always its about demonizing and dehumanizing and inciting hatred aimed at Muslims and Arabs so that they can be more easily murdered at will and without consequence. That plan seems to be working pretty well at this advanced stage of the two-year long and still-counting genocide. In Netanyahuland a ceasefire means the acceleration of mass murder.

Netanyahu remains a fugitive-on-the-run, the most notorious war criminal on the planet. He should by now be awaiting his trial along with many of his cronies in the jail cells of the Hague. I guess those cells are still filled exclusively with African extras in the cynical theatrics accompanying the big leagues of upper-echelon impunity to punishment for international crimes.

When Ezra spoke in the Rebel News video, I suppose about the good treatment Christian Zionists get when they travel in Israel, he misses much of what is going on these days especially in the area of the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Ezra seems unaware that, nowadays, Jews regularly spit at Christians. Moreover when Christians attempt to evangelize Jews, to convert them to Christianity, they are often criminalized for it.

Could it be that Ezra is actually so ill-informed he has no idea about the role of Likud and the Muslim Brotherhood and Netanyahu in shaping and exploiting Hamas to avoid any repeat of the PLO/Arafat phenomenon or of something like negotiations on a two-states solution? Could Ezra be that ill-informed? I doubt it. Or maybe he has been doing the same old act for so long he has just lost track of the script.

Any decent reports on other topics from Rebel News recently are frequently pushed to the side when Ezra and his Shillman-trained staff regularly label any demonstration condemning the genocide in Gaza as all the fault of Hamas terrorists. Let’s pretend that as Ezra does that Islamic jihadists did 9/11 and let’s pretend 10/7 is just as it was reported on day one, Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas are made the scapegoats of every imaginable crime. They are responsible for the starvation. They are responsible for the mass murder. They are responsible for not picking the remains of the bombed hostages out from the rubble immediately.

This kind of engagement in such absurdities is frankly embarrassing and demeaning to see on social media where serious people sometime assemble to become better informed. This kind of Hamas dementia syndrome thrives especially among the bloody-minded folks who are complicit in the genocide. This dementia discredits any decent reporting that happens every once and a while to take place at Rebel.

The larger context of Ezra’s effort to condemn the Tucker/Fuentes meeting is outlined in a Breaking Points broadcast earlier today. As outlined in the video below, essentially Ezra Levant pretty much puts himself in the same pathetic company of Florida Congressman Randy Fine, bigoted TV commentator Mark Levin, and Senator Lindsay Graham.

Graham announces with astonishing enthusiasm that his country is killing the right people. In Graham’s eyes, the US-Israel partnership in genocide are getting their mass murder exactly right. No wonder the Israel First Coalition put together by Donald Trump is coming apart.

All Ezra wants to do when it comes to the story of the US-Israel genocide in Gaza is speak to us like were are all four year old simpletons who should be petrified of Hamas warlocks and monsters. Just say Hamas twenty-five thousand times and then sweetness and harmony will prevail. Just trust Trump and Netanyahu and Kushner and Tony Blair. What could go wrong?

But heh.. does Ezra or anyone else at Hamas Hamas Hamas Rebel Rebel Rebel have anything to say about the supposed crime of an Israeli military official releasing a video of prison guards en masse sodomizing Palestinian prisoners charged with nothing. It seems that Netanyahu thinks that it was a “propaganda crime” against Israel that we the people financing Israeli sodomy culture some news what’s going on with the Palestinian hostages.

And then there is this video surveying some of the the Rebel News, Tommy Robinson, Robert Shillman, Katie Hopkins, Israel connections.

Below is Glenn Greenwald looking at Tommy Robinson’s most recent effort to climb up yet higher in the hierarchy of Zionist frontline influencers. Greenwald mentions Tommy’s moving in and out of prison as if its all what it appears to be. Could it be that this kind of prosecution publicity are meant to help keep levels of popular sympathy higher than they would otherwise be? Some people get street cred from doing jail time.

I noticed this same pattern prevailed once Ezra Levant’s made-in-Canada star performer was made to replace Tommy Robinson. That individual is the Christian Zionist agent of Israel, Arthur Pawlowski

APPENDIX