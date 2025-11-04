Looking out at the World from Canada

Capt. Roy Harkness
1dEdited

💣 My first thought reading your article, is that Jewish Money, is inevitably Blood Money.

💣 The second thing I thought of was a recent article by Ron Unz of Unz.com:

"Conspiratorial circles have also heavily embraced the theory that the Zionists brought America into the First World War in exchange for Britain’s Balfour Declaration, and even some more mainstream writers have accepted that conclusion. But after carefully considering the available evidence, I concluded that the story was very unlikely to be true, and I instead endorsed the standard historical narrative:" (https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-six-unknown-books-against-a-century-of-falsehoods/)

Well, Ron is Jewish, so what would I expect? Trouble is I'm reading a curious book on-line, "The Myth of German Villany" by one Benton L. Bradbury, who spent his career as a pilot in the US Navy. He is quite definitely of the "Conspiracy Persuasion" regarding the downfall of Germany during the First World War and the foundation of Israel... all of it according to him, the work of Jewish Plutocrats. The book is obviously an amateur effort, innocent of footnotes; still, I find myself persuaded – aware as I already am of Jewish Financier's work in the foundation of Bolshevik Russia, ensuing genocide of the Russian People and the murder of the Russian Royal Family.

💣 The third thing I thought of is "Footnote 8" in the comment section after Jeffrey Sachs' article on Unz Review of November 25, 2024 (https://www.unz.com/article/what-ails-america-and-how-to-fix-it/#comment-6877674)

And F*** it, I'm going to quote the two salient paragraphs from that comment here; hopefully you won't block me for it:

“What “ails” America is Jews. Not “right-wing” Jews or “left-wing” Jews. Not Republican Jews or Democrat Jews. Not “globalist” Jews or “nationalist” Jews. Not Zionist Jews or Communist Jews. Not religious Jews or atheist Jews. Not George Soros/MSNBC/NYTimes/big-media-monopolizing Jews nor Gad Saad/David Sacks Jews. Just Jews. Jews are the problem. Jews are what ail us.

:

You cannot “wield” Jews. Jews wield you. Jews are like the One Ring in Tolkien’s “The Lord of The Rings”. It’s tempting to think that you can “ally” with them and use them for your own purposes, but you really can’t — not, at least, for long and certainly not against themselves. (The One Ring itself is an apt metaphor for the corrupting influence of power and bribery.[2])”

💣 The fourth thing I thought of was a presentation on YouTube by one Rabbi Dovid Vigler featuring the self-serving mewlings one Melanie Philips who has quite the following in the disintegrating United Kingdom: “No One In The West Is Ready For This...” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OQisPSTaMs&t=245s)

💣 Fifth thing I thought of was an article by Paul Craig Roberts which I reposted: “Jews Are Boasting that They Are Destroying Europe” https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/jews-are-boasting-that-they-are-destroying

💣 Sixth thing I thought of was this: “Every Single Aspect of Mass Migration is Jewish” (https://gtvflyers.st/every-single-aspect-of-mass-migration-is-jewish/)

💣 And finally, the seventh thing I thought? Ezra Levant is as slippery as a greased eel and about as trustworthy as a rabid rattlesnake.

John Day MD
16h

"Rebel" News, then. ;-/

