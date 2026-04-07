Reflections on the Iranian Role in the War
Dr. Hall's Discussion with an Iranian Colleague
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Israel needs to control the oil & gas, information and banking between the Mideast and India, through Haifa, to a stranded Europe, to have a plausible plan for its continued parasitic existence going forward. "Israel" needs a destroyed Iran that cannot support the 2 competing bypass routes to "IMEC". The US needs Iranian oil to flow and be sold for $US, and the Strait opened back up. Iran needs to survive without the Sword of Damocles over its head from USrael.
Escape Key, The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, IMEC During a Time of War
Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal and put forward its own ten-point plan, demanding a permanent end to the war, a legal framework for charging transit fees on the strait, the lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction funding...
..On Monday, Israel struck Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh without waiting for Trump’s timeline. And Axios, citing a defence official, reported that a plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran’s energy facilities is ‘ready to go’, with scepticism inside the administration about granting another extension.
Whichever way it goes, the outcome for European energy leads to the same place...
..Europe, already sitting on its lowest gas reserves in four years, enters a full energy emergency. The EU Energy Commissioner has already said that fuel prices are ‘unlikely to go back to normal in a foreseeable future’. Five European finance ministers have written to the European Commission warning of ‘market distortions’ caused by the price spike.
Under these conditions, the pressure to find alternative energy routes becomes overwhelming. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor shifts from a long-term plan to an immediate strategic priority. The bypass pipelines already running in the UAE (Fujairah, built in 2012) and Saudi Arabia (the East-West pipeline) become the only working routes out of the Gulf. Both countries are IMEC signatories, and both hold concessions along the corridor...
..Shell’s CEO warned last week that the disruptions have ‘moved to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and then more so into Europe as we get into April'. The International Energy Agency has called this ‘the greatest global energy security challenge in history’...
..Iran’s ten-point counter-proposal includes a demand for a permanent legal framework that would allow it to charge transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with the revenue used to pay for war damage,.. a legal arrangement that gives Iran permanent leverage over twenty per cent of the world’s seaborne oil... A toll on Hormuz turns the strait into an expensive chokepoint.
..The more expensive Hormuz becomes, the better the economics of the bypass route through Israel look — a route that avoids both Hormuz and Suez entirely. A deal makes IMEC necessary permanently...
..Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, and the UAE leadership are reportedly urging Trump not to accept a ceasefire unless Iran makes major concessions — including reopening the strait and surrendering its enriched uranium.
These are the same three states that pre-built bypass infrastructure before the crisis — the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline, the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, and the Fujairah pipeline. Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords. All three hold IMEC concessions. The states that built the alternative are the ones advising the president on how long to keep bombing the original... If Hormuz reopens under a permanent toll, or stays closed long enough to force Europe into committing to alternative infrastructure, then IMEC becomes the default route...
..The route through Israel only becomes operational after the alternatives have been removed. The Kirkuk-Haifa pipeline in 1932 became necessary after Iraq’s other oil export routes were cut. The Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline in 1968 became necessary after the Suez Canal was closed and Soviet oil deliveries were cancelled. The EAPC-MED-RED agreement in 2020 became viable after the Abraham Accords reopened the route and Russian gas to Europe was about to be destroyed.
Trump’s current deadline is the latest chapter in the same pattern. The method changes each time, but the destination remains static...
..European banks cannot finance domestic oil and gas development at competitive rates, because the assets are ‘stranded’ — fossil fuel reserves are classified as ‘financial liabilities’ and made impossible to finance...
..On March 5, the Council on Foreign Relations published ‘Strait-jacket: Global Energy Flows and the War with Iran’. It documented the bypass routes through Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the UAE’s Fujairah pipeline as the only working alternatives — both operated by countries that signed the IMEC agreement. The piece then pointed to renewables and nuclear energy as the long-term solution, presenting the crisis as something that was simply speeding up a transition already under way...
..On April 3, the CFR president wrote a column called ‘Taking Stock of the War in Iran’ that included a remarkable admission: ‘Prior to the attacks on Iran that began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz was open. Now it’s broken.’ He pointed out that only two per cent of the oil passing through Hormuz goes to the United States, while eighty to eighty-five per cent goes to Asia and Europe depends heavily on the gas. In other words, America broke a chokepoint it barely uses, at the cost of everyone else’s energy supply...
..The Atlantic Council has published a series of reports making the case for IMEC across trade, energy, and digital infrastructure.
In August 2025, it argued that IMEC ‘must be more than a trade route’ and that customs systems across all corridor countries ‘must speak the same digital language’. In November 2025, its main report on the project described IMEC as ‘a strategic platform where infrastructure, energy, and digital networks become tools of statecraft’...
..On Wednesday April 8, at 8:30am Eastern Time, the Atlantic Council hosts a panel called ‘IMEC During a Time of War’. Its stated purpose is to ‘identify what IMEC-associated projects could provide trade and energy alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz’.
At 8pm the same evening, Trump’s deadline to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges expires. The replacement corridor is being planned in the morning. The destruction of the competing route is scheduled for the evening.
On April 5, the Atlantic Council’s senior Middle East adviser told the Financial Times: ‘I sense a shift from hypothetical considerations to operational reality. Everyone is looking at the same map and reaching the same conclusions’. The Financial Times article names IMEC as one of the bypass options now being actively revived.
Yossi Abu, the chief executive of Israeli energy company NewMed Energy, told the paper: ‘We need oil pipelines and rail connections across the region, over land, without giving others choke points to strangle us’.
The corridor is being sold as freedom from chokepoints — but its function is to become one...
..While the major powers hedge, the alternatives are being destroyed — by war, by regulation, by financial architecture — and the corridor that remains routes through a single node. The value flows to whoever built the clearing function before the crisis arrived.
The intellectual preparation is complete, and the crisis is providing the justification. And all three roads — escalation, extension, or a deal — lead to the same place: Haifa...
..The same pattern is visible today: the energy transition framework, the managed dollar decline, and the IMEC corridor were all published before the crisis that made them urgent. These institutions do not react to events — they prepare the frameworks in advance. And the frameworks define the conditions on which peace is offered. https://escapekey.substack.com/p/imec-during-a-time-of-war