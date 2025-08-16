Alaska Is Over

ALEXANDER DUGIN

AUG 16, 2025

Alexander Dugin argues that the meeting went splendidly and Russia and the United States must reach an understanding as superpowers.

Presidents Putin and Trump concluded their meeting in Anchorage. As expected, Alaska turned out to be only one stage along the long path of negotiations. Our enemies believed that today Russia could be pressured into accepting disadvantageous conditions. Nothing of the sort happened. And so, the philosopher Alexander Dugin, summing up the event, put it briefly: “The meeting went splendidly.”

It must be said that the discussion was conducted in a businesslike manner, though there were also some lively moments…

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the red carpet at the airport. When Trump saw that Putin was almost at his side, he began applauding (amusingly, this moment was later cut from the official White House broadcast, though it will remain forever on hundreds of platforms as part of history).

The presidents greeted each other warmly, shook hands, and exchanged a few words without interpreters. Then, in fact, there was a tête-à-tête — on the way to the meeting venue, also with no extra ears listening in. Afterwards, a closed-door meeting in the “three-on-three” format began, with the participation, alongside Trump and Putin, of ministers and special representatives of Russia and the United States. The representatives of our two countries spoke for almost three hours.

After this closed session, a lunch had been planned. However, the schedule was changed. Journalists were urgently invited to a press conference, where Putin and Trump read out their statements.

Putin thanked his counterpart for the trusting tone of the conversation and emphasized that in order to resolve the Ukrainian problem, the root causes of the crisis must be eliminated. As for relations with the United States, there is much room for cooperation. Trump noted that on the main point regarding a resolution of the Ukrainian crisis no agreement had been reached. Yet joint work would continue.

By the way, Putin invited Trump to hold the next meeting in Moscow. The U.S. President did not rule out such a possibility. Thus, we may state that the talks proceeded as expected: Russia and the United States must reach an understanding as superpowers, since only this path guarantees peaceful coexistence for everyone, without exception.

The director of the Tsargrad Institute, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, emphasized:

‘The meeting went splendidly. No ceasefire, no truce. A deal is not a deal until it is a deal,’ summed up Trump. All participants are assessing the extraordinary summit in Alaska as a total triumph.

It is hard to disagree with such an assessment. As for the rest — we will wait and see…

(Translated from the original Russian version on Tsargrad).