The Betrayal of Institutions of Higher Learning
Drs. Widdowson and Hall Focus on University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada as a Case Study Illustrating Something Has Gone Terribly Wrong With Many Facets of Higher Education
The Broad-Ranging Conversation Starts with a Highlight on a Charge Pressed Against Dr. Widdowson on April 25 for “Trespassing” on Campus in Order to Engage in a Discussion with Students. This Topic Brings into Focus an Array of Larger Issues and Questions.
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