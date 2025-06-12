The big ones get away. In the operation of most criminal justice systems, the most predatory mobsters at the top of organized crime are often granted impunity from legal punishment. The world’s pre-eminent gangsters are frequently ignored or given outright protection from criminal charges by those directing the enforcement of laws.

Indeed, those who are picked for high-ranking law-enforcement jobs tend to qualify precisely because they are more than willing to play fast and loose with the principle of universal equality before the law.

Thus the really big criminals tend to be placed above the law. They often get away with the extremely serious crimes because their networks of corruption have both infiltrated and taken control of agencies of law enforcement. Many enforcers of law have thereby been dissuaded from arresting and charging the highest level of crime bosses.

The resulting mergers of law breakers with law enforcers has become especially pronounced since the worldwide onslaught of Covidian crimes started to gain momentum in 2020 and 2021. In the name of the theatrical alibi of vanquishing a supposedly new type of respiratory virus soon dubbed COVID-19, a broad set of predatory incursions was pointed against the public.

The enabling of the resulting scams required complicity from the courts, from their investigative branches and from the related media operations on the expanding frontiers of police-state activity. In this fashion “law enforcement” officials got pulled into attacking the lives, wellbeing and fundamental rights of masses of people. The implications for humanity’s future are nothing short of devastating.

Corrupt and compliant Judges and prosecutors have tended to be prominent among the worst offenders in this high-level cabal of crime fixers.

Early in the onslaught Covidian crimes were the pre-planned lockdowns of homes, employment, small businesses, transport networks, chains of supply and all manner of financial interactions. This intentional act of sabotage was directed at crippling the global economy in order to help established the desired framework of the “Great Reset.” This so-called Reset was publicized with particular zeal by WEF Chair Klaus Schwab and Prince Charles. In 2023 Charles was elevated to King Charles III.

The major object of the drama was marketed to the gullible public as a means of vanquishing COVID. In this fashion more than half the world’s people were defrauded. The largest portion of earth’s human inhabitants was tricked into becoming genetically-modified human without any informed consent whatsoever.

This misrepresentation of the true nature of the COVID clot shots involved organized crime agencies like the UN’s World Health Organization as well as the World Economic Forum.

Both agencies, together with governments, media and much of academia, led the majority of people into thinking initially that they were being “vaccinated” to stop the spread of a respiratory infection. This ailment was initially misrepresented by Tony Fauci and his co-conspirators inside and outside the US government as the product of an accidental merger of organisms at a wet market in Wuhan China.

Now we know we were subjected to a theatrical cover story imposed on humanity to initiate a covert scheme of depopulation along with a plan to genetically modify the survivors in order to conform physically with various schemes of biodigital modification linked to AI programming.

Deception All Down the Line

The concoctions injected into the arms of over half the world’s population were not in line with the advertised purpose of the global inoculation campaign. The injections were not “vaccines,” nor were they even intended to stop the spread of the organism described as “COVID-19.”

Instead, the injections were developed as military “countermeasures” not subject to the existing procedures for the development of pharmaceutical products. The US Department of Defence does not have to go through regulatory approval for the weapons its chain of command chooses to purchase and utilize.

https://rumble.com/v2h0gzo-u.s.-military-runs-covid-vaccines-former-pharma-exec-tells-robert-f.-kenned.html

The injections were defined as bioweapons of mass destruction by International Law Professor Francis Boyle.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/law-professor-covid-19-mrna-biological-weapons-weapons-mass-destruction/5859547

From Report Above

" Make no mistake, we are currently being assailed by a worldwide fraud of such scale and malevolence that it threatens our very existence as we know it on this planet " - Dr Mark Bailey

Back to Text

Already by early 2022 there were over a thousands scientific studies documenting the huge and growing magnitude globally of what were then called “vaccine injuries and deaths.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/over-1000-scientific-studies-referencing-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccines/5767703

https://stopworldcontrol.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/vaccinereport.pdf

One of the biggest revelations occurred after Pfizer was forced by a court order to release masses of repressed information in March of 2022. The tens of thousands of pages of revelations started with the names of over 1200 varieties of possible “vaccine injuries” known to authorities before the supposed “safe and effective” concoctions were released top the public. The pace of officialdom’s lies, it seems, only continues to accelerate with the passage of time.

The so-called Covid injections were meant to change a major trajectory of medical practice. The experimental technology is still being sold to the public as a means of stopping human illness and injury through modifying the genetic makeup of human beings.

However, as demonstrated by, for instance, the propensity of the COVID-19 mRNA jabs to cause fast-proliferating cases of turbo-cancer, the supposed remedy is more likely to cause lethal outcomes than to prevent against them. Many have raised the alarm that this tampering with human genes and genomes is highly dangerous and outright reckless.

In 2023 University of Waterloo Chemistry Professor spoke for a growing constituency when he began whistle blowing about the gene-modifying mRNA injections introduced by the jabs. These jabs were initially misrepresented to the global population as remedies for Covid-19.

Dr. Michael Palmer, early mRNA Whistle Blower

“We need to stop all mRNA vaccines because the technology is fundamentally flawed. It will always produce the outcome that the body will begin destroying itself. . . . we commonly see destruction of the blood vessels, and this causes blood clots. You destroy the blood vessels, and then you get strokes and heart attacks. . . .This is a deliberate agenda of killing, not by the person who applied the shots, they may be honestly deceived. This is murder by the people who conceived this entire vaccination agenda and instituted mandates. These people are guilty of murder. There is no need to beat about the bush. . . . There is no other interpretation in my mind that this is deliberate murder, deliberate killing. The entire gene-based (mRNA) vaccine agenda is a deliberate poisoning and killing.” Dr. Palmer also found the mRNA shots accelerate cancer growth and stop your immune system from fighting it. Dr. Palmer contends the term “turbo cancer” is an accurate description of the results from mRNA vaccines. Dr. Palmer warns everyone not to take any mRNA vaccine, and this includes all future mRNA vaccines for the young and old. Dr. Palmer says not to take the flu shot either. In closing, Dr. Palmer says, “mRNA technology should be abandoned immediately, and every individual should do everything up to the stage of buying a gun to defend themselves from these poisons.”

https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-mrna-vaccines-were-meant-to-harm-kill-people-dr-michael-palmer/

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-rasnick-and-brian-hooker-and-margot-desbois-and-sucharit-bhakdi/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/paperback/product-6n68j9.html?page=1&pageSize=4

The global dissemination of gene-modifying mRNA technology has not been brought under control. Instead this untested approach to the practise of medicine is proliferating as mRNA technology is being secretly added to foods. Moreover, mRNA technology is forming the basis of a widening array of injections still being misrepresented as “vaccines.”

https://usawatchdog.com/stop-secretly-putting-deadly-cv19-mrna-in-everything-karen-kingston/

https://articlefeed.org/professor-angus-dalgleish-the-mrna-injections-are-an-absolute-disaster-and-should-be-completely-banned/

This mRNA technology is often accompanied by large quantities of DNA contamination contained in most injection vials. It seems to be open season on experimenting with the genetic makeup of human subjects.

The jabs were disseminated without any reference to the Nuremberg Code’s prohibition on medical experiments on human subjects without our informed consent. It seems the ongoing implications of this development may be formidable. It seems a precedent has been established in the minds of some, so that we are now without protection against being tested upon, even against our will. Are we now to be treated as the equivalent of lab rats?

Surely that is the implication on President Biden’s directive on “biomanufacturing” of organisms, including human organisms, in the emergence of America’s “bioeconomy.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/biotechnology-over-human-rights-us-president-joe-biden-issues-executive-order-promoting-biotechnology-biomanufacturing-american-bioeconomy/5793571

A report on this phenomenon has shown up in a study by the Slovak government summed it up this way:

Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!!

More than half the world’s people are now GMHO…genetically-modified human organisms. This massive re-engineering of humankind was brought about by the activities of organized crime agencies, but especially the UN’s World Health Organization as well as the World Economic Forum.

Prof. Michel Chossudovsky refers to misrepresentations involved in the COVID scam as “the biggest lie in world history.” With rigorous attention to the statistical evidence, Prof. Chossudosky adds, “there never was a pandemic.”

https://expose-news.com/2022/05/03/covid-is-the-biggest-lie-in-the-worlds-history/

The genetic modification of any any life form raises deep and highly consequential issues of tremendous import to the nature of all manner of ecological interactions. Experimental genetic modification can have sweeping consequences both within and among whole species. The disruptive results can be far more dramatic than Russian roulette.

Consider, for instance, the continuing controversies over genetically-modified seeds and the view of some scientists who continue to warn that this kind of intervention is dangerous and irresponsible in the extreme.

https://lakeregionbulletin.co.ke/2023/01/16/gmo-foods-here-are-the-scientifically-proven-dangers/#google_vignette

While we were apparently allowed by a previous generation of governors to debate GMO seeds, humanity was tricked through various forms of intentional fraud into accepting without informed consent our own subjugation to the experimental transformation of our own persons into GMO specimens.

Now that is a particularly grievous expression of organized crime! But where are the laws and regulations to prohibit and punish this kind of fundamental messing with the most elemental building blocks of life as the intended in the miraculous design of our Creator?

Independent Research versus Reproducing Xeroxed Instructions

There is currently immense pressure on law enforcement agencies to give cover to the protagonists who have been forcing the Covid Hoax on the largest part of society. Indeed, the law-enforcement agencies are themselves deeply involved in this very high level of organized crime. Those involved in such murderous transgressions clearly don’t want to investigate themselves.

In the case of Detective Helen Grus of the Ottawa Police Service, she is currently being being penalized in June of 2025 by her superiors for investigating the pattern of big increases in “sudden deaths” of among babies who were jabbed or babies whose pregnant mothers had been jabbed.

The Grus case is small in scale, but it speaks of similar kinds of procedures that are certainly taking place often secretly throughout society in these perilous times. A very significant instance of the effort to keep a cover on the Covidian crimes is embodied in the criminal treatment of jurist Reiner Fuellmich.

The quest seems to be to keep Fuellmich sidelined from the conduct of his promised prosecutorial activities he is superbly well equipped to perform.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/persecution-dr-reiner-fuellmich-germany/5884963

Rather than evaluate on its own the merits the evidence Detective Grus had amassed, her investigator condemned the police officer. The investigator accused Grus of applying “her own personal views on the risks and dangers of vaccination policy, formed by her self-initiated research and her strong opposition to her employer’s decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy.”

Massive evidence has been gathered indicating that Detective Grus and others like her were correct in the conclusions they drew from their own research. Detective Grus’ research is proving to be far superior to the xerox-minded practitioners of wrong think, the people who rubber stamped the findings handed to them by officials of supranational agencies.Please see the report of Frank Bergman below.

Canadian Cop Punished for Investigating Sudden Deaths of Covid-Vaxxed Babies

Frank Bergman

March 28, 2025 - 12:59 pm

A Canadian police detective has been found guilty of “discreditable conduct” for investigating a surge of sudden deaths among babies who died after receiving Covid mRNA “vaccines.” Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Detective Helen Grus was charged after she started to investigate a large number of cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in December 2021. Grus found that SIDS cases skyrocketed after the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use that year. The cop believed that the sudden deaths were linked to Covid injections, which all of the victims had received. However, Grus found herself at the center of an official probe over her investigations. Following an investigation into her actions, Grus was called before a disciplinary hearing. In a March 25 decision, Grus was found guilty of “discreditable conduct.” Retired superintendent Christopher Renwick, who presided over the proceedings, ruled that Detective Grus brought “discredit upon the reputation of the Ottawa Police Service” when she investigated a potential link between sudden deaths of several infants and the Covid mRNA “vaccines” they received…… Renwick continued “I accept that an underlying motivation was a perceived increase of infant deaths since COVID-19 and the implementation of vaccinations, but I find that the evidence supports that she applied her own personal views on the risks and dangers of vaccination policy, formed by her self-initiated research and her strong opposition to her employer’s decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy.” “Det. Grus allowed her personal beliefs and opinions to seep into her professional responsibilities and cloud her judgment and, ultimately, her professional conduct,” he ruled. It is worth noting that the experimental Covid vaccines have been linked to a multitude of negative health outcomes, including sudden death. However, these facts were often ignored or suppressed by governments and corporate media outlets across the world. Meanwhile, leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.” A bombshell new study published in the Springer Nature peer-reviewed journal Discover Medicine raises the alarm over the issue after connecting several child deaths to “vaccinations.” The study was conducted by Dr. Kenji Yamamoto of Okamura Memorial Hospital in Japan. In the wake of Yamamoto’s, top Japanese experts are now calling for an urgent reassessment of global vaccination programs, particularly mRNA “vaccines.”

The Role of Governments in the Operation of Organized Crime

The Covidian crimes, which have been equated with genocide, are still underway. The reckless plunge into the genetic manipulation of humans is still gaining momentum. Unlike the Covidian mass murder, the genocide waged on the native inhabitant living on the Occupied Territories of Palestine have been the subject of serious judicial proceedings by UN’s World Court and the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

The impotence of these juridical institutions and their vulnerability to Zionist lobbying and dirty tricks is graphically illustrating the phantom-like character of the international rule of laws which are not subject to any coherent set of enforcement mechanisms.

The failure of law enforcement mechanisms to prevent the continuation of the Gaza genocide adds to the evidence of the corrosive merger of the instruments of law enforcement with those of the upper levels of organized crime. Ken Freeland helps make the case with the following