One of Buffy Sainte Marie’s Timeless Classics.

“The Big Ones Get Away”

Putting aside all the controversy over the true nature of her adoptions and her family tree, Buffy Sainte Marie’s body of musical work is extraordinary. Written in Yorkville Toronto in 1963, Buffy’s Universal Soldier became her first classic song when it was widely adopted by the anti-war movement of the 1960s.

I hear echoes of the Universal Soldier in The Big Ones Get Away, which Buffy wrote in 1990. Both songs highlight the ironies of how power is exercised. Both songs speak to the larger human condition that engulfs us all.

The Big Ones Get Away is written in the form of an explanation to a lover. Buffy breaks the news to her significant other,

Honey, they turned my offer down

They say the deal’s already made

It seems the “offer” Buffy wanted to make was, in her mind, some kind of proposed resolution to a problem standing in the way of the quest for peace and harmony. The rest of the song is delivered as a kind of tough-love lesson that Buffy learned about the corruption engulfing a thoroughly rigged society.

Power, she claims, is monopolized in pre-set interactions linking different kinds of “junkies.” The author observes,

Love junkies wanna change the world

It quickly stays the same

Money junkies hire all the smart ones

Power junkies run the game

This interwoven combination of good and bad intentions reminds Buffy that “it all comes down… to buzzards and hawks and judges and the mob circling around” together.

Buffy’s equation of judges with “the mob” is to me extremely evocative of these times when many of the biggest lies and crimes include deep and purposeful complicity on the part of the judiciary. Judges figure prominently among the worst of the mobsters. Some of the biggest crimes take place in and around courts of law.

Without going into the substance of elaborate explanations, I have in mind the unaddressed lies and crimes of 9/11, the Covidian bioweapon massacres, and the ongoing US-Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. The impunity from legal prosecution of the protagonists in each one of these civilizational assaults, can be traced back to the mob-like behaviour of many judges-on-the-take.

The Big Ones Get Away.

Who are those that get away? I think of Dick Cheney who directed the US military from the White House bunker on the morning of 9/11. He never had to give testimony under oath about what happened.

Anthony Fauci was the point person in both the AIDS fiasco and in some of the key decisions concerning the lethal course of the Covidian debacle. Fauci currently lives in Italy under protection of the US Security State. Fauci, the dispenser of US government funds to finance the US government’s massive biowarfare industry, has already been pardoned by former US President, Joe Biden, for all past and future crimes.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left the once-vibrant Canada in a ruins of financial dislocation and organized crime. Trudeau, it seems, is under the thumb of a China-implicated network of mobsters who were also also key players in Covidian debacle introduced in Wuhan.

In spite of the massive turn of public opinion against Trudeau, this mobster-style PM was able to arrange handing off his position to Mark Carney. Carney is a notorious netzero bankster who continues to exploit his Brookfield assets while commodifying and taxing CO2 as if this activity is the highest priority of Canada’s failing government.

Trudeau worked closely with BlackRock’s Larry Fink. Fink has been at the helm of the most high-profile corporate and financial operation that is deeply engaged in the scheme of enslaving increasingly large portions of the global population. The promotion of vaccine passports to create apartheid-like divisions in society was just the beginning of a more ruthless BlackRock agenda launched as a “re-set” by Klaus Schwab and by (then) Prince Charles at the World Economic Forum.

The main protagonists of the genocide in Gaza overlap with the protagonists of the depopulation genocide organized out of Davos and Geneva by the likes of Bill Gates. Gates is among the pedophilia suspects in the orbit of the supposedly-suicided Jeffrey Epstein.

To this day Epstein’s handler, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the only person sitting in jail for the rape and abuse of the hundreds and possibly thousands of violated youths raped and otherwise abused in the most notorious sex, blackmail and spying scandal in history.

How much more clear could it be? The Big Ones Get Away.

THE BIG ONES GET AWAY

Hey, baby I just got back from town

Where the bribes are paid

Honey, they turned my offer down

They say the deal’s already made

So now I gotta stand and watch

While it all comes down

And the buzzards and the hawks

And the judges and the mob

Circle round

Now if I were the queen of all the world

I would go in chains just to see you free

Of the ropes that bind you

And the role you play

And the pride that hooks you

While the big ones get away

Love junkies wanna change the world

It quickly stays the same

Money junkies hire all the smart ones

Power junkies run the game

One step at a time

Polarity Hill

If the bad guys don’t get you, baby

Then the good guys will

With angels on the take

And the gangsters in the yard

Hey, don’t the wars come easy?

Hey, don’t the peace come hard?

Now if I had a way to reach the sky

I’d grab that crescent moon

Wield it like a knife

Save you from the lies

From the ropes that bind you

And the role you play

And the game that hooks you

While the big ones get away