The recent election in northern North America has renewed, spawned and intensified a range of intolerable conditions that are beginning to generate a stampede of Canadians seeking to escape the control of the national government in Ottawa. That stampede is quite advanced in Alberta. The impulse to leave a failing state, however, is not limited to any single part of Canada.

Indeed, much of Canada is caught up in an increasingly ubiquitous movement stemming from abundant evidence of well organized attacks coming from on high. These attacks are directed at eliminating the lives as well as at diminishing the health, the livelihoods and the remaining freedoms of average people.

In response to the attacks, a current of popular resistance is developing as a necessary expedient to avoid many forms of disaster. This resistance, including against the incursions of Canada’s national government, is seen as a means of holding ground before the earth beneath our feet is pulled from underneath us.

After the last decade of Liberal-NDP rule in Canada, the reality is that the world’s second largest country has fallen very far below even minimal realization of the country’s promise and potential. The conduct and outcomes of the last national election are making one main point abundantly clear for those that are paying attention. All the ruling Liberals have to offer is to push Canada faster and deeper into the shit hole they are creating for us.

Up until recently the primary embodiment of Canada’s rapid deterioration was the perverse racketeer and war monger, Justin Trudeau. Now Mark Carney is overseeing an accelerated and amplified rush to the bottom tiers of a parasitical kleptocracy run by a notorious netzero Bankster.

As Canadians seek a way forward, Trudeau’s activities in power must be formally investigated along with the leadership of those institutions who conspired with him to benefit financially and politically from his crimes. The RCMP and the CBC are two of the main institutions that have played, and are playing, key roles in facilitating the Liberal Party crime spree that gathered momentum throughout the course of the last decade.

Proper remedies under present circumstances, however, are essentially impossible when all we can expect of our current crew of governors is more of the same, only this time on steroids. This realization helps explain the stampede of many Canadians away from the control of the national government and the system of institutionalized corruption currently being generated.

The effort of people in Canada, but especially a high portion of Albertans, to engage in direct actions with the goal of imposing some protections against the misdeeds of our current governors is, of course, part of a world-wide movement. Everywhere a portion people are taking instruments of self-defence into our own hands. What choice do we have other than to attempt new strategies in order to survive the lies and crimes of the billionaire Bankster class that now is openly represented at the very pinnacle of our national government?

While Canada is in flux, so too is the United States in flux. Indeed, all of North America is becoming an especially active laboratory of political alteration as people seek new ways and means of altering the old rule book to enable the survival of average folks and especially the mauled and maimed middle class.

The Oppressive Weight of the Dominion of Canada

This summer’s Calgary Stampede promises to become a draw for those caught up in this movement, one directed at stepping out from underneath the oppressive weight of the Dominion of Canada.

The term, Dominion, is used to this day to describe the legal status of Canada, the second largest country in the world with many thousands of miles of frontage on the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic Oceans. The Dominion of Canada was initially to have been named The Kingdom of Canada. Some high officials thought such a bold and direct reference to Canada as a monarchy was too unequivocal. As a compromise, a Biblical reference from Psalms drawn upon upon. It referred to “God’s dominion from sea to sea.”

https://www.canadiancrown.com/uploads/3/8/4/1/3841927/the_dominion_of_canada.pdf

The Dominion of Canada was created in 1867 by the Westminster Parliament in the British North American Act. The decision to amalgamate all the British claims and jurisdictions in the northern portion of North America came about for a variety of reasons.

One of main motivations for the consolidation of Crown jurisdictions was that the Union Armed Forces had emerged as victorious in the American Civil War.

This outcome heightened the motivation to merge the imperial Crown’s North American realms in order to demonstrate British strength with the aim of preventing any US attempt to annex all or part of northern North America. The expansionary impulse vis a vis British North America was demonstrated by the US purchase in 1867 of Alaska from Russia.

The creation of the Dominion of Canada in 1867 united the Maritime provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick with the English and French provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The aim was to create the conditions for the subsequent addition of the English colony of British Columbia as well as the acquisition of the vast Indian fur trade realm granted in 1670 by King Charles II, to the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC).

Territory in Purple, Rupert’s Land, Was Granted in 1670 by King Charles II to the Hudson’s Bay Company

This coast-to-coast-to-coast territorial reconfiguration, one of the most extensive geographic adjustments in all of world history, was meant to be held together by the building of the Canadian-Pacific Railway. This transcontinental railway was completed in 1885. The major object of the transformation was to consolidate and modernize the British Empire.

The purpose or creating a consolidated British North America, therefore, was precisely the opposite of what had happened a century earlier with the creation of the United States of America. The USA was to break away from the control of Great Britain. The Dominion of Canada was to strengthen and augment the British Empire.

Hence it can be said that the Dominion of Canada was designed with the idea of creating a North American version of the larger worldwide British Empire. The result was a continental empire within a global imperial empire. This inheritance from history remains operative until this day with only a few minor modifications.

Generally speaking a big part of the trouble bedevilling Canada is the persistence of the imperial paradigm that put the metropolitan core of the Dominion of Canada in a relationship of extractive exploitation that continues to come at the expense of those inhabiting the colonial hinterland.

The imperial capital of the Dominion is located in the region of the most densely-populated part of Canada in the vicinity of Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Alternatively the Indian lands acquired from the London England-based HBC were envisaged by the creators of the Dominion as primary colonial outposts meant to serve Canada’s imperial heartland.

The Prairie Provinces as Colonies of the Dominion of Canada

The extensive lands acquired from the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1869-70 were reconstituted as Canada’s Northwest Territories. These NW Territories epitomized the form of domestic colonialism woven into the constitutional fabric of the Dominion of Canada.

The model for the NW Territories of Canada was the Northwest Territory of the United States first established in 1787 on lands to the north and west of the Ohio River and to south of the Great Lakes. The concept expressed in this territorial arrangement was that the US national government based in Washington DC would rule this Indian-dominated territory until such time as 60,000 non-Indians created the basis for the establishment of self-governing states like Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

In 1905 the Parliament of Canada created the new Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan on lands carved out from Canada’s North West Territories.

The terms of the procedure for creating Alberta and Saskatchewan were done in such a way that the new jurisdictions were not afforded equal status to the four provinces, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The older provinces all had deep roots in British North America, roots developed prior to the geopolitical alterations of 1867. Unlike the older provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan were not extended control over lands and resources. The Ottawa government retained the proprietorship over the lands within the new provinces. In this fashion the Dominion’s colonial character was passed along to become part of twentieth-century and later twenty-first century Canada.

It was not until 1930 that the Dominion Parliament extended ownership of the ground to the two prairie provinces plus Manitoba. The medium of this change was the Dominion’s enactment of the Natural Resources Transfer Act.

The new provinces were created by means of legislation passed in Ottawa, not in London England. This difference has created the impression in some circles that the prairie provinces are subordinate to federal jurisdiction. Given that the Ottawa government invoked its sovereign jurisdiction to create the prairie provinces, there is a natural tendency on the part of some to imagine that Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are derivative creations of the Dominion.

This attitude of federal contempt towards the prairie provinces was put on full public display in April of 2023 when Canadian Attorney General David Lametti discussed publicly with a group of Indian chiefs the possibility that the Dominion government could retract the Natural Resources Transfer Act.

Some Indian people in the prairies provinces pointed out that their ancestors were never consulted prior to the passage of the Natural Resources Transfer Act. The fact remains, however, that the mere suggestion that this law might be subject to the discretionary powers of the Dominion government raises major anxieties for those on the receiving end of this aspect of Canada’s colonial design.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/natural-resources-indigenous-provinces-1.6807043

Whose Land? Whose Rights? Who Rules? Who Lives? Who Dies? Who Decides?

The apportionment of jurisdictions and powers in the British North American Act is bound to create a number of tensions that will inevitably be generated by the stampede of many Canadians to distance themselves from the tentacles of colonial control that continues to be asserted as a matter of habit by the Dominion’s national government.

In section section 109 of British North American Act, the scope of provincial control of natural resources held by the four senior provinces was described.

Section 91 (24) of the same British enactment made “Indians and lands reserved for the Indians” the constitutional domain of the Dominion government.

This feature in the imperial design of the Dominion of Canada has caused Indians, who were excluded from Canadian citizenship until the 1960s, to find themselves caught in a kind of twighlight zone between the two anchor points of federal-provincial relations. To this day the constitutional meaning of “lands reserved for the Indians” remains contested and unclear.

In 1763 a large part of Canada plus the eastern watershed of the Mississippi Valley was described in King George III’s Royal Proclamation as “lands reserved for the Indians as their hunting grounds.”

https://books.google.ca/books?id=5SuAAwGaR0sC&pg=PR36&source=gbs_selected_pages&cad=1#v=onepage&q&f=false

The Largest Jurisdiction [See above, “Anishinabek”] Created by the Royal Proclamation of 1763, a vehicle for the Reorganization of North American Territory After the British Acquisition of Canada from France, Were the “Lands Reserved to the Indians as Their Hunting Grounds.” Map from Hall, The American Empire and the Fourth World

This Royal Proclamation was meant to provide Native people with some measure of protection from settler colonialism in a massively expanded British North America. The Royal Proclamation played a big role in the genesis of the civil war that resulted in the creation of the United States of America.

Many Euro-American settlers refused to accept the Crown rules and regulations for an orderly approach to western expansion into Indian Country. Other Anglo-Americans chose to remain loyal to the British imperial sovereign. In due course they opted not to remain among the founders of the United States. They opted to flee northwards to what remained of British North America and the Indian Country of Canada.

Backed by France, the land-hungry settlers revolted against King George accusing him in 1776 in the Declaration of Independence of “bringing on the merciless Indian savages.” As I see it, King George was for his own self-interested reasons trying in a rudimentary way to enforce what is now known in Canadian constitutional language as “Aboriginal and treaty rights.”

The Royal Proclamation of 1763 became the primary constitutional instrument providing the the legal foundation for the negotiation over many generations of an elaborate network of Crown-Aboriginal Treaties. This negotiation process is still unfolding however awkwardly in British Columbia as the process of Canadian nation building continues

https://books.google.ca/books?id=5SuAAwGaR0sC&pg=PR40&source=gbs_selected_pages&cad=1#v=onepage&q&f=false

The heritage and nature of Crown-Aboriginal Treaties is still poorly understood in Canada even among many judges, academics and law enforcement officials.

The study of the history of Canada’s Crown-Aboriginal Treaties requires some measure of cross-cultural sensitivity even as the narrative sheds light on the steady movement of Canada’s natural resource frontiers over centuries. Trying to study, explain and teach that history in the Canadian Encyclopedia, in the classroom and elsewhere has been one of life’s adventures for me.

Until well into the twentieth century there was still an understanding that treaties in Canada weren’t negotiated in the name of federal or provincial politicians. Crown-Aboriginal Treaties were negotiated with the actual person wearing the imperial Crown of the British Empire. The usual metaphors concerning “the Crown” do not do justice to the history of First Nations relations with the monarchical custodians of British imperial sovereignty.

Politicians are not in a position to make promises for as long as the grass grows, the sun shines, and the rivers flow. Only the royal lineage of the British imperial sovereign, which is meant in theory to be eternal, can enter into trustee agreements to protect the First Nations under “the wings of the monarch.” The basic promise is to protect the remaining lands and resources of the First Nations from the theft of local land-hungry settlers and corporations.

Generally speaking the national government has not throughout most of its history done a credible job of protecting and enforcing the integrity of Crown-Aboriginal Treaties. In recent times federal officials have hired the likes of Prof. Tom Flanagan of the University of Calgary with a view to diminish and negate “Aboriginal and treaty rights”

In the language of section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, these rights are to be “recognized and affirmed,” not subjected to the kind of corrosive treatment that has been advanced on behalf of the Crown in precedent-setting court cases by the likes of Tom Flanagan. As I see it in his paid work as a legal expert employed by the Dominion of Canada, Prof. Flanagan was more devoted to minimizing and negating rather than recognizing and affirming Aboriginal and treaty rights.

There is nothing to prevent reasonable negotiation about how “Aboriginal and treaty rights” as well as the Dominion government’s jurisdiction over “Indians and lands reserved for Indians” might be addressed in the course of the stampede of Canadians seeking liberation from the national government.

As an example of what might lay up ahead, let’s address this matter with respect to the prospect of an independent Alberta.

Alberta is covered by Treaties 6 (1876, Cree), 7 (1877, Blackfoot Confederacy and Sioux) and 8 (Dene and Cree). It would not be very hard for the government of an independent Alberta government to excel over the government of Canada in negotiating how Indian treaties are to be recognized and affirmed.

If the people and leadership of an independent Alberta were to choose to retain the monarchy (which in my view is possible but not likely), maintaining continuity in the (usually stifled) exercise of Aboriginal and treaty rights might prove easier. Or not. Big luxurious and expensive monarchies are not exactly in great demand right now.

Nevertheless, Charles III, the King of Canada, is coming to our country on May 27 to deliver the “Speech from the Throne” in Parliament in a menacing place called Ottawa. Don’t honk for the King in Ottawa where the CBC and the “Covid-19 vaccine” is venerated and dissident Truckers are despised.

Parliament has been closed since late 2024. Parliament has been prorogued. Parliament was shut down by Trudeau and his politically-compliant Governor-General during the key moments of the most startling and fishy transitions of power in the entire history of Canada.

The moving aside of Justin Trudeau followed by the surge of PR hype accompanying Carney’s introduction to the Canadian public was something menacing and bizarre to behold. The transition of power was a crude psychological operation, a crime of gross misrepresentation that has become a way of life for the functionaries of the CBC and the Canadian government.

The whole thing screams of Carney’s calculated lies and criminal motives. It stinks of high intrigue by the globalist cabal working through the twisted polemics of the new PM. The imminent visit of King Charles is meant to keep up the pace and intensity of the Black Op aimed at exploiting Canada’s global positioning.

Like Trudeau and Carney, King Charles has a well-known role as a leading partner in the diabolical project of extending and amplifying the harms arising from the so-called Great Reset. Significantly it was the nominal predecessor of Charles III, namely Charles II, who signed over the Hudson’s Bay watershed to the fur trade company that forms the territorial basis of over half of the Dominion of Canada.

What might the Indigenous peoples of the Hudson’s Bay watershed have said about this vast transfer of property and future power if they had known about it back in 1670? What might they have to say about it now? What does the current King of Canada, Charles III, have to say about it all now?

King Charles and his entourage of international bankers are part of the cabal that popularized the gene-modifying bioweapon injections disguised as a cure for a respiratory contagion. Will King Charles be the last ever monarch of England? So many established institutions, including the British monarchy and its Dominion of Canada adjunct, seem to be caving in and collapsing simultaneously.

As it is nowadays, the Liberal Party’s approach to Aboriginal policies is to shower with riches selected Indian chiefs who are well connected to what is sometimes called Canada’s governing party. In applying this strategy, Trudeau followed the lead of many former PMs, including PM Lester Pearson whose home riding included Ontario’s Manitoulin Island with its large Indian population.

The Liberal Party’s system of indirect rule over Canada’s Indian Country does not serve well the largest mass of Canadian people including the Indians, Inuit and Metis among us. The system does not serve well the interests of those average Indian people who don’t enjoy the favour of the officials who work in the band offices of Indian reserves.

Imagine an independent Alberta whose leaders were largely drawn from the working class. Imagine families and communities well integrated into the responsibly of exercising sovereignty especially over a well-regulated and environmentally-sound energy sector.

Such an arrangement would serve and engage average working people as well as business owners in Alberta. These working people and business owners include many Aboriginal people who, one way or another, are integral to the operations of Alberta’s energy sector.

In order to realize the promise of an independent Alberta there must be much positive Aboriginal involvement coming from outside the heavily politicized sphere where the policies of the Liberal-NDP alliance tend to predominate. Aboriginal people will also prosper more in a more prosperous Alberta. And the road to a prosperous and successful Alberta lies through the development of a more independent Albertan energy sector.

The Albert Prosperity Project which has been engaged for many years in conducting public education concerning the prospect of a more independent Alberta. This project has included considerable attention on the role of First Nations in Alberta independence. For instance much of legal career of Jeff Rath, who is closely identified with formulating and publicizing the clear question on Alberta independence, has been devoted to advancing the Aboriginal and treaty rights especially of Treaty 8 people.

Moving on from Fort Whoop and the Cowboys and Indians Mystique

In the early years after the Dominion of Canada acquired lands from the Hudson’s Bay Company, the region that would later become southern Alberta experienced a very controversial trajectory of US commercial expansion. The region became a gateway of north-south transport between Fort Benton on the Missouri River in Montana Territory and Fort Whoop-Up in the area of present-day Lethbridge Alberta.

This transportation corridor between the Dominion of Canada and the United States came to be known as the Whoop-Up Trail. It was used in its early days largely by US whiskey traders. These traders engaged in exchanging gut rot alcohol in exchange for buffalo robes from Blackfoot Indians. Not surprisingly, such transactions tended to engender violence in a context where no settler government had active officials in place to deal with the pandemonium.

Fort Whoop-Up was not the only site where the whiskey trading took place. Fort Kipp, Fort Standoff and Fort Calgary were also involved in such transactions. In the face of this chaos the red-coated North West Mounted Police Force was created with the objective of enforcing British and Dominion law in Canada’s North West Territories.

Reflections on the superiority of the North West Mounted Police when compared to the fallen depravity of American whiskey traders to the Blackfoot Indians, became a standard narrative in many school books meant to instil patriotism in Canadian students.

In 1877 the Mounties negotiated Treaty 7 on behalf of the British monarch. One year early the NWMP had negotiated Treaty 6 with Plains Cree people. The numbered treaties conducted between 1871 and 1929 included Crown promises to provide the basis of Indian reserves together with Indian education, economic development, health care and such.

The push to stop the whiskey trade merged into Canada’s legal prohibitions on Indian consumption of alcohol, on Indian traditional ceremonies and on Indian dancing. These prohibitions were not removed until the 1960s when registered Indians were transformed into citizens of Canada.

In the years ahead Calgary would emerge as Alberta’s main city especially after the Canadian-Pacific Railway made the settlement the main stop in the region. In later years Calgary would sometimes be referred as Texas North. In its early years, Calgary served surrounding cattle ranches and farms. It became quite prosperous in the process. This history made Calgary one of the sites in the genesis of the Cowboy and Indian mythology dramatized in Hollywood Westerns.

The world famous Calgary Stampede provided a major platform where the Canadian version of the Cowboy and Indian mystique took root. In the Canadian version Cowboys had to vie with Mounties for preeminence.

The Calgary Stampede emerged from the sequence of trial and error that unfolded in the newly-created province of Alberta during the early years of the twentieth century. The event was largely the brain child of American “Trick Roper,” Guy Weadick, and his Rough Rider wife, Flores LaDue.

The Calgary Stampede included a rodeo along with innovations like a chuck wagon race and pancake breakfasts. It included an Indian Village in an era when the Canadian government through its Indian Act legislation outlawed public displays of Indian traditions and especially Indian dancing. Such activities were seen as running contrary the educational mission of subordinating savagery to the ascent of civilization.

A special exception was granted to the organizers so that the rituals and material culture on display in the Indian village would help attract visitors to the Calgary Stampede. The inclusion of Native spectacle and finery proved effective. The Indian Village has become a integral aspect of the Calgary Stampede. This inclusiveness is creating the basis for important dialogues during this Alberta’s Cowboy and Indian pow wow.

The Calgary Stampede, which takes place every year in July, has traditionally been viewed as the site of photo opportunities which ambitious politicians seek out with gusto. The Stampede of 2025, however, is bound to become a showcase for the new array of very serious contentions that are probably destined to shape some of Canada’s most fundamental power struggles for many years to come.

The stampede about to take place in Calgary, the capital city of the Alberta Oil Patch, is bound to create a meeting place for many Canadians inspired by the prospect of breaking free from the burdensome weight of an ill-formed and tone-deaf national government.

Many of those that have embraced recent advances on the way to Alberta independence, view these developments as a crossing of the Rubicon. In their minds this development demonstrates conclusively that the Dominion government, now seized for Team Liberal by Mark Carney, is not fit for purpose especially in Western Canada.

Alternatively, defenders and champions of national unity will inevitably want to use the background of Calgary during its stampede as the site for outspoken patriotic breast-beating. Canadian singer Jan Arden was quick out of the starting gate to berate the Alberta independence movement. She right away appointed herself as a defender of Indigenous peoples not realizing that she is probably far behind Jeff Rath in her commitment to recognize and affirm Aboriginal and treaty rights.

Since the federal election, the Alberta independence movement has drawn some encouragement from the announcement of the provincial UCP government of Danielle Smith. Shortly after the election outcome Premier Smith introduced a motion in the Alberta Legislature that will make it easier for citizens activists to trigger a referendum on whether or not to make Canada’s oil-rich province a “sovereign country.”

That referendum will not take place until sometime in 2026, but the forthcoming Calgary Stampede is bound to be a magnet for some people from throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada and beyond, who want to stake out positions on all sides of the sovereignty issue.

Advocates of Alberta Independence like to point to the experience of Quebec as a model to follow. Poll analyst Phillipe Fournier, however, points out that the aspirations to create a sovereign Alberta are hampered by the fact its champions are overwhelmingly part of the United Conservative Party and almost totally absent among NDP voters in Alberta.

The Role of the RCMP and the CBC in the Sabotage of Canada

I want to conclude with some reflections on the role of two institutions in doing their part to create such broad animosity towards the government of the Dominion of Canada. One of these institutions is the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that emerged from the North West Mounted Police. The RCMP has created the situation where its agents must be sitting on mountains of evidence that should have been used in a timely fashion to the develop the criminal cases against Prime Minister Trudeau and some of his cabinet ministers.

Few who have been watching the situation closely would for a moment doubt that Justin Trudeau should still be held accountable for his criminal actions now that he is no longer Prime Minister.

It seemed to me when Justin Trudeau was elected to his only majority government in 2015, he came to the Prime Minister’s job with good intentions. One of the measures I took of these good intentions was his appointment of Jody Wilson-Raybould. She is the West Coast Indian lawyer who was appointed by Trudeau in 2015 as the top law enforcement officer in the country.

Jody Wilson-Raybould was soon sabotaged professionally, however, by Justin Trudeau who made it impossible for her to continue to perform her professional responsibilities as Attorney-General.

Wilson-Raybould’s crime had been to get in the way of Trudeau’s efforts to manoeuvre one of the Liberal Party’s most important corporate allies, the Quebec-based international engineering firm, SNC Lavalin, out from under a serious criminal charges. It seems Trudeau figured the episode had taught him an important lesson. That lesson is to never to let anybody who might harm him by calling Trudeau out for elicit activities, get any sort of high-ranking job in his government.

With Wilson-Raybould out of the way, his crime spree gathered momentum. Trudeau surrounded himself more and more with yes men and women would never dare accuse their boss of anything unethical or criminal.

The Prime Minister clearly was in the habit of instructing rookie RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki in what she should or should’t investigate. Ted Falk reports that Trudeau held Lucki back from going deeper into source documentation outlining the depth of criminality permeating the still festering SNC-Lavalin Affair. Falk continues,

It is alarming, albeit unsurprising, the level to which this Liberal Government has gone to cover up for this Prime Minister. After all, this is the same government that sued their own Speaker to cover up for Chinese spies in our National Microbiology Lab. The same government who are now under criminal investigation for fraud in relation to the ArriveCan app. The same government that has yet to account for tens of billions in so-called “COVID-19 spending”—much of which has ended up lining the pockets of Liberal insiders. The same government who tried to hand their pals at We Charity a nearly one-billion-dollar sole-source contract, after they paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the PM’s family. Whether it’s his lavish vacations, his conflicts of interest, or his divisive rhetoric, Liberal MPs (and those in the media) continue to bend over backwards to stonewall, mislead, and protect this Prime Minister. It’s a disgrace.

https://tedfalk.ca/rcmp-documents-show-trudeau-blocked-their-investigation-into-his-snc-lavalin-involvement/

Trudeau rapidly expanded the federal civil service opening up all kinds of space for his favourites to invent government projects and then hand out government contracts along with fist fulls of government money to colleagues, friends, and even themselves. The manufactured Covid crisis together with all all manner of initiatives dressed up as green schemes provided major frameworks of corrupt creative book keeping… of organized crime basically allowed to fester and expand with the full complicity of the RCMP.

Amidst all the underhanded business continues the reality that most of the Liberal Party, including the Prime Minister, have been acting as agents of the Chinese Communist Party including in its abundant and indisputable interference in Canadian elections. If allowed to continue into the government of Mark Carney, which it almost certainly will, this kind of treasonous betrayal of Canada will only continue to get worse and worse.

The CBC is another key institution requiring close and skeptical scrutiny in these dangerous times. For most of its history the CBC was a major national asset. It provided genuine public broadcast creating all kinds of communications corridors and networks across across the vast Canadian landscape.

Then came the manufactured Covid crisis. Looking back to the early days of this crisis the CBC, like most big media, quickly became a ship of death.

I was far from alone in finding it almost impossible to listen to or watch the CBC as the manufactured Covid crisis floated on. Very quickly the CBC began to fail in its primary mission as a public broadcaster. Its reporters and editors soon gave up even trying to appear objective and balanced. Instread it adopted the ubiquitous media hustle to lockdown, tune out, trust in authority, get jabbed and get boosted.

Rather than rising to its special responsibilities as Canada’s public broadcaster the CBC joined in the task of pushing on the public the lie that the untested jab concoction disguised as a cure for a respiratory contagion, was in fact a gene-modifying military bioweapon.

This bedrock lie has been instrumental creating a deadly information environment that encouraged people to give up their lives, their wellbeing, their longevity, their sanity as well as the vitality of their natural immunity systems. Many of those who who survived the injurious injections were prone to become brain-dead, clone-thinking and narrative-protecting compliants. They became the people who voted for the Liberal Party now led by Mark Carney.

If find it totally unacceptable that the CBC has learned to accept bribes from the highest bidder, namely the Liberal Party, to persuade people to vote for the Liberal Party no matter what. This bribery approach now extends to the other two national television networks plus many newspaper venues and chains. The heart of the problem, however, is the CBC whose leadership chose to become a contestant in the recent national election rather than to cover it objectively as a news event. What did the CBC cheaters prove with their cheater win?

This approach to journalism and public affairs ranks far below the level of a banana republic. The United Fruit Company could learn some new tricks of propaganda developed by the CBC. This betrayal of Canada, conducted behind the public faces of Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane, helps explain the growing stampede of people away from the many-faceted forms of illegitimate authority exercised by the cheaters running our failing national government.