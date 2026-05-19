The COVID Debacle as "mega-Holocaust"

Mark Crispin Miller is a well-known professor who conspicuously integrated into his seminar at New York University, the study of how COVID-19 requirements and restrictions were promoted. The seminar in Media Studies had previously won wide acclaim for its deep analysis of how propaganda works

When Professor Miller ran into legal and professional attacks on his academic handling of the manufactured COVID crisis, he did not back away from the controversy he had generated. Rather the teacher expanded the controversy inside and outside the classroom. He sought to explain the lethal and injurious facets of the Covidian scam whose deeper facets he continues to illuminate.

Prof Mark Crispin Miller

Prof. Miller and many others continue to explain that many elements of the Covidian scam are aimed at depopulation and at the degradation of the remaining human population on planet earth. The remainder are meant to be enslaved, some as transhuman entities.

In a recent Substack essay, Prof. Miller continues to build on the much repressed narrative that includes the promotion of the need for a protected global repository. In such a repository all kinds of data will be assembled “to give us further evidence of the gravest crime against humanity since human history began.”

Behind these hugely consequential words stand Prof. Miller’s many, many hundreds of summaries disseminating published accounts of scores of heart-rendering deaths and injuries that are likely connected to litanies of the Covid crimes. He collectively entitles these accounts published in Substack as News from The Underground by Mark Crispin Miller. Many of the essays also announce, “In Memory of Those Who Died Suddenly.”

In his numerous accounts of the dead and injured, Prof. Miller features many public figures but especially those whose main metier is or has been show business.

Prof Miller observes,

“Certainly the press, with very few exceptions, has blacked out this mega-Holocaust, and, by and large, academics too have turned away from it. And so recording this vast horror is up to us, lest people keep on seeing it as “normal,” so that its perpetrators finally get away with it….. And we need to stop allowing “our free press” and “social media” to distract us, with (for instance) Trump’s decline, the Epstein files, the next elections, and the like—all important stories, surely; but they should not be uppermost in all our minds. The fact is that they’re killing us deliberately, for the purpose of worldwide depopulation; and it isn’t just the “sudden deaths” and “rare” diseases that have caused a global population crash, but, as well, the spike in “vaccine”-related stillbirths and miscarriages, suicides and homicides, and mysterious deadly “falls” and “drownings,” and lethal “vaccidents” on city streets and country roads and highways, and at airports, and in the air.

In other words, Prof. Miller emphasizes in assertive and unapologetic terms the shocking news that the continuing massacre is aimed at dramatically diminishing the size of the human population. The depopulation scheme is only just starting. It is not over, far from it. The invasive ongoing injection derby continues to hold centre stage in contemporary world history as nothing less than the primary event of our times.

We as humanity need to deal decisively with the ongoing slaughter and attending guilt that should be felt by those who instigated the Covidian debacle,. We must arrive at the point worldwide of broad public acknowledgement and widespread protest against the unfolding plan to annihilate most of humanity from say 8 billion people to half a billion.

It is hardly surprising that the authorities in government, in the courts, in the media, in law enforcement, in academia, and in many other institutional settings most often opt to put their own protection first. Those most responsible for the Covidian Debacle rarely own up to addressing their own responsibility in the massacre, let alone to press criminal charges on the thick networks of people involved in causing the whole sordid mess that Prof. Miller identifies as a mega-Holocaust.

Miller makes some very incisive remarks concerning how the injections invade the “moral sense” of recipients in ways that some might characterize as incurring neurological injuries. The consequences might extend from the personal realm all the way to alterations in geopolitical conditions. He writes,

“I believe there’s solid evidence that “vaccination” also kills the moral sense, and makes for an insane belligerence—as in Trump’s cabinet [and Trump himself], and throughout the Democratic Party, a fervent “vaccination” cult; and Israel (repressive from its founding, but, since Netanyahu forced his entire people to get jabbed for Pfizer’s sake, now more virulent than ever in its violence and rhetoric], and Russia/Ukraine [the former with a “vaccination” rate of up to 60%, the latter with a rate of roughly 45%]. Just as we’ve seen wild “altercations” spike since 2020, and random acts of murderous violence on our streets and in the subways, so have entire nations turned barbaric under COVID “vaccination.”

As I see it, Prof. Miller is implying the extremism embodied in the genocide that accelerated in Gaza and the West Bank and then in Lebanon, is affected by “Insane belligerence” brought on by the injections.

In making this suggestion explicit, I am positing the thesis that the manufactured COVID crisis seemed to initiate an array of interactive alterations affecting history’s flow. The pace and intensity of this altered flow of history continues to move in ways that suggest the existence of widespread coordination in the genesis of disparate events. It is made to seem as if there is close proximity and sensibility governing the guiding hands operating out of the upper echelons of transnational power.

The culminating parts of the “First; and Secondhand Accounts of the Ongoing ‘Vaccine’ Massacre” are the comments section. These comments are based on experienced and on hearsay descriptions of breakdowns in health and sometimes of life… breakdowns which remain as prominent these days as during any other time in the five-and-a-half years of the elevated Covidian crisis.

Many of the injuries surprisingly including the large numbers of vaxxed people of many ages who break their hips from falls that should not inflict such harsh damage.

I found a a lot of the information on how individuals were coerced into taking the jabs that they did not want to receive. Then when recipients of the shots did become sick, those who pushed them into receiving the needles became adamant that the injections could not have been the reason for the sudden break outs of ailments like turbo cancer.

Anthony Fauci: A Top Culprit

Anthony Fauci personifies the top level the criminal class that bears much responsibility for the high number of deaths and injuries initiated with the unleashing of military bioweapons dishonestly represented as remedies for a supposedly new variety of coronavirus.

Much of Anthony Fauci’s influence was derived from his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a branch of the Federal Government’s National Institute of Health. As Director of the NIAID, Fauci amassed much power over the direction of federal research funds to biological research, including military research in bioweaponry. After the misrepresented events of 9/11, Fauci’s power grew greatly as he acquired considerable control over the flow of massive increases in federal funds to be directed at the study of topics said to be relevant to “bioterrorism.”

As J. Bart Classen explained in his essay, “COVID-19 and Illegal US Bioweapons Activity,” NIAID in the late 1980s and early 1990s played host to a number of MOSSAD agents. According to Classen, this US research collaboration with the most notorious spying and dirty tricks agency of Israel, apparently took place with the knowledge and permission of Fauci.

Between 1988 and 1991 Dr. Classen conducted his own biological research in the labs of the NIAID where he encountered MOSSAD figures engaged their own enterprises. Paraphrasing Jeffrey Epstein, who is said to have explained to him MOSSAD’s interest in biowarfare. Dr. Classen wrote,

“Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein had strong ties in biomedical industry consistent with Mossad’s desire to develop and use bioweapons as a means of mass destruction. Mossad is not interested in curing cancer or any disease, it does look for ways of killing people that resembles a natural death. Research on cancer inducers, prions, deadly viruses, toxic molds, immune suppressors and vaccines that cause infertility have been linked to Mossad.”

Dr. Classen paid special attention to MOSSAD agent Joseph Moshe. Of him we learn of

“Mossad informant Joseph Moshe and his revelation that Mossad was planning on using vaccines as carriers for bioweapons. Mossad’s plan, according to Moshe, was to disguise bioweapons as beneficial vaccines and have targets literally lining up and begging to be given a bioweapon.”

https://www.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-and-illegal-us-bioweapons-activity-an-insiders-revelations-2432.pdf

Some might indicate the manufactured COVID crisis was a realization of MOSSAD’s plan that Dr. Classen was able to attribute to Joseph Moshe.

Fauci played a central role in setting up the manufactured COVID crisis. Fauci himself became a central topic of those skeptics who helped move the narrative beyond the version of events favoured by Bill Gates and his cronies, Big Pharma and its agents in the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum.

One of those skeptics was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who contributed significantly to the counternarrative with his book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Parma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (New York: Skyhorse Publish, 2022)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. closely studied the insights of Sasha Latypova who carefully documented the core role of the US Department of Defence in developing the contents of the Bioweapon jabs behind the veil of pharmaceutical regularity provided especially by Pfizer, Moderna and other drug companies.

In an essay Latypova directed her attention to the final days before May 11 when the US Department of Justice could still have charged Fauci before the statue of limitations kicked in. There is abundant evidence to convict Fauci of a number of serious charges including lying, destroying records, and advising the destruction of records. Recently Latypova has written,

“Anthony Fauci also knew very well that the mRNA shots were extremely toxic, and that severe harms would result from their mass deployment. There are numerous regulatory “industry guidance” documents published before 2015 that cite FDA’s regulatory knowledge (from numerous failed attempts at developing mRNA products) that these products cause death, cancer, strokes, blindness, paralysis, uncontrolled distribution throughout the body, liver damage, other organ damage and multiple organ failure. However, given the PREP Act liability shield being upheld for him by the entire US Government, he simply didn’t care about any of those risks! He knew he will get away with mass murder. The prerequisite to even starting a meaningful investigation and prosecution of Fauci and many of his co-conspirators is the termination of the PREP Act emergency declaration, something RFK Jr has a full legal authority to do without consultation with anyone else. I spoke with him about this several times, he is very well aware but will not do it.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/3-days-left-prosecute-anthony-fauci/5925694

The Prep Act was created in 2005 with the explanation that it would keep pharmaceutical companies free to experiment with possible remedies in case unexpected plagues or terrorist attacks hit the population unexpectedly. Nothing like that happened in 2019-2020 when the Prep Act was wrongfully invoked.

Any sort of genuine reckoning with the genesis and still-mushrooming outgrowths of the manufactured COVID crisis would have to involved some deeper investigation into the role of Anthony Fauci as well as his colleagues and associates. Very clearly Fauci was a key intermediary between the Big Pharma, the federal government, and the US Armed Forces.

It seems that the government of Israel too had some special relationship with Tony Fauci, who, as Director if the NIAID, had been working with MOSSAD agents including in treating bioweapons as vaccine remedies for viral contagions. Fauci’s relationship with the Israeli government was seemingly marked by the reward of a $ million prize presented by a society devoted to Holocaust Remembrance.

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/publish/post/197445499