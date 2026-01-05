I am currently in Spain near Barcelona visiting, along with Helena, my chum and colleague, Jonathan Revusky. Trying to follow, yet alone comment on, the proliferation of world-class stories at such un unparalleled moment in global history can be a tall order. Nevertheless some of us feel the calling to ride rather than sink beneath the building tsunami of global events, however futile it sometimes fells.

Right now the weird contortions unfolding in US-Venezuela relations are creating news waves of chaotic disruption in global geopolitics. For me, another source of big-time trouble is the constant signals one sees on the already-contaminated Internet. On the web many videos are showing up exposing evidence that they are the products of the the criminally unregulated Artificial Intelligence industry.

We are being bombarded with toxic mental pollultion that is becoming immensely more harmful with the proliferation of even more fake news using a vast new array of high-tech means to render falsity as if it is authentic and real. It seems like there is no end to the quest to trick people into betraying our faculties of rationality in order to persuade us to go against our own self-interest.

Too often AI’s goal is to make what is fabricated and lethal appear like it is safe and effective. I drew attention to this phenomenon in my recent Substack essay starting with a video claiming to impart the pronouncements of Yanis Varoufakis.

In the 10 minute video above, Jonathan and I introduce the extremely menacing story concerning the radical machinations of the European Union. The EU is in the process of excommunicating several dozen targeted individuals who are being administratively stripped of all of the most basic attributes of personhood. Those thus targeted are being transformed into a new category of global lepers to be spurned and disabled at every turn.

The objective seems to scouts out new forms of precedent on the extended frontiers of fascism. In fact in some ways the new paradigms being created go beyond fascism. The EU is pioneering new forms of dehumanization at the opposite from of inalienable rights. This travesty is being picked up worldwide by many functionaries in the corporate sector, in the government of non-EU states, and in the increasing reprobate parts of the compliant media.

In his detailed and probing interview with Swiss citizen Nathalie Yamb, a Japan-based Swiss academic explores the corporatist EUs new array of disabling and diabolical forms of twenty-first century’s excommunication. From his strong base in Neutrality Studies, host Pascal Lottaz interviews Nathalie Yamb. She gives detailed explanations including on the global scope of the UE’s assault on the most basic elements of human rights.