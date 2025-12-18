The video above pictures Dutch lawyer, Peter Stassen outlining the legal case introduced in my previous essay entitled

“The Netherlands mRNA Bioweapons Case Against Bill Gates et. al.”

DEC 16, 2025

Recall Stassen’s law partner, Arno van Kessel, was apprehended and jailed in Netherlands on absurd trumped-up charges said to emphasize an “anti-institutional ideology.” The attempt to sabotage the professional career of van Kessel for attempting to demonstrate the murderous intent behind dissemination of the Covidian Bioweapons can be seen as a variation of similar tactics aimed at the incarcerated Reiner Fuellmich.

Stassen’s refusal to be blocked in the pursuit of justice in the Netherlands mRNABioweapons Case is referred to by John C. Manley, author of the Covidian novel, Much to Do About Corona: A Dystopian Love Novel Story.

To order the book, click here

According to Manley, “People are becoming more and more receptive to hearing the truth. The medical police state that nearly emerged provided a concrete and hard-to-ignore example of inherent and inevitable corruption (on both sides of the political aisle) of so-called democratic governments, the “free press” and the medical mafia.

“On the other hand, the counter movement the COVID agenda generated provided a concrete and hard-to-ignore example of the power of individuals working together to protect and improve their own lives and the lives of their family and community.

“That’s why I used the COVID caper as a backdrop to my novel, Much Ado About Corona. The challenge, of course, was to take those scary days of imminent totalitarian takeover, and somehow turn it into a novel that readers would enjoy revisiting.

Manley draws attention to his book in a Global Research.ca essay entitled

The Truth About the Covid Scamdemic is Slowly Going Mainstream

By John C. A. Manley

Global Research, December 18, 2025

https://www.globalresearch.ca/truth-scamdemic-slowly-going-mainstream/5909629

Manley explains,

“The truth about the Covid scamdemic is slowly going mainstream.”

Here are three recent examples:

“On December 10, The Telegraph published a detailed article citing research that the COVID-19 jabs can cause immune cells to attack cardiac tissue, leaving micro-scars that interfere with the heart’s electrical activity. Scientists found that the damage was long-lasting and could lead to sudden death years after injection.

“This all coming from a mainstream news site that supported the scamdemic measures.

“On September 26, a South Korean study examined the health insurance records of 8.4 million people, comparing those who received the shot to those who refused. What they found was a significantly higher rate of cancer among the vaccinated:

Breast Cancer: 20% increase

Colorectal Cancer: 28% increase

Gastric Cancer: 34% increase

Thyroid Cancer: 35% increase

Lung: 53% increase

Prostate: 69% increase

“Of course, some of this could be explained by the possibility that people who avoid vaccines may lead healthier lifestyles. Nonetheless, it doesn’t look like a great time to buy Pfizer stocks.

John C. A. Manley is the author of Much Ado About Corona — the world’s best-selling COVID-dissent novel. Dr. Kevin Barrett, PhD (author of Truth Jihad: My Epic Struggle Against the 9/11 Big Lie), praises the book, saying: “This is it! The great Canadian COVID novel! Much Ado About Corona offers a pleasant world to be engrossed in, despite the dystopian backdrop, thanks to the well-drawn characters, wry humor, and accurate moral compass.” Read more reviews, buy the book or get a free sample in ebook or audiobook format at: BlazingPineCone.com/subscribe/