Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5h

All 12 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies Found the Same Thing: Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/all-12-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony James Hall
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1d

thanks for posting....I'm coming to the conclusion that this is part of the war the Jews are beginning to really wage now against us. Its them behind the Jew World Order and see the first 15 minutes or more of this interesting video - https://youtu.be/_me1fbbe6B4 - Noahide Laws - its the first time I've listened about these laws...i Jana Ben Nun. Seems Israeli but talks explicitly and openly about the occult agenda of the Jew World Order Pax Judaica.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture