Looking out at the World from Canada

Mark R. Elsis
1d

October 7

A False Flag To Create Greater Israel

Dozens of archives, articles, news, videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis

Paulo Kirk
18h

So what "form" of Judaism is acceptable? A bunch of skull cap wearing campers out in the woods preaching love thy lesser "human," goy?

This seemingly transgender IOF Ms. Fenigson is yet another example of perversion on steroids.

Oh, so Jews don't make mistakes, fall asleep, go to RAVE's and just do hedonistic things that might put their guard duty at risk?

And so, this Jewish State of Murdering Raping Thieving Starving Poisoning Occupied Palestine will do what now that their 9/11 is being exposed by a few doubting Jews in Israel?

Does the world need to have that conspiracy of Oct. 7 exposed here to finally speak out and send in navies with boats filled with food, medicines, water, housing, plumbing, and bricks and mortar?

The fix was always in. Goy are gooey brained lobotomized psychotic products of their own InBred Final Solution forefathers who ruled the world and used their wit to destroy Turtle Island's people -- 100 million wiped out here on these continents.

And so the lessons we are providing Jews in Palestine are to follow their/our lead, history?

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-chaotic-minds-of-americans-tied

Oh, darn, those Jews:

Let me briefly illustrate my approach by using one family – the ‘House of Rothschild’ – as a case study before moving onto a wider description of how Elite families use their wealth to shape corporations, institutions, events and people to serve their own purposes.

This example is drawn from the official Rothschild Archive and two (sometimes conflicting) Rothschild-authorized accounts of the family’s history written at different times. See The Rothschild Archive, The House of Rothschild – Money’s Prophets, 1798-1848 and The Rothschilds: A Family Portrait.

In addition, the account draws on sources that report neutrally on Rothschild involvement as well as some sources that are critical. These sources are cited in context below.

By the mid-18th century, the ancestors of Mayer Amschel had long been small merchants in the town ghetto of Frankfurt. But, as a Jew without a family name and before street numbering was used, Mayer was also known by the name some ancestors had used on the house sign where they once lived: Rothschild (Red Shield). With more ability than other merchants and having been sent to learn the rudiments of business in the firm of Wolf Jakob Oppenheim, he became a dealer in rare coins, medals and antiques, the buyers of which were almost invariably aristocratic collectors, including William, Hereditary Prince of Hesse-Kassel. It was this business that enabled Mayer Amschel to accumulate the capital to move into banking, a natural outgrowth of his policy of extending credit to some of his clients. His wealth started to increase rapidly as he focused more on state and merchant banking, both local and international.

With a policy of seeking little profit from interest on loans while seeking trade concessions in other areas, seeking clientele only among ‘the noblest personages in Germany’, secret bookkeeping in parallel with the official one and, later, deploying his five sons to replicate his style and activities in England (Nathan, who, after a few years in Manchester, established himself in the City of London), Paris (Jakob, known as James), Naples (Kalman, or Carl), Vienna (Salomon) as well as Frankfurt (where eldest son Amschel eventually succeeded father Mayer), the Rothschild dynasty and ‘multinational business model’ quickly established itself throughout Europe. Critically, it was serviced by the maintenance of close relationships with leading political figures and salaried agents working in financial markets who provided essential political and commercial news, as well as private communications channels (including coaches with secret compartments) that worked with enormous efficiency.

And it was this ‘Red Shield’ communication network, later operating under Royal patronage, combined with a certain audacity, that enabled the Rothschilds to profit handsomely from a variety of adverse circumstances including the restrictions on trade between England and the continent which characterized the Napoleonic period, and the Napoleonic Wars as well. This included smuggling vast amounts of contraband goods from England to the continent and transferring a substantial hoard of gold bullion through France to finance the feeding of Wellington’s army.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/historical-analysis-of-the-global-elite-ransacking-the-world-economy-until-youll-own-nothing/5805779

