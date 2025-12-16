Corruption is undermining judicial systems around the world, denying citizens access to justice and the basic human right to a fair and impartial trial, sometimes even to a trial at all……..

The world’s dominant class of lawyers and judges are playing fast and loose with the little that remains of the rule of law. Much of the legal establishment is deeply involved in the globalist coup d’état currently being attempted by the transnational class of multibillionaires in partnership with the leading cabal of banksters, war profiteers and Israel First operatives.

The Netherlands Bioweapon Case currently underway provides a telling example of the duplicity of law enforcement agencies in their efforts to avoid dealing with the criminal aspects of Covidian debacle. Flowing directly from this debacle is ongoing havoc that continues to be inflicted from the widening array of gene-modifying mRNA injections.

This deeply destructive role of corrupted law enforcement officials and agencies in the rapid civilizational breakdown is becoming increasingly obvious. Near the origins of the disaster is the increasingly mercantile orientation of most law schools in a lucrative system that panders to the treatment of “the law” as a major currency of invasive weaponization.

Students are actively encouraged to align themselves with the principle that the currency of legal advantage should rightfully be available to those with the highest capacity to purchase favourable outcomes in litigation and arranged legal settlements. As in most every other venue, money most often rules in court as in most other facets of criminal law and civil law.

Justice that derives from the wealth of those that can afford to buy it is, in fact, no justice at all. The commercialization of legal arbitration and enforcement to prop up and protect the power of money is retrogressive and profoundly destabilizing. This regression is causing humanity to revert back to the relationships between lords and serfs, between slaves and slave masters as the new shape of bio-digital repression in AI-facilitated tyrannies takes form.

This tendency is illustrated by the expanding perversities of lawfare, a phenomenon that is eating up court time and court space court even as it devours a growing proportions of the upper echelons of professional expertise and energy.

The other side of this same process is that are there are diminishing quantities of resources to devote to legal disputes between parties with deep and legitimate antagonisms but without the capacity to finance prolonged litigation. For a high proportion of those charged with crimes, the only option is make quick plea bargains even when the accused are not really guilty.

Where on earth can one find concentrations of lawyers and judges inclined to favour justice over their own upward mobility? Where can ample supplies of judges be found whose priority is to protect the public interest rather than to promote the established interests of those already invested with disproportionate accumulations of wealth and power? What chance have lawyers and low-ranking judges to be elevated in their professional ranking if they fail to favour the privileges of the ruling classes from whom legal practitioners often emanate?

In recent years these patterns in the exercise of judicial power have become especially pronounced in Canada. In Canada no judges are elected. There are no significant checks against the appointment by high-ranking politicians of easily-corruptible judges selected because they can be counted upon to deliver rulings that serve the interests of power. This pattern became especially clear during the height of the Covidian episode when the human rights and civil liberties outlined in the Charter were essentially suspended with more-or-less unwavering judicial backing.

The biases of a heavily politicized judiciary in Canada became clear when its leading members sided with the Liberal Party, the Canadians Broadcasting Corporation and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in imposing major punishments on those that backed the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy Movement. This Convoy movement aroused much domestic support even as it attracted positive international attention by offering a clear example of how to oppose harmful Covidian policies including the coercive imposition of vaccine mandates.

Recently come to light is the illegal destruction of public records recording the internal discussions inside the Trudeau government concerning what to do about the Freedom Convoy movement. These public records included information on the process that led to the decision to invoke martial law in order to facilitate the criminalization and repression of the FreedomConvoy movement, including by seizing bank accounts. “At the same time, federal officials were contacting major technology platforms—Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, Microsoft—urging them to remove convoy-linked content quickly.”

The politized judges include members of the Supreme Court of Canada. Its Chief Justice, Richard Wagner, is a Trudeau appointee installed in 2017

"Is the COVID-19 mRNA Injection a vaccine for the benefit of the population’s health, or a bioweapon? There’s Nothing In Between.”

So far the onus has been on the victims of the “Covid Project” to persuade law enforcement officials to press criminal charges against the protagonists of the intentional, pre-meditated bioweapon assaults. One such case is infolding in the Leeuwarden District Court and in the Amsterdam Courts of Appeal. The evidence for this case was assembled with a view to prove the deployment of lethal bioweapons against the Dutch people among others.

Seven Dutch people hired lawyers to mount such a case. One of the plaintiffs died from injection injuries. The remaining six are continuing to back the process.

The charges in the case are being pressed against the State of Netherlands, Bill Gates, Pfizer President Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and about about a dozen other accused officials. Rutte is the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and currently Secretary General of NATO. Rutte worked very closely with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a host of dubious projects assigned to both men by Klaus Schwab, the founding Director of the World Heath Organization and the author of The Great Reset.

Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte

The two lawyers preparing the case are Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen. In July it was reported that Arno van Kessel “was arrested in a Gestapo-reminiscent early morning raid by paramilitary police where he was reportedly blindfolded, bound, and taken into detention.” I have not been able to find any reports of his current status. Is he being treated with the same contempt pointed against the jailed jurist, Reiner Fuellmich in Germany

Van Kessel was was”dragged from his bed early in the morning by a special intervention team with a considerable display of force. The lawyer, his daughter, and his wife were even briefly held at gunpoint.” Seven of van Kessel’s associates were held in “restricted custody” for two weeks.” The Public Persecution officials who authorized such draconian actions could only come up with vague references to a “possible criminal network.. adhering to an anti-institutional ideology.”

Apparently van Kessel’s effort to create the conditions where rich and powerful men like Bill Gates and Albert Bourla can be called up to attend court and answer for the serious accusations they face from injured parties could not be countenanced by the criminal justice system of the Netherlands.

When Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel began to conceive of the case they wanted “to force a Dutch judge to issue a clear ruling on the question: was the COVID-19 mRNA injection a vaccine for the benefit of the population’s health, or a bioweapon? Van Kessel said: “It’s one or the other, and there’s nothing in between. a vaccine for the benefit of the population’s health, or a bioweapon?

The Expert Witnesses and the Accusations the Dutch Prosecutors and Judges Want to Ignore

On December 15 Peter Stassen continued pushing forward the case that Dutch judges so want to avoid. The case has a talented line up of expert witnesses.

The experts include Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former VP of Pfizer who in 2021 came to the conclusion that the COVID ultimatums, including the pressure to accept an unproven genre of vaccination, come about because of an elaborate power grab that has nothing to do with putting an end to the heavily hyped public health crisis. The pursuit of other objectives was advanced under the cover of trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Mike Yeadon

The other expert witnesses included Mrs. Alexandra Latypova and her close colleague, Ms Katherine Watt. Both scholars have collaborated in very important lines of original research. The former pieced together a detailed account of the military origins of the injected bioweapons, sometimes also referred to as weapons of mass destruction.

Latypova’s contributions tie in very well with Katherine Watt’s intricate study of the modification over decades of US administrative law. Cumulatively this often esoteric body of administrative law has given senior operatives in the US Deep state a way around adherence to constitutional law or even the laws of medical regulation.

Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt

Dr Joseph Sansone is a Ph.D in Psychology with original insights into the means of putting across perhaps the most ambitious psychological operation ever attempted by disguising lethal bioweapons as a remedies for infections. Also on the list of experts is Catherine Austin Fitts, a political insider with a synthetic overview of the role of the WHO-declared pandemic in the effort to radically re-engineer society to serve the rich and powerful and eliminate or enslave the rest.

Here is the press release for the Press Conference prepared by Dr. Joseph Sansone that sends the signal that the Netherlands mRNA Bioweapons Case continues.

International Press Conference: Netherlands mRNA Bioweapons Case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et. al.

Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dec 14, 2025

The legal team asked us to distribute this press invitation for the international press conference taking place in Netherlands in front of the court in Leeuwarden on Monday December 15, 2025, at 2PM. The Plaintiffs’ Attorney Peter Stassen will be speaking about important developments in the case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

The bad news that the recipients of the clot shots have been the targets of all manner of horrific maladies, often involving agonizing deaths over long periods of time, has formed the basis of a steady stream of reports since the second half of 2021.

The victims created a multitude of Internet sites of their own to share news and public education concerning what they were experiencing. That assertion of self-empowerment was demonized and censored. The individuals that tried to share the bad news with their fellow citizens were often condemned a liars who should be ashamed to put themselves in the limelight.

Strategic Silences

Hard to fathom is the level of cruelty towards those killed and harmed by the injections together with the viciousness of the deceptions pretending that everything is OK. Mark Crispin Miller in his News from the Underground is one of the few chroniclers that has persisted with his regular assembly of revealing accounts. These accounts often combine terrible revelations of death and extreme sickness together with the strategic silences that tends to point towards “vaccine injuries” and worse.

I’ll conclude with two more examples of accounts that speak to the scale of the crimes that have taken place only to be ignored, denied, or swept aside by law enforcement agencies. The failure of the vast majority of these so-called law enforcement agencies to address the COVID crisis as it really is severely undermining the profession’s credibility.

In January of 2022 Wayne Allyn Root painted a realistic picture of the COVID crisis. In his headline Root makes the point that the vaccinated were much more frequent victims of injury and death than the so-called unvaccinated. Here is how he explained the phenomenon.

Here’s how Roots completed a list of apparent anomalies that put the fabricated story of the WHO-delared pandemic at odds with what he was actually observing.

The most perfect control group ever is the U.S. military. Every young soldier got the COVID-19 vaccine in the past year. To follow the results is the very definition of SCIENCE. Military whistleblowers have come forward with Department of Defense medical data showing since the start of the vaccine program cancer is up about 300% among military members; female infertility is up 500%; miscarriages are up by 300%; and there was an astronomical 1000% increase in neurological disorders from 82,000 to 863,000 in one year. These are young men and women who were in perfect health ... until the vaccines. It appears the vaccines are literally crippling our national defense. One more control group of formerly healthy young men and women: FIFA soccer players in the EU. Deaths from cardiac arrest increased by 500% in 2021. An astounding 183 professional athletes and coaches collapsed “suddenly” in 2021. Worst of all is the news from the CDC that non-COVID-19 deaths in the age range of 18 to 49 increased by 40% in the past year. No one has ever seen anything like this. Why are working-age Americans dying in record numbers? Only one thing changed in 2021: vaccine mandates at the workplace. The real story these numbers tell is we are experiencing a “pandemic of the vaccinated.” I believe the vaccine is doing catastrophic damage, but governments, politicians and bureaucrats the world over have falsely labeled vaccinated people who are sick and dying as “unvaccinated.” And the media covers up the truth like it’s Hunter Biden’s laptop. This is the greatest scam in world history. It would make Bernie Madoff blush.

In mid-December of 2025 here is a brief contemporary excerpt from a point form description of some of the very dangerous biological impositions that Big Pharma continues to push on humanity without our consent:

Poisoned Not Infected

The mRNA revolution: COVID-19 vaccines have transformed human cells into producers of spike-bearing exosomes that circulate for months, appear in all body fluids, and carry pharmacologically-induced signals throughout the population. This is biological broadcasting at an unprecedented scale.

The amplification crisis: Self-amplifying RNA vaccines now multiply this process exponentially, creating replicating genetic instructions that generate vast quantities of synthetic biological signals--potentially turning each injection into a self-perpetuating broadcast system.

The regulatory void: No authority has investigated whether these vesicles influence unvaccinated individuals, despite widespread reports of symptoms following intimate exposure. We have deployed a global biotechnology without understanding its most basic consequence: whether it alters biological communication between humans.

The central revelation: Billions of people may now be involuntary broadcasters of pharmaceutical signals, fundamentally changing the biological information environment of our species.

What happens when billions of people are turned--unintentionally--into broadcasters of pharmaceutical signals?

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/when-vaccinated-body-becomes-broadcast-tower-shedding-paradox