Looking out at the World from Canada

Roxanne Halverson
Jan 17

Thank you for promoting my article on the bank seizures and the banker’s direct culpability in this unlawful, nondemocratic and unconstitutional act. It truly stuns me, every time I think about it that a vast majority of Canadians, in general, were neither outraged nor disturbed by this outrageous act of authoritarianism. They seemed to think it is only the ‘nasty’ truckers — those ‘racists and bigots’ the government would do this to, not just ordinary Canadians. It never seemed to occur to them that those truckers were just ordinary Canadians. The Trudeau government’s move shocked more people internationally than it did its own citizens. That has always disturbed me.

ScottMcFly
Jan 17

Excellent update Tony. I was unaware that it was RBC CEO McKay who was the one to actually counsel Minister Freeland to designate the Trucker Convoy as 'terrorists'. Unreal ! So much real harm came from that counselling directive that I believe he should be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada for 'counselling mischief, committed'.

Speaking of which in Ottawa today one of the prominent members of the convoy protest Pat King, is in Ottawa at his sentencing hearing. He was convicted of 5 minor charges on 'counselling mischief NOT committed', that typically gets you a 30 day jail term. In King's case the Crown has made ludicrous arguments, saying a potential of 26 years, knocked down to 14, then knocked down to 10 years, would be somehow fair. The judge based on the very passionate reporting of 'Right Blend' media seems to very much disagree with the Crown.

These trials are very much 'show trials' in my opinion, designed to send a clear message to the public, 'if we can do this to them, imagine what we can do to you' Check it out. https://x.com/rightblend/status/1880350971261546836

