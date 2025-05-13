Right now we are living through one of the most ugly and morally-perverse moments I have witnessed in Canada’s history. This degradation arises not from one monumental event. Rather our current malaise arises from the convergence of factors indicative of Canada’s plunge into disarray, demoralization and confusion. We the Canadian people have been further splintered and set up for intensified hostility among ourselves as victims of a vicious regime of divide and conquer.

We can expect much more of the same to come, unless we, the more attentive among us, can collectively attain a more elevated state of conscientious self-awareness. Only by becoming more self-aware can we push back more verve against further sabotage of our failing institutions of self-governance. The attack on our institutions of self-determination extend to attacks on the integrity, utility and viably of our citizenship.

The plethora of attacks on our country showed up in abundance in the course of the many ways that authorities, obviously unaccountable to the Canadian citizenry, mismanaged the conduct of the recent federal election. At the core of the electoral setbacks are a dark set of manipulations carried out by an adept and varied squad of professional cheaters who have pushed their way once again into federal power.

The highly-proficient cheaters did so by leading and exploiting the Liberal Party of Canada as well as by riding on its coattails. A key aspect of the Liberal Party’s large contingents of professional cheaters extends to the CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Association.

The leadership of the CBC has betrayed its commitment to serve the public interest of Canadians through the provision of public broadcasting. Instead, the CBC leadership have allowed itself to be bribed into submission. The leaders of the CBC have allowed the former public broadcaster to become the propaganda agency for the Liberal Party of Canada.

As Sam Cooper and others have chronicled, former PM Justin Trudeau has broken much new ground in leading Team Liberal into transgressions on many frontiers of organized transnational crime. These criminal transgressions including assisting foreign agencies in the infiltration of the workings of the Canadian government along with many forms of electoral cheating including in the bribing and blackmail of the media to control the information environment within which voting takes place.

The shutting down of the Parliament of Canada in early January of 2025 was a formative element in the recent rounds of Liberal Party cheating. By bullying the Governor-General into shutting down Parliament beginning in early 2025, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was able to minimize public scrutiny and involvement in his desired process of replacing himself with Mark Carney in Canada’s top political job.

The shutting down of Parliament to limit public insights into the workings of federal power has become a common feature of governance since the height of the Covidian Hoax in 2021. Indeed, a wide array of national politicians as well as their media handlers conspired together to avoid any serious discussion whatsoever of the manufactured Covid crisis throughout the recent election.

The success of this joint initiative to bypass an awkward topic in which many powerful interests had a mutual stake in avoiding, forms a significant marker of the rigged nature of the 2025 election process.

The well orchestrated avoidance of any reference to the Covid fiasco, a very significant topic for the future of health care, suggests that the course of highlighted electoral debate was aggressively engineered. If the Covidian element in the electoral process was purposely steered to the sidelines, what else was rigged in the federal election of 2025? Who was pulling the strings on high.

The other side of the downgrading of Parliament was the elevation of the World Economic Forum based in Davos Switzerland as the main site of the Canadian government’s actual decision-making when it came to negotiating the terms of the manufactured Covid crisis.

Of course the vast majority of Canadian citizens were excluded altogether from visiting Davos and had no chance whatsoever of making their political influence felt in this arena reserved especially for the insider activities of financiers. The resulting downgrading of parliamentary democracy in Canada was highlighted by the large weight of influence exercised at Davos by the likes of globalist operatives such as Mark Carney, Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland.

The downgrading of the role of parliamentary democracy in the transition of power from Justin Trudeau to his political appointee, Mark Carney, took place in an atmosphere of stealth unbefitting of a government that calls itself a democracy. The prerequisite for choosing a new Party leader, but especially one that would become a new Prime Minister, should have included a prominent role for the House of Commons in Parliament.

The hostility of the Trudeau-Carney duo to the open conduct of government in the venue of Parliament was demonstrated on May 2nd. The new Prime Minister of Canada, a well-experienced cheater himself, simply evaded having a significant portion of his budget approved by Parliament. Instead, Carney exploited his ill-gotten prerogative to direct the signing power of his own captive Governor-General. The effect has been to cut out the House of Commons from the process of procuring money to be spent by Carney’s own executive branch.

The building up of the arbitrary authorities of the Governor-General on behalf of the Executive branch is a cynical process that leads to more corruption and less democracy in the governance of Canadians. And yet that is precisely the process that has been burgeoning under the authority of the cheating duo where the power of Trudeau has merged into that of Carney in the rigged transition of power.

The other side of this constitutionally-dubious attack on the non-partisan integrity of the Office of the Governor-General of Canada, is downgrading of the powers of Parliament and especially of the MPs in the House of Commons.

Anyone even marginally aware of the history of the Westminster Parliament in Great Britain or the history of responsible government in the Canadas, will be aware that the main role of the elected branch of government is to safeguard on behalf of the electorate the power of the purse. Instead of respecting this feature of Canada’s unwritten constitution, Mark Carney simply ordered up on 2 May $33 billion for jobs like paying off part of the bribe he offered to the CBC for distorting the news in order to get him elected.

Why did Carney not call for the suspension on 2 May of the prorogation of Parliament. Perhaps the new PM did not want to call attention to prorogation of Parliament that enabled him to come into power in such a secretive and underhanded fashion. Canada’s main theatre of democracy in the nation’s capital could have been restored to its many roles, but especially those concerning the financing of the government. Once again G-G Mary Simon was placed in a compromised position that undermined the credibility of the crucial office presently inhabits.

The Crown’s Referee in the Constitutional Monarchy of Canada

The shutting down of Parliament in the process of getting Mark Carney elected formed an essential ingredient in a closed and dirty procedure that enabled Justin Trudeau to hand off power to Mark Carney with a minimum of public scrutiny and involvement.

Trudeau succeeded with his flagrant abuse of the core institutions of Canada’s constitutional monarchy by exploiting the disastrous fall of the Office of the Governor-General into the muck of unchecked political partisanship. In theory, the Governor-General is meant to represent the sovereign authority of the British imperial monarch, who these days is King Charles III. King Charles is coming to Canada to give the Speech from the Throne on May 27.

The role of the Governor-General is supposed to be that of the Crown’s top political referee in Canada. The Governor-General is supposed to oversee Parliament and to enforce a complex set of constitutional conventions meant to deliver fairness and equal treatment to all political parties and to all Members of Parliament.

There are many special aspects of this assignment especially when it comes to the Crown’s treatment of minority governments and its actions in the run up to popular elections. During these run up periods, like the one we just lived through, small nuances of unequal treatment by the Crown’s representative can have large impact on the decisions of voters.

To my way of thinking the demeaned and highly politicized status of Governor-Generals in Canada forms a significant aspect of the mounting neglect and abuse of Crown institutions in ways that are significantly undermining the quality of Canadian self-governance.

In fact what happened in the unseemly rush to move the prime minister’s job along from Trudeau to Carney forms a text book case—perhaps the text book case— of how the institutions of constitutional monarchy ware being discredited, soiled, and cheapened. The move from Trudeau to Carney proved to be tremendously effective in enabling the Liberal Party of Canada to bring about one of the biggest political turnarounds ever.

Possibly with the advice of Carney, Mary Simon sent Justin Trudeau off to Europe where he chose to spend much of his time hanging out with his good fiend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On his way out from Canada, Trudeau’s public approval rating was at about 12% and he could not even command the support of his own Liberal Party caucus.

The political turnaround came as a result of his theatrical presentation when Mark Carney stepped onto Canada’s electoral podium. When he gained the public eye, Carney presented himself as some kind of fire breathing dragon able to push back against a verbal volley that seemed to portend economic and political assaults directed at Canada. Carney’s tough talk was introduced in the transition period when Donald J. Trump entered his second term as US President.

Trump’s threats involved the imposition of tariffs, clearly a significant common denominator in his presidency, together with a rather bizarre insistence that Canada should become the 51st US State.

In facing these pressures Carney immediately came up with a mantra which he delivered often with a variety of minor modifications. The mantra was billed as the core promise of Carney’s campaign to lead first the Liberal Party and then the government of Canada. Carney said again and again,

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening the relations of our economies, and tightened security and military cooperation is over. They (the US) want us to be the 51st state, they want to break us, so they can own us. They want our resources, they want our water and they want our land, they want our country.”

There is no way of knowing how this combination of characterizations came into being. Did the phrases come from Mark Carney himself or from a PR firm? Did the Chinese government have a hand in the authorship? If the mantra came from a source other than Carney, who was it?

Could the core idea enabling the Liberal Party to gain the political ascendance in the election of 2025 have emerged from a covert scheme involving political collusion? What guarantees are there that Trump and Carney have not been working theatrically for the the same team of supranational manipulators seeking to create the conditions for a pre-prepared scheme of further continental integration?

How is it that once Carney took electoral power, he seemed to immediately to pull back away from his declaration concerning the severance of Canada-US relations as we have known them so far?

Does Carney retain his view that the American schemers “want our resources, they want our water and they want our land, they want our country.”

Some might well observe that this greedy and covetous way of viewing resource-rich Canada has long been integral to the attitudes of many US citizens towards the future status of northern North America. But so what? Where is the evidence that the Carney government is currently doing anything specifically targeted at putting a stop to the advancement of acquisitive agendas, real or imagined, that the current PM exploited to win the 2025 election?

Behind public spectacle of Trump versus Carney, another drama unfolded within Rideau Hall, the residence of Governor-General Mary Simon. The Governor-General is meant to be the top Crown official in Canada. No parliamentary enactment can become law without the Governor-General’s signature.

Whatever her theoretical role as the Crown official at the pinnacle of the non-partisan element in the government of Canada, Mary Simon, like other Governor-Generals, is in reality a political appointee of whatever prime minister selected her. In 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau selected this Inuit broadcaster and Liberal Party politician for her current job.

There are sound constitutional reasons for Governor-General Mary Simon to have forced Justin Trudeau to face his parliamentary colleagues on the floor of the House of Commons in January of 2025. The G-G’s proper adherence to non-partisan principles might have caused her to deny the Liberal Party, to which she belongs, the conditions for a smooth transition of power from Trudeau to Carney earlier in the spring.

Mary Simon, however, was probably pressured into signing off on the wish list provided in January to her by the former Prime Minister. The outcome is highly suggestive of the reality that the Governor-General of Canada is not really in a position to act freely on delivering the substance of actions conceived in strict adherence to constitutional principles.

Imagine if the transition of power had taken place in a political environment that included open sessions of debate and negotiations on the floor of the House of Commons in Ottawa’s Parliament. If Mary Simon had chosen to keep Parliament open in the early months of 2025, the outcome of the process of replacing Justin Trudeau might have turned out very differently.

One of the many really ugly aspects of the 2025 federal election was the unseemly haste to get to the finish line in the shortest possible time.

This unnecessary haste seemed motivated by a desire on the part of those advocating for Mark Carney, to deny Canadians sufficient opportunity to study the new Prime Minister’s career experience. This experience included membership in many globalist institutions of dubious pedigree, institutions with which Carney has been associated over many decades.

Many of these associations, from the Bilderberg Group to the Bank of International Settlements, play important but obscure roles in the field of supranational governance. Many of these organizations include veiled roles for some of the most powerful people in the world who generally prefer to do their business outside the limelight. Why was officialdom in such a rush to get Mark Carney into power before Canadians could study what was being pushed at us with the full force of the MSM propaganda.

The rush to get the election over and done with as quickly as possible seems entirely consistent with the sleazy secrecy of the former Trudeau government, especially when it came to its abundant connections with Chinese organized crime and with the related activities of the Chinese Communist Party. Clearly Carney and Trudeau show every indication that they are both very active agents of the Chinese Communist Party.

The CBC seems to have its own understanding with the Chinese authorities directing Canada through many circles of influence including those integral to the political networks permeating Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ongoing business. Shouldn’t Canadian police be actively investigating Carney for carrying on the espionage integral to the operations of the Liberal Party government during the tenure of China’s agent, Justin Trudeau?

The shame of cutting out Parliament as an active venue in the transition of power has denied Canadians an important venue to act as direct witnesses in the ebb and flow of debate in this consequential contest for electoral power. To this day Canadians have no idea of what to expect of the Prime Minister of Canada who was empowered by Mary Simon to become Canada’s top parliamentarian without any demonstration whatsoever of his parliamentary capacities.

How is it that Justin Trudeau is, so far at least, able to walk away from what we learned in the election from Sam Cooper and others, was his crime-filled career as Canadian PM. How is it happening that the RCMP is sitting on mountains of available damning evidence while its members skirt around the task of apprehending Trudeau to await trial in prison?

Would Trudeau be denied bail as happened so frequently to members of the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy, but especially those selected as patsies by the RCMP and their lawyer at the Coutts crossing on the border between Alberta and Montana?

Many members of the Truckers’ movement, a group that proved especially effective in criticizing the Canadian government’s deadly Covid policies, were ruthlessly smeared in the many trials-by-media conducted by the CBC.

To those outside the fog obscuring the unprecedented worldwide war initiated in 2020 against the healthy vitality of individuals and groups everywhere, the new Canadian PM, Mark Carney, is coming to be seen as emblematic figure. Carney has come to prominence as a characteristic bankster of the type that moved into the forefront of the globalists assaults on humanity in the name of bringing about what the World Economic Forum still describe as the “Great Reset.”

The Confusion Within the Federal Government About the Nature of Its Core Institutions

For better or worse, Canada is a constitutional monarchy. The imperial connotations of this term cause eyes to roll in western Canada. The imperial character of Canada as a colonial outgrowth of the British Empire has become especially popular in Alberta, the probable site of a future referendum on whether the province should become an independent country.

I have sometimes written positively about this development. The allure of independence and various forms of secession from Canada, however, should not impede the need to do in the near future a much better job in improving the quality of Canada’s existing constitutional monarchy. The cynical abuse of the system of governance in the federal election of 2025 should be proof enough that, at the very least, remedies are required to restore democratic effectiveness to the important Office of the Governor General.

The Governor-General’s appointment should be stripped from the powers available to Prime Ministers. The appointing agency must have an arm’s length relationship to government, not be the government. The appointment process should include some level of training in what it means to be a non-partisan Crown official.

To my way of thinking the video below conveys a sense of the high level of confusion even within Canada’s federal government about how to envisage the role of “the Crown” in the constitutional monarchy of Canada. The event took place in 2022 to signify the death of Queen Elizabeth and her replacement by King Charles III. Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon took part in the ceremony although is not exactly clear how we should envisage the nature of the governmental relationship linking them.

Most People in Canada Have Come to View as Normal the Genocide in Gaza

The Canadian election of 2025 culminated in the vote on April 28. April 28 was also the day that hearings began at the Hague where the International Court of Justice initiated hearings into a complex of issues beginning with efforts by Israel’s IDF to completely stop the flow of food, water, medicine and other humanitarian supplies into Gaza. After more than 1 year and a half of tightening the genocidal screws on the entire Palestinian population of Gaza, the Israeli government imposed a total blockade on all humanitarian aid entering the open air prison in early March.

This blockade was “justified” by the Israeli government as an expression of its hostility towards the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA. Since shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli officials have been accusing UNRWA of secretly hosting Hamas members.

One of the key propaganda covers deployed by the Israeli government in Gaza, is that its indiscriminate genocidal attacks against Palestinians is a “war” said to be aimed at “eradicating” Hamas. Hamas is an agency with which Benjamin Netanyahu worked closely since he was first elected as the Prime Minister of Israel in 1996.

Along with many journalists and health care workers, the IDF has expended considerable energy aimed at the murder of humanitarian workers employed by UNWRA. UNWRA’s work is to supply education, health care and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Such work is clearly disliked by many people in Israel.

UNWRA’s crime has been to keep millions of Palestinians alive in ways that announces in the international community the dark side of how Israel came to be during the the Nakba. The Nakba’s genocidal character continues to be accelerated now with the formal embrace by Israel and its backers of forced starvation as a means of displaying and enforcing Jewish supremacy.

This tendency in Canada to ignore the excruciating nature of the international crimes once again being chronicled in the International Court of Justice seems to me to add to the moral-perversity of my country at this historical juncture. The government of Canada was one of those that immediately fell in line with the command from the Israeli government that funding for humanitarian aid provided by UNRWA, should be cut based on unproven allegations.

While this decision concerning UNRWA was subsequently reversed, Canada has proven to be a place where the majority of people seem to take the outbreak of genocide in the Middle East easily in their stride. Canada is far from alone in this regard. Many powers that were once able to assert with some credibility a claim to being pillars of Western civilization, have demonstrated that they are no such thing.

The near uniformity of the unwillingness of those in the driving seats of the Western powers to present a forceful common front against such a ruthless and blood thirsty case of genocide in the Middle East, is sounding the alarm. This alarm points to the probability of further atrocities to come on the moving frontiers of global geopolitics.

Many of those in power have learned to see genocide as the imperative of some chosen people. As this idea takes hold, what can we expect next? What will be the outcome of the apparent normalization of genocide in ways that undermine universalist approaches to concepts like the equal status of individuals when it comes to human rights and equality before the law.

Perhaps influenced by the myths of Christian Zionism, the Conservative wing of public opinion in Canada seems far more likely to side with the genocidaires of Israel. This propensity is very clear in the politics of the Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

To Play, Click Here

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jex2bb8eayx1gx371xz8v/capture-07-April-2024-10-32-23-AM.mp4?e=4&ref=readthemaple.com&rlkey=3b5qs5fsc5t8cx1rn2719dmaf&dl=0

See here too

https://www.readthemaple.com/no-better-friend-pierre-poilievres-war-on-palestine-solidarity/

The Danielle Smith government in Alberta has also joined with Zionists and Christian Zionists to seek attention in the United States and particularly with with factions close to President Trump. Premier Smith appeared with Zionist media operative Ben Shapiro and the Zionist curriculum provider, PragerU, to gain a wide audience to advance the agenda of Alberta’s United Conservative Government.

In Canada the media propagandists paid to promote for the Liberal Party include not only the CBC but also the two other television networks, Global and CTV. Some print operations, including the Toronto Star, are also on the government take.

The rift between the older media venues and the newer venues mostly associated with Conservative politics came out into the open on April 17, the night of the English language debates. When the debate that was supposed to take place happened, arguments broke out with in ways that put Ezra Levant’s Rebel News in a position of controversy. It turned out that Levant had played a significant role in stoking the controversy which went back to his intervention in Court to advance the principle that journalists of many stripes should be able to take part in events where questions are put to politicians.

That night Ezra Levant rose to the challenge, becoming something of a senior statesman of media politics in Canada. Rebel News looked good in this setting. The good work done by that media venues and its allies media venues, however, is often undermined when some of the the station’s reporters leave evidence-based reporting to engage in apologetics for genocidal conduct. On Rebel News and its allied Zionist venues including Western Standard, True North, and Juno News, any criticism of Israel’s genocidal conduct in the Middle East is automatically condemned.

As in Trump’s efforts to regulate American academia, any criticism of Israel for its treatment of Palestinians is said to be motivated by sympathy for Hamas. That makes any such criticism the equivalent of terrorism and therefore criminal in nature. Surely we have arrived at a time in history when we need to get beyond such divisive and unjustified analysis.