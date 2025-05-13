Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
9h

I stopped reading after "The Governor-General’s appointment should be stripped from the powers available to Prime Ministers."

Canada is not a system worth "fixing". It is beyond repair. I find myself torn between a hopeful desire for Alberta to become the 51st state, and revulsion at the thought of Canada's stink rubbing off on the country in which I am trying to establish my family's future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
ScottMcFly's avatar
ScottMcFly
10h

My dear friend Tony, thank you for this indepth and lengthy deep dive on the current state of Canadian (debauched, imo) politics. It mirrors almost my exact sentiments on the subject. To be honest if I said what I really feel beyond the sentiment "enraged" it could likely be construed as potential Criminal Code violations....so I will stick with...."enraged". If I could offer 'constructive criticism, I would say why oh why did you have to add in the Israel/Gaza genocide into Canadian politics essay? The Gaza debacle would have been best left, for a separate essay...Just my opinion !! Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony James Hall
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture