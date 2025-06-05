Canada was Dishonoured by a Constitutionally Skanky Transition of Power from Justin Trudeau to Mark Carney

The legitimacy and dignity of Canada’s system of Parliamentary democracy, as feeble as it already is, has once again been assaulted to keep the Liberal Party in Office. The decision to kick off the dubiously-installed Liberal Party government of Mark Carney with a Kingly Speech from the Thrown has culminated in yet another moment of parliamentary infamy.

Compare all the outward display of royal pageantry accompanying the momentary presence in our land of the King of Canada, Charles III. On one level Charles was meant to serve as a symbol of Canada’s sovereignty, a sovereignty which in reality is becoming increasingly wobbly and insecure.

Carney also called on his WEF buddy as well as the world’s most prominent monarch to demonstrate the Prime Minister’s personal clout with people in high places.

Compare this very grandiose manipulation of the institutions of the Canadian monarchy with the sleazy deal worked out by all of Canada’s federal political parties. Apparently their members can agree they all want to quietly slink away from Ottawa asap for a quiet summer away from the very minimal demands of Parliament.

These demands are becoming less and less onerous. Parliament has remained closed, and therefore on the political sidelines, during all the momentous months of 2025 until the King’s visit on May 27 to Ottawa’s former passenger train station. As another slap on Parliament, the train station has been renovated as the Chamber for Canada’s appointed Senators.

What we have seen once again is the complicity of all Canada’s federal political parties who conspire together even as they often jointly work out what they will or won’t debate. On June 4 the four parties acted on a deal concocted secretly to pull back from a recent vote that amounted to a united display of non-confidence in the Throne Speech.

If the parliamentarians had gone through with their majority rejection of the Throne Speech, they would have formally voted by a show of MPs’ hands in the House of Commons. Then we would have had another election. Instead we got a parliamentary trick called “on division” to avoid such an outcome. We got a sleight of hand performed without explanation while very few MPs were even in attendance on the floor of the House of Commons.

A Well-Developed Pattern of Contempt for the Institution of Parliament

Since 2015 when Justin Trudeau government was elected to his one and only majority government, the institution of Parliamentary government in Canada has been down graded. This downgrading of Parliament has depended on improperly politicizing the role of the Governor General to make the Office a partisan instrument of seemingly perpetual Liberal Party domination.

As I have reported repeatedly in this Substack, this manipulation of Canada’s Parliament was integral to the process enabling Justin Trudeau to downgrade Ottawa and upgrade Davos in the cause of Canada’s globalist governance. As the manufactured COVID crisis unfolded, it was adopted as a means of expanding the arbitrary powers of Trudeau’s Executive branch in the imperial governance of the Dominion of Canada. An increase in executive power carries with it a decline in the legislative power of Parliament.

As happened in many countries, all of Canada’s major political parties as well as all of Canada’s mainstream media joined the conspiracy of silence to support the same set of wrongheaded, anti-science Covidian policies. This sometimes lethal conspiracy of silence at the top continued throughout the Canadian national election of 2025 when the huge abuses of Operation COVID were uniformly ignored by the media and politicians, almost all of whom are implicated in the many-faceted wrongdoing.

I have discussed at some length in a series of recent Substack essays the importance of Justin Trudeau’s partisan manipulation of his political appointee, Governor General Mary Simon. She wrongly prorogued Parliament and allowed Trudeau to continue as Prime Minister even without the necessary confidence of a majority of Canadian MPs.

GG Mary Simon’s abuse of her Office as the day-to-day custodian of the Crown’s major responsibility to referee Parliament, has been repeatedly extended. One of the extensions has recently allowed the Mark Carney government to ignore his responsibility to elected MPs whose collective duty is to scrutinize and police government spending bills. Indeed, this “power of the purse” was the first and major duty of elected officials in the history of the evolution of British parliamentary traditions. Why would Carney know or care about parliamentary traditions beyond inviting the King to drop by?

The Carney government has simply exploited Liberal Party control over the Office of the Canadian Governor General. With an OK from Mary Simon, Carney has simply commandeered $tens of billions for the continuation of Covidian style boondoggles such as the bribery funds paid to the CBC and other media grifters in the cause of buying media support for the continuation of Liberal Party skulduggery.