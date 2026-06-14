Tony Hall and Frances Widdowson

The Elusive Board of Governors

at the University of Lethbridge

The University of Lethbridge has blinked in response a legal challenge from Dr. Frances Widdowson. The legal challenge is cited in full below. Dr. Widdowson proposes that, as an alternative to litigation, our accusers in the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association should bring forward evidence to back their extravagant accusations against Frances and me. Or, they should take steps to “continue the evidence-based academic exercise that Anthony Hall and I were attempting to pursue on February 4, 2026.”

Dr. Widdowson proposes

“2. Hold an event on “The Residential Schools and Genocide” featuring Anthony Hall, Aaron Pete (Chief of the Chawathil First Nation in Hope, British Columbia) and myself, along with any representatives chosen by the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association; and

3. Refrain from making further unsubstantiated allegations concerning the character, motives, or intentions of Anthony Hall and me.”

It would be good to see the University of Lethbridge, where I am presently Emeritus Professor, abandon its well embedded bullying approach to the sabotage of academic freedom; to engage instead in hosting and cultivating disciplined academic debate.

As we are coming to see, the U of L’s systematic sabotage of academic freedom includes the abuse of trespass laws at a public university. As the Gender Equity and Diversity Committee has readily demonstrated, the U of L also operates through attempted career destruction by heaping on targeted scholars defamatory allegations minus any serious discussion or evidence.

Unfortunately I can see how it is that the GEDC Committee, Chaired by Associate Professor Patrick Wilson, would give pre-eminence to Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act over the provisions of the Collective Agreement at the U of L pertaining to the importance of protecting Academic Freedom.

If anyone is in a position to know something about the failure of the U of L to adhere to the province’s Health and Safety Act in its treatment of dissenting faculty voices, it is me, especially back in 2016. The U’s Administration walked all over my human rights as well as well as on its own laws and policies by maliciously integrating itself into B’nai Brith Canada’s audacious smear campaign against me.

From our experiences of Feb. 4 with the Native Rights MOB of Feb 4, Dr. Widdowson and I were shown how dangerous the current environment continues to be at the University of Lethbridge for those who do not conform with the top-down determination of the required pedagogical orthodoxy of the moment.

It seems that the Faculty Association at the U of L plus the University of Lethbridge Administration including the Board of Governors, the University President, the Provost Michelle Helstein and Chancellor Terry Whitehead, are all reprobate when it comes to living up to their fiduciary obligations to protect Academic Freedom, the prerequisite condition of any university worthy of the name.

I witnessed the U of L Administration’s menace to my health and safety back in 2016-2017, when the University Administration made itself a client of an outside Lobby Organization, B’nai Brith Canada. B’nai Brith Canada objected to and maliciously misrepresented my defence of Palestinian rights and tried to get me fired. That effort was widely supported in a complaint media as if that is how University governmence is supposed to work. What a travesty!

Yet here I am ten years later as Emeritus Professor of the U of L, still trying to encourage our school to rise to its higher academic mission which has been betrayed in a number of ways including by the University’s trespass charge against Frances together with the GEDC’s gratuitous assault on the professional principles concerning the importance of evidence and proof in academic writing. The GEDC has produced a classic piece of evidence that perhaps should be the subject of defamation litigation.

Part of my own reason for intervening here is to prevent the sweeping aside of evidence to which the public should have access. I have found that the sweeping of inconvenient history under the rug to be a systematic method for some of the U of L’s leadership to avoid personal and institutional accountability. AJH

Frances Widdowson, Statement of Legal Challenge

widdowsonfrances@gmail.com

June 7, 2026

Patrick Wilson, Chair, GEDC [Gender, Equity and Diversity Committee], Beth Gerwin, Past Chair, GEDC, Arundhati Dasgupta, Arts & Science, GEDC, Kara Granzow, Arts & Science, GEDC, Laura Keffer-Wilkes, Arts & Science, GEDC, Aaron Taylor, Professional Faculties, GEDC, Romany Craig, Library, GEDC

Saurya Das, President, ULFA [University of Lethbridge Faculty Association], David Scott, Vice-President, ULFA, Chris Burton, Past-President, ULFA , James Smith, Treasurer, ULFA, Danaka Porter, Chief Steward, ULFA, Ryan Harper-Brown, JAC Chair, ULFA, Olu Awosogo, Bargaining Chair, ULFA, Rhys Stevens, Grievance Committee Chair, ULFA, Aaron Chubb, Executive Director, ULFA

To Members of GEDC and the ULFA Executive,

Re: Defamatory Statements Contained in the GEDC Statement on Disinformation and Freedom of Expression

I am writing to express my serious concerns regarding the GEDC’s public statement entitled “Statement on Disinformation and Freedom of Expression,” which has been posted on ULFA’s website(https://www.ulfa.ca/taking-action/statements/).

This Statement was written in response to an event in which I participated at the University of Lethbridge on February 4, 2026. I was attending the event with Anthony Hall, a Professor Emeritus at the University of Lethbridge, and our two spouses (Helena Guenther and Albert Howard), which involved engaging in a Spectrum Street Epistemology session on the campus (https://wokeacademy.info/a-chronology-of-the-deranged-edi-takeover-of-the-university-of-lethbridge/). The Spectrum Street Epistemology session was on the claim that “The Residential Schools Were Genocidal.” I thought that the academic exercise would be a good way to showcase differences in viewpoints, and the evidence that exists to support them, as Anthony Hall believes that there is some merit to the genocide claim, whereas I do not.

When it was discovered that we were conducting this academic exercise, the University of Lethbridge sent out an email to all faculty and students saying that I was a “controversial figure” with “upsetting and disrespectful” views (https://wokeacademy.info/a-chronology-of-the-deranged-edi-takeover-of-the-university-of-lethbridge/). This resulted in a large group of students converging in The Atrium with the intention of preventing us from speaking. Large instruments and drums were brought in, and signs were raised telling us to “fuck off” and that they hoped our “ears bleed”. Two men stood directly behind me and banged on their drums so loudly that I could feel my hair moving in reaction to the percussive force. Hall’s wife Helena and my husband Albert were also intimidated, harassed and spat on. Many of Hall’s scholarly papers were damaged and my white board, Spectrum Street Epistemology mats and backpack were stolen.

In response to this clear violation of our freedom of expression rights – something that is protected by the University of Lethbridge’s Statement on Free Expression that was mandated by the Alberta Government in 2019 - the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) posted the GEDCStatement on its website (it is not dated). This Statement congratulated the students for behaving the way that they did: “We were...encouraged by the overwhelming turnout of students, faculty and staff toprotest [the] presence [of Frances Widdowson and Anthony Hall] and disrupt their intentions.”

The Statement made numerous defamatory assertions concerning Anthony Hall and me, including allegations that we were “intent on spreading disinformation based on prejudice and hate,” were promoting “disinformation and lies,” had an “intent to deceive,” were “seeking to do harm through disinformation,” arrived on campus “with the intention of inflicting harm on others,” and “perpetrate” harm against members of the university community.

These accusations are presented as factual conclusions rather than opinions. They charge identifiable individuals – Anthony Hall and me - with dishonesty, prejudice, hateful conduct, deliberate deception, and intentional harm. Such allegations strike directly at personal character, integrity, and reputation.

I categorically reject these accusations. The GEDC statement provides no evidence establishing that we knowingly disseminated false information, intended to deceive anyone, or arrived on campus with the purpose of causing harm. Nor does the statement distinguish between disagreement over controversial issues and deliberate deception. Instead, it repeatedly characterizes the views of Anthony Hall and me as “lies” and “disinformation,” while attributing malicious motives to us as matters of fact.

The Statement goes beyond criticism of ideas and enters the realm of personal attack. By asserting that we acted out of prejudice, hate, deception, and an intent to harm others, the GEDC effectively portrays us as morally reprehensible actors rather than participants in public discourse. Such allegations are highly damaging to our reputations and expose us to public contempt, hostility, and professional harm.

This Statement by the GEDC has had further consequences for my reputation because it likely was a factor in ULFA issuing an “Individual on Campus Alert” on April 24, 2026.

11:04 am, April, 24/photo/1).

This “Alert” was distributed to all faculty members, and said that my presence on campus was “a clear health and safety risk to this workplace and an inappropriate disruption to our academic work.” This “clear health and safety risk” was that I planned to have a coffee with a student and explain the method of Spectrum Street Epistemology to him. The acceptance of such hysterical accusations, legitimized by the GEDC Statement, resulted in me being arrested by police, handcuffed, and forcibly removed from campus.

Particularly concerning about the GEDC Statement is its assertion that we arrived on campus on February 4, 2026 “with the intention of inflicting harm on others.” This is a serious allegation regarding motive and intent. Unless the GEDC possesses credible evidence capable of substantiating such a claim, publishing it as fact is defamatory.

The principles of academic freedom, open inquiry, and evidence-based reasoning require that serious allegations be supported by verifiable facts. Yet the GEDC statement repeatedly assigns motives, intentions, and misconduct without presenting supporting evidence. Disagreement with a person’s views does not justify publicly accusing them of dishonesty, hatred, or deliberate harm.

Accordingly, I request that the GEDC:

1. Either provide evidence for or retract the statements alleging that Anthony Hall and I were spreading “disinformation and lies,” acting with an “intent to deceive,” motivated by “prejudice and hate,” or intending to inflict harm on others;

2. Hold an event on “The Residential Schools and Genocide” featuring Anthony Hall, Aaron Pete (Chief of the Chawathil First Nation in Hope, British Columbia) and myself, along with any representatives chosen by the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association; and

3. Refrain from making further unsubstantiated allegations concerning the character, motives, or intentions of Anthony Hall and me.

The University of Lethbridge community should remain committed to rigorous evidence, fairness, and respectful disagreement. The violation of these principles by the GEDC can be rectified by holding the event suggested above. This will continue the evidence-based academic exercise that Anthony Hall and I were attempting to pursue on February 4, 2026.

I trust the GEDC will give this matter careful consideration and take appropriate steps to address the reputational harm caused by these statements. If it does not do so, I will commence legal action against

the GEDC and ULFA.

Sincerely,

Frances Widdowson

cc: Anthony Hall, Professor Emeritus, University of Lethbridge

Aaron Pete, Chief, Chawathil First Nation

Digvir Jayas, President, University of Lethbridge

Michelle Helstein, Provost and Vice-President (Academic), University of Lethbridge

Leroy Little Bear, Vice-Provost, Iniskim Indigenous Relations, University of Lethbridge

Myles McDougall, Minster of Advanced Education, Government of Alberta

Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta

GENDER, EQUITY, and DIVERSITY COMMITTEE

UNIVERSITY OF LETHBRIDGE FACULTY ASSOCIAION

Appendix. Here are some prior essays of Dr. Hall on the relevance to the fall of the University of Lethbridge from Academic Credibility.