The same motivations still apply that caused the US and Israeli governments to initiate on Feb. 28 of this year, 2026, a war of aggression on Iran. Underlying the ongoing invasion is the objective of smashing and obliterating Iran in its present form. The objective of the world’s leading Zionist network has been to manipulate the United States into leading the military assault aimed at smashing Iran as a cohesive polity.

The objective of pushing the USA into doing the dirty work of exterminating Iran, has been the overriding political objective of Benjamin Netanyahu since he entered politics in the 1980s.

As Netanyahu and many other Zionist zealots understand it, Iran forms the main obstacle to realizing the Jewish supremacist obsession with expanding Israel’s territory and influence as the dominant power of West Asia, also known as the Middle East. Iran blocks the way to creating “Greater Israel.”

Moreover, since the inception in 1979 of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership has made a special point of helping Palestinian people to withstand the assaults they face in and around Israel. Iran and its allied forces have assisted native Palestinians to defend themselves from the extinguishment and forced relocations heaped on them since the inception of the Israel entity in 1948.

The Zionist network built around the backing of Israel’s establishment and growth has consolidated its influence to the point where it presently determines the top priorities of the US government. The current US President, Donald Trump, is a quisling of the elaborate Israel-First complex of interests currently organized around the policies of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since 1979 Netanyahu has devoted his most concerted political efforts to attempts to recruit those in charge of the world’s largest military apparatus, namely that of the United States. His goal has been to harness the formidable muscle of the USA to the genocidal plan of wiping Iran off the face of the earth.

Finally in 2025 Netanyahu seemed to have achieved this goal. For a second time Donald Trump was swept into the Oval Office of the White House where he supported a widening of the genocide of Palestinians and Lebanese people to the targeting of Iran in the ongoing war that is still underway after a brief hiatus. Sometimes that the stage of the Israel-US aggression that began against Iran on Feb. 28 is dubbed the Ramadan War.

Neither Netanyahu himself nor the majority of Jewish people in Israel seem willing to let go of the objective of leaning on the United States to eliminate Iran in its present form. Arriving at this moment has been so arduous for the zealous devotees of Greater Israel, that the pressure against giving up now, is obviously enormous.

The Israeli obsession of killing their way into the current version of the Promised Land continues to prevail, notwithstanding that Iran has been degrading Tel Aviv and other urban areas through a barrage of technologically-superior ballistic missiles.

Similarly, the war profiteers and kick-back operatives involved in supplying Israel and USA with weapons, obviously prefer to keep their lucrative military bonanza going regardless of who is winning or losing.

The view of those inhabiting the upper echelons of Zionist decision-making seems to be that the pressure must be kept on Trump and the US Armed Forces to eliminate Iran in its present form. If that elimination isn’t realized now, the fear is the US government will lose the capacity and will to conquer and destroy a sovereign Iran. The people and government of Israel would have to resolve themselves to sharing the Middle East with the more empowered and aggrandized Iran that is emerging from the military contest so far.

The evidence is overwhelming that Iran exceeded the expectations of much of the world by prevailing over the supposedly mighty military establishments of its enemies. The underdog classically turned the tables on the unprovoked aggressive warfare initiated by the USA and Israel against the terms of the UN Charter and the Nuremberg Principles.

Trump has taken a lot of deserved punishment for his dumbfounding displays of ignorance, naiveté, dishonesty, and dehumanizing brutality that has dumped on Iran at intervals during his disastrous war for Israel. Trump has sacrificed much of his own personal political capital plus megatons of the USA imperial credibility in a campaign where he and his country have nothing to gain from attacking Iran.

It often is said Trump seems to be anxious to find an “offramp” from the conflict. It seems, however, that Israel-First Zionists have ways of blackmailing their quisling in the White House so that the US President stays in line with Israel’s agenda of destroying Iran as a cohesive polity.

All the evidence points to the fact that the Epstein class of Israelis really do have something horrific on the US President whose subordinate status has pushed the most ugly side of the special relationship to the forefront.

A new phase of the US-Israeli invasion of Iran seems already to be underway. The core of the current contention involves control over the Straits of Hormuz. This Strait forms the narrowest part of the of the world’s most heavily-travelled and lucrative waterway, the legendary Persian Gulf.

The government of Iran has created an elaborate structure of military means whereby it can control the movement of traffic through the Straits of Hormuz.

The US Navy has responded by challenging this control in indecisive and limited ways. Essentially the US Navy has been imposing its version of an American boycott beyond the edges of the most strategic portion of the Strait.

The global consequences will continue to grow in enormity if the US Navy continues to test the effectiveness of Iran’s elaborately-backed assertion of the right to control, along with Oman, the flow of aquatic traffic within the territorial waters of the two local governments.

The slowdown of shipping traffic to a tiny portion of its former extent before Feb. 28 will form, it seems, the greatest blow ever in the entire history of worldwide commerce. People and governments and businesses will experience all kinds crippling and lethal blows that will make the global lockdowns during the manufactured Covidian crisis, look small by comparison.

Probably many millions will become impoverished and will die, many in locales nowhere near the most weaponized battlegrounds of ongoing military conflict. In countries like India, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia, the process is already well advanced.

Shortages of Everything

The shortages from the Hormuz crisis will be spread across many industries but especially those involving the production of energy, fertilizer, food, computer chips, and wide arrays of items involving plastic including, for instance, fabrics and packaging

The doubling or quadrupling of transport costs alone will be reflected widely in the increased pricing of every procedure and movement in making and assembling the parts of finished goods. The doubling or quadrupling of transport costs alone will be reflected in the making, assembly and delivery of almost every consumer and military item. No market categories will be unaffected.

The shortages, absences of inventory, broken supply chains and meteoric price increases will be accompanied by the growth of many types of black market. The black markets will of course be created and exploited by the most aggressive branches of organized crime, including prominent roles for members of our governments, for officials in supposed law enforcement agencies, and for the largely Jewish members of the multi-billionaires’ club.

The owners’ class tend to have disproportionately large roles in governing the world in order to edify their own self-advantages. The owners’ of the largest concentrations of capital are especially influential when it comes to deciding what new technologies will go forward in ways that increase the concentration of power in their own hands. It is very clear that much of the big money is to be made replacing human employees with robots and AI. That transition will probably accelerate in the weeks and months ahread.

Natural gas and especially liquid natural gas have become extremely important across a wide field of industrial activities. For instance the production of silicon chips for military and domestic electronic devices requires ample supplies of helium that comes as a byproduct of natural gas processing

The assault on the production of food is coming about because of the disappearance from the agricultural industry of the primary ingredient for many forms of fertilizer. For example, natural gas provides a raw material for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Hydrogen is separated from natural gas to be combined with nitrogen in order to create urea and urea ammonium. These are major ingredients needed for the growing of food plants for people and for domesticated animals bred on an industrial scale.

The diminished supply of oil and gas and diesel is also slowing or stopping the operation of many agricultural instruments including tractors and harvesters. Diminished fuel supplies are already disabling cooking with far-reaching consequences including in the operation of many thousands of restaurants in, for instance, India.

Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste?

I think it is pretty much a given that many individuals, groups and interests will attempt to exploit the global crisis being generated in the wartime interactions set in motion by the dramatic diminishment of ships moving in and out of the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. As Rahm Emanuel declared in 2008, one should never let a good crisis go to waste.

https://www.advisorperspectives.com/articles/2025/03/10/never-let-crisis-go-waste

Emanuel was far from alone in offering this advise. Naomi Klein, for instance, reflected on the exploitative and often covert manipulation of emergencies through adherence to what she identified as The Shock Doctrine. A good crisis often offers many opportunities to bring about a range of outcomes that would be difficult or impossible to bring about in the normal course of events.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lab-grown-meat-fake-food-biotech-industry-cola/

Moreover, naturally-occurring crises are sometimes merged with engineered crises to produce the outcomes desired by those on the inside track of manipulating hybrid emergencies.

Dr. Joseph Sansone goes so far to as to indicate that the US-Israel assault on Iran might have been planned as part of the agenda of imposing heightened levels of oppression and enslavement on the global population. He writes,

“Quite likely the emergencies resulting from the aggressive warfare imposed on Iran by the USA and Israel, will merge with the engineered food crisis. The engineering of a manufactured food crisis has been pushed forward in elite circles with increasing aggression in recent years… If the disruption of energy and food creates enough of a shock to the system to create a global economic collapse, then all sorts of insane ideas will be promoted to solve the problem that the government created. Fixed wage and prices, and rationing, will likely be promoted. Digital ID and programable money may be offered as an efficient method of rationing resources. Subsidies can be tracked and monitored, and social credit could be enforced limiting travel and goods transfers. The reality is that scarcity creates more government control and oppression. Civilians in need of necessities will be easily manipulated for basic survival needs. There needs to be serious discussion about this war within the context of The Great Reset. If we consider the potentiality that this war was initiated to facilitate global shortages of energy and food and create global chaos to serve the purposes of The Great Reset, then the apparent stupidity of initiating the war becomes much more easily explained. A continued controlled demolition of society and hastening the control grid become much more viable with economic collapse and general shortages of energy and food. Meat production may be affected as farmers switch to producing products not dependent on the vanquished fertilizers, reducing livestock feed as a result."“

Oftentimes the manufactured boogyman once described as global warming and now passed off as “climate change,” is used to justify the imposition of painful and deleterious dietary alterations.

In fact climate change, so zealously promoted by the man-child Justin Trudeau, serves as an all-purpose justification for all manner of harmful impositions to limit the full vigour of human life. The limitations done to prevent so-called climate change can involve increases in impoverishment, heightened unemployment, reduced health and the artificial travel constraints imposed by electric vehicles and so-called 15-minute cities.

Attacks on the food system to advance specious concepts like netzero and commodified carbon capture are largely directed at undermining the business and the culture of producing natural food on farms and ranches encompassing large plots of land.

At this stage much of the assault on farming, and especially family farms, is to replace natural meat with lab-produced substitutes based on the automated reproduction of animal cell lines in various installations, some of them known as ‘bioreactors.” The artificial stimulation of rapid reproduction of animal cell lines, involves accelerating of processes similar to those which produce cancer.

The Larger Picture

Beginning on a large scale in 2020, humans were menaced by bioweapon injections disguised as remedies for the spread of viral infections. This invasive weaponization of public health care continues to provide a monumental precedents clearing the way for the weaponization of many public service agencies. These agencies are often staffed by people pushing their way into changing for the worst the political economy of food preparation and consumption.

A monumental structure of disinformation places a high priority on the blocking of accurate public understanding of the contents of the COVID scam. This scam was pushed particularly aggressively by the UN’s World Health Organization and the World Economic Federation. Instead of recognizing the COVID injections as bioweapons, the lie is still being highlighted by many powerful institutions that the supposed vaccine saved tens of millions of lives.

BIG LIE

One of the most assertive ways of intervening in the food industry is for food companies and their lobbyists inside government is to undermine the raising of cows and chickens. These very common domesticated animals are being dramatically reduced in numbers through mass slaughters wrongfully justified as precautionary measures to limit animal plagues. (See Bill 22 in Alberta)

The assault on farm-grown herds and flocks has been matched by a recent run of devastating explosions and fires in food-processing plants of many kinds in many countries. As the ways of eliminating the most protein-rich methods of producing food continues to proliferate, there are more and more indications that the prospect of mass famines is being explored by those pushing the depopulation agenda, none more dogmatically than Bill Gates.

https://thefreethoughtproject.com/be-the-change/multiple-large-food-processing-distribution-plants-in-us-have-recently-exploded-or-burned-down

https://canadafreepress.com/article/food-processing-plants-burning-down-all-over-the-world-as-europe-australia-prepare-for-fuel-rationing

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/06/23/doug-casey-artificial-meat-is-a-growing-trend/

https://www.kinderworld.org/videos/meat-industry/

I can readily picture US President, Donald Trump, making deals with grifters seeking secret help from the White House in their plans to exploit and amplify the disruptions to the political economy of the world, including in food production. This kind of grifter operation by America’s top Zionist grifter would be very much in the character of the second Trump presidency.

Recall that as Commander In Chief in 2020, Trump had a role in authorizing the Warp Speed Project of the Department of Defence to create and distribute the injectable bioweapons disguised as a remedy for COVID-19. Trump was thereby deeply implicated in one of the core episodes in the Covidian scam as was his political superior, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Along with Pfizer President, Alberta Bourla, Benjamin Netanyahu back in 2020-21 helped contribute to the worldwide Covid experiment. Netanyahu and Bourla were empowered to transform all of the people, government and lands of Israel into a national test lab available for experiments concerning the supposed pandemic.

Since 2020 a host of catastrophes has been made to converge in the merger of crises we are living through as we are entering the final half of the 2020s. This merger started with the UN’s World Health organization declaring a global pandemic when there was no such thing.

The UN’s fake pandemic brought in its wake an opportunistic “Great Reset” given wide currency by the the likes of Prince Charles and the WEF’s Klaus Schwab. The Great Reset and all its spinoffs called for all kinds of highly contentious financial, environmental, proprietary, cultural, transhumanist, and bio-digital transformations whose overall effect has been to deepen and widen many divisions across the human condition.

The wars in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, all invaded by the military appartus of the US-Israel partnership, are part of the complex of acrimonies integral to these times which are daily becoming increasingly dangerous. The insertion of the high possibility of breakdowns in food supply seems consistent with the agenda of depopulation justified by the elaborate and multi-faceted COVID Hoax. The menaces we face are lining up in ways that seem to be playing upon a similar set of individual and collective vulnerabilities.

A key to the unfolding of this supposed pandemic was the misrepresentation as “vaccines” of the concoction that was wrongfully characterized as one that would stop the contagious spread of a supposedly new coronavirus. This concoction was widely advertised by governments, media, pharmacy companies and medical personnel as “safe and effective.”

Coronavirus formed at the time of the inception of the COVID scam to basis of over 4000 patents, many of them secured for gain-of-function development under the auspices of the notorious hoaxter, Tony Fauci. Coronavirus was since the ear 2000s identified as a likely source for bioweapons.

In reality the injection was not not a vaccine that stimulated natural immunity. In fact the injections did just the opposite. The injections harmed the natural immunity of recipients for the rest of their lives. This harm was integral to the array of menacing attributes that caused the injections to meet the definition bioweapon. The injections did cause and continue to cause much death and injury among humans. In the cause of creating lethal and crippling reactions among those that received the notorious clot shots, the injections have been, lamentably, very effective.

The Bill Gates Case

Litigation underway in the Netherlands emphasizes the military character of the manufactured COVID crisis. One of the covert objectives of those who created this crisis was to introduce mRNA gene modification into the often dodgy bag of tricks of the biggest part of the medical profession that is beholden to Big Pharma.

Those making the case for the plaintiffs in the Bill Gates case are arguing there is a horrific fraud still underway in the sequence of events introduced with the manufactured COVID crisis. This fraud is integral to the global promotion of the much-hyped concoctions injected into much of the global population in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19. Old-style vaccines across the board have pretty much been replaced by the new generation of gene-modifying injections all of which are being promoted without proper testing.

The perpetrators of the COVID scam keep trying to come up with a replacement that will be as big as the COVID-19 phenomenon. The most recent effort to replicate the original COVID theatrics is being hailed as “The Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak.” The pathogen exists in areas overrun with rodents, but nothing new or unexpected has occurred to justify the current round of what Robert Malone describes in his Substack as “psychological bioterrorism.”

Peter Stassen is the lawyer leading the important legal case going in the Netherlands. This case is rapidly attracting worldwide attention. The litigation is sometimes dubbed the Bill Gates case.

Stassen has asserted on behalf of his jab-injured clients, that “COVID-19 was not a public health incident, but a covert global military operation…. a military biological weapon system.” Mr. Stassen does not hold back from introducing an allegation of genocide with malicious intent. He characterizes the deaths and injuries as the outcome of a purposeful conspiracy, not the result of mistakes or incompetence.

This litigation is unfolding within the confines of a court process. However narrative that forms the substance of the case touches on the many converging elements that have been driving episodes of warfare, fraud and the simultaneous breakdowns in finances, public safety, and public welfare. The military upheaval underway in the Middle East is the most recent expression of this caving-in of public security for much of the world’s population

The litigation underway started in the District Court of Leeuwarden. It was then moved to the Appeal Court of Amsterdam. The case started in 2023 with the claim of seven individuals that they were badly injured by the COVID-19 injections. One of the seven has died recently.

Eighteen prominent individuals, including Bill Gates, Pfizer President Albert Bourla, and the former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutta, are specifically named as part of the contingent responsible for the harm-causing injections.

A key to bringing forward to deeper aspects of the legal arguments being tendered, are the anticipated testimony of the five expert witnesses that Stassen is trying persuade the judges in the case to accept as part proceedings.

The experts include Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former V-P of Pfizer who early on came to the conclusion that the manufactured COVID crisis was indeed a scam mounted to achieve objectives that had nothing to do with public health. Other expert witnesses include Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt.

They form something of a team that has conducted deep research into the role of the US Armed Forces in the development of the bioweapons passed off as remedies to stop the spread of a viral infection. Katherine Watt has looked deeply into the legal history that enabled the US Armed Forces to escape most aspects of medical regulation.

One of the five expert witnesses being made to wait in the wings is Joseph Sansone. As cited above, Dr. Sansone has looked deeply into his suspicions concerning the behind-the-scene realities that he thinks are quite possibly animating the war against Iran. Dr. Sasone was working closely with Prof. Francis Boyle on nature of the injection at the core of the Bill Gates case. Professor Boyle is a renowned expert in international law whose massive CV includes the fact that he drafted the US implementing legislation of the UN’s Bioweapons Convention.

At the encouragement of Dr. Sansone, Prof. Boyle created in 2025 an affidavit describing his expert opinion that the supposed vaccine widely advertised to be “safe and effective,” in fact meets the definition of a bioweapon and of a type of weapons of mass destruction. Prof. Boyle died shortly after initialing the affidavit.

It is frustrating at this stage of the systematic avoidance underway on the part of the parties responsible for the military assault on the largest part of the entire human family who have essentially been treated collectively as a worldwide enemy of the US Armed Forces. The treatment of most of humanity as a hostile force to be culled and killed seems to depend on a decided view of people collectively as a menace to the pristine health of the earth. It seems to have roots in some conception of how the world might be with far fewer people imposing various forms of industrial modification on the ecology of the world.

What are we to make of the void in commentary and open discussion on how it was that humanity was declared to be the enemy of the US Department of Defence? How did it happen that the COVID fiasco was to develop as a front to disguise the goal of depopulating, pacifying, and constraining people to limit their environmental modification of the earth? What can be done to reduce the high level of disinformation and intellectual fog around these issues?

Given the declaration of war on almost all of humanity in the Covidian fiasco, and in the light of the genocidal rampages still being pushed forward by the terrorist polity of Israel as backed by to the US Armed Forces as well as its “diplomatic” agencies, how are we to enforce anything like a coherent rule of law?

What are we to make of concepts like crimes, guilt, legal accountability, law enforcement agencies, punishment, execution, theft, fraud, money, debt and taxes in the present milieu? What happened to the principle of equality and uniformity of accountability before the rule of law? How are regular human beings supposed to respond to the weaponization of so many aspects of a shared environment without our consent or without any reports of what is really being done in our names?

How are we to understand, for instance, the weaponization of our water, our atmosphere, our climate, our banks, our medical treatment, our insurance, our education, our courts, our professional associations, our unions, our Internet, our mental milieu, and our surveillance grid? This list is far from complete. What is expected of us and required of us in this era of robotization, AI, and the effort to transform our species into a collection of bio-digital beings?

The expert witnesses waiting their turn to give testimony in the Bill Gates case will all have deeply informed and relevant understandings to offer in the bewildering environment these days of litigious interactions. For instance Catherine Austin Fitts with her regular Solari Reports tracks many issues including the very disturbing patterns in the dramatic alterations in the political economy of food. l

https://rumble.com/v3w3t5z-pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelin.html

The court case led by Peter Stassen involves a number of prominent individuals including Mark Rutta who was Prime Minister the Netherlands, a small European country that became one of the largest producers of food in the world. What was behind the success of this amazing achievement? Why did Rutta, a WEF puppet like his friend Justin Trudeau, use his position to shut down over 3000 farms in his country?

In the early stages of the trial, Bill Gates tried to claim he was not subject to the jurisdiction of the Dutch courts. The Dutch judges, however, rejected his legal argument. Gates continues to be listed among the 18 accused individuals.

The case unfolding in the Amsterdam area has been dubbed the Bill Gates case because of his prominence in the proceedings to date. By trying unsuccessfully to exempt himself from the proceedings, Bill Gates effectively underlined his inclusion in the process of litigation.

The story of Gates fits well into this narrative here because of the combination of his vaccine politics especially as expressed in his manipulation of the World Health Organization in Geneva, and because of his obsession with altering the making and consumption of food as illustrated by his efforts to replace real beef and chicken with protein from insects.

In the words of Peter Stassen the Bill Gates case, “We are witnessing the largest genocide of the world’s population ever.”

The history and content of the case is compellingly described by Fiona Rose Diamond in the video below filmed after a court hearing in March of 2026

The following video looks at Bill Gates and his efforts to alter human relations with our food

Below the Ice Age Farmer reflects on developments in the making between the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the continuing attacks we can anticipate in attacks on Farming and food supply.

The final video is based on an interview with the erudite rapper Lowkey and the history of interactions between Iran and its Zionist enemies as currently expressed especially through the governments of Israel, the United States and UK.