Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
2d

Excellent , wide/ranging, deeply incisive analysis based on great knowledge & carefully observation

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
3dEdited

A distressing assessment of our present situation. Over the past 10 years I have witnessed and experienced a degree of ineptitude, irresponsibility, incompetence, malfeasance, corruption and outright criminality on the part of our... leaders... more than enough to gag an army of maggots. It has left me permanently punch-drunk and reeling. I live like a hermit, avoiding human contact just as much as I realistically can. But what exactly, are any of us to do? I'm 67 years old. Can't afford to retire, my rent takes 58% of my take-home; I work full-time so my 69-year-old wife can work part-time to take care of her 29-year-old, multiply-Covid-Lethally-Injected daughter (I tried to warn her but she wouldn't listen 🙄https://gab.com/GrrrGraphics/posts/109626433487928089) who will as a consequence of those injections, never again be well enough to work.

And people like Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Tony Fauci, Bibi Netanyahu and Justin Castreau? They get away with it, and they get away with it, and they get away with it... 💩💩💩

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