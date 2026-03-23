The people and governments of the world are entrapped within a growing conflagration that is most likely going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Will it ever get better in the light of the nasty combination of unprecedented menaces bearing down on humanity without mercy.

One of the major revelations so far is the distance between reality and the condescending media misrepresentations of Iran as some sort of satanic realm. Lucifer, it seems, is much more comfortable on “our side” of the War.

Already the Iranians are altering the picture of how wars are to be fought henceforth as they demonstrate the enormous depth and scope of their preparations. Unlike “our side,” the Iranians have moved far beyond the stereotypes of the Cold War back in the days well before 9/11.

The Iranians are demonstrating the strength of their fighting forces. These forces were forged on the basis of the Iranians’ own original research as well as the strength of their own internal debates and innovations concerning the technology and tactics of military conflict.

The underdog is on the rise for reasons that are far from accidental.

A big part of the Iranian success in the war has to do with the morale of their own people in the willingness to overcome their divisions when it comes to protecting their Persian polity from extinction. The dishonesty involved in the gross misrepresentation of Iran, especially by the lying Zionist media establishment in the United States and beyond, is now clearly coming to light.

The analytic originality and educated intelligence of the Iranian people is on wide display in the Iranian war effort. At stake is the very existence of their country. As I see it, the same is true for Israel and maybe even the United States. It is an existential fight all around.

The morale of the Iranian people constitutes a huge element of the conflict. One of my main objectives is to present a big-picture snapshot of this moment in the conflict as the context for shedding light on the nature of discussions among Iranians inside and outside of Iran.

How are they dealing with such major disagreements among themselves while concurrently dealing with the need for a degree of unity and solidarity in the face of the warring aggressions of what is supposed to be the most formidable military apparatus in the world?

What Do We Think We Are Fighting For? What is Being Destroyed in the Process?

The underlying impetus of this war is the Zionist urge to expand Israel and its sphere of domination throughout the Middle East, from the Nile River to the Euphrates River. This concept was developed by one of the main founders of Zionism, Ze’ev Jabotinsky. For more than three decades Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing this agenda of “Revisionist Zionism,” which now seems to have captured a large constituency in Israel and in the larger Zionist world.

The genocide on steroids of recent years, flowed smoothly from the “Revisionist Zionism” of the Jabotinsky/Netanyahu school as well as from the doctrine of militant Jewish supremacy as preached in the 1980s by Rabbi Meir Kahane.

The existence of Iran forms the primary obstacle to this expansion of Israel, a goal with much backing in some branches of the US Armed Forces. Iran is a highly-educated society of 90,000,000 people that draws on the civilizational inheritance of the Persian Empire. Those engaged in trying to bring about Greater Israel understand they cannot do so in a region where Iran is a significant presence

Although the evil wizard of the conflagration is Israel’s Star Mass Murderer, the dubious distinction of pushing the world over the cliff of this global disaster goes to Donald Trump. In an extraordinary display of ad hoc shoot-from-the-hip hallucination, Trump bumbled away with the result that he engraved his own name on an an illegal assertion of “aggressive warfare.” Aggressive warfare is the top international crime according to the jurists who authored the Nuremberg Principles.

For a second time in 2025-26, the US President exposed the high level of deceptiveness underlying his negotiations aimed at supposedly realizing a peaceful settlement with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Instead of embracing peace, Trump put himself front and centre as the individual most responsible for bringing on, what will quite likely set off the most bleak economical debacle so far in world history. Moreover, the sky is the limit when envisaging the scale of the military cataclysm, with all its murder and mayhem. This cataclysm is only now beginning to take shape.

Now more than three weeks into the war, Iran has already established control over the world’s most busy energy transport corridor, namely the Hormuz Strait in the Persian Gulf. This single act is having huge consequences including the breakdown of supply chains for manufacturing of, for starters, fertilizers, foods, medicine and a broad array petrochemical products including plastics, tires, building materials and such.

Who knows how much higher the price of oil and gas is going to go with all its implications for finance and the viability of all manner of human interactions?

The Strait of Hormuz is at the core of the economic strangulation resulting from the war. Moreover the growing intensity of military exchanges between Iran and the Middle East countries containing US military bases, has become a major focus of this war.

This aspect of the War is involving massive destruction of the means for extracting and refining oil and gas. This ongoing elimination of vital infrastructure throughout the Middle East is adding to the likelihood of a many-faceted global catastrophe unlike anything seen before. A major attribute of this catastrophe will be deadly shortages throughout the world.

Trump put himself, his country, and the world in such a dismal condition where he will be widely seen as the most obvious scapegoat to be blamed for a myriad of disasters in his incriminating zeal to deliver on the demands of the Evil Wizard of Jerusalem.

Benjamin Netanyahu is essentially the megalomaniacal Napoleon in his bid, with Trump’s backing, for global domination constructed around an envisaged Sanhedrin to be housed in a rebuilt Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. This messianic vision of the future is integral to the current discourse within the Trump government, but especially inside the US Armed Forces supposedly directed by Trump’s psycho Minister of War, Pete Hegseth.

Within what seemed like a matter of moments on Feb. 28 after Trump declared himself to be a primary perpetrator of aggressive warfare, the US-Israel partners in genocide took the next consequential step. They assassinated by bombing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei together with much of his family, his aids, and his top advisers.

In short order the scene of the crimes raining down from the militarized air was expanded to include the bombing of almost 200 victims, the majority of them being very young girls in their school in Minab Iran.

Some wondered if the assault on innocent young girls might have been associated with the Jewish Holiday of Purim when some of the revellers often engage in extreme drunkenness as well as violent and reckless behaviour. The Purim ritual is based on a celebration of Jews overcoming a death sentence put on them by Persian royalty.

The Importance of the Inventiveness, Intelligence, and Morale of the Iranian People in This War

It is very clear that the the government of the USA and Israel took the initial shots in the unprovoked war. According to the international law of the United Nations, the governments of the USA and Israel are the aggressors. Alternatively, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a legitimate War of Self-Defence. In his confused and disoriented declaration of aggressive warfare, Trump anticipated that the Iranian people would immediately rise up against their own government.

Probably Benjamin Netanyahu had maliciously misled the clueless Trump by giving him false expectations. Netanyahu got Trump to commit the USA to engage in yet another war for Israel. But this war is to be by far the BIGGEST ONE yet, the culmination of the assault on the Axis of Evil promised by the White House after 9/11.

The building momentum of World War III may well exceed the scopes of WWI and WWII. There are huge and hidden and permanent implication in Israel’s success in blackmailing a US President to commit his failing country into an unprovoked attack on Iran.

The other side of the coin is that Trump essentially gave Iran a green light to conduct actions that are already accelerating the demise of the United States.

The people of Iran hold a wide array of opinions about their government. The murder of the Supreme Leader in the name of decapitating the Iranian leadership provoked a strong and widespread sense of outrage by Iranians against the invaders. Iranians have been demonstrating nightly by their millions. They are demonstrating nightly to persuade their governors to keep up the fight of self-defence against the aggressors. The widespread opinion is that now is not the time to alter the system of governance. That stage comes later.

This all takes me to the central objective of this essay which is to address the state of public opinion within Iran, a country facing thousands of bombing raids aimed largely at civilians and at schools, hospitals, factories, utilities and such.

The interview below conducted by the Beirut-based journalist Vanessa Beeley is with her local friends and collegues, Marwa Osman and Setareh Sadequi. Part of the discussion helps explain the Arab responses to the Israeli assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon. First and foremost, however, is good clear commentary on the nature of interactions among Iranians.

The people and government of Iran have been for decades the subject of what is certainly the most intense trajectory of “terror-related” propaganda ever directed at any group. The Iranian people have been consistently smeared by the Zionist media at the behest of the government that wants to remove Iran from any place of its own in the global community.

I noticed the intensity of this propaganda after I returned from my first visit to Tehran in 2014. It seems to me the MSM and even the alternative media in the west almost never interviewed average people in Iran. One University Professor at the University of Tehran, Mohammad Marandi, is often interviewed to comment on the positions of the Iranian government. Prof. Marandi has had a million dollar price put on his head by Iran’s enemies. Elon Musk is involved because he is allowing the predators their liberty to promote Prof. Marandi’s murder on X.

The commentaries of Dr. Marandi tend to represent the beginning, middle and end of balanced coverage on Iran. Much of the rest of the coverage is devoted to giving space to commentaries outlining the viewpoint of Iranian critics of the Iranian government.

So far it seems the Iranian government is more than able to hold its own. In fact many agree that Iran is currently ascendant in the war against the militaristic government of the US-Israel partnership. Iran’s strategic and technological prowess on the battle field is becoming increasingly apparent even though the military budget of the Persian country is small in comparison to that of the United States and its glutinous Israeli partner that can never get enough.

We see in Iran a country squeezed by deep, and longstanding and unrelenting sanctions. This imposed penalty of the US Treasury branch has made it necessary for Iran to invent their own frugal and tightly targeted systems of high-tech warfare. Every day the evidence is becoming stronger that this one-of-a-kind Iranian system of warfare is capable of conquering many new frontiers of geostrategic effectiveness.

Among its premier wonders so far are the hypersonic ballistic missiles that are pummelling the core infrastructures of Israel so severely that the rattled government is invoking authoritarian measures in order hide the evidence of the damage being done. How much is the Israeli government hiding even from its own people?

The US-Israeli partners have lost control of the skies that were formerly seen as the armoured roof protecting the people and the infrastructure of the Jewish state entity. The existence of Israel is therefore already slipping away, making it almost inevitable that the zealots in charge are preparing a nuclear response of some sort to smite their enemies. Quite likely the nuclear interventions to come, will be attributed to “terrorists” whose fakery is readily on sale to those who can afford the cost of false flag deceptions.

Iran Is expressing in This War a Vision of the Future of the Middle East Very Different from Trump’s Twenty Point Plan

Iran’s identification of large parts of the Middle East as a hinterland of the US-Israeli Empire can be seen as a dramatic new departure in the way many Western people outside Iran look at the region. From within Iran, however, it would be difficult to look in any other way at the changing Middle East and what has been going on with the bribing and coopting of Arab Sheiks and Kings and Emirs. Iran is being isolated in the Middle East as Arab leaders accept their invitations to join the Zionist anti-Iran gravy trains.

Iran’s assault on the US military apparatus built up within the Arab world, is having the effect of inducing a new level of questioning on the part of people living under the rule of comprador elites currently governing most of the Arab world. These elites are often quite ruthless in efforts to disappear and silence their own dissidents.

The altered conditions of this war are resulting in the asking of more questions about how it is that the countries where Arab people predominate, have so many military bases to protect Israel, not them. This line of questioning is creating significant problems for Arab leaders accused of collaborating with the theft led by the US-Israeli partnership, of self-determination and wealth from the indigenous people of the region.

The people are Bahrain are closest to making a change pointed towards a positive form of regime change. The Saudi government is intervening to stop the creation of a new style of popular involvement in a reconstituted Bahrain, a style that might set an example that would call into question the decadent monarchies in the Persian Gulf region.

The Iranian government has been candid in declaring forthrightly that their aim is to eject altogether the military apparatus of the United States from the Middle East. Such a transformation would make it doubtful Israel could survive.

Many Iranians are prominent among those opposed to the decision of many Arab leaders who have supported Donald’s Trump’s so-called 20 Point “Peace Plan” for the Gaza Strip. This proposal, probably written for Trump by the Zionist entourage around Netanyahu, led to a ceremony in the Knesset and then in Cairo where many Arab leaders renewed their alliances with the US government and its latest President.

Emerging from the 20 Point Plan is Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” set up to govern the Gaza Strip after the supposed “ceasefire.”. This large board involves two main men who represent Trump in many of his “negotiations,” including those with Gazan Palestinians who are members of Hamas.

The two men in the front row of the Trump’s version of diplomacy have both been classified by US intelligence officials as “Israeli assets.” They are New York real estate huckster, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-and-law, Jared Kushner. Trump himself would no doubt meet the same criteria of Israeli asset as that applied to Witkoff and Kushner.

Permeating the Trump/Kushner vision for Gaza is a neoliberal plan calling for “investment” to create a Disneyfied development of some sort based on the type of Casino and spa development where the protected pedophilia of the Epstein class can continue to thrive. This kind of destiny for Gaza is an abomination. Gaza must be restored to the Gazan Palestinians. No doubt many of them would be in favour of making Gaza the site of a dignified Holocaust Museum to commemorate the Palestinian Genocide.

Egypt’s President Addel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatar’s Emir (Prince) Sheik Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, are both close military allies of the United States and Israel. They operate on many covert levels. Qatar is in the odd position of both hosting the leadership of Hamas while seeming to collaborate with Israeli assassins in some attacks on the Hamas leadership. Qatar has hosted the USA’s strategic Centcom headquarters where the military operation of the US Air Force throughout the Middle East has been coordinated and overseen at the Al Udeid Air Base.

Both el-Sisi and Al Thani are currently walking on thin ice operating governments that in their present form are not in a position to readily change sides to overtly join Iran in its current campaign to alter the balance of power in the Middle East. Both regimes are vulnerable to the perception that they govern on behalf of USA and Israel rather than on behalf of their own people. Persian Iran, which is ethnically distinct from the Arab polities, is pushing the issues in a way that is unique in history of the Middle East.

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/egypt-intensifies-diplomacy-iran-war-092938186.html

Iran’s strategy in its attacks on US military structures and increasingly on oil production and refining installations is aimed especially at the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iran’s strategy can be seen as rejection of the policies and institutions that have emerged from Trump’s so-called 20 point plan. The government of Iran is demonstrating through its actions in this war that it is unwilling to tolerate any longer the complicity of so many Arab monarchies in US-Israel initiatives based on perpetuating a thoroughly corrupt heritage of top-down imperialism in the region.

Iran was and is being demonized in some circles, for acting in self-defence on the understanding that the site of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 has been targeted for elimination. From the perspective of Tehran, most of the US military apparatus hosted in Arab polities, is pointed by its US-Israeli commanders at attacking and eliminating Iran. Clearly Iran is showing it is ready to do what it has to do in this war in these times to eliminate the threats to its existence being built up with the complicity of Arab puppet regimes.

Iran, Jian Ghomeshi, and the Importance of the Zionist Question

I am painting this big-picture snapshot of the present interactions at the highest levels of government, to better put in perspective the opinions and attitudes of people closer to the ground especially within Iran. The interview below took place just after the US and Israeli invasion of Iran in the summer of 2025. To me the views of a young Iranian professor, Nahid Poureisa, constitute a good commentary concerning how critics of the current government have come to understand the imperative of defending the ancient civilizational integrity of the country.

Many of those Iranians who thrived in the era of the Shah of Iran left Iran after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. This migration increased the size of the Iranian Diaspora which is formidable.

A big part of the discussion in the Iranian community, both inside and outside Iran, concerns the variety of views held by groups and individuals who don’t embrace the theocratic aspect of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran balances it Islamic character with other, more secular elements. At the top of government is a “Supreme Leader” appointed by a committee of clerical experts.

Acting beside the Ayatollah Head of State, is a popularly-elected Parliament with regular votes based on some degree of open debate. There is guaranteed representation for some constituent groups including Jews.

A very key element of in the constitution of Iranian governance is the network of senior military people seen as custodians of the Islamic Revolution of 1979. They are known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp, many of whose senior figures are veterans of Iran’s war with US-backed Iraq during the 1980s. Some Iranian critics accuse the IRGC of being too powerful and monopolizing in the internal decision making of Iran

I’ll conclude by highlighting the contemporary media work of Jian Ghomeshi who is providing a media window for the world to look into the viewpoints and perspectives and careers of Iranians, most of whom are very critical of Iran. Jian is the host and Executive Producer of a show called Roqe. The show ‘s focus is on the experiences of Iranians living outside Persia. It emphasizes the perspectives of those who criticize the governors of Iran as well as the system that empowers these governors.

I’m embedding three episodes below, not to slant the evidence but to make readily available material that will have special meaning for Canadians, many of whom will remember Jian Ghomeshi from his glory days of fame as the vivacious and intelligent host of Q, the CBC’s headline show on popular culture between 2007 to 2014.

Most Canadians will also remember his days of infamy as a subject facing a series of intense courtroom prosecutions dealing with accusations that he engaged in very rough sex with non-consenting partners. He emerged from the process without a conviction while he was nevertheless condemned in some quarters by those who have deemed that Jian is no long eligible for prime time. To me that is a pity. Mainstream media in Canada is being deprived of a formidable broadcasting talent.

Jian Ghomeshi’s family left Iran after the 1979 Revolution. His mother tongue is Persian, also known as Farsi. Jian was born in England and raised in Thornhill Ontario which is just to the north of Toronto proper. He has written a book emphasizing the year he went from grade 9 to 10. He writes,

“The family was secularist. “We never visited a mosque or engaged in any other religious activities,” Ghomeshi writes. “In fact, we celebrated Christmas and Easter, and I learned the Lord’s Prayer in school in England…. Later on in high school, most of my closest friends would be Jews.”

Thornhill does indeed have a large Jewish population rivalling that of Toronto’s older Jewish community, Forest Hill. Toronto became Canada’s Jewish capital city after many Jews emigrated from Montreal during the rise of the Quebec independence movement in the 1970s. The MP for Forest Hill is Melissa Lantsman, one of the most eloquent and assertive Jewish parliamentarians in Canada

Ghomeshi explains the perils he experienced growing up in Thornhill where he was often referred to as an Arab and a terrorist, a combination made synonymous by a big part of the Zionist media after 9/11.

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/books/2012/09/22/about-a-boy-4-year-in-the-life-of-a-teenage-music-geek

https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/what-i-think-of-culture-in-canada_b_1924223

Is Jian Ghomeshi on the comeback trail by hosting a show for people who, for the most part, are very hostile not only to Iran’s current government, but to the government’s underlying structure?

As an Iranian expat Jian embraces the son of the former Shah, imagining him as a transitional ruler until a more a revised constitutional order can be formulated. He interviewed “Crown Prince Raza Pahlavi” on Roqe.

From what I have seen on Jian’s show, his guests are often extremely successful in the kinds of circles he moved in when he was the Host of the CBC’s Q. From what I have learned throughout the last decade, his job as host of a major CBC show would be the kind of job that would be available only to those who could pass the inspection, probably done secretly and off-the-record, by a prominent Zionist gatekeeper.

The Israel First Zionist Lobby in Canada monitors everything that goes on especially at the Toronto headquarters of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The CBC certainly qualifies as a Zionist organization itself.

It seems to me that most of the reform-minded Iranians making names for themselves in the West have the kind of careers that could only unfold successfully within the informal culture of Zionist consent and collaboration.

In the weeks before the War, I had a discussion on this subject with a young Iranian prof of mathematics at the University of Lethbridge. He took part in a University-approved event on the contested ground of the Atrium, the site of the Native Rights mob I encountered back on Feb. 4.

Given my own background at the U of L, I was not surprised to see the University administration standing firmly behind the anti-Iran, pro-Zionist position on the War. I can’t imagine being granted access to public space in the Atrium for the kind of issues I want addressed.

I have not heard Jian address thoughtfully, as he should, the future of Iran and the Jewish question. That aspect of the current War deserves careful, objective attention in legislatures, in the academy and in media. The constraints that operate to prevent major exercises of this kind of open discussion are a big part of the underlying problem that deserves serious attention.

I am not aware of any other polity in the world other than the Iranian government that has studied Zionism more deeply from a critical perspective. Iranians have studied the problem as an aspect of their work in countering the incursions of Zionism and it Israeli activists.

Given the development of majority perceptions in the global community of wide consensus concerning the toxic nature of Zionism, the Iranian insights on this topic deserve attention. The Zionist Question should constitute a major element in the ideological contentions at the core of this War.

A huge aspect of this War concerns the Iranian alliances with Russia and China. The implications are obvious and also absolutely essential to any credible current assessments of the state of global geopolitics.

Part of the sublime nature of what is transpiring now, is that elemental problems can easily be seen in ways that are stark and real as opposed to concocted fire storms of contrived propaganda. The massive overkill by Trump and Netanyahu on ridiculous theories about Iran and nuclear energy, present a classic example of unending torture of the public through the medium of unrelenting lying and misrepresentation.

Now we have Iran’s missile attack on the area of Dimona put side by side with Israel’s attack on the nuclear facilities at Natanz as well as at the Bushehr Russia-Iran nuclear power station. Just imagine the nature of the research possibly happened at Bushehr. Are the Russians and the Iranians collaborating in the quest for nuclear fusion. If that is so, should we be working with them?

In any case the graphic presentation of this kind of comparison, linking Dimona and Natanz, surely provides a welcome relief from all the unrelenting bull shit especially from the outrageously disingenuous Israelis.

In standing up for themselves with intelligence and resolve, the Iranians are doing a service to human kind, forcing on our collective attention many of the life and death issues that can no longer be simply kicked down the road like a rusting aluminum can.