Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
4h

I think all the opinionated Iranians outside Iran are traitors.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
5h

My impression is that everything is orchestrated (WW3 can happen mostly on TV), the "war" in Iran included:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/rule-by-ignonimy

Strangely, I also posted an article based on the human condition:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-are-humans-still-around-part

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