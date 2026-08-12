Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
6h

Without reading your article but I will shortly.. to quote that Bugs Bunny character after The Tasmanian Devil got loose:

"It's too blinkin' late."

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Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
5h

America will be a failed state before the end of the year. The NDAA shifts the governance form of the country from a modern Republic in decline into a strange collapsed vassel. They cease to be a nation state, that's for sure.

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