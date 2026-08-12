The acceleration of world events that gathered momentum with the well-orchestrated deception enacted in Gaza in October of 2023, continues to replicate and proliferate throughout expanding portions of the increasingly chaotic planet we inhabit. The result is a cascade of domino effects that are dismantling and sometimes replacing whole complexes of well-established structures. The result is that our species is radically eliminating many inherited schemes of interactive governance without any certainty something practical and viable will replace the old structures.

A good example of this kind of ill-considered change is evident in the unseemly rush to weld together some of the most strategic elements of the US and Israeli governments into single seamless compartments. Given what we have seen of the explosive and highly criminal nature of the US-Israeli partnership in recent years, this development has immense implications for various aspects of the larger human condition.

The implications of taking the Israel-USA merger to a more consolidated, yet even-less-accountable arrangement, has not been afforded the close scrutiny required to safeguard the interests of the entire global population. One of the sources of danger arises because the United States and Israel are both nuclear weapons states, both subject to the actions of leaders that have demonstrated that they are pathological liars and rule breakers with itchy nuclear trigger fingers.

The plan to merge key facets of the two governments was slipped into sections 219 and section 1217 of the respective enactments of the US House of Representatives and Senate texts forming the basis of the 2027 National Defence Authorization Act. The aim is to merge the US and Israeli War Departments as well as the accompanying Intelligence Apparatuses of both countries.

The object of institutionally unifying the military technology and spying branches of the Israeli and US governments seems especially fraught with uncertainty as well as with big time potential for trouble with a capital “T.” Among the implications are the serious limitations that would arise when future US Presidents communicate on a confidential basis with other governments.

Every government put in this position will be aware that any “secret” shared with, or obtained from, the US government, would also be under the automatic possession of the Israeli government. The extent of the loss of sovereign attributes for the US presidency as well as for the government as a whole, can hardly be overestimated.

As I see it, the structural merger of the military and intelligence branches of Israel and the United States would essentially transform the makeup of both polities. Where two separate countries once stood, an entirely new type of combined entity would take shape. Once again, Israel would be disproportionately advantaged by heaping disadvantage and further decline onto the crippled US government.

The loss of public patience with this process of hollowing out the United States in order to subsidize the inflated obsessions and whims of Israeli ethnocentrism, is rapidly wearing thin with many Americans. They are being forced into supporting seeming endless cycles of extravagant US wars for Israel as the declining viability of their own communities gallops ahead under the weight of accelerating debt and deterioration.

Scott Ritter and others have describes this reconstituted polity in-the-making as the United States of Israel.

The reconstitution of both Israel and the USA into something new under the sun, should result in, for stance, the adjustment of the case against the government of Israel. It has been charged by the World Court with violating the UN’s Genocide Convention. Given the structural changes taking place, shouldn’t the World Court’s charge be altered to target the combined institutions of the emergent United States of Israel?

If constituted, the United States of Israel should be required to give up its membership as one of the founders of the United Nations with veto power over the legal proceedings of the Security Council. Why should the government of Israel be able to penetrate the jurisdiction of the Security Council by squeezing its way into the security operations of a radically revised USA?

Since October of 2023, the role of the USA has been more like a partner in the genocide than a party complicit in the genocide as well as in the recent rounds of aggressive warfare directed at Iran. Indeed, when it comes to conducting the current rounds of aggressive war on Iran, the government of Israel has largely backed away from the conflict it has long instigated against the Islamic Republic.

Israel First entities entities like the Foundation for Democracy and Sustainable Development have systematically directed their propagandistic messaging to the goal of generating anti-Iranian terrorist fear porn to smear the targeted polity.

Clearly the Israeli plan was to pressure the United States to do the lions’ share of the military confrontation meant to result in the removal of the main country standing in the way of the realization of Greater Israel. Long before the settler colony of Israel was founded, Ze’ev Jabotinsky and founders of the Likud Party imagined a Greater Israel that would extend from the Nile to the Euphrates River.

The lens of interpretation of the USA and Israel as partners and then as merged entities has major implications for the future involvement of Donald Trump as a likely accused party in alleged violations of international criminal law that might yet be brought forward by the much-harassed International Criminal Court in its future proceedings.

Israeli Spying on the United States and Israeli Spying from Within the United States

The government of Israel has already hosted the most numerous and aggressive array of professional spies that regularly target many secret facets of US government operations and that of its military-industrial complex. From its inception in 1948, the Israeli government has devoted major energies to stealing classified information from the United States government, corporations and private individuals.

This Israeli obsession with spying has a complex history embodied in the theft of literally tons of the USA’s most secret documents. One of the most notorious of the captured spies is Jonathan Pollard. His early release from prison and his subsequent warm embrace of Israel does not paint a pretty picture. Indeed, the Pollard case forms a visceral affront to the sensibilities of many US citizens who resent Pollard’s wantonly treasonous treatment of the USA by this American-born Jew now engaged in advising other spies following in his footsteps.

https://mondoweiss.net/2026/08/book-review-aipac-on-steroids/

The current effort has been to sneak into place this hugely consequential scheme to combine within one entity the national security machinery of the USA and Israel. Its effect would be to sabotage some of the USA’s most strategically crucial institutions.

This merger is being imposed on the US government by the advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, many of whom are no doubt dual citizens themselves. The whole procedure depends on the manipulations carried out for a price by the heavily-prostituted majority of the USA’s Congressional and Executive branches.

As already noted, this initiative is being pushed ahead with unseemly haste without proper scrutiny, constitutional analysis, media discussion and political debate. The goal seems to be to pre-empt the effects of the political awakening of a growing majority of US citizens who have been taking note of the the horrendous implications for the United States of its backing up Israel in its genocidal actions and war crimes.

Since the autumn of 2023 the war mongering government of Bibi Netanyahu has extended the military aggressions now simultaneously directed at the people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and, of course, Iran. Not one of these conflicts has been brought to a conclusion.

The eighth military front identified by Netanyahu, is the psychological warfare integral to the US media environment. With much dependency on the likes multibillionaire media moguls like the show biz/CIA clan of Larry Ellison, massive transformations are underway to transform the likes of TikTok and US network television.

Bari Weiss’s remaking of CBS and 60 Minutes in order to add more layers of Zionist spin doctoring. Her efforts constitute a telling example of the quest to misrepresent the ruthless expansion of the terrorist entity of Israel as if it is engaged in an innocent exercise of self-defence.

Events have proceeded to the point where the Zionist partnership of the USA and Israel is about to give rise to an unprecedented geopolitical concoction based on an embrace of Jewish supremacism. This Jewish supremacism is the ideology underlying the push to transform Western Asia into the host territory of Greater Israel.

For the likes of Pete Hegseth, Mike Huckabee, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezelel Smotrich, and especially for the “Hill Top” squatter/settler extremists, raising a new Jewish temple on the site of a dismantled Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem constitutes a major expression of Jewish Supremacy. This agenda has been showing up in Christian Zionist prayer meetings at the Pentagon and in violent murderous land seizures from native Palestinians in the ruthless colonization in the Occupied Territories conquered by the IDF in 1967.

Since establishment of the UN Charter in 1945, the egalitarian spirit of an idealized liberal democracy has been on public display in the supposed aspirations of international institutions where international law has been formulated but negligently left unapplied for the most part. When International law is applied, the practise has been to confine its applications to black Africans.

Since October of 2023, however, the many-faceted livestreamed genocide, first in Gaza and then in the West Bank, has become entirely clear no matter how hard Zionist spin doctors work at trying to depict Hamas as the all-purpose scapegoats of the conflict. While the Zionist spin doctoring is being identified by millions of observers for what it is, the Zionist ethos of Chosenite privilege nevertheless continues to prevail in the upper echelons of many pyramids of power and wealth.

Indeed the Chosenite privileges of much of organized Jewry and their Zionist Shabbasgoy assistants carries far more authoritarian clout than representations connected to the ideal of equality of individuals under something said to approach a universal rule of law.

The obstructive power of Zionist networks has become especially clear in the exercise of thuggish power over UN-associated courts and especially the International Criminal Court based in the Hague. Its officials have been harassed, threatened and subjected to crippling sanctions as if these jurists are residents of wayward countries such as the terrorist entity of Israel has shown itself to be.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/28/spying-hacking-intimidation-israel-war-icc-exposed

https://lens.civicus.org/international-criminal-court-justice-under-attack/

Similarly the International Court of Justice, sometimes dubbed the UN’s World Court, has been blocked and discouraged from continuing its visible trial of Israel initiated when this judicial body accepted in January of 2024 the case against the government of Israel brought forward by the government of South African.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/1/11/icj-hears-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel-over-gaza-war

https://legalxpress.news/legalnews/MTI1NA==/ICJ-Extends-Timeline-in-South-Africa-v-Israel-A-Procedural-Turning-Point-in-the-Gaza-Genocide-Litigation

Deploying Defamation Through the Medium of Hate Speech While Seeking to Censor the Internet in the Name of Stopping Hate Speech

According to a Pew Research poll, 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of President Trump’s decision to commit US military force to pushing forward Israel’s conflict with Iran. In spite of this trend, however, the agents of Zionist networks that encompass major portions of organized Jewry inside the United States, remain intent on holding tight to the Israel First fort as presently constituted. They are doubling down when it comes to deploying major concentrations of financial, media and political muscle to continue promoting US military aggression with the goal of destroying and dismantling Iran in its present form.

Presumably this same block of pro-Israel power is also standing behind the amalgamation of the Military and Intelligence agencies of the USA and its Israeli partner.

Among the key organizations seeking to promote the war on Iran is the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith. The B’nai B’rith element of the ADL was founded in New York in 1843. The ADL’s CEO is the ever-controversial Jonathan Greenblatt. The ADL epitomizes many features of the larger Israel First Lobby in that it has infiltrated and dominated the control mechanisms of many major police forces including the FBI and its parent organization, the US Justice Department.

At the same time the ADL and other major Zionist organizations form an integral part of organized crime syndicates that have been often directed over the years by Jewish gangsters. Some of these syndicates worked their way into being in a position to seize the vast cash flows of gambling casinos including those of Pre-Castro Cuba, Las Vegas, and the former Portuguese colony of Macau in China. The operation of gambling enterprises is often connected to money laundering.

Meyer Lansky was prominent among the legendary Jewish crime bosses who played significant roles in connecting organized crime with the early arming and financing projects that laid the basis of Israel, including the Mossad, after World War II.

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/gangsters-for-zion

The ADL specifically embraced elaborate schemes for deploying career-destroying techniques of defamation, in other words, of hate speech. The ADL has developed this technique while claiming new powers to censor the Internet in the name of vanquishing so-called hate speech.

Other major organizations intent on putting the United States at the forefront of the campaign to destroy Iran in its present form, include the World Jewish Congress led by President Ronald Lauder. Lauder is the heir to Estée Lauder cosmetic company. His name appears about 900 times in the part of the Epstein Files that have appeared so far.

Also prominent in the US Israel First Lobby, is the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The CPMAJO is led by CEO William Daroff. Among the 50 national Jewish organizations represented by this single organization are the following

The Conference of Presidents, headed currently by CEO William Daroff, is an overarching umbrella organization that represents AIPAC, the ADL, the AJC, the American Zionist Movement, B'nai B'rith International, Friends of the IDF, Hadassah, HIAS (The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), Hillel, the Israeli American Council, Jewish Federations of North America, JINSA, the Jewish National Fund, the World Zionist Organization, the Zionist Organization of America, and more. SEE also

https://www.unz.com/jnino/the-shadow-government-steering-americas-iran-war/

Those in charge of this large block of influence peddling emanating from some of the most dense terrain of organized Jewry, are staking out new ground in the process of challenging the worldwide surge of popular public opinion. This opinion starts with revulsion against those involved in perpetrating as well as trying to justify and normalize a hideous, multi-faceted genocide, compounded by, for instance, frequent rape, torture, forced starvation and the destruction of medical facilities. This list of genocidal techniques is far from complete.

The revulsion extends in many instances to turning against the continuing military and strategic collaboration in the US-Israeli partnership as exercised in the Middle East and as reported throughout the world.

This grotesque savagery along with corresponding attempts by some humans to respond with decency and compassion, constitutes an increasingly volatile factor in the governance of people both inside and outside the United States. The events which have unfolded since October of 2023 continue to draw attention to the large and continuing influence of Zionism as a driver of Jewish supremacy especially in the the upper echelon circles of power and wealth in many Western countries.

This observation necessitates some discussion of what Zionism has been in the past and what it has become in the present.

Zionism began in the late nineteenth century as an effort to create a Jewish nationality in an era when nationalism was on the rise. Many of the early Zionists were assertively secular in their approaches. They wanted to distance their sense of what it means to be Jewish from adhering to religious dogma.

Increasingly this Zionist movement of mostly European Jews attracted socialists attached to the institution of collective ownership as implemented in cooperatives and kibbutzes created in region of the League of Nations’ British Mandate of Palestine. Some socialist Zionists concentrated specifically on establishing ties with working class Arabs. Some of these Arabs were employed by Jewish enterprises. Some Zionists pictured dividing their own parcels of land with those of well organized native Arabs.

For much of Zionism’s early history, the movement was not readily embraced by the vast majority of Jews. Some of the nay sayers worried that the creation of a Jewish nation would bring on questions from non-Jews about possible dual loyalties of Jews who did not want to migrate to Israel from their home countries where they were born.

Some Jews viewed Judaism as the basis of a religion, not as the constitutional foundation of a nation state. Many rabbis in Israel and their followers maintain this position to the present day.

Since October of 2023 especially, many Jews outside of Israel resent the tendency of some Israeli leaders to act as if they are in a position to speak on behalf of all the Jews throughout the world. The more ruthlessly and unapologetically genocidal the government of Israel as well as the clear majority of Jewish Israelis have become, the greater is the tendency of some Jews to denounce Zionism and affirm their own self-determination as individuals or as a members of whatever associations that most inspire them.

From the days of Israel’s founding until the present, anti-Zionism has continually been one of many elements of Jewish belief and orientation. Moreover, Christian Zionists, especially in the United States, have become much more numerous than American Jews.

The Federal Reserve of the United States as a Foundation from Which Zionist Networks Emerge with Financial Advantages

The increasingly wide footprint of Zionism in the twentieth century is deeply bound up with the prominent role in a wide array of enterprises of rich and well-placed Jewish dynasties. Many of these dynasties, their satellites, and their attending configurations of extended families have thrived in the twentieth century and in the opening decades of the twenty-first century.

The most famous Jewish dynasty continues to be the Rothschilds banking clan with their extended families. While the Rothschild fortunes have their origins in Europe they have long since built global financial empires retaining importance especially in the City of London and its Wall Street extensions.

Some branches of the Rothschild banking family especially in France, funded the formation of Jewish cooperatives on the site of present-day Israel years before the British imperial government declared in 1917 its intention to help bring about in Palestine “a national home for the Jewish people.” This intention was articulated in a short letter by the British Foreign Secretary, Lord Balfour, to the British Baron, Lionel Walter Rothschild.

Emerging in the early 1800s with a vast fortune from the Napoleonic wars, the Rothschild leadership played a special role in bringing together the privately-owned capital providing what became the basis of the Bank of England. The imperial model based in the City of London, a particular downtown district in Britain’s national capital, was replicated and extended in a slightly revised form into the Wall Street district of New York.

Paul Warburg and the Jewish officers of the Wall Street firm of Kuhn Loeb, were key figures in the trans-Atlantic spread of Rothschild-style imperatives in the creation in 1913 of what amounted to a Central Bank in the United States. This Central Bank was misleadingly entitled the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve was named and designed in an effort to avert political opposition from the American people. They were were presented with 12 privately-owned regional banks located throughout the breadth of the United States. The goal was to make the “federal” institution seem widespread and inclusive.

The largest and most active branch of the Federal Reserve was situated near the Wall Street Stock Exchange where it remains to this day. With the creation of the Federal Reserve, the US government sacrificed considerable sovereign authority previously possessed collectively by the American people.

It was not properly explained to the American people that the operations of the Federal Reserve would deprive citizens of their sovereign imperatives to exercise jurisdiction over money through their elected governments. Once the Federal Reserve was in place, a privileged group of private bankers gained strategic powers over the creation, proprietorship and lending of American currency at compounded rates of interest.

The influence of the Rothschild clan and related networks of mostly Jewish bankers based primarily in Europe, was extended to new frontiers of commercial activity in the United States. A key figure is this arrangement was J.P Morgan whose name adhered to a bank bearing the same name. Covertly behind the J.P. Morgan Bank were various configurations of Rothschild wealth and direction.

The Federal Reserve Act created the framework that resulted in the imposition on the American people in 1914 of an income tax to facilitate the self-advancement of upper echelon bankers who would thereby expand their capacities to create, administer and profit from national debts.

On the urging of Social Credit activist, Ezra Pound, Eustace Mullins wrote a formative text, explaining in 1949 how the so-called Federal Reserve came into being. Mullins emphasized some of the vast and surprising effects of bringing to national economies greatly expanded amounts of debt-based liquidity that formed the assets of private interests.

This form of liquidity enabled governments to play along with the most extravagant bonanzas for top bankers. That bonanza involves funding both sides of wars and building up new infrastructures to replace the rubble of military excess. This practise of making money available to hostile competitors in conflict, amounts to the hedging of risk.

Mullins observed that without the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, there might not have been sufficient funds to mount in 1914 the inception of what became known as World War I. WWI created the notorious conditions that prepared ground for the rise of Hitler and WWII. Both WWI and WWII provided major portals along the way to the creation of Israel as one of the classic creations to emerge from the imperial overlap that is sometimes remembered as the Anglo-American Empire.

https://zulkiflihasan.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/06/eustace_mullins-secrets_of_the_federal_reserve_bank.pdf , p. 143

Zionist Politics in the Genesis of National Socialist Germany and the Soviet Union

The Federal Reserve Act helped establish in the rising superpower in the world, a legal landscape that favoured some Jewish financiers from old families who had long since become comfortable with borrowing and lending through the practise of usury. The history of usury is controversial given that the practise was deemed to be a sin in some Christian scriptures.

In this fashion the creation of the US Federal Reserve projected forward a legacy of imperial history whose modern phase might be said to have begun with the Spanish conquest after 1492 of much of the so-called “New World” in the Western Hemisphere.

As documented by Anthony C. Sutton among others, the rise of Wall Street after the passage of the Federal Reserve Act became a significant factor in the financing of the so-called Russian Revolution by Kuhn Loeb and in the subsequent operations of the Soviet Union. Wall Street also helped finance the collaboration between the government of Adolf Hitler and the Zionist Association representing Jewish migrants who emigrated to Palestine from Germany. The Zionists and National Socialists negotiated together the Transfer Agreement, sometimes termed the Haavara Agreement.

https://www.palestineremembered.com/FactsAboutHaavara.html

The Haavara Agreement between the government of Adolf Hitler and Zionist activists around David Ben-Gurion lasted between 1933 and 1941. Of this cooperative arrangement between National Socialism and German Zionism it has been said,

“Contrary to the conventional wisdom, it seems that it was Haavara & Nazis’ financing that laid down the foundation for the Jewish state; not the British or donations from Jews around the world. It seems that the British provided the legal framework plus protection, but the financing & the know-how that built the foundation of the state was imported from Nazi Germany.”

See also

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-10-25/ty-article/.premium/tel-avivs-white-city-was-built-with-raw-materials-from-nazi-germany/0000017f-e8ad-df5f-a17f-fbff17c60000

Defending the Criminal Activities of the Israel-US Merger in the Name of Condoning “Anti-Palestinian” Interventions

These snapshot observations present the general outlines of an historical era that created a need for organized Jewry, some of it explicitly “Zionist,” to acquire media venues and cultivate news reporters expert at integrating their own self-serving interpretations of how the world was unfolding. The cause of protecting Israel while also engaging in career advancement, upward mobility, and the the acquisition of wealth clearly became engaging to many individuals, including some non-Jews, who were drawn into Zionist networks of collaboration.

The same tendencies that prevailed in politics and social interactions worked their way into elements of the realms of law enforcement, academia, the entertainment industries and many professional fields. This combination of processes has gained momentum in the spread of Zionism right up to the present day when new crossovers are pointing towards the creation a United States of Israel.

The rapidly changing conditions of the Israel-US partnership are also contributing to the emergence of new varieties of dilemma now on public display in the sometimes strained interactions linking the governments of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.

Zionism has become a very significant factor in the political economy of the ruling class in the West. The subject should be the subject of much more animated public discourse than it presently commands in a milieu presently obscured by heaps of “anti-semitic” and “conspiracy theory” taboos. The weaponization of some terms is hampering human communications.

The taboos emphasized especially by organized Jewry and Zionist thought policing have collected especially around the subject of the near total impunity of the Chosenites from accountability to, or the punishment of, the most important collections of international criminal law.

Zionism forms a major element of organized Jewry, a force that also extends to large and lucrative elements of evangelical Christianity. Pervasive and taken-for-granted are Zionist networks that thread their way through the fabric of religion, academia, law, media, entertainment and such. The Israel First character of many Zionist complexes is often left unaddressed, let alone resolved as important matters that should become the subject of serious study and self-reflection.

I find many people in the Canadian province of Alberta to be almost unaware of a prevailing consensus especially on the conservative side of this Conservative Party stronghold. The United Conservative Party forms the basis of the provincial government even as the affiliations of elected MPs collectively form a large Conservative Party contingent within the federal Parliament led by Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney.

A group of studies employing material taken from Freedom of Information searches recently revealed the role of secret collaboration between representatives of Premier Daniel Smith’s United Conservative Party government and police forces that engaged in spying and coercively shutting down the “Pro-Palestinian” encampments in May of 2024 at the University of Calgary and the University of Edmonton. See

https://breachmedia.ca/canadian-universities-set-up-a-secret-network-to-crack-down-on-student-palestine-demonstrators/

The mistaken designation of these peaceful and disciplined encampments as “illegal” forms the basis of serious violations of freedom of association, conscience, expression as well as academic freedom in very public venues of intellectual life in Alberta. This coercive repression of university students and faculty members opposed to the genocidal treatment of native Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is inconsistent with Alberta’s new official slogan as a jurisdiction that is “Strong and Free.”

The former Calgary-based Prime Minister Stephen Harper, whose disciple is Pierre Poilievre, the currently leader Canada’s Conservative Party, showed himself to be a very committed Zionist when he was in power from 2006 to 2015. In 2009 Prime Minister Harper was centrally involved in an initiative to shut down or tightly constrain an academic conference at York University in Toronto where various reforms of the Israeli government were to be put on the table for scholarly consideration.

The independence movement in Alberta basically embraces the so-called “Anti-Palestinian” position reflected in Premier Smith’s close political collaboration with Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson, both close advisers to Israeli Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu.

Hostility towards overt criticism of Israel tends to be reinforced in Western Canada by Rebel News headed up by Ezra Levant. Rebel News, which does some decent reporting on some issues, toes the Zionist line when it comes to condemning criticism of Israel, especially because of its failure to live within the constraints of the international criminal law.

Rebel News, along with Western Standard and True North, have been essential supports of the little-challenged pre-eminence of Christian Zionism in Alberta and throughout much of Western Canada. The media complex was founded with the financial help of tech billionaire Robert J. Shilling. Shilling is defined in Reverse Canary Mission as “a Zionist tech billionaire who funds Islamophobic agitators and organizations to dehumanize Palestinians as threats, manufacture consent for Israel's settler-colonial genocide, and shield the apartheid ethnostate from international accountability.”

https://www.reversecanarymission.org/person/robert-j-shillman

Rebel News perpetrates the depiction of Hamas as the primary culprit in the whole fiasco initiated in Gaza without affording any attention to Benjamin Netanyahu’s unusually close and attentive treatment of this Islamic organization and its Qatar sponsor.

Zionist primacy persists in a number of establishment circles in the West in spite of the dramatic shifts in public opinion more generally. As I see it, Zionism retains a hold on many of the most ambitious people that greatly value upward mobility. This attribute is often only loosely connected, or altogether unconnected, to calculations concerning the ethics of genocide in Gaza and the explosion of US-Israeli expansionism in West Asia and Eurasia.

Certainly I got a sense of the depth and minute detail entailed in Zionist organization across a wide field of society, when in 2016 B’nai Brith Canada planted a Internet hoax on my Facebook Wall and then proceeded to smear this tenured full professor in the prelude to my being suspended without due process and without pay.

In the year before I was re-instated by court order to my faculty position at the University of Lethbridge, I became aware of how the Israel First Lobby made sure to have their own agents on a vast array of committees, many of which were seemingly unconnected to Zionist principles.

The object of the vetting processes that took place in these committees, was, I learned, to make sure no critical commentators on Israel and its notoriously bad treatment of Palestinians would be sanctioned in any way. Criticism of Israel or of Zionist organizations would be considered criteria enough to prevent such critics from getting publishing contracts, book awards, lucrative contacts, job appointments, teaching assistants, appointments to prestigious committees and on and on and on.

I believe this kind of Zionist policing extends to vetting processes in many professions and institutions. As I see it, one would not be excluded from perks and promotions for simply holding back from criticizing Israel or Zionism. Maintaining one’s silence was not enough cause for being penalized. Overt commentary, finding fault with Israel and with Israel First activities, however, could carry very negative consequences.

The outcome of this all is that ambitious people seeking upward mobility tend to go along with the biases of Zionist power structures in order to get ahead. As I see it, this underlying condition has long prevailed in domains where heavy Zionist clout tends to be taken for granted. The result in some elite circles is to hold back sensible reforms that should be arising from the changing tides of public opinion.

Spain’s Pedro Sánchez is the Exception That Proves the Rule

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/4/spanish-pm-sanchez-faces-criticism-as-eu-meets-over-ceuta-crossings

Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist Prime Minister of Spain since 2018, is one of the most outspoken and assertive critics in the West when it comes to the condemnation of Israel and its partnership with the US administration in the genocide in Gaza and in the West Bank. From these beginnings, the merged US and Israeli aggressors have opened up a series of expansionary invasions extending into aggressive warfare directed at Iran.

Bibi Netanyahu promised to punish the people and government of Spain for what he characterized as unjustified attacks on the murderous and expansionary agendas of Israel under his own ruthless leadership. Mike Whitney has listed the actions and words that Sánchez has put forward in making himself a pain in the side of those most responsible for the offensive aggressions of the US-Israel mergerin the Middle East. On July 31 Whitney indicated that

“…Spain is being punished [by Netanyahu] for recognizing Palestine in 2024, for putting a full weapons embargo on Israel, for accusing Israel of genocide at the UN, for restricting their air space during the Iran War… Bibi threatens Spain with “train accidents and sudden power outages”…. anyone who stands up against Israel “will pay an immediate price”…

https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/the-dumbest-psyops-of-all-time/

The next day the Spanish jurisdiction of Ceuta was flooded with about 60,000 visitors, mostly young men. Men of the arrivals in Ceuta swam in from neighbouring Morocco.

The special treatment pointed towards the Spain of Prime Minister Sánchez is significant, because it calls attention to the other countries in the West that have not been singled out because of breaking ranks with the Zionist ethos. It seems this Zionist ethos still prevails in the upper echelons of power in spite of the transformation of public opinion.

Sánchez stands out especially by taking a much stronger stance than any other leader of a country in the European Union. Sánchez is the exception that proves the rule.

Ceuta as well as Milelli are very old parts of Spain on the northern shore of Africa. Clearly King Mohammad VI of Morocco played some sort of role in the events in Ceuta on July 31 and August 1.

King Mohammad joined the Abraham Accords and remains a close ally of Benjamin Netanyahu. The prospect of flooding Spain with Islamic migrants from Africa clearly plays on volatile symbolism that is potent and alive in the fears and frustrations of many indigenous Europeans.

Netanyahu well understands the symbolism and was playing on it in very weaponized ways. How much of the migrant display was meant as a threat? A large portion of the visitors from Morocco returned to their home country after having aroused an uneasy response about the prospect of yet more migration from the Islamic world into Europe and other Western countries. Are we on the eve of yet more warfare?

One view articulated by Lowkey is that Iran has already been defeated the US Empire and a humiliated Israel.