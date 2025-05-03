I got exasperated with Kevin Barrett when my old co-host on False Flag Weekly News tried to lure me into a long technical discussion of CO2, Carbon taxes, climate change and such when I was trying to deliver some very important breaking news about my home jurisdiction. Kevin had invited me to speak on Mark Carney’s electoral victory in Canada and on the government of Alberta’s recently-stated intention to host a process of direct democracy. The goal is to see whether Albertans want to break away from the Dominion of Canada to form our own independent country out here on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains..

https://rumble.com/v6svn1n-prof.-anthony-hall-on-carneys-bankster-takeover-of-canada.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

I submit that the degree of credibility one would invest in topics such as carbon taxes, netzero, the effect of CO2 on the climate and such, hold about the same degree of credibility that one would invest in Mark Carney as a Bankster and as the new Canadian Prime Minister. I do not find Netzero Carney to be an honest Bankster who espouses sound financial analysis. In fact I find Carney to be a deceptive fast-talking con man who has made himself so reprehensible to so many decent Albertans that it is making it much easier for us to say no to Canada and yes to an Independent Alberta Commonwealth.

Kevin and I were able to get into this topic but not before Kevin monopolized lots of time in explaining that he really does see carbon as a giant boogyman of environmental disequilibrium. After I registered my displeasure with Kevin’s way of introducing the whole topic, we both got down to some serious discussion of the interactions between The Crown and Trump in the possible reorganization of North America.