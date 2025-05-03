Tony Hall On Carney's Bankster Takeover of Canada
Kevin Barrett and I got into some areas of deep disagreement as we zeroed in on a forthcoming vote, possible as early as this Oct., on the independence of a sovereign Alberta. See video below.
I got exasperated with Kevin Barrett when my old co-host on False Flag Weekly News tried to lure me into a long technical discussion of CO2, Carbon taxes, climate change and such when I was trying to deliver some very important breaking news about my home jurisdiction. Kevin had invited me to speak on Mark Carney’s electoral victory in Canada and on the government of Alberta’s recently-stated intention to host a process of direct democracy. The goal is to see whether Albertans want to break away from the Dominion of Canada to form our own independent country out here on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains..
https://rumble.com/v6svn1n-prof.-anthony-hall-on-carneys-bankster-takeover-of-canada.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
I submit that the degree of credibility one would invest in topics such as carbon taxes, netzero, the effect of CO2 on the climate and such, hold about the same degree of credibility that one would invest in Mark Carney as a Bankster and as the new Canadian Prime Minister. I do not find Netzero Carney to be an honest Bankster who espouses sound financial analysis. In fact I find Carney to be a deceptive fast-talking con man who has made himself so reprehensible to so many decent Albertans that it is making it much easier for us to say no to Canada and yes to an Independent Alberta Commonwealth.
Kevin and I were able to get into this topic but not before Kevin monopolized lots of time in explaining that he really does see carbon as a giant boogyman of environmental disequilibrium. After I registered my displeasure with Kevin’s way of introducing the whole topic, we both got down to some serious discussion of the interactions between The Crown and Trump in the possible reorganization of North America.
Mark 'Carnage' is a WEF technocrat psycho control freak fully implementing their globalist genocidal agenda with robotized/cyborg slavery for the survivors.
This horrifying Gates, Pollievre, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
If you want to talk science Kevin I am free most Sundays. You got money right so it’s not beyond hope that you could learn about CO2
Oh no you got carbon sequestration wrong and fossil fuels wrong. You eventually got money spectacularly right. So you get there but you take a long time.
You got CO2 wrong and no planes wrong as well
Sweet Jesus Kevin you are indeed frustrating.
David Cooper
3h
Professor Anthony Hall is right about advocating for ramping up oil production in Alberta.
The USA consumes quite a bit more oil than it produces, so we need Alberta as part of the plan to create a hard currency, based in "mining" and "minting" as it was in the Olden Days with gold and silver.
There'd have to be quite a bit of expansion of production capacity in Alberta, because we're short here in the USA something like 7 million barrels per day.
Ultimately the goal has to be to create an oil backed Dollar, to get out of this crazy Debt Based Economy. We have to eliminate The Banksters (The Fed), The Lobbyists, and possibly even the Fractional Reserve System of money creation.
Then, the "driver" of "Economic Growth" would partly consist of increasing efficiency. Canada also has uranium, so that's one way to make energy production more efficient and cleaner is to build more nuclear power plants.
Long story short, there'd be a new Canadian/USA/Greenland Dollar, where energy production and refining is nationalized. Similar to how Russia does it.
Set the Dollar so there's 75 or 100 dollars in a barrel of oil. Or the energy equivalent of natural gas or uranium. Like there used to be $20 in an ounce of gold and $1 in an ounce of silver.
An Artificial Intelligence platform would maintain the equilibrium of production, distribution and consumption, and keep the oligarchs and Lobbyists out. Maybe have a small mercenary strike force to eliminate them if need be.
Only about 150 people live in Alberta and Greenland, so just give them $1 million dollars each of current $US Dollars -- we can just print those. We have to hurry up though, before the value of the $ goes to 0.
Anthony James Hall
1h
Alberta is nothing like Greenland. Greenland has around 50,000 people. Alberta has around 5 million people. Any transaction will have to take place in gold. The goal of the process in Alberta is to create an independent sovereign country, not a US state.
your buddy and you obviously have history. he thinks the powers that be are going to save the planet with geoengineering (just wow) and i suppose the bioweapon 'vaccines' saved countless lives. woke. selfish short term thinking? what?