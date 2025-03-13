Governor General Mary Simon Reads Trudeau’s Speech From the Throne in 2021

The transition of power from Trudeau to his appointee, Mark Carney, is scheduled to take place on Friday March 14. The transition is taking place because Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, acted out of political favouritism in giving a blank cheque to Trudeau and the Liberal Party to rig the transition of power to produce a preconceived outcome.

The transition of power began on Jan. 6 when the GG gave her royal blessing to the prorogation of Parliament so that no questions could be asked of Trudeau on the floor of the House of Commons. Trudeau was also permitted to hold back his resignation, so he could flit around in Europe on his pet projects, most of them involving help to the Zelensky government inUkraine.

Trudeau is still Prime Minister. He will resign on Friday March 14. Concurrently Mark Carney and his Cabinet will be installed without any electoral mandate at all to govern on behalf of Canadians. Carney will be handed the keys to the palace by Trudeau. The CBC reports today

According to Radio-Canada and CBC News sources, Trudeau will officially resign as prime minister on Friday, thereby dissolving his cabinet. Carney and his cabinet members will then be sworn in at Rideau Hall, the Governor General's official residence.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/carney-swearing-in-friday-1.7482023

When Carney takes over he will not be in a position to act with decisiveness in his negotiations with the Trump government. Carney only has an electoral mandate from his fellow Liberal Party members. For two terms now, the Trudeau Liberals have been in minority government territory in the House of Commons.

This aspect of Carney’s prime ministerial status puts him in an awkward and weak position to go head to head with the Trump government. Trump came to power with an enormous plurality of US voters behind him.

If Governor General Simon had not granted Trudeau his request for a prorogation, which I believe say she should have done, we would probably have gone through a proper federal election by now. The winner would have emerged from a legitimate election, thereby gaining a genuine mandate from the Canadian people to govern.

The PM we might have had, would have been in a solid position to govern with solid constitutional turf beneath his or her feet and as the real embodiment of the political will of most Canadian people.

To add insult to injury, Trudeau was given a passport to continue as Prime Minister in defiance of the Confidence Convention, which I have explained in some detail in several recent Substack essays. The long and short of the Confidence Convention is that a Canadian Prime Minister is required to have the “support and confidence” of a majority of MPs in the House of Commons.

If he or she does not command that majority, he or she should not be Prime Minister and an election should be called immediately.

It is the responsibility of the GG to see that Parliament is governed by this principal. Because Trudeau’s situation did not come close to meeting the criteria of the Confidence Convention, he should not have been met by the reception he got when he put his case forward to the Crown’s top official in Canada.

GG Simon should have said to him on Jan. 6, “I’ll take your resignation right now. But if you don’t want to do that, you must go back into Parliament and see if you can win the confidence from a majority of MPs. If you can’t, I’ll call a snap election as it is my responsibility to do.

This transition of power will go down as the most sleazy in Canadian history. One of the problems is that, in modern times most Governors General are essentially political appointees of the Prime Minister. The role of “The Crown” in Canadian politics has thereby been demeaned and degraded. Many might not like the role of the Crown as a referee of Canadian politics.

But the answer to this distaste with the present system, is to put in place through democratic means an alternative system. Simply playing fast and loose with the existing rules as Trudeau does is not a viable solution.

Coming out of the process is Banker Carney as Canada’s PM. Carney has Deep State relations, both overt and covert, with the WEF, the BIS and every globalist, “post-national,” and supranational outfit in the world. He is coming to power without ever facing an electorate in Canada except the Liberal bunch who disgraced Canada over the course of Trudeau’s decade in office.

Trudeau’ pick is being parachuted into his office. At the moment I am writing this, Trudeau isa still filling the Office of Canada’s PM. Trudeau is drawing victory from an infamous and nasty defeat that would have inevitably been his if the string pullers in this case did not come to the Liberal Party’s rescue.

The episode has all the marks of the machinations of a small group of insiders who have demonstrated they still basically run Canada. This cabal must be very pleased with its handiwork.