US President Donald Trump’s secrets, some concealed and some hiding in plain sight, are attracting major public interest as they continue to unravel in the controversy that began with a somewhat boisterous political focus on the Jeffrey Epstein Affair. The revelations coming to light in recent weeks have put a spotlight on the extent of the cover up so far.

Many questions have been arising because of the willingness of officialdom to play along with activities whose activities start with the provision of kiddy sex to pedophiles in a high-level blackmail operation.

The Epstein network became integral to the Israel-US partnership that has been expressing itself in orgies of genocide and military expansionism stretching in an arc from Gaza to Iran. This essay emerges from a concern about how to understand the strange overlaps linking all these functions in a convergence of impacts of immense importance to the making of our future.

The public needs much greater access to various forms of Epstein “lists,” and “files.” In fact this public disclosure should be only the starting point. The controversy requires much more investigation by law enforcement officials extending to criminal prosecutions of predators, most of whose victims still remain concealed and invisible on the margins of society.

Is Donald Trump one of those predators? What began with a close focus on the affairs of Jeffrey Epstein is presently opening up into a needed reckoning with the making and possible unmaking of the current presidency.

Epstein himself is just one of a large contingent of pedophile predators. Although Epstein died in prison in 2019, multitudes of other pedophiles continue to avail themselves of the immunity from prosecution they have enjoyed so far.

There are similarities between the treatment of the Chosenite predators in the Epstein Affair and the immunity so far from prosecution of those in the Israel-US partnership who are most responsible for the ongoing genocides that are much in the news.

A telling marker of the extent of government malfeasance so far is the fact that only two people have been charged and convicted during the three-decades duration of the openly-flaunted Epstein perversity. Something is very wrong with such a sporadic, truncated and conveniently minimized procedure involving intense interactions between many thousands of perpetrators and victims.

In 2007-08 Jeffrey Epstein himself was granted a notorious sweetheart arrangement in a negotiated plea bargain for having been convicted of “soliciting” underage girls. At the time it was well known in his community that Epstein’s crimes went way beyond soliciting sex from scores of underage girls.

In the sweetheart deal the so-called prosecutor on the government of side of this deal chose to exempt all Epstein’s associates from further prosecution. Currently Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in the crime, is claiming that she was wrongly charged in violation of the terms of the sweetheart deal. Ghislaine’s role is exploding into an extremely volatile legal and political factor in this stage of the unfolding controversy.

Alex Acosta, was later appointed as Donald Trump’s Labour Secretary. The Labour Secretary responsibilities extend to jurisdiction over the formulation of policies and enforcement issues when it comes to sex trade workers.

Did Trump reward Acosta for helping to do damage control on the Jeffrey Epstein conviction? Was Trump continuing the damage control sparked by the Epstein controversy by making Acosta his Labour Secretary during his first term as President?

Acosta, has been widely condemned for his sweetheart deal which he justified on the grounds that Jeffrey Epstein had been declared by his superior as “intelligence.”

A lot of controversy was generated by the Acosta sweetheart deal that might better be labelled the Dershowitz sweetheart deal. The pervasive presence of this Harvard Law School Prof in many facets of the Epstein case will be explored below.

From the ferment of discussion generated by the sweetheart deal, emerged a series of stories in 2018 in the Miami Herald. The series is entitled Perversion of Justice.

The landmark publication emerged from the investigative journalism of Julie K. Brown, who remains a widely-respected lead journalists on the Epstein story which is once again in the news, maybe now more than ever. The core of the series consists of reports on Brown’s investigation of about 80 victims of the Epstein operation.

Partly stimulated on the basis of the Perversion of Justice series, in 2019 Epstein was arrested and jailed in New York in preparation for a trial on based on sweeping charges of sex trafficking.

The charge emerged from the Office of Attorney-General William Barr. Barr’s father, Donald, had mysteriously hired Epstein in spite of his lack of a college degree at the prestigious Dalton private school in New York. Epstein would go on to exploit this foot-in-the-door appointment that made him a teacher of the next generation of American elites.

Epstein moved on to a prestigious but troubled Bear Stearns firm in the Wall Street district. Epstein’s career and social standing really took off after Leslie Wexner, a billionaire agent of Israel, fell in love with him. Suddenly Epstein was recruited into a very active role in the financial empire of Wexner, who began showering him with gifts. One of these gifts in 1995 was the biggest, most prestigious town house in central Manhattan. Much of this essay will deal with what went on in that location even before 1995 when it was still called the Wexner House.

In the months after the blockbuster Perversion of Justice, Miami Herald series was published, Epstein was arrested, denied bail and incarcerated in early July of 2019 at the very high security Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. A month later on August 10 it was reported he took his own life inside his cell. That story is contentious. There is much evidence to be considered near the end of this essay indicating Epstein was killed by strangulation rather than hanging himself.

In 2022 Epstein’s sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell, began a twenty year prison sentence for her role in the child sex trafficking ring whose most high-profile figure is Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is the daughter of Israel’s most lauded and decorated spy, the British media mogul, Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine provided essential help to her sometimes boyfriend in procuring and grooming some of the girls made available for sexual activity. Because Epstein’s accomplice had grown up with her Mossad agent father, Robert Maxwell, she no doubt was in a sound position to develop to play a central role in many aspects of this Israel-US espionage operation.

Officialdom’s handling of this hot potato enterprise presents a telling example that reveals how the integrity of the law and its enforcement apparatus is subordinated to many higher priorities including the imperatives asserted by tight networks of very powerful individuals recruited by Epstein. While pedophilia was a common denominator linking many of these influential figures, they also participated in various forms of social, financial and cultural organizing under Epstein’s oversight.

The financial dimension of Epstein’s operation remained important throughout his notorious career. Epstein was never shy to assert his expertise as a “financial manager” with expertise in tax avoidance, money laundering and hiding money in offshore locations. This may well have been an important part of the services he provided to Mossad, the CIA and the high rollers and celebrities he recruited into his hedonistic circles. Among his business activities, Epstein took part in a start-up venture in Israel developing software for the IDF.

It is well known that the intelligence agencies, but especially Mossad and the CIA, have long been deeply integrated with high-level figures in organized crime, with the very astute Mayer Lansky in a class of his own.

The people involved in the Epstein project were roughly divided into two different classes of people, perpetrators and victims, lords and serfs.

Seemingly limitless immunity has so far been enjoyed by the predator class except for Epstein and Maxwell. This immunity continues to depend on the inaction and self-imposed silences of countless officials in key institutions including government, the media, law enforcement, universities and cultural organizations.

The impunity granted the pedophile “johns” and their many accomplices contrasted dramatically with the devastation heaped especially on the youngest victims of the blackmail ring, namely children and young teens.

One important aspect of the Epstein case is that a few of the underage girls caught in the web of the abusive treatment of the Epstein circle, eventually pushed back and began to organize and engage the services of courts when the government would not. The government would not engage in litigious activities to defend the victims from the predators.

This redeeming side of the story remains an undercurrent given that the pedophile assaulters of underaged sex objects have still not faced criminal prosecutions, a pattern consistent with current state-of-affairs around the world. It seems to me that this failure of law enforcement is a core issue that people in authority, including Donal Trump, really do not want to touch. Why would the perpetrators of crime want to order its investigation?

How many of Trump’s associates, donors, and friends would be on the list for the first round of criminal prosecutions? How deeply is Trump himself implicated in the abundant lies and crimes still swirling around the Epstein matters? How likely is it that he has engaged along with his best friend in violent rapes of children?

There is plenty of evidence, some of which will be outlined below, that such a possibility cannot be dismissed. When it comes to to the array of legal and ethical issues surrounding sexual assault, Donald Trump is past the point of being able to claim the benefit of the doubt.

In all his verbiage about the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, when has he ever attempted more than a passing reference to the excruciating horror being experienced by Palestinian people in the genocidal quest to eliminate them from Israel. When will he explain how he sees the ruthlessness directed under his own authority at the innocent children of Gaza.

Is Trump even aware of how he is the one person in the world most responsible for the obscene and ongoing mass slaughter underway. Trump’s level of responsibility and accountability for the present stage of the brazen genocidal monstrosity underway in the Middle East, even exceeds that of Netanyahu. Trump could today cut off the supply of weaponry to Israel in order to bring the genocide to an end. Israel is pretty much 100% dependent on the United States for survival.

Trump could pick up the phone and order an end to the forced starvation being run by the thuggish criminals who might as well be defecating on the reputation of the disgraced Israeli Defence Force. Trump is at the pinnacle of the world’s mass murderers.

Trump demonstrates every day that he has no qualms about his responsibility for all the murder and mayhem heaped especially ruthlessly by the IDF on children. Trump’s effort in Israel and with the International Criminal Court to make himself Netanyahu’s defender, speaks eloquently of the US President’s comfort with being an enabling participant in rapacious mass murder.

Mass Assault on Children

The growing public spotlight on the treatment of children who have been hurt or who have died prematurely in the unfolding of the Epstein matter are part of a wider circle of victims. The child abuse facilitated by Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their entourage of backers and facilitators coincides with the larger, worldwide tsunami of harm to children caused by trafficking large numbers of them. Child trafficking to satisfy the desire of rich pedophiles is becoming a significant component of the global economy.

The acquisition of children as sex slaves is accompanied by the taking of organs and/or adrenachrome from young people. This taking of body parts and elixirs from youths to prolong and rejuvenate the lives of the not-so-young, is a worldwide phenomenon. This kleptocratic propensity, however, tends to thrive in certain realms including in the notorious underground caves of Ukraine and in the blood-soaked rubble of Gaza. Both war zones have become centres of many-faceted criminality spurred on by dark political economy of militarized mass murder.

The specific targeting of children in the US-Israel genocide in Gaza, raises particularly disturbing issues. The emphasis on the mass murder of children arises in a text book instance of genocide. Over almost two years it has become clear that the main object of this genocide is to denude the lands of Occupied Palestine of all Palestinian people.

In this context the elimination of children is meant to deprive them of almost the full extent of their entire lives, maximizing the speed and “efficiency” of the US-Israel partnership in the ethnic removal of Palestinians from historic Palestine.

Is Israel Blackmailing the United States?

There are linkages that tie the virtual gag order slapped by the Trump government over every aspect of the Epstein files, to the obscene forms of mass murder heaped on Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. At the heart of this latter travesty are the genocidal intentions and operations currently treated as the central business of the increasingly obscene US-Israel partnership.

The highlight on the Epstein matter is finally starting to highlight a major question about the nature of the immensely powerful influence of the Israel Lobby on the government, people and culture of the United States. Many observers are becoming increasingly attuned to what the Epstein Affair announces with respect to the pre-emption of US sovereignty.

How much more explicit can it get than when a branch of the Israel-First Zionist Lobby can be seen supplying sexualized children to influential pedophiles with the goal of creating the conditions for the blackmail of Americans in order to benefit Israel?

This influence comes on top of the fact that all branches of the US government are subject to the bribery of the Israel Lobby. The power in the combined strength of the initiatives to Israelify the United States is well illustrated by treating criticism of the Gaza genocide as anti-semitic subversion subject to all manner of harsh punishments.

Is Donald Trump being directly blackmailed in the Epstein operation, an operation that it seems he helped to shape and legitimate. Trump’s role in helping to set the direction of the Epstein operation was especially marked during the decade-and-a-half when the two men were, according to Trump’s biographer, the best friends of each other.

The two men were both masters of luxurious estates in West Palm Beach even as they both caroused together in an around Epstein’s famous home in New York—— the home given him by the Israeli agent, Leslie Wexner.

That was then and this is now. What is to be said of the famous clip of Donald Trump and his Attorney-General, Pam Bondi, amidst the recent White House negotiations with Netanyahu? Recall that the official purpose of this meeting was to address the realization of the Israel-US plans for the future of Gaza and Iran. In the July 8 clip below, a clip that has since gone viral, Trump speaks insistently about the need to change the subject of public discourse away from “the creep” Jeffrey Epstein.

In his rant Trump protested way too loudly about the supposed non-significance of his dead ex-friend. Many of those watching the US President’s tirade could easily sense the desperation causing Trump to want to move the agenda along to anything other than the files, the lists, and the still unexplained roles of Jeffrey Epstein especially in the conduct of the Israel-US partnership. How worried is Trump that many his own involvements in the Epstein case will continue to draw greater public scrutiny. We all would be well served by finding out more about the Trump-Epstein enigma.

Much More is at Stake Than the Fate of MAGA

Is Trump subject to orders from the command structure of worldwide Zionism compelling him to try to silence open and honest debate on the Epstein Affair? Is Trump trying to change the subject because he knows he is implicated in various instances of the kind of sexual abuse driving key aspects pf the Epstein Affair?

Its already well established he was a frequent flyer on the notorious Lolita Express. What were Trump and Epstein doing together when they weren’t flying together from place to place? What did they do when they reached their destination and went back home.

Is Trump subject to orders from the command structure of worldwide Zionism compelling him to try to silence open and honest debate on the Epstein Affair? Is Trump trying to change the subject because he knows he is implicated in various instances of the kind of sexual abuse and deviance partly driving Epstein Affair?

In Trump’s America, public criticism of Israel is subject to officialdom’s judgment that any such articulation is an expression of anti-Semitic treason pointed against US patriotism. In Donald Trump’s fast-coalescing police state, this form of high regard for the sanctity of human life, including the lives of Gazan people, is worthy of punishment through job losses, criminal charges, and even deportation.

Criticism of Israel is equated with the embrace of Hamas and of “terrorism” in ways that are ruining the exercise of basic human rights and civil liberties. The impact on academic freedom in academic settings is especially destructive and far advanced. On all these matters, Netanyahu has become Trump’s teacher instructing the former reality TV star on how to sabotage the US Constitution.

Is Trump subject to orders from his Zionist tutors, mentors, instructors and commanders who have ordered the US President to do what is necessary to silence open and honest debate on the Epstein Affair? Is Trump trying to change the subject because he knows he has committed the kind of sex-related crimes partly driving the Epstein Affair? . He’s on “the list” but in how many ways we do not know.

Many American people across the entire political spectrum have been aroused by the Epstein matter, a controversy with much contemporary relevance including the attention it continues to draw to the systematic assault on children at home and abroad. The growing awareness of this type of activity, including the Gaza genocide, is drawing new levels of public attention to the enormous influence of the Israel Lobby whose demands on the Trump government continue to be extravagant.

The greedy reach of these demands and commands is once again stripping away the capacity of US President Donald Trump to make good on his promise to Make America Great Again. Indeed, the level of entitled privilege involved in granting Israel’s wish list of conquests and genocides can be pictured beside the perks made available by the Epstein crew to America’s pedophilic elites.

These overlapping monstrosities should give cause to stop and reflect on the Trump-Epstein Enigma. An enigma of Trump is that his words when he was attempting to establish a political career have been so different from his actions when he got into high Office.

The effect of Trump’s words helped change the face of the American political landscape. He seemed especially sincere when he began addressing massive rallies especially in the rust belt regions. By reaching out to the disowned and betrayed working class he created a class of supporters that Hillary Clinton would label as “the Basket of Deplorables.”

Was it mere coincidence that Trump decided to unwrap his surprise decision to shut down the Epstein case during the most recent White House visit of Benjamin Netanyahu and his Israeli contingent of body guards and spies. Could his effort to depoliticize, downgrade and cancel all aspects of the Epstein case have been a product of the negotiations then taking place in the midst of efforts to re-arrange some key facets of the Israeli-US partnership?

Former CIA agent Philip Giraldi, an expert in US-Israeli interactions, thinks Trump may have been responding to some kind of directive from the Israeli side of the US-Israel relationship? He writes,

“Netanyahu may have appeared in Washington to add Israel’s voice to that of the ruling deep state that release of Epstein information is a no-no. If the Epstein files were to be released, then all the effort put into collecting blackmail capability over what might be regarded as the American ruling class would be wasted. If the files are released and the information is public, the possible blackmail information, if it exists, would be mostly useless. And, more importantly, the American public would learn that Israel is seeking to blackmail the American elite to serve Israel’s, not America’s, interest.

The Israeli government and people are invested in the course of the Epstein matter. Wouldn’t the Israeli government quite probably have been involved in the declaration that the content Epstein files should be concealed outside the public domain?

The mass of material records regularly referred to as the Epstein files include truckloads of detailed and heavily labelled videos, hard drives, photographs, logs, written transcripts and encrypted material seized by the FBI. This material seized from large lockers in Epstein’s New York home during the criminal investigations directed at Epstein in 2019.

Why were the files seized? Was it to serve the interests of law enforcement and the public. Or was it to protect the pedophiles and the interests they embody? What other caches of material do the Epstein files in their present form contain?

Is there a particular section of the Epstein files devoted to the spying on Donald Trump and devoted to spying by Donald Trump? How much access does Trump himself have to the files? Obviously Trump is surrounded and handled by Israeli spies who follow his every move.

Here is Whitney Webbs view if what be in the Epstein files important topic that should be examined to add to the Epstein files.

The key to the deployment of the blackmail facet of the Epstein operation, is control of information. The process of making records of powerful individuals having sex with minors is an old technique among spies, organized gangs, and national security operatives. The threat of being exposed to family, friends, employers and the public as a sexual exploiter of children, is generally sufficient to coerce individuals into going along with lies and harmful policies. It is enough to pressure most powerful individuals to authorize actions that they would otherwise find unacceptable.

There is another dimension to the Epstein technique of blackmail in the service of Mossad and related agencies, including probably the CIA. Mossad and CIA and the British MI6 often tend to act as one. Many powerful and ambitious individuals in the USA well understand the importance of getting Zionist sanction which does constitute something of a green light for moving up the career ladder in, for instance, government, the legal profession, the media, academia and such.

The gatekeeping role played by powerful Zionists across many fields is one of those subjects that often elicits allegations of anti-semitism. It tends to be a forbidden subject when it is raised in public. However, many people understand that numerous high-level jobs, contracts, board appointments, entrepreneurial opportunities and the like are reserved by Zionists for other Zionists in order to maintain or augment Jewish power. The phenomenon goes far beyond Jewish nepotism.

When one is blacklisted by the Zionist power structure as I have been, one gets a front row seat on the enormous hold of the Israel lobby in, for instance, judicial appointments, academic positions especially in administration. The same Zionist favouritism extends to the process of distributing grants, awards, conference invitations, honorary degrees and such. The other side of all this is to be blacklisted by key agencies of the Israel Lobby like Canary Mission.

https://canarymission.org/professor/Anthony_Hall

The Israel First Lobby derives a lot of clout from its control over Wikipedia, the site that often gets consulted in distinguishing “conspiracy theories” from legitimate argument. When one becomes aware of it, the pattern of pro-Israel Lobby interpretation in Wikipedia becomes very obvious.

This same pattern extends over most media venues in print or on the Internet, that reach large audiences. The rigging of search engines has become an especially influential platform in the exercise of Jewish power. Similarly, the porn industry is a widely acknowledge bastion of perverse Jewish entrepreneurship.

Getting filmed having sex with an underaged person is one way to demonstrate that one is so hungry for upward mobility, that one is willing to subordinate oneself to Zionist authority. Andrew Anglin has dubbed the phenomenon “voluntary blackmail.” Being in Israel’s registry of filmed pedophiles has come to be understood by many as a channel for moving up the ladder of power, money and prestige as a malleable agent of Jewish power. Many new horizons of understanding arise when one views the power of the Israel Lobby through this lens.

Since the inception of Israel after WWII, the revisionist branch of Zionism has sought to create of “Eretz Israel,” Greater Israel. The. quest for Greater Israel has become a dominant theme of Zionist aspirations. The objective is actively pursued by the Likud Party and its extremist partners in the quest for Jewish supremacy.

What are the projects that a powerful agent of Israel Like Jeffrey Epstein would throw his weight behind? One would be the quest for Greater Israel, The outer extremes of this policy are currently embodied in the fascistic and racist agenda of Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu.

The outlines of Greater Israel are pictured in the map below. This view of Israel’s future emerges more from the right-wing of Zionist history that historically opposed the Socialist thrust of Labour Party Zionism. Labour Zionism played a big role in the lead up and aftermath of the establishment of the Jewish state of Israel in 1948.

The members of the Jewish sect of Chabad Lubavitch, into which Donald Trump has been adopted, seeks also to transform Ukraine into a Jewish state, Khazaria.

The area of Khazaria is said to be place where a Turkish tribe of converted as a whole group to Judaism.

As Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers understand it, the key to acquiring control of Greater Israel is to conquer and dismantle Iran in its present form. Iran, the country that emerges from the Persian Empire, currently represents the greatest obstacle to the realization of Greater Israel through conquest and intrigue by the US-Israel partnership. That is what the recent secret talks in the White House between Trump are Netanyahu were most probably largely about.

With his deep involvement in US politics which he has dominated for many years, Netanyahu almost certainly is centrally involved in exercising the leverage to be gained from the manipulation of the blackmail tapes Epstein and his gang have been amassing.

Did Trump submit to voluntary blackmail in his earlier days in order to underline his willingness to help the Israel Lobby to gain its objectives? Is Netanyahu cashing in the Zionist chips gained by Epstein and his crew as agents of Mossad? Is Donald Trump himself some kind of Mossad mole?

In the managing the Israel-US partnership in the governance of the Middle East, Netanyahu and his handlers almost certainly dominate the partnership’s decision covering the region. According to Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff, the current US President has a very limited attention span when it comes to the maim Middle East conflict zones.

“Wolff explains in an interview with Haaretz, Trump’s general disinterest in foreign policy, particularly the Middle East. "He has always been bored by the Israeli-Palestinian dynamic," Wolff says, adding that Trump reacts poorly to anything that diverts attention from him. "Even if it's one of the most seminal events in Israeli history, it doesn't make any difference – it takes attention away from him, and that leaves him feeling sour at best."

By his words and actions it is clear that Trump is prominent among those who have been persuaded and coerced into agreeing to mobilize the USA’s political, military, and media power to realize the most instrumental step on the way to creating Greater Israel? To what extent are other US officials onside with this objective that radically cuts against the true interests of the people of the United States. How are Trump and the Israel-First legacy of Jeffrey Epstein caught up in this drama where much more is at stake than the fate of the MAGA slogan.

Controversies Over the Epstein Files Explode in Trump’s Face

How vulnerable was Trump to coercive manipulation by the people who oversaw the Epstein child sex, blackmail and spying operation? Is Mossad, the CIA or some other covert agency continuing the operation in some way without Epstein and Maxwell? Trump would probably know.

How many other groups and individuals might be lining up to blackmail Donald Trump who has dramatically displayed his sense of vulnerability in trying so hard to convey the opposite? How does this situation affect the unfolding of the Israel-US partnership at a time when the inner dynamics of this relationship are both stressed and exposed in unprecedented ways?

Trump drew much unwanted attention to himself by protesting too loudly insisting on the pointlessness of any new disclosure of the Epstein secrets which are obviously many. In going to such lengths to declare the Epstein matter over and done with, Trump is fumbling about, saying and doing things that are only giving new political and institutional life to the very processes he is trying to curtail and circumscribe.

His actions seem similar to those of a guilty person who cannot hold back from returning to the scene of the crime. Just watch what Trump tries to block or even remove from the public record, and that’s where to look and to dig into the dirt.

Trump went to the point where he declared he did not even want the continued political support of those in his core constituency who continue to reject his attempt at covering up a half-exposed scandal that has been festering for far too long in the infected political culture of the waning superpower.

While the original propensity was to look at this phenomenon as a split in MAGA, the matter keeps gaining more traction becoming pivotal to the continuing process of inventing and reinventing America. An essential element of the health of this process process requires the people and government of the USA to cut loose from the increasingly depraved Israel project.

One of the big media conglomerates to explore Trump’s former connections to Epstein is Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation. News Corp’s Wall Street Journal came up with a story about Trump’s tribute to Epstein during his 50th birthday party

On July 17 the journalists at the WSJ stirred up public opinion with a calculated news story demonstrating the depth of the Trump-Epstein bond. The story was quickly picked up by the worldwide press who jumped on the flashback to some details of Epstein’s 50th birthday celebration.

In a very personal communication included by Ghislaine Maxwell in the scrapbook she put together to commemorate different aspects of this landmark moment in Epstein’s life, Trump paid tribute to the “wonderful secrets” Epstein enjoyed “everyday. “ “A pal is a wonderful thing,” Epstein’s chum declared.

Trump seemed to view Epstein as a role model, an attitude that seemed to have animated his tribute to his friend. The birthday creation was framed by the future President’s drawing of a naked girl. Inside the outline Trump reflected, “We certainly have some things in common, Jeffrey,” adding cryptically, “enigmas never age.”

The US President responded immediately on July 17, calling the WSJ item “false, malicious and defamatory.” Trump immediately sued Rupert Murdoch, the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and News Corp for $10 billion opening the door to a prolonged legal case.

This litigious disagreement, if it continues to unfold in its present form, would create a very public platform where the nature of the Trump-Epstein relationship could become the subject of a legal process called discovery. Secret records could be requested, brought forward and entered in the court record. Prominent witnesses might be compelled to give testimony.

https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-defamation-suit-discovery-reveal-relationship-jeffrey-epstein-2025-7

Ghislaine Maxwell, who prepared the scrap book at issue, might be called upon to give evidence. As the unfinished business of the Epstein controversy attracts increased attention, Maxwell is moving back into the public spotlight. This turn of events is creating legal and political uncertainty as Congress’ Oversight Committee plans to call her to testify after the summer break. But, as we shall see, Trump’s Department of Justice got to Maxwell first.

Maxwell’s prosecution and conviction is still being appealed. Her lawyers argue that the “sweetheart” deal negotiated in 2007 between Allan Acosta and Jeffrey Epstein, with Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz manoeuvring in the background, blocked any future charges against co-conspirators.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/doj-urges-supreme-court-turn-epstein-accomplice-ghislaine/story?id=123752067

The “Non-Persecution Agreement” (NPA) specifically states,

“The United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, or Nadia Marcinkova.”

The sweetheart deal’s inclusion of the Non-Persecution Agreement was codified contrary to the content of the Victims of Crime Act and without the knowledge or consent of the hundreds of victims of Epstein’s repellent enterprise. Clearly the victims were affected by being precluded from seeking remedies for the alleged crimes of predators accused of violating them.

The lawyers for Trump’s Department of Justice are arguing that NPA does not apply to Ghislain Maxwell. Maxwell and her lawyers obviously disagree, They are arguing before the Supreme Court that Maxwell does fit the definition outlined in the NPA and that she should not have been changed. Does the sweetheart deal cover all federal districts or just those in Florida? That issue has yet to be decided by the highest court.

Meanwhile under great pressure from his MAGA base, Trump sent the Deputy Attorney General of the United States, Todd Blanche, to confer directly with Ghislaine Maxwell in prison. She and her lawyer Oscar Markus requested and received immunity from the US government for a two day period while the discussion took place.

This grant of immunity to a convicted sex trafficker of underage girls is a very big deal that is bound to be criticized both legally and politically. The fact that such a grant was made, suggests that Trump is moving towards a pardon or a commutation of Maxwell in return for some kind of testimony the President believes will exonerate him and take the story out of the headlines.

The broad-ranging implications of this development are discussed and chronicled by Ben Meisalas who has been closely following the explosion of the Epstein files story since it blew up in Epstein’s face.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is reported to have explained to Donald Trump that his name appears several times in the Epstein Files. She indicate that none of the references indicated any wrongdoing. One of the most vocal of the victims however, specifically named Trump along with Epstein in evidence she gave to the FBI in 1996.

The Victims Organize in the Cause of Justice While the Government Stand Back and Watches

Trump’s decision to sue a prominent News Corp venue gives legs to the highlighting of what I am calling the Trump-Epstein enigma. The News Corp’s Wall Street Journal belongs to Rupert Murdoch, a longtime Zionist kingpin whose newspapers and broadcast venues were front and centre in the production of propaganda for the so-called War on Terror emerging from a fraudulent interpretation of 9/11.

Alan Dershowitz.

To me, one of the most prominent and influential figures in the whole sordid affair is Alan Dershowitz, who is always right out front as well as constantly asserting influence in the background of the Epstein Affair. Dershowitz is definitely a prominent figure on many lists, logs, and videos pertaining to the body of work in what have come to be known as the Epstein files. He regularly gives expert media reports on the Epstein matter, most recently on Ghislaine Maxwell who he describes as the “rosetta stone” who “knows everything” about the Epstein matter.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/5411457-epstein-files-dershowitz-ghislaine-maxwell-testimony-trump-wall-street-journal-doj/

Dershowitz has represented Epstein as his lawyer and is reputed to have been the main figure in the formulation of the sweetheart plea deal in 2007-2008. Many have come to see this deal as doing a grave injustice to many of the underage victims of thousands of sex assaults.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/epstein-list-associates-alan-dershowitz-b2474376.html

Dershowitz has visited all of Epstein’s homes and flown on his planes. He has fought off charges and allegations from girl victims of the Epstein mess. For three years the Harvard law prof faced the ire and legal proceedings initiated by Virginia Giuffre who, along with other victims, made accusations against Epstein.

Giuffre stands out as one of the truly heroic figures so far in the history of the Jeffrey Epstein debacle.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Giuffre

After emerging from her time as what she considers her period of young teenage sex slave, Giuffre set an example of articulate and determined whistle blowing. This example was followed by many other victims, some of whom began organizing among themselves.

Maria Farmer, is taking on the mantle of Giuffre after Giuffre died at age 41 earlier this year. Farmer is claiming that she reported the whole matter to the New York Police Department in 1996, which referred her to the FBI. A telephone discussion was the result. Then in 2006 the FBI contacted Farmer in person and did a lengthy interview. In this meeting Farmer indicating that Trump, Epstein and Leslie Wexner should be the subjects of deep investigations.

NBC News, May 30, 2025

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-accuser-sues-federal-government-protect-victims-rcna209967

In 2025 Maria Farmer gave a very important interview to George Galloway. She reported that multibillionaire Leslie Wexner, whose corporate empire until recently included Victoria’s Secret, was the real “head of the snake.” She observed that Wexner supervised Epstein and Maxwell.

From listening to the discussions going on around her in the Epstein circle in the late 1990s, Farmer said that Epstein and Maxwell often referred to themselves as part of “a Jewish mafia” whose other members were often in attendance. Her experiences led her to observe that “all child trafficking in the United States begins and ends in Ohio, Wexner’s home turf. It has been reported that Wexner owns half of Columbia Ohio.

Maria Farmer has survived to become of powerful voice explaining the trauma and self-contempt that millions of trafficked children around the world go through later in life. In carrying on the whistle blowing practices of Virginia Giuffre (born Roberts) Farmer sometimes refers to her condition when she was under the control of Epstein and Maxwell as that of a sex slave.

Let’s go deeper into Virginia Roberts’ story who took on the name Giuffre after she got married later in life to a man in western Australia. Through Giuffre’s father, who was maintenance manager of Trump’s famous Mara-a-Logo resort in West Palm Beach, Giuffre obtained a job in the spa of the famous pleasure palace. In 2000 Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Logo convinced her to come and work at Jeffrey Epstein’s nearby villa. Giuffrey was to be trained to become a “message therapist.”

According to a BBC report, Guiffe indicated that after going to work for Epstein she was "passed around like a platter of fruit among his powerful associates, as she was taken around the world on private jets.”

The BBC continued, “In 2001, then aged 17, she says Epstein brought her to London and introduced her to Prince Andrew. A now famous photograph that she says was taken on that night, shows the prince with his arm around Giuffre, as Maxwell smiles in the background.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59974220

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Giuffre_v._Prince_Andrew

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article258417493.html

In future years Giuffre extracted herself from the chains of her entrapment and came to develop what she would describe as the nightmare of being trafficked as a sex slaves. As she came awake to her better self she developed bonds of friendship and as she began to mentor other sex slaves and former sex slaves.

By 2015 she had developed into a natural leader. It thus fell to Giuffre to take on several legal initiatives even when the federal government stood on the sidelines effectively putting the onus of prosecution on her and the other accusers she encouraged to come forward. Many of these cases ended in secret settlements. The cases also resulted in thousands of pages of evidence including exhibits and testimony. This body of material can be looked as as a vital element of the so-called Epstein files.

To this day the federal government in the USA and many other countries, commits crimes of omission by not prosecuting pedophile men, some of whom may have hurt and victimized hundreds of underage girls. Many underaged boys have also faced similar experiences but it seems the Epstein kiddy sex and blackmail operation was primarily directed at heterosexual pedophiles.

https://www.businessinsider.com/virginia-giuffre-lawsuit-led-to-criminal-case-ghislaine-maxwell-epstein-2021-11

Epstein was questioned in proceedings initiated in 2015 after Ghislaine Maxwell was sued by Giuffre in a civil defamation case. Maxwell had called Giuffre a liar. When on the stand, Epstein used his fifth amendments rights to not criminalize himself 600 times.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/epstein-invoked-5th-amendment-right-silence-600-times-court-filings-2024-01-06/

In a US federal court in New York, Giuffre accused Prince Charles, the oldest brother of the current British monarch, of "sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The case ended in a complex out-of-court settlement.

A longstanding antagonism developed between Giuffre and Alan Dershowitz. Giuffre alleged Epstein had sex trafficked her 6 times to Dershowitz, the first time when she was 16. Dershowitz denied the allegations and went after Giuffre’s lawyers. The Harvard Law Prof and Guiffe’s lawyers began suing each other for defamation, back and forth. A settlement was reached among them at which time Guiffe declared “I’m not going to be bullied back into silence.”

A Mature Virginia Giuffre and Alan Dershowitz

In 2019 Giuffre brought her own case for defamation against Dershowitz. Maria Farmer contributed her own affidavit to the case. Giuffre’s biography in Wikipedia reports “while Farmer worked signing in guests at Epstein's front desk in 1995–1996, she had regularly encountered Dershowitz at the New York mansion at times when underage girls were present. (See the video below on Farmer’s work with her fellow survivors)

https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/epstein-survivors-words-69242732

See also the Miami Herald’s

https://www.miamiherald.com/topics/jeffrey-epstein

Again the lawyers came to some sort of settlement among themselves. With the settlement came Giuffre’s statement that she may have been mistaken in identifying Dershowitz. Dershowitz claimed to be exonerated, but Giuffre strongly disagreed.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/epstein-victim-virginia-giuffre-says-alan-dershowitz-is-not-exonerated-no-matter-what-he-says/

https://www.businessinsider.com/epstein-accuser-detailed-sex-with-alan-dershowitz-in-unsealed-document-2024-1

https://www.reuters.com/legal/dershowitz-accuser-giuffre-drops-defamation-lawsuit-2022-11-08/

In March of 2025 Giuffe was badly hurt in a car accident, A month later she committed suicide. As noted in the Wikipedia article about Giuffre, her father observed. “somebody got to her.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Giuffre

Giuffre herself and those who assisted her in court are responsible for the lead up to the arrest of Epstein in 2019. Reports emanating from the litigation they generated helped to increase public awareness of the travesty that was taking place. Julie K. Brown at the Miami Herald was also a formidable champion of justice for the victims. Her reports were a wake up call to many people including in law enforcement.

https://www.miamiherald.com/topics/jeffrey-epstein

The local Palm Beach Police Force also helped to get the ball rolling in what led eventually to the criminalizing Epstein and Maxwell. The case was essentially taken away from them in the build up to the sweetheart deal of 2007-08.

By standing up for themselves some of the victim whistle blowers became themselves major subjects of government investigation. Indeed, the government has been, and arguably still remains, a complicit party in the Epstein scandal. Many people in the government and many backers of prominent politicians like Trump were the pedophile predators whose actions have rendered them subject to blackmail.

The government and the media by and large sided with Mossad and the blackmailed pedophiles. The confusion and panic of the government in this matter is being classically illustrated by the flip flopping of a confused and disoriented Trump, Some of the most telling parts of those Epstein files exist because of the efforts of the victims of the Epstein crimes, not because of efforts of law enforcement officials. Who did the FBI intend to protect by getting involved in this matter?

Now many of the victims are starting to question what is going on and what may result if a pardon or commutation are granted to Ghislaine Maxwell. Maria Farmer is especially angered that a woman who abused her in so many ways, now seems to have some sort of hold on the President of the United States.

Those victims are still not being given fair treatment by the criminal justice system. There are no prosecutions beyond those of Maxwell and Epstein for the Justice Department to show. The sweetheart deal is still being applied to all the co-conspirators except for Maxwell.

The existing files on the Epstein matter need to be extended into investigations culminating in criminal trials dealing with charges against the worst of the pedophile predators other than Epstein. The criminal trials would be the source of further evidence that would add greatly to the extent of the Epstein files.

In order to restore public confidence there is much need for the investigation of many government failures in officialdom’s very suspicious treatment of the whole matter. During eras of both Republican Party and Democratic Party rule, the public has good cause to be very distrustful of officialdom’s overall handling of the Epstein matter. The US government is essentially a partner in the elaborate set of crime sprees associated with the name Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the key investigations that must take place concerns how Jeffrey Epstein died on August 19, 2019. For those who have looked at the matter carefully, the overwhelming weight of evidence points to death by murder rather than suicide. There is more to come on this matter.

Dershowitz, who was lead lawyer on Jeffrey Epstein’s high powered legal team, has many roles in the whole matter other than that of the dead pedophile’s advocate. Dershowitz obviously hung out frequently as part of the social scene that made up Epstein’s circle of friends, colleagues and customers. He clearly was comfortable in that environment.

Dershowitz obviously made himself an antagonist of several victims in this case as well as an ally, an advocate and even an embodiment of establishment power. According to the interview that Maria Farmer gave, Dershowitz was primarily responsible for giving the orders resulting in subjecting the whistle blowing victims to police harassment. Those who qualified for this treatment were the victims who began blowing the whistle by telling their own stories.

The Prevalence of Zionist Commentary in the Interpretation of the Epstein Affair

The prominence afforded Dershowitz in explaining the case through his Zionist lens of interpretation, is indicative of a larger phenomenon. So far the Epstein Affair is being draped in a kind of Zionist flag which presents a good case study of the excess of Jewish power in the political culture of the United States.

I see images of two leading US Zionists, Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch, facing each other in court. I see a steady stream of serious interviews as well as sound bites from Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff. The prolific Wolff, a committed Zionist friend of Israel, has written four books (and still counting) on the subject of the now-badly-wounded Donald Trump.

I learned from listening to Wolff that Steve Bannon developed a close relationship with Epstein and recorded many hours of tapes with him. No doubt Bannon will be stepping forward at some point to present an insider’s perspective on Epstein. I hope he does. I would be very interested in what Bannon has to say on the matter.

Such an eventuality, however, would only support my thesis that the Epstein event is largely a Jewish story whose coverage is disproportionally presented through the lens of Zionist interpretations. Of course many Jewish writers and commentators have taken an interest in the Epstein Affair given many of its Jewish characteristics. Of course everybody is entitled to their say.

https://stljewishlight.org/top-story/many-prominent-jewish-men-are-among-the-names-on-jeffrey-epsteins-newly-uncovered-calendar/

A problem arises, however, when it comes to the lack of diversity of perspectives in media coverage. This bias applies especially to the banishment from the main theatres of public discourse of voices willing to be forthrightly critical of Israel and the Israel lobby, sites of power that presently are deeply engaged in the breathtaking acts of utter savagery in Gaza.

The Zionist bias in the reporting of the Epstein matter is pretty much consistent with the MSM reporting of most matters. Until recently, a critical examination of Zionist bias in influential venues of political discourse has pretty much been declared as off-limits. The topic is notoriously subject to prohibitions by thought police.

These thought police, especially in the media and universities, make themselves willing guards against the supposed threat of criticism of Israel, now defined as “anti-semitism.” Under Trump’s Zionist governance of the United States, criticism of Israel in now equated with terrorism. What a sad display of the dark side of excessive Jewish power!

This gross manifestations of the prevailing mental illness is evident in the green light given to the assault on Palestinian children integral to the US-Israel partnership in Gaza as well as to the CIA/Mossad partnership epitomized by what we saw of the Epstein operations in New York and in the ironically-named Virgin Islands.

My point is that a big part of the needed reckoning with the Epstein matter has to do with making sense of the Israel-US partnership that an impolite commentator might also describe as a lethal fuckfest that is so horrific that it is maiming the mental health of many people the world over. The unrelenting flow of terrible imagery flowing from the ruthless violence of this genocide, is maiming human consciousness. Moreover the two core polities of “the West” are being ruined in the process.

The idea of “the West” used to be equated with an important civilizational heritage. Under present circumstances, however, the negation of that heritage cannot be denied. The civilizational implications of the US-Israel partnership should be front and centre in the public discussion of the significance of both the Gaza genocide and the Epstein saga?

A core issue in that saga is the nature of the Zionist domination of Israel-US partnership. To address that problem sensibly the discussion cannot be dominated and even monopolized by Zionist-vetted voices.

Donald Trump Falls into the Swamp That He helped Jeffrey Epstein Create

In commenting on Donald Trump’s attempt to downgrade and conceal the so-called Epstein files, Tucker Carlson assumed that the US President had somehow been vetted and that anything that could have been used against him would have already been used against him by Democratic Party politicians.

I don’t see why to assume that either of these considerations are correct.

The 15 year friendship between Trump and Epstein took place from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, This period coincided with the time when Epstein’s personal perversities as well as his talents were seized upon largely by Leslie Wexner to be built upon to become the basis of a major operation.

The objective of this operation was largely to advance the geopolitical interests of Israel. From the beginning blackmail and bribery have been instrumental in facilitating the rise and consolidation of Israel.

In 2002 Trump was asked to speak about Epstein in a fluff piece on in New York Magazine. Trump is reported to have said,

Epstein likes to tell people that he’s a loner, a man who’s never touched alcohol or drugs, and one whose nightlife is far from energetic. And yet if you talk to Donald Trump, a different Epstein emerges. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump booms from a speakerphone. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

https://nymag.com/nymetro/news/people/n_7912/#print

Trump’s climb up the ladder to the top political job in the United States is intertwined with Epstein’s meteoric rise in American society. One of the biggest common denominators in the relationship between Trump and Epstein concerns their problematic relationships in the theatre of sexual interaction,

Trump has spent much of his adult life in on the edge of court in negotiations with girls and women who have accused him of many sorts of unsolicited sexual aggressions. There is a long Wikipedia essay devoted to the subject.

The essay is introduced with the statement that Donald Trump has been accused of “rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and looking under women’s skirts.” The essay presents dozens of well-documented, case-by-case accounts of individual cases.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_sexual_misconduct_allegations

There are literally dozens of other similar published accounts on the Internet of the litigious side of Donald Trump’s sex life. Those listed below constitute a limited example of this genre of coverage,

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/17/amy-dorris-donald-trump-women-who-accuse-sexual-misconduct

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/list-trumps-accusers-allegations-sexual-misconduct/story?id=51956410

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/assault-allegations-donald-trump-recapped

https://www.yourtango.com/2017309027/full-list-women-donald-trump-sexual-assault-rape-misconduct-details

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/inside-donald-trumps-web-lies-29942961

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/exclusive-inside-the-donald-trump-sexual-assault-lawsuit/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-sexual-assault-allegations-all-list-misconduct-karen-johnson-how-many-a9149216.html

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/07/16/americas-most-viral-trumps-settlement-documents-for-10-child-rapes/

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/12/all-women-whove-accused-trump-sexual-assault/

Trump’s approach to the sex-related accusations he faces and even— even those cases that are with well-documented, is to deny, deny, deny, and meanwhile buy his way out of every situation.

Here is an account of a prominent rape case that did more-or- less stick to teflon Don.

E. Jean Carroll is a well regarded author write opted to write a book about her rape by Trump rather than to file a police report. What are we to make of her fear that Trump would “retaliate” if she invoked the machinery of criminal law in her case? The matter, however, eventually did get into court resulting in a hefty settlement payment Trump was ordered to pay.

https://nypost.com/2023/05/09/trump-found-liable-for-sexual-abuse-defamation-in-e-jean-carroll-case/

Over the course of Trump’s mature life, he seems paid out tens of millions of $ or more, possibly much more, in financial settlements with woman and, it is reported, with the parents of young people including some boys.

Based on the investigative journalist Wayne Madsen, of Wayne Madsen Report (WMR).https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2019/07/trump-sexual-abuse-of-boys.html

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/07/16/americas-most-viral-trumps-settlement-documents-for-10-child-rapes/

Trump owned for a time a modelling agency as well as many beauty pageants including Miss Teen America. He got himself into lots of trouble with various contestants during his career as a beauty queen entrepreneur.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/a-timeline-of-donald-trumps-creepiness-while-he-owned-miss-universe-191860/

In the video above, Trump hinted to Howard Stern what he can get away with at the beauty pageants he owns. Trump’s remarks take on added meaning when juxtaposed with an infamous comment he made which was picked up by an open mic before Trump went into a TV debate with Hillary Clinton.

As has been widely quoted including in the Wikipedia interview cited above, he said, “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything…. Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Trump clearly knows what he was talking about when he indicated his great friend Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” There is lots of evidence to indicate that these insights emerge from the years where the two bon vivants caroused together in New York and Palm Beach. Nino Burleigh has documented some of the the events they attended to together during the peak of their close friendship.

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/07/nina-burleigh-donald-trump-and-jeffrey-epstein-a-timeline-of-their-long-bromance/

Michael Wolff has explained in an interview with the Daily Beast that the relationship between Trump and Epstein was very important to both of them. He effused that “they were…this is the longest lasting most serious relationship in each of their lives. They were close, close, close friends.”

What did they have in common? One thing might be that, according to Trump, they both hope every day will present the basis for “a wonderful secret”?

Wolff also added that the people in the Justice Department and its FBI branch were hot to trot about investigating the Jeffrey Epstein saga. They didn’t realize that “if they were going to expose Jeffrey Epstein, they were going to expose Donald Trump.”

When Donald Trump was arrested in July of 2019, GQ Magazine immediately published a story entitled, “When Does America Reckon with Donald Trumps Alleged Rapes?" The author, Laura Basset, exclaimed

“Many are hoping the Epstein trial will also implicate some of his powerful friends, including Trump. The world’s most privileged pedophile was known to hang out with the likes of Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Prince Andrew, celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and, yes, the president, sometimes giving them rides on his infamous private child-sex-abuse plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

https://www.gq.com/story/donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein

Bassett zeroes in on Trump to explain his penchant for bullying and bribery to keep his predatory sex life under wraps. She writes,

“So, then, when is America going to reckon with the alleged serial sexual abuser in the White House? Donald Trump has not only been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by more than 20 women over the past several decades, but he regularly uses his power to threaten survivors who come forward and to protect and promote men who abuse women.”

There is copious evidence that Trump surrounded himself with other men who are in the habit of sexually abusing women.

https://dnyuz.com/2025/07/25/dirty-dozen-the-12-friends-of-donald-trump-accused-of-sex-crimes/

In her story, Bassett highlights the story of Jane Doe who also uses the name of Katie Johnson in very graphic accusations against both Trump and Epstein. The experience she claims to have occurred 1994 when she was aged 13. The episode is said to have occurred at the Epstein mansion in New York. In time in 1994. this huge town house was still owned by Leslie Wexner.

Katie’s Story

Katie Johnson has has written and spoken on the record about facing violent rape from Trump as well as sexual assault including rape from Epstein. I will dwell on the Katie Johnson matter as the start of this narrative’s climax. If you have made it this far, don’t give up.

Many many authors I have who covered in preparing this essay, have raised the Katie Johnson story, sometimes in passing and sometimes in a fair amount of depth. Nick Bryant in his interview by Chris Hedges indicated he had tracked her down and conversed with her. He indicated that Katie is married, doing well, and does not want to become part of some public spectacle.

In October of 2019 a reporter for the Sacramento News and Review tried to track Katie Johnson down. He contacted her former lawyer, Evan Goldman. He represented Katie in 2016 in her California case.

The California trial preceded her New York trial to be considered below. The interview with Goldman formed the main basis for the SNR story entitled, “Wait, Katie Johnson Exists”? Yes she does, reported Goldman.

He explained that during her California trial in 2019

“the press didn’t know what to make of Johnson or those surrounding her, and moved on to other controversies such as the Access Hollywood tape and the Stormy Daniels payoff. But since multiple women emerged this year (2019) with shockingly similar stories about how Epstein recruited and sexually enslaved them as young girls, some of the people who believed Johnson in 2016 say her claims should be reconsidered today. Katie’s story mimics those that have come out in the past several months,” Goldman wrote. “She was very forthcoming and also a very reluctant person. She only decided to do something when she saw that there was a chance that Trump could become President…..Goldman said he couldn’t reveal Johnson’s true identity, but stressed that she “is and was a real person.”” “There were real threats which forced her to drop the law suit,” he added

https://sacramento.newsreview.com/2019/10/21/wait-katie-johnson-actually-exists/

Here is another excerpt of from Laura Basset’s story. Bassett highlight the importance of the Jane Doe/Katie Johnson saga in assessing the Trump presidency.

“Trump's connections to Epstein's sex trafficking may go beyond merely superficial. In 2016, “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging a “savage sexual attack” in 1994, when she was 13 years old, in which he tied her to a bed at Epstein’s house, raped her, and struck her in the face. The account was corroborated by a witness who claimed to have seen the child perform sexual acts on both Trump and Epstein. Just as he has a pattern of sexual predation, Trump also seems to have a pattern of threatening victims who come forward. Jane Doe alleged in the lawsuit that Trump told her she shouldn’t ever say anything if she didn’t want to “disappear like Maria,” a 12-year-old girl who had also been abused along with her. Jane Doe dropped the lawsuit in November 2016, days before Trump’s election, after her attorney, Lisa Bloom, cited “numerous threats” against her client. (Trump denied the allegations, and Bloom declined to comment for this story.)”

In 2016 a person brought forward a well prepared legal case detailing that as a 13 year old girl, she had been raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at “parties” or “orgies.” This person goes by two fabricated names, Jane Doe and later “Katie Johnson.” Henceforth I shall refer to the person as Katie Johnson. The orgies were hosted by Epstein. The four events described in the court documents took place in the now-notorious New York Town House given to Epstein in 1995 by Les Wexner, a Jewish billionaire and an agent of Israel. In an interview embedded above, Maria Farmer claims that Wexner is the “head of the snake” of the Epstein kiddie sex/blackmail operation as well as of much more.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11006553/The-shadowy-connection-Jeffrey-Epstein-Victorias-Secret-billionaire-Les-Wexner.html

The Miami Herald’s investigative reporter, Julie K Brown decided not to include the Katie Johnson case in her published series, Perversion of Justice, for a variety of reasons, including that she did not show up at court in New York when a trial was to take place to hear the case.

Even though Brown did not take on the case herself, however, she indicated that the threats, obstructions and possible payouts might have discouraged Katie Johnson from going on record in open court. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, emphasized all the threats she received both at the time of the alleged rape and in the run up to the court case timed just before the US election that Trump won in 2016.

Here is Julie K. Brown’s assessment of the matter in a tweet.

“Could her story be true? Yes. As we speak, there are probably some powerful men associated with Epstein who have hired lawyers to pay off women. There are probably NDA's attached. Sometimes, even reporters can't get the information you wish we could. It's not always because we "missed it" or ignored it. It's because our legal system allows out of court settlements and victims of sexual assault, especially young victims, would rather settle than subject themselves to public scrutiny.”

https://www.snopes.com/news/2024/09/03/trump-epstein-katie-johnson/

According to Katie Johnson, Trump told her he had a thirteen year old daughter the same age as her at the time. In the full version of her videoed interview, Katie Johnson goes into some detail indicating how Trump seemed to be viewing her resemblance to Trump’s daughter as significant. Katie indicated that the juxtaposition in Trump’s imagination of Katie with his own daughter, Ivanka, seem to add to the aggressive magnitude of his sexual arousal.

Ivanka with her father, Donald Trump

No court so far has made a verdict on the case brought forward for the Southern District of New York. Trump has not yet faced the charges outlined in the plaintiff’s case. The onus of the grave nature of the credible allegations brought forward, still hangs over the US presidency. These charges, based on an event in 1994 and a charge brought forward in 2016, presently appear quite consistent with what we have learned about the Epstein debacle since 2016. Given the importance of this case, I’ll quote from it at length.

I shall emphasize two different parts of the affidavit to the New York court, namely the testimony of Jane Doe (Katie) and of Tiffany Doe. At a bus station “Tiffany” recruited Katie J Johnson for Epstein’s “parties.” At the time Tiffany was 22 and was hired to entertain guests and to “attract adolescent women to attend the parties.” Tiffany befriended Katie and gave her advice about what would be expected of her in order to become a “model.”

Here is Katie’s testimony.

Jane Doe, the Plaintiff in this matter proceeding under a pseudonym, state as follows: ~ 1. I am a competent adult over 18 years of age able to testify as to personal knowledge. The facts in this declaration are true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, and I am competent to testify to them if called upon to do so. 2. I was subject to extreme sexual and physical abuse by the Defendants, including forcible rape, that took place at several parties of Defendant Epstein during the summer of 1994 in New York City at a residence used by Defendant Epstein. During this period, I was 13 years old. 3. More particularly, I traveled by bus to New York City in June 1994 in the hope of starting a modeling career. I went to several modeling agencies but was told that I needed to put together a modeling portfolio before I would be considered. I then went to the Port Authority in New York City to start to make my way back home. There I met a woman who introduced herself to me as Tiffany. She told me about the parties and said that, if I would join her at the parties, I would be introduced to people who could get me into the modeling profession. Tiffany also told me I would be paid for attending. 4. The parties were held at a New York City residence that was being used by Defendant Jeffrey Epstein. Each of the parties had other minor females and a number of guests of Mr. Epstein, including Defendant Donald Trump at four of the parties I attended. I understood that both Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein knew that I was 13 years old. 5. Defendant Trump had sexual contact with me at four different parties in the summer of 1994. On the fourth and final sexual encounter with Defendant Trump, Defendant Trump tied me to a bed, exposed himself to me, and then proceeded to forcibly rape me. During the course of this savage sexual attack, I loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to stop but he did not. Defendant Trump responded to my pleas by violently striking me in the face with his open hand and screaming that he would do whatever he wanted. 6. Immediately following this rape, Defendant Trump threatened me that, were I ever to reveal any of the details of Defendant Trump's sexual and physical abuse of me, my family and I would be physically harmed if not killed. 7. Defendant Epstein had sexual contact with me at two of the parties that summer. On the second occasion involving Defendant Epstein, Defendant Epstein forced himself upon me and proceeded to rape me anally and vaginally despite my loud pleas to stop. Defendant Epstein then attempted to strike me about the head with his closed fists while he angrily screamed at me that he, Defendant Epstein, should have been the one who took my virginity, not Defendant Trump, before I finally managed to break away from Defendant Epstein. ------- Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA Document 4-1 Filed 10/03/16 Page 1 of 2 8. Immediately following this rape, just like Defendant Trump, Defendant Epstein threatened me not to ever reveal any of the details of Defendant Epstein's sexual and physical abuse of me or else my family and I would be physically harmed if not killed. 9. Both Defendants had let me know that each was a very wealthy, powerful man and indicated that they had the power, ability and means to carry out their threats. Indeed, Defendant Trump stated that I shouldn't ever say anything if I didn't want to disappear like Maria, a 12-year-old female that was forced to be involved in the third incident with Defendant Trump and that I had not seen since that third incident, and that he was capable of having my whole family killed. 10. The duress imposed on me by Defendants not to ever reveal any of the details of the sexual and physical abuse caused to me by Defendants has not terminated and the fear it has instilled in me has not subsided. Unfortunately, making matters worse for me, I was subjected to daily painful reminders of the horrific acts of Defendant Trump via mass media coverage of him starting last summer that, over a short period of time, became continuous and unavoidable. 11. The duress had prevented me from starting litigation before this year. However, as soon as I surfaced, I received threats. More specifically, shortly after my first complaint was filed in California on April 26, 2016, I started receiving threatening phone calls on a cell phone I then owned. The calls were never for more than 20 seconds or so before they hung up and they were always from a blocked or unavailable phone number according to my caller ID feature. Since I changed phone numbers, the threatening calls have completely stopped. 12. This litigation involves matters that are highly sensitive and of a personal nature, and I believe that identification of me would pose a risk of retaliatory physical harm to me and to others. 13. I have no reason to believe that the Defendants' threats have ever been lifted or will ever be lifted and so I request that the Court issue an order protecting me and my family from harm and harassment by the Defendants. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct. DATED: June 18, 2016 Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA Document 4-1 Filed 10/03/16 Page 2 of

Before citing Tiffany’s testimony let me go further in establishing context. The legal proceeding are given their own section in Jeffrey Epstein’s Wikipedia article.

DECLARATION IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFF'S REQUEST FOR PROTECTIVE ORDER I, I, Tiffany Doe, a pseudonym, state as follows: 1. I am a competent adult over 18 years of age able to\testify as to personal knowledge. The facts in this declaration are true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, and I am competent to testify to them if called upon to do so. 2. I originally met Jeffrey E. Epstein in New York City in 1990 when I was the age of 22. I attended a series of parties in that same year of 1990 where I was paid to entertain various guests of Mr. Epstein. 3. In the year 1991, I was promoted to the occupation of party planner in which my duties were to get attractive adolescent women to attend these parties. 4. I was hired by and paid directly by Mr. Epstein from the years of 1991-2000 to attract adolescent women to attend these parties, most of which were held at what is known as the Wexner Mansion located at 9 E. 71st St. in New York City. 5. In June, 1994 while performing my duties as a recruiter of adolescent women to attend Mr. Epstein's parties, I met a 13-year-old adolescent woman, the Plaintiff in this matter, at the Port Authority in New York City who said that she had come to New York City in the hope of starting a modeling career. 6. I persuaded the Plaintiff to attend a series of parties of Mr. Epstein that took place during the summer of 1994. I told her that, if she would join me at the parties, she would be introduced to people who could get her into the modeling profession and she would be paid for attending. 7. It was at these series of parties that I personally witnessed the Plaintiff being forced to perform various sexual acts with Donald J. Trump and Mr. Epstein. Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein were advised that she was 13 years old. 8. I personally witnessed four sexual encounters that the Plaintiff was forced to have with Mr. Trump during this period, including the fourth of these encounters where Mr. Trump forcibly raped her despite her pleas to stop. Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA Document 4-2 Filed 10/03/16 Page 1 of 2 9. I personally witnessed the one occasion where Mr. Trump forced the Plaintiff and a 12-year-old female named Maria perform oral sex on Mr. Trump and witnessed his physical abuse of both minors when they finished the act. 10. I personally witnessed or was made immediately aware of the two occasions where my boss Mr. Epstein attempted to rape and sodomize the Plaintiff. I personally witnessed Mr. Epstein sexually and physically abuse other minor females even younger than her. 11. It was my job to personally witness and supervise encounters between the underage girls that Mr. Epstein hired and his guests. 12. I personally witnessed Mr. Trump physically threaten the life and well-being of the Plaintiff if she ever revealed any details of the physical and sexual abuse suffered by her at the hands of Mr. Trump. 13. I personally witnessed Mr. Epstein physically threaten the life and well-being of the Plaintiff if she ever revealed the details of the physical and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Mr. Epstein or any of his guests. 14. I personally witnessed Defendant Trump telling the Plaintiff that she shouldn't ever say anything if she didn't want to disappear like the 12-year-old female Maria, and that he was capable of having her whole family killed. 15. After leaving the employment of Mr. Epstein in the year 2000, I was personally threatened by Mr. Epstein that I would be killed and my family killed as well if I ever disclosed any of the physical and sexual abuse of minor females that I had personally witnessed by Mr. Epstein or any of his guests. 16. I am coming forward to swear to the truthfulness of the physical and sexual abuse that I personally witnessed of minor females at the hands of Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein, including the Plaintiff, during the time of my employment from the years of 1990-2000 for Mr. Epstein. I swear to these facts under penalty of perjury even though I fully understand that the life of myself and my family is now in grave danger. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct DATED: June 18, 2016

It is worthy of notice that the Katie Johnson/Donald Trump controversy has become a big story in India. The “Entertainment” editors of the Times of India featured the matter in mid-July of 2025 under the headline, “Katie Johnson’s Story Goes Viral Again”

The fact that Katie Johnson had a credible adult to witness to her story, a person willing to make an affidavit of what she personally saw, enormously strengthens the basis of the case against Trump and Epstein.

So too does it strengthen the case that Katie Johnson was able to call on a school friend, Joan Doe. Joan Doe backs up Katie story that in 1994 she told everything that happened to a school friend.

Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA Document 4-2 Filed 10/03/16 Page 2 of 2 Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA

The fact that Katie Johnson had witnesses to her story willing to make an affidavits of what Tiffany saw what Joan Doe heard, is of significant legal importance.

One person who is not a witness is Maria. Puerto Rican Maria was 12 years old in 1994. Recall that Maria and Katie Johnson were directed to interact in ways that expressed Donald Trump’s sexual fantasies. Recall that Tiffany Doe recalled, “I personally witnessed Defendant Trump telling the Plaintiff that she shouldn't ever say anything if she didn't want to disappear like the 12-year-old female Maria, and that he was capable of having her whole family killed.” Katie Johnson too referred to Maria’s disappearance.

Leading investigative journalist Wayne Madsen looked into what happened to Maria. Madsen has long been on top of the Katie Johnson story. Her story ties in with Maria’s story which comes to an abrupt end when she displeased Trump. Maria was abducted in March of 1993 from her home in Waterbury Connecticut. As Madsen tells it, “Maria’s kidnappers were involved in child trafficking that provided abductees to wealthy individuals like Trump and Epstein.” Maria was never seen again after Epstein’s “parties.”

https://www.justice-integrity.org/1456-new-information-emerges-in-maria-story

There seems to be forces moving into gear as the Katie Johnson/Trump story gathers momentum. As I am writing on July 27, I report that about a week ago I found online two videos in the comments section of an essay in Unz Review. One of the videos was about 12 minutes in length. As I recall it covered the less violent parts of Katie’s story. The picture of Katie was in no way distorted.

When watching this un-defaced video, one could clearly apprehend Katie’s sincerity, intelligence and calm demeanour in telling her story. I can no longer find that video on the net. For some reason it seems to have disappeared. In its place is the 44 second edited video with two sound bites that appears above.

A second video of Katie is about 30 minutes in length. It is easy to find on the net. Katie’s face is distorted to the extent of being unrecognizable. When I saw it recently, I don’t recall any writing superimposed on the image. Now there is the following off-putting comment that remains on the screen throughout the video’s duration. It includes mention of a plan for raising money.

Warning: Property of Justice for Katie legal fund and trust. Copyright protected. All rights reserved. Any unauthorized use will be subject to criminal prosecution.

I have not been able to find anything like a “Justice for Katie legal fund and trust” on the net. All of the very recent rearrangements of Katie’s video record on the Internet make me somewhat suspicious. One of the re-occurring criticisms of the handling of Katie’s case, is that some of those who have latched onto the matter are not of spotless reputation.

Of course it is no small matter for average people to go up against in court some of the richest and most powerful people on the planet, in order to take ground from under their feet of their opponents. This goal is certainly quixotic. It is also necessary from time to time for the health of society.

The odds are strongly pointed in favour of the powerful. So those attempting to speak truth to this power are disadvantaged. Because of the weakness of their starting position, the champions of justice may be taken over at times by would-be handlers seeking things other than justice.

But Katie is apparently persevering as the strength of her case gradually gains traction especially in light of the fact that Trump has publicly fallen in to Epstein’s swamp. Having said all this, the following video is extremely compelling. I suggest viewers concentrate on the voice and the the transcription.

Trump and his people attempted a defence on social media where his spokespeople announced, “The allegations are not only categorically false, but disgusting at the highest level and clearly framed to solicit media attention or, perhaps, are simply politically motivated. There is absolutely no merit to these allegations. Period.”

The entire affidavit I have been citing I believe was prepared by the following lawyers. They are

J. Cheney Mason Law Office of J. Cheney Mason, P.A. 250 Park Avenue South, Suite 200 Winter Park, Florida 32789

Thomas Francis Meagher

SDNY Bar Code TM6707

One Palmer Square

Princeton, New Jersey 08542

Telephone: (609) 558-1500

tmeagher@thomasfmeagheresq.com

Case 1:16-cv-07673-RA

Katie was also represented by lawyer Lisa Bloom

In a video discussion Chris Hedges and Nick Bryant discuss the larger national context of child trafficking in the United States. They discuss in some detail aspects of the Katie Johnson case, of which both are obviously well aware. In fact as I mentioned above, Bryant at one point went to the trouble of finding Katie. He reports that she is happily married and does not want to jeopardize her stable life by going back publicly into the arena from where she received regular cellphone threats she was receiving.

Netanyahu and Trump Are Fugitives on the Run

How likely is it that Trump will ever be investigated for rapacious violence against Katie Johnson, Maria and who knows how many other children like them? What law enforcement agency is equipped with sufficient autonomy to take independent actions on the complex matters like those we have surveyed so far in this essay

As Trump took over from Biden in Gaza behind the smokescreen of a fake “cease fires,” the scale and ruthlessness of the genocide became even greater. In May of 2025 Trump permitted the IDF to create an agency for distribution of food supplies with the goal of displacing the United Nations from this function.

The result was that the famine became even more severe and many Palestinians, including children, were shot dead by the IDF in the frenzy of starving people trying to get some sustenance for themselves and their families.

Since the beginning of the genocide Israel held back thousands of truckloads of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. The trucks were blocked at the entry points. The entry of humanitarian aid was also blocked by Israel citizens but especially by vicious settlers from Occupied Palestine in the West Bank. Trump didn’t miss a beat in allowing this war crime to continue and grow when he came to office.

Moreover, Trump helped give legitimacy to clearing out of Palestinian survivors through a planned forced expulsion to other locations far away from Occupied Palestine. Along the journey to this outcome, Netanyahu and his fascist racist cronies have made it clear they intend to build concentration camps on Gazan territory. They intend to build new concentration camps within the notorious Gaza open air prison.

Trump says nothing. His preoccupations have been to sanction and cripple the International Criminal Court who have charged Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant with war crimes for being behind the policy of forced starvation directed at an entire population including tens of thousands of Palestinian children. The whole “war with Hamas” rationale is transparently a dishonest front for Israel-US war crimes against an entire people pf Gaza.

Similarly, Trump is trying to defend the war criminal, Benjamin Netanyahu, against the criminal charges he presently faces in an active trial against him that is currently underway in Israel right now.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/29/trump-defends-netanyahu-attacks-israeli-prosecutors-over-corruption-trial

In the experience of his own life to date, Trump has ample reason to believe he can do many of the worst sorts of actions without experiencing consequences. As indicated by Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff, Trump seems to able to get away with everything. How does that work?

Did Donald Trump get away with playing a role in ordering the murder of Jeffey Epstein in 2019 when he was President of the USA? That question was put to Mark Epstein, Jeffry’s bother. Mark would not address the question directly with a yes or no. He answered that “he wouldn’t be surprised” if Trump killed his brother.

Mark Epstein hired his own forensic pathologist to do an autopsy on the body of Jeffrey. He was joined in the investigation of Jeffrey’s dead body by the City’s forensic pathologist. Both individuals came to the very clear conclusion that Jeffey died of murder rather than suicide. Then the Chief Medical Officer, Barbara Samson, who never even looked at at the body, decided that the pedophile Epstein died of suicide.

Mark Epstein ridiculed Kash Patel, Trump’s Head of the FBI, for his claim of expertise in identifying suicide. “You can tell suicide when you see it” he said in explaining the death. The only trouble was that Patel did not see the body. How many suicided bodies has he ever seen?

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/laughed-at-how-stupid-it-was-epsteins-brother-mocks-fbi-suicide-ruling-calls-kash-patel-less-qualified-than-a-boy-scout/articleshow/122344395.cms

Nancy Grace’s interview with Mark Epstein goes into many details demonstrating why the suicide verdict did not make sense. Her discussion with Mark deals with many peculiar anomalies. One of the main ones is that the marks on his Jeffrey’s throat showed that he was strangled from behind. The markings were not consistent with the thesis he hanged himself from the bed frame.

Mark and Nancy address a range of other issues. They address, for instance, the movement and stationing of guards as well as record keeping about their activities in the high-level security prison. It deals with the removal of prisoners in adjacent cells, presumably so they could not be questioned by investigators for media and other agencies. It deals with obvious changes and manipulations of the movie added into the evidence to supposedly prove the suicide verdict. It does the opposite.

In Nancy Grace’s coverage of the issues she follows up in subsequent shows by investigating the relevant matters which go against the flimsy and fake narrative of officialdom. She consults many experts. She looks at the obvious manipulations in controlling and tailoring the media’s PR-style narrative.

In his interview with Nancy, Mark highlights the peculiarities of the movement of Jeffey Epstein to the prison’s infirmary on the night of August 10, 2019. When Mark first saw his brother that night he was in the prison’s hospital. Mark was the next-of-kin called in to identify if the corpse of his brother. He asks, Why would authorities dress a dead man in hospital clothing?

How are we to navigate in this world where so much of what is true is denied by officialdom whose representatives offer lies and fabrications to cover over the real story of what authentically happened. The enigma of Epstein and Trump presents a case study on that subject. Will the Katie Johnson indictment and the disappearance of Maria ever be given a fair hearing?

In one of the mentions I saw referring to Katie’s story I saw a list pointing to Trump’s other underage rape victims. Included in some of the references are dollar amounts of the settlements, No detailed proofs accompanied the list of child victims.

Michael Park, 10, 1992 oral rape, Mar-a-Lago, $3 million

Charles Beacon, 11, 1994 oral and anal intercourse, Trump Tower

Rebecca Conway 13, intercourse and oral sex, 5 million

Maria Olivera, 12, allegations of forcible intercourse, family paid 16 million by Trump

Kevin Noll, 13, 1988 anal rape, Trump Towers

The makers of the video where this information is published argue that these and other settlements for sex crimes constitute the real reason Trump won’t submit his tax returns. The video maker argues that Trump directs so much money to cover over his sex crimes in settlements with non-disclosure agreements, that this heavy drain on his finances has caused him to declare bankruptcy of his corporate properties at least 6 times.

The following gives a list of his bankruptcies. I think there may be more.

As I have been working on this essay I have struggled with the legal concept of innocence until guilt is proven. That concept, it seems, has pretty much been demolished. Only rich people can pay for lawyers assigned to prove the innocence of their clients. Most people end up making plea bargains with the government, agreeing to plead guilty to lesser crimes without any full-fledged trials.

Since 9/11 with the legal elevation of the word “terrorist,” many kinds of people can be designated to be incarcerated or worse for extended periods of time. Ernst Zundel, who questioned the official interpretation of the holocaust, was put in jail in Toronto Canada, He was not charged with any crime but was nonsensically deemed without trial to be a terrorist. He was kept in jail in Toronto Canada for two years without being charged any crime.

What about the genocide in Gaza whose main CEO is Donald Trump? Trump is carrying on this executive role in the Israel-US partnership, signing off on the provision of weapons and much more for the ongoing genocide There is no place in the conduct of genocide for anything like an innocent-until-proven guilty provision.

Donald Trump is not a victim. He is a very dangerous predator. Both he and Netanyahu should be treated as fugitives on the run.