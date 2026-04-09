Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
2h

Whatta buncha fuckin’ idiots, huh??? Terrible that so many innocent children, brothers and sisters of ours, have to be killed so senselessly, right??? If you’re/we’re american, isn’t it past time to see the results of our military successes??? Show me what “we” accomplished in Iran, that’s better than before “we” started this shit.

Colonizing is what “we” call it???

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1 reply by Anthony James Hall
Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
27m

The righting police have made their presence felt.

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