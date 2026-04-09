The Zionist media still has not grasped the scale of the military fiasco created by the Trump’s clown-like Military Team who have managed to undermine the credibility of the whole US Armed Forces. Part of the disgrace belongs to the USA’s Presstitute Legacy Media. Most of their members continue to sit on top of the huge military scandal that has yet to be properly exposed.

The basis of that scandal was that the girls and boys, with massive and lethal military toys, tried to conduct a grab of the much-overhyped enriched uranium from nuclear research installations in the Natanz/Isfahan region south of Tehran. This messed up mission was misrepresented as the outcome of a quest to find and pick up a sole US jet pilot who crashed in the Isfahan region.

The elaborate scale of the fiasco is still being misrepresented by the pathological liars now running the executive branch of the US government. It could well be there are dozens of more victims who met their deaths and/or injuries in a dubious tactical operation that went totally went south on history-making fiasco. Trump’s extreme rhetorical excesses, like threatening the overnight death of an entire civilization, seem connected to the larger pattern of multiple pathetic failures as a wartime president who hasn’t been able to get anything right against the Iranians.

The ridiculous attempt to steal the enriched uranium from under the noses of the Iranian Armed Forces, will probably stand out in the future as the crowning act of utter incompetence displayed by Trump and his accomplices at every stage of their tragic comedy of world class errors.

The Isfahan farce seems to succeed the farce of President Jimmy Cater in in 1980s when he oversaw an military attempt to grab the US hostages when his squadron of aircraft assigned to the task, crashed on their way to Tehran. That scandal was known as Tabas. In Iran some are referring to Trump’s current military disgrace as Tabas II. In Tabas II Trump directed ground troops to get possession of the infamous enriched uranium.

In the recent six weeks Iran has emerged as a significantly edified global power largely because the Iranians were so monumentally underestimated and discounted by the dopamine-adled Donald Trump. Trump continues to serve as agent to bossman blackmailer, Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s tenuous hold on power in Israel is becoming increasingly tenuous as Bibi’s Genghis Kahn excesses are becoming conspicuously discordant with civilizational propriety. How it it that most most notorious war criminal in the world is still walking around free as the head of the notorious terrorist entity that goes by the name of Israel?

The greatest service that Trump and Netanyahu could henceforth perform for humanity at this stage in their lives is to give themselves up as the accused parties in precedent-setting trials for massive violations of international criminal law.

The story of the pilot rescue continues to be peddled in many circles as the basis of the beginning, the middle and the end of what actually conspired. That story is still being recycled even though many American pundits, such as former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson, are snooping into the evidence and reporting on their findings that indicate a much more extensive sequence of events took place in the Isfahan area.

Below Press TV, the English language news agency for the government of Iran, outlines a state-of-the-art account of an event that will have a major role in the future infamy surrounding Donald Trump’s crash from his previous efforts to achieve a Nobel Peace Prize into his current state as the embodiment of the worldwide humiliation of the fast-declining United States.

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Press TV Exclusive: US suffered major strategic defeat in failed Isfahan operation

April 9, 2026

Information obtained by Press TV regarding the recent operation by the US-Israeli coalition in the central Isfahan province reveals a major strategic defeat for the enemy.

US President Donald Trump’s frantic threats in the past few days to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, are a direct consequence of the heavy defeat suffered by the US forces in the Isfahan operation.

The failed raid was carried out after the enemy conducted extensive aerial reconnaissance operations in the days leading up to the attack, according to the exclusive information.

During those initial infiltration and reconnaissance missions, the US and possibly the Zionist regime lost a significant number of aircraft, including at least one A-10 Thunderbolt II and two Black Hawk helicopters.

The information obtained by Press TV reveals that “zero hour” for the failed Isfahan operation was set during a secret meeting at the White House under the direct supervision of the US president himself.

It has now become clear that this operation had no connection to the claimed rescue of a downed F-15 fighter pilot, a narrative initially pushed by American officials. Instead, evidence examined and confirmed by Press TV indicates that the real objective was to infiltrate and attack one of Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan.

The landing site for C-130 transport aircraft, chosen based on previous reconnaissance, was an abandoned airstrip located dangerously close to one of these nuclear sites.

The Americans miscalculated, believing that Iran’s air defense would be unable to confront the aircraft involved in the operation. However, Press TV learned that the deployment of numerous US aircraft occurred while the Iranian Armed Forces were in full alert, waiting for them. In fact, American special forces fell directly into a trap set by Iranian forces.

The Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army, Law Enforcement (Faraja), the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and local popular forces, initially did not show a serious reaction to the landing of the first C-130, which was carrying dozens of special forces commandos. Evidence shows this aircraft veered somewhat off the runway while landing at the abandoned dirt airstrip.

Minutes later, a second C-130 aircraft approached, carrying specialized vehicles, several MH-6 Little Bird helicopters, and other support equipment. At that moment, Iranian forces on the scene targeted the second aircraft before it could land, turning its normal landing into an emergency one. Two Black Hawk helicopters also arrived shortly after.

It was at this moment that the aircraft, helicopters, and commandos who had disembarked from the first plane became perfect targets for the Iranian Armed Forces.

After the special forces realized they had fallen into the trap, the White House situation room made a critical decision: the main operation to infiltrate the nuclear site was changed into a desperate rescue operation for the dozens of US commandos trapped under Iranian fire.

The Americans immediately sent several smaller aircraft to extract their forces, barely managing to gather the individuals and withdraw them from the deadly situation.

The rescue operation was conducted so hastily that some soldiers and officers abandoned their equipment, including, according to the evidence possessed by Press TV, the identification document of an American officer left behind in the area, to save their lives.

After the commandos were evacuated, American fighter jets established a line of fire with a 5-kilometer radius to prevent Iranian forces from approaching the abandoned C-130s at the airstrip. The jets also carried out heavy bombing of their own equipment to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.

In this failed operation, US special forces did not even have the chance to fly the special Little Bird helicopters; some were destroyed on the ground, while others were destroyed inside the second C-130 aircraft.

Following this disgraceful and heavy defeat, Trump hastily and chaotically held multiple press conferences to cover up the failure and falsely portray it as a pilot rescue operation.

The information obtained by Press TV describes these propaganda shows, led by Trump and his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, as reminiscent of Hollywood films – lies that have not even been accepted by many American audiences.

The information available notes that Trump will continue to fabricate other “Hollywood-style” operations to falsely claim achievements and appease public opinion in the US.

However, his and Hegseth’s repeated storytelling and lying, which have reduced public confidence in him both in the US and across the world to the lowest possible level, have made his “Goebbels-style lies” very difficult to believe.

People in the US and across the world are asking a pointed question: “How is it that a country which supposedly has neither air defense left nor an army or armed forces has managed to shoot down and destroy so many fighter jets and various aircraft, and continues to add to its album of different types of destroyed fighter jets, planes, helicopters, and drones,” a highly-placed source in Tehran told Press TV.

The heavy defeat of the Isfahan operation, he noted, could be recorded in history as the worst and most disgraceful failure of the US military, even worse than the failed Tabas operation of 1980, which saw a botched rescue attempt end in disaster for Washington.

The information obtained by Press TV notes that the heavy aftershocks of this “great debacle” for Trump will affect not only the fate of the ongoing war against the Islamic Republic of Iran but also the political future of “America’s gambling and ignorant president,” his Republican party, and the American political scene for years to come.

https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2023/4/26/702232/Iran-advises-US-learn-lessons-from-humiliating-defeat-Tabas

Iran advises US to learn lessons from humiliating defeat in Tabas Desert in 1980

Wednesday, 26 April 2023 6:59 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 10:25 AM ]

The file photo shows the remains of US helicopters after a failed operation in Iran’s Tabas Desert in 1980.

Iran has reminded the United States of its humiliating defeat in Operation Eagle Claw in Tabas Desert in 1980, advising Washington to learn lessons from its historic fiasco and more than four decades of hostility toward the resistant Iranian nation.

In a statement released on the 43rd anniversary of the failed US military operation, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country has “growing authority” and keeps rendering American sanctions and threats ineffective.

“April 25, 1980 is reminiscent of the aggressive attack of the special combat forces of the American regime on the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their illegal entry into Tabas Desert,” it read.

“The aggressive action and violation of the international regulations by the criminal American army against the territorial integrity of Iran was fortunately met with an exemplary failure in the light of divine grace.”

Recalling the US Army’s historic failure, the Foreign Ministry urged the government in Washington “to reflect on and learn lessons from the results of this action and more than four decades of hostile approaches and measures against the resistant and proud nation of Iran.”

“Now, 43 years on from the failure of the American government in the Tabas operation, the Islamic Republic of Iran moves ahead with growing authority … in the path of realizing the fundamental slogans of the Islamic Revolution, preserving national independence, prosperity and all-round progress [through] deepening friendly relations with nations, … countries and international organizations, based on mutual respect and preservation of common interests, in addition to neutralizing all kinds of American threats and sanctions.”

On April 24-25, 1980, the United States Armed Forces launched Operation Eagle Claw, under the direct order of then-president Jimmy Carter, in an attempt to release its 52 embassy staff held in Tehran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The operation, however, failed as a sandstorm crippled the US forces and their helicopters in Iran’s Tabas Desert.

Many believe the incident played a major role in Carter’s defeat in the 1980 presidential election in the US.