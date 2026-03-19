With a cornucopia of relevant evidence at his finger tips, Mike Adams calmly lays out how the current status quo in the Strait of Hormuz constitutes the greatest crisis so far in the history of industrial civilization. The strangulation of the world’s main supply of oil and gas products is already creating the basis for massive shortages in supplies of microchips, fertilizer for food, as well and in the polyurethanes and sulphuric acids vital in the manufacturing of everything from say tires to pharmaceutical products.

The building assault on the viability of industrial civilization will strike the West especially hard as the spectre of mass famine and starvation looms on the immediate horizon. With more impoverishment and with outright starvation will come many new streams of crisis and catastrophe.

Those who are aware, realize that the mentally imbalanced Donald Trump is the world’s primary dunce responsible for creating the situation. Trump the Dunce is certainly not sitting quietly in the corner of his global disgrace. He could easily save the day but in his current demented state he is unlikely to do so.

The result is that Trump is the treasonous traitor who is destroying the United States by having made himself a servile slave of Israel. In the words of Mike Adams, the result is that Trump and his loony tag team of crooked advisors are deeply engaged in putting Israel First while they throw America as well as much of the rest of humanity under the bus.

The main route to making it through this industrial crisis is for the people and government of the USA to rid themselves asap of the increasingly unbearable burden of Donald Trump. This liberation from the Trump tyranny would have to be part of a process of divorcing the USA away from the grotesque Israeli perversity built around Netanyahu, whether dead of alive.

The only practical means of quickly altering the toxic status quo now embodied in the Hormuz alignment of power, is for the USA to negotiate a peace treaty with Iran as part of a rational reordering of the Middle East. Such a reordering of global geopolitics could be made to serve humanity in general, not pander any longer to the nonsensical objectives of Jewish supremacy. This sick ideal is currently being imposed on a maimed planet with mad man Trump ensconced at the helm of the Zionist smashing machine.

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