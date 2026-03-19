Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
12h

Gien the terrible track record of Israel never adhering to any treaty or agreement, and Trump's record not being a whole lot better, negotiation might be a futile exercise....Iran may have no choice except to fight this thing out....

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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
17h

it could inadvertently lead to the liberation of multiple billions of people

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