https://rumble.com/v6wzhzo-trump-punishes-canada-for-recognizing-palestine.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_v

A Star Is Born

Then in his subsequent broadcast on August 1-2 Nick, responds to the gossipy smear directed his way by Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. Over three hours of disciplined ranting, Fuentes basically demolishes the credibility of Tucker, J.D. Vance, Joe Kent and many more. Tucker has some explaining to do.

Starts at 2 hours and 23 minutes, 2:23

https://rumble.com/v6x0f5c-america-first-ep.-1543.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a