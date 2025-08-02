Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
3d

yeah - I guess our only hope for the future - unless we want to live in a jewish prison planet - is to hope, with the Palestinians and some commentators - that Israel will self implode and Palestine will be free. But unless there's a miraculous turn around....this 'only hope ' is not materializing before our very eyes, today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ed Kohout's avatar
Ed Kohout
2d

Isn't this the,"Your body, my choice, forever" incel creep? Yes it is. So erudite, indeed! Why would you associate with such filth? Palestinians need better champions, and Israel has plenty of legitimate, non-racist people to criticize them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture