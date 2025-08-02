Trump Stabs Canada for the Sake of Israel
In a Tour de Force Talk, Nick Fuentes Starts with Trump's Assault on Canada's Economy Because Carney is Calling for a Two-State Solution. Then He Expands the Analysis with Extraordinary Erudition.
https://rumble.com/v6wzhzo-trump-punishes-canada-for-recognizing-palestine.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_v
A Star Is Born
Then in his subsequent broadcast on August 1-2 Nick, responds to the gossipy smear directed his way by Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. Over three hours of disciplined ranting, Fuentes basically demolishes the credibility of Tucker, J.D. Vance, Joe Kent and many more. Tucker has some explaining to do.
Starts at 2 hours and 23 minutes, 2:23
https://rumble.com/v6x0f5c-america-first-ep.-1543.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
yeah - I guess our only hope for the future - unless we want to live in a jewish prison planet - is to hope, with the Palestinians and some commentators - that Israel will self implode and Palestine will be free. But unless there's a miraculous turn around....this 'only hope ' is not materializing before our very eyes, today.
Isn't this the,"Your body, my choice, forever" incel creep? Yes it is. So erudite, indeed! Why would you associate with such filth? Palestinians need better champions, and Israel has plenty of legitimate, non-racist people to criticize them.