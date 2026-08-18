Trump’s Military Lies and Negligence Amounts to Warfare Against His Own People
Will the USS Abraham Lincoln Become a Steel Coffin for the Navy?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H83E1JPvMhQF?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
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On top of everything else, that ship is likely still radioactive from being off the coast of Fukushima during the beginning of the meltdown of at least three reactors in 2011, still not alleviated, and still pouring out radiation into the Northern Hemisphere. That radioactivity may explain why the crew is going literally crazy and becoming suicidal, not just the fact that they've been at sea for so long.
Well, Trump has to follow Israeli orders, so things happen to people... ;-/