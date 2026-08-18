Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
21m

On top of everything else, that ship is likely still radioactive from being off the coast of Fukushima during the beginning of the meltdown of at least three reactors in 2011, still not alleviated, and still pouring out radiation into the Northern Hemisphere. That radioactivity may explain why the crew is going literally crazy and becoming suicidal, not just the fact that they've been at sea for so long.

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1 reply by Anthony James Hall
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
33m

Well, Trump has to follow Israeli orders, so things happen to people... ;-/

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1 reply by Anthony James Hall
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