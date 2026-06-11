Turning the Page on the Global War on Terror

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript42Turning the Page on the Global War on TerrorIran Turns Out to Be the Good Guy Against the US and Israeli TerroristAnthony James HallJun 11, 202642ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLooking out at the World from CanadaSubscribeAuthorsAnthony James HallRecent PostsThe COVID Debacle as "mega-Holocaust"May 19 • Anthony James HallEurika! Seeing the Nub of a University-Israel Lobby Crime Spree, 10 Years LaterFeb 13 • Anthony James HallNarrative Imperatives on the Abyss of the ApocalyseJan 9 • Anthony James HallThe EU's Excommunication of Unpeopled HumansJan 5 • Anthony James HallA Crisis of Civility and Communications in the AcademyNov 22, 2025 • Anthony James HallFrom Organ Harvesting to Enforced Sodomy in GazaNov 20, 2025 • Anthony James HallMaisoon Rice Tears Apart the Gaza "Peace Plan"Oct 18, 2025 • Anthony James Hall