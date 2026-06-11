Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Turning the Page on the Global War on Terror

Iran Turns Out to Be the Good Guy Against the US and Israeli Terrorist
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
Jun 11, 2026

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