Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7hEdited

The UN Security Council might be able to stop the genocide, but Israel has nukes, subs with missiles, fighter-bombers and surface to surface missiles. They may have warheads in key western capitals and other cities. NYC has long been rumored to have such radiation deteced in the Israeli embassy. I read that in the 1990s. It is unverifiable, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed Kohout's avatar
Ed Kohout
1h

So, are the Groypers being set up by the wealthy Zionists? Why is your boy Fuentes scrambling to erase everything he ever put on social media? Questions abound for you, Mr. Hall!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture