The Unholy Trinity of Disallowed Study

As I stand on this academic turf in the midst of the University of Lethbridge, I remember back a decade, to 2016. Ten years ago years ago the President of the University of Lethbridge pulled me from my teaching in mid-term. I was yanked from the classroom and from my faculty position I had held for, at that time, 26 years. I was literally ejected from the campus with the warning that,

I would be trespassing if I stepped foot on the U of L campus again. I was suspended without pay and without any due process.

This was serious business. From the may letters and emails I received mostly from people I did not know, I noticed the episode was attracting the attention of attentive individuals here and there throughout the larger academic world. The main issues at stake were pretty much universal in the operations of universities globally.

Now here I am, back at the U of L giving my first university presentation on territory that, for me, is hotly contested academic turf.

Much of this presentation, entitled “Universities and the Self-Delusions of Power,” deals with forbidden zones of analysis. Because of my insistence on looking behind the wizard’ veil, I was deplatformed and defamed. At many institutions of higher learning, the forbidden zone has been stigmatized branded as The Unholy Trinity of Disallowed Study.

This triangle of condemnation has three names often used in conjunction. Those terms are

“Holocaust Denial,” “anti-semitism,” and “conspiracy theories.”

If any one of the terms in this trinity of condemnation, all left convenient vague and ill-defined, can be made to stick all hell can break loose. Draconian consequences can occur including losing one’s job and being treated as a terrorist. To be classified arbitrarily as a terrorist, is to be stripped of all the legal protections associated with personhood.

[See the section below, "One of the Biggest Assaults on Academic Freedom of All Time." It describes how institutions of higher education in the USA are right now being turned upside down by the forced imposition of the Trump regime's embrace and enforcement of the Israel First Lobby's agenda. Criticism of Israel is equated with anti-semitism, and anti-semitism implies some sort of sympathy with terrorism. This ridiculous thesis is presently being enforced in hiring and firing. Moreover federal grants to institutions of higher education are being withheld are to punish noncompliance. The targets of the assault on academic freedom in higher education include Jewish people, a number of whom have become highly vocal in criticizing Israel since the acceleration of the Palestinian Genocide after October 7, 2023, pp. 11-13 in academic paper]

Devastating in its implications are these conditions of professional life, embodied in the government’s adoption of the Israel-First Lobby’s vague and ill-defined Trinity of forbidden zones not meant for deep investigation or open debate. This authoritarian propensity runs against the healthy exercise of free speech, open debate, and academic freedom.

I shall draw on the text below for references. Much of what I have in store will be based on paraphrasing and selectively quoting, sometimes with references to page numbers. For those in attendance, I hope you will take the academic paper home and read the 25 page essay on your own. Share it? Publish it? Its in the public domain.Brand new with many scoops?

I have given myself wide latitude to think and say what I contend needs to be said to help hold back the tsunami of censorship, and especially self-censorship.

The momentum of the disinformation tsunami in society, including in parts of university curricula, is undeniably growing. Who is acting on the need to protect the academic store, to protect the sanctity of academic freedom?

[Hand out academic essay and discuss the difference between academic papers and digital multimedia presentation in an era of invasive Artificial Intelligence]

What Is This Presentation About?

B’nai Brith- Mahon administration collaboration through the summer of 2016, Amanda Hohmann and Ryan Bellerose. “B’nai Brith League of Human Rights”

Go to the Academic paper, Facebook scam see pp. 18-20, Dr. Mahon’s description of suspension 20-21. Dr. Mahon and Schlecter’s U of L Board tried to fire me based on planted Facebook scam. Dr. Mahon himself is deeply complicit in this scam. Due diligence, no investigation.

All the things not described on U of L web site. A Catharsis for me. New dots connected. Last minute change, especially right here!

-The planted Facebook post scam. Dr Mahon is complicit. see my explanation of the planted Facebook post, pp.18-20

Then comes on pp.20 and 21 the following:

In his letter to the CAUT President, Dr. Holmes refers to a U of L website post that was first published on the U of L website in October 13, 2016. [Two weeks after CBC Post, B’nai Bith wants Hall fired} The post ofOct 13 is still up ten years later. The item is entitled Message from President Mike Mahon to University community - Dr. Anthony Hall suspension. The excerpt of Dr. Mahon’s post chosen by Dr. Holmes is the following: According to Dr. Mahon 10 days after my suspension, “This action is not focused on Dr. Hall’s published scholarship, driven by the complaints of students, or the demands of external advocacy groups.” In Dr. Mahon’s justification for his illegal suspension of me, he totally disregards my tenured status, my academic record, and my teaching record. Instead Dr. Mahon refers to “YouTube based videos and comments in social media that have been characterized as being anti-Semitic, supportive of holocaust denial and engagement in conspiracy theories.” As the top official of a significant academic institution, Dr. Mahon replicates the Zombie Complaint to a Tee. In embracing the Israel First Lobby’s sloganeering, the U of L President does not even base his case on his own judgement. Instead he introduces weasel words pointing to the verdict coming from some unnamed sources who made “characterizations.” The Zombie Complaint is hurled into the public domain by my employer without attribution. By landing his blow while hiding behind someone else’s assessment, the U of L President commits a serious academic misdemeanour especially given the magnitude and professional implications of the words he uses. Dr. Mahon goes on to allege that I have created “an environment that is discriminatory for students and his faculty colleagues whose personal backgrounds, research topics or beliefs are at odds with Dr. Hall’s stated views.”

Dr. Mahon’s reasoning here is very flawed. He seems to have envisaged that the reason for the existence of universities is to create solidarity among big happy families of conforming students and professors where disagreements and unorthodox views can be weeded out at the discretion of top administrators.

-the court case of Dr. Mahon, Chairman Schlecter, and the Board of Governors was lost in court to CAUT and the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association Chaired by Andrea Amelinckx.

See Board's loss in Court

-the threat of censure promised by the Canadian Association of the University administration if it did clean up its act in dealing with the grievances it garnered from neglect of the collective agreement in the effort to fire me.

-The refusal of the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal to even accept the Board of Governor’s request to investigate me.

-The oversize role of Dr. Goldie Morgentaler, see pp. 24-25; Dr. Holmes to Compton, 7-8

-The very political and partisan intervention of Premier Rachel Notely in the case. A travesty in such a fraught juridical matter. Political interference for political advantage. Notley needs the support of B'nai Brith and its captive media network to keep her elected office.

-A Betrayal of Academic Freedom by IC. IC Identity, Dr. Holmes to Compton

-The dubious collaboration in the internal investigation Chaired by U of Alberta Law Professor Eric Adams with Dr. Michele Helstein in the her role of Chief Prosecutor. They built a specious argument that I was guilty of violating something they invented called "research integrity", sometimes "scholarly integrity." As Dr. Holmes has demonstrated, their internal report had "the strange aroma of inverted language regarding academic freedom." p. 8, See Dr. Holmes Letter to James Compton, CAUT President, 20 August, 2018, pp.5-8

"The entire Helstein integrity claim, endorsed by the Investigating Committee is just sheer fantasy."

-UNIVERSITIES AND THE SELF-DELUSIONS OF POWER

Text of a Presentation Given at “Andy’s Place” on the Campus of the University of Lethbridge, 4 pm on Tuesday February 3, 2026.

By Prof Tony Hall

Universities and Power

Dr. Own Holmes, One of the University of Lethbridge Founders in the Early 1970s

Dr. Holmes has explained the Hall case as a travesty involving “egregious behaviour by both the board of trustees (his name for the Board of Governors) and the provincial government (of NDP Premier Rachel Notley)” In his letter to the President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT), Dr. Holmes called for a CAUT investigation of the whole sordid affair. In this communication Dr. Holmes wrote the following: “Zionist Lobby came calling. Through secret meetings, communications and consultations the Lobby, the U of L Board of Governors, and the Government of Alberta entered into a tripartite pact to terminate Hall’s appointment at the U of L. The collusion came to light several months later due in part due to a Freedom of Information search.” Dr. Holmes and Andrew Blair have been the main chroniclers of the Hall case. https://academicfreedomanthonyhall.ca/ As I see it, Dr. Holmes speaks from inside the culture of the University of Lethbridge and the Alberta government. His explanations of my case are very informative, even for me at this late date. The prose is often delivered with witty and ironic verve. I can make Dr. Holmes’ essays on this matter available to those that might be interested. I’ve chosen for this presentation to cite a section of his letter criticizing Jackie Flanagan, Founder and Editor of Alberta Views. Dr. Holmes had alerted her to the Hall case. Rather than looking beneath the surface level of the case, Jackie Flanagan simply adopted the standard propagandistic twist of the Zionist MSM narrative. She assigned Tadzio Richards to write the Alberta Views explanation of the matter in ways Dr. Holmes found very objectionable. https://albertaviews.ca/freedom-loathing-lethbridge/ Dr. Holmes was clearly dismayed with the biased, power-serving spin of the author. From his letter of several pages, I extract the following: “In June of 2016 Hall completed his 26th year in the Faculty of Arts and Science as one of the best historians ever to grace the U of L campus. His career scholarship has explored the effects of global imperialism upon conquered indigenous peoples around the world, from the invasion and colonization of the Americas beginning with Columbus in 1492…. The violent atrocities extended to the conquest, occupation, and colonization of the indigenous Palestinians people by the state of Israel, a process currently being played out on the international scene. Along with academic colleagues around the world, Hall has researched and publicized his findings on Israel’s flagrant and chronic violations of international codes of military and humanitarian law as well as the Jewish state’s widespread involvement in regional terrorism. The Zionist Lobby (aka Israel Lobby) is a wealthy powerful network determined to suppress all criticism of Israel by whatever means necessary. An important part of that mission is to stifle such criticisms in the universities of this country. The well honed tactic is character assassination and the career destruction of academics researching the past and and current actions of the state of Israel. That’s accomplished by attacking the researchers with a set of weaponized words that stir up public indignation and antagonism. The Zionist owned/ dominated/influenced mainstream media, including the CBC, The Canadian Press, PostMedia, SunMedia etc are enthusiastic collaborators, no evidence needed. The enormously successful weaponized phrases are “anti-semitism,” “holocaust denying,” “conspiracy theories.” During the summer of 2016 the Zionists decided the time had come to silence once and for all Tony Hall whose criticisms of Israel’s colonization and terrorism were getting too serious to ignore. The Lobby launched a national coast to coast media attack aimed at disgracing the supposed anti-semitic holocaust denying conspiracy theorist monster, said to be running amok at the University of Lethbridge. Simultaneously the colorful imaginary charge was sent to the UL Board Chair and President and to the Alberta Premier, Solicitor General and Advanced Education Minister. Terrified, threatened, bribed and bullied into panic, the Board of Governors entered into a secret tripartite pact with the lobby to exterminate Hall professionally as quickly as possible.” Introductory Overview

Universities are supposed to be sacred and well-protected sanctuaries for the winnowing of high truth from the churning universe of free thought and open expression. In the hubbub of open debate, a wide array of ideas, theories, postulates and technological innovations all vie to win the kind of legitimacy that only institutions of higher learning are properly equipped to grant and authoritatively disseminate. Given the importance of the role assigned to them, universities are the subject of laws, policies and conventions meant to realize the protections of free speech as well as the more elaborate realm of academic freedom. Without academic freedom, no institutions of higher learning are worthy of the name. When universities sacrifice free and open debate within academic frameworks to promote instead the poison of mass indoctrination and ideological conformity, the harm done is devastating In his recent Davos speech, Canadian PM Mark Carney, a graduate of Harvard and Oxford, brought to light a pervasive plague of self-delusion in places like universities. He remarked on the distance between theory and practice in the operations of theso-called rules-based international order. Carney spoke from his own position within the segment of society that tends to acquire leadership positions. This segment of society is largely composed of people that have been the recipients of high levels of university education. Why are the most educated leadership class so often prone to such chronic levels of dishonesty and corruption in their jobs? Shouldn’t the privileged and well-financed role of universities throughout the West, have had a more benign influence on some of their most upwardly-mobile graduates. Shouldn’t universities do more to guard against high levels of con and connivery integral to the West’s exercise of top-down power as opposed to grass roots democracy? Could it be that one of the functions of practical university education has been geared to teaching career-minded students the nuances of when to go along to get along… when it is politically expedient to withhold criticism of awkward truths and outright lies by remaining compliant and willing to conform?

Israel-Palestine

I have faced coercion and punishment for not complying, for becoming something of a whistleblower pointing attention to some dramatic disparities between theory and action in the actual operations of the rules-based international order. Let me explain.

For me much of my whistle blowing started in earnest in 2014. It concerned Palestinian-Israeli relations, presently an unimaginably violent issue of huge global importance these days. The core topic is the basis of many adjoining subjects including the worldwide role of the Israel First network of Zionist lobbies. This worldwide Lobby is especially influential in the United States and integral to how Canada operates.

The Jewish Zionist Lobby prioritizes monitoring and pocking its nose into the inner sanctums of university governance and of the governments that subsidize them. Such interventions are common and also usually quite malicious. The transactions which take place, often involve the covert exchanges of large sums of money. One element in the interactions, is the deplatforming and firing of educators who do not go along with the official narrative. Another is to shape the curriculum largely by censoring out key aspects of the harsh history of Israel-Palestine relations. The evidence concerning these Israel First interventions provides a plethora of text book examples illuminating the content of cases where the basic tenets of academic freedom have been attacked, stifled and violated. The usual tactic is to destroy the messengers of the unwanted messages.

The Israel-First Lobby and Its Frequent Interventions to Stifle, Limit and Destroy Academic Freedom.

A good example of a major Canadian case where several Israel First organizations intervened aggressively to overpower the principles of academic freedom occurred during the organization of a major conference at Toronto’s York University in 2009. The lobbyists worked hard to agitate the public indignation, concentrating especially on Jewish donors to York University and the Israel First advocates in Stephen Harper’s federal government. The aim was to shut down the event or, at the very least, reshape its main theme. The lobbyists included the following organizations: the Canadian branch of the Jewish Defense League. The JDL at the time was classified in the United States as a terrorist organization. Also prominent were B’nai Brith Canada and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA). Both organizations engaged in secret negotiations with the Board of Governors and President Mike Mahon of the University of Lethbridge. When I was on the chopping block of these organizations that advertise themselves as “charities”, philanthropies and as protectors of “human rights,” the CEO of B’nai Brith Canada was Michael Mostyn. The CEO of CIJA was Shimon Koffler Fogel, the consummate insider in the permanent, Deep State government of Canada. CIJA plays a prominent role in Canadian politics similar to that of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). B’nai Brith Canada emerged from its B’nai B’rith parent organization in the United States. It was initiated in New York in 1843 as a secret society and Jewish lobby. One of the conference organizers, Law Professor Susan G. Drummond, has written thoughtfully about the genesis of the York Conference in an academic text entitled, Unthinkable Thoughts: Academic Freedom and the One-State model for Israel and Palestine. (2013)

Some Relevant History (Hall will Paraphrase)

The creation of the Jewish state of Israel took place in 1947-48 as part of a UN plan to partition Palestine. The project of creating a Jewish state was promoted by many interests on the winning side of WWII, including the government of the Soviet Union. The main drivers of the project, however, worked on the initiative in and around the US government.

The project of creating a Jewish state was often presented to non-Jews as an act of atonement. The sentiment underlying this emphasis on atonement was rooted in the perception that the Jews have been consistently victimized over the course of European history right up to the National Socialist machinations prior to the defeat of the German government in 1945.

While the United States took the lead at the UN in establishing Israel, Canada followed closely behind especially through the busy efforts of Lester Pearson, a future Canadian Prime Minister and Nobel Prize winner.

The UN’s intention to vest the establishment of Israel with recognition in international law, took the form of a proposal put before the UN General Assembly. Resolution 181 was ratified based on a plan to segment Palestine into three parts, a Jewish state, a new Arab state, and a UN-based international trusteeship meant to govern Jerusalem. This unrealized plan for Jerusalem would have provided a means to protect, venerate and globally celebrate some of the most sacred sites of the three Abrahamic religions, namely Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

To this day one of the most essential problems in the creation of the Jewish state is that the native Palestinians on the lands claimed by the Israeli entity’s founders, were not even consulted by the UN in the process of creating the Jewish state. The Arab Palestinians never consented to the creation of Israel on their ancestral lands.

Why, it is often asked to this day, should non-consenting Arab Palestinians have been made to pay the most essential human costs when it came to the process of making amends for European crimes, real and imagined, committed mostly by European Christians against European Jews on European lands?

Over a five-centuries period prior to the establishment of the Israeli entity, Palestine and the surrounding Levant were governed by the Ottoman Empire based in Turkey. Then in 1916 the militarily-mobilized governments of France and Britain split up the Levant as spheres of their own influence. Great Britain claimed the southern zone, gaining international sanction for their trusteeship over Palestine in a mandate extended by the League of Nations.

In 1917 before the League’s mandate was even implemented, the British government accepted a Zionist request to help make Palestine into “a national homeland for the Jewish people.” This request formed the basis of the Balfour Declaration. This Declaration by the British imperial government was made in a British imperial letter to the most prominent British member of the famous Rothschild banking dynasty. The Rothschilds began sponsoring the growth of the small Jewish community in Palestine for many years before the Balfour Declaration was issued.

The only mention in the Declaration of the indigenous inhabitants native to the new Jewish national homeland was a single reference to the “existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.” The Indigenous people were not named but only referred to as not being Jewish. Their “civil and religious rights” were not to be “prejudiced.” This meagre commitment in the Declaration to the “non-Jewish communities,” has long since been thrown to the winds. The UK has been a major predator beside Israel and the USA in the Palestinian Genocide.

The nascent Zionist ideology was subject to much jockeying, debating as well as varied forms of activism within the diversity of international Jewry. Many Jews remained hostile to Zionism. The Jewish critics thought that joining the Zionist movement would compromise their relations with the people and governments in the countries where they lived. To be a Zionist outside of some future Jewish state would open oneself, it was thought, to questions about dual loyalty. To this day many Orthodox Jews resent the government of Israel because they see Judaism as a religion, not the basis of a national government.

Throughout the period of the Jewish state’s incubation, millions of Jews from Eastern Europe and Russia emigrated not to Palestine but to the United States. In the rough and tumble of the USA as used to be in the immediate wake of the fastest episode of US frontier expansion, many Jewish immigrants in the American New World achieved rapid upward mobility, succeeding splendidly in many fields.

Many American Jews amassed professional, financial and political clout in ways that infused much energy into Zionism. Many Jews in America became Zionists as well as big donors to the project of establishing a Jewish settler state in the holy land.

After 1948 many Jews inside and outside of Israel adopted Ze’ev Jabotinsky’s determination to set up an Iron Wall against the Palestinian people. He became the primary spokesman advocating a “Greater Israel” on a much larger land base. The adoption of this philosophy was renewed and intensified in the religious politics of Rabbi Meir Kahane. The Jabotinsky/Kahane project continues to grow and intensify especially among Jewish Israelis. It is currently on bold display in the radical expansionary militance of Netanyahu’s Israeli government.

The so-called “Revisionist Zionism” established by Jabotinsky, who employed Benjamin Netanyahu’s father as his secretary, laid the foundation for the lawless military adventurism of US-backed exploits of the Israeli Armed Forces presently underway.

This aggressiveness now extending into full-fledged genocide are essential to the creation of major instabilities and menaces presently threatening the destiny of all living beings on earth. It is being made to seem as if many parts of the world may come to resemble the rubble of Gaza. What group will next be assigned the status of Amaleks in the ongoing Zionist demolition project currently on display in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, even as a US/Israeli invasion of Iran seems imminent.

The Genocide Convention? A Palestinian State and the Lack Thereof

The UN’s post-WWII project to put the Jewish state on a footing of international law called for the creation of a new Arab state. This provision in the UN’s Resolution 181 remains unfulfilled to this day. The failure to create a Palestinians state has resonated across history to the present day.

A main tenet of Benjamin Netanyahu’s long career as an Israeli political leader has been to influence the inner workings of Palestinian organizations, but especially Hamas. The objective of the covert Israeli infiltration of the Palestinian liberation struggle has long been to prevent the creation of a viable, internationally-recognized Palestinian state.

The failure to follow through on the full extent of UN Resolution 181 that gave rise to the international ratification of the Jewish state, has huge implications to this day. These include the problematic nature of the Israeli entity’s status in international law, problems that have been monumental in generating a colossal tragedy especially for the Palestinian people. In the early days of the Israeli entity, Palestinians were invited to become Israeli citizens. Their acceptance within Israel, however, is partial and is becoming increasingly troubled, especially since October 7.

The larger number of excluded Palestinians have been transformed into “stateless refugees” in their own native lands. Many of these Palestinians have been born into official “statelessness” and have passed on this stateless status to their children over three generations since 1948.

Many stateless refugees ended up imprisoned in Israel’s Gaza enclave. The weird oppressiveness of their “statelessness “is mirrored in the weird, ill-defined legal and political nature of Gaza. For decades Gaza has been referred to as an open-air prison because the government of Israel retains exclusive control over who or what enters or leaves the heavily monitored and walled enclave. On many levels Gaza fails to conform with the requirements of international law.

Gaza is part of the lands reserved for a new Arab state in 1948 and taken over through illegal conquest in the invasion of the Israeli Armed Forces in 1967. The stateless Palestinian refugees are prominent among the trapped captive targets of the many-faceted campaign of mass extermination now widely referred to by many university-certified experts, as the Palestinian Genocide.

There are multitudes of overlapping ironies and paradoxes in the relationship of the Palestinian Genocide to the Jewish Holocaust, the main event used to justify the establishment of the Jewish state. The inception of the Palestinian Genocide is often said to reside in the Nakba— the disaster— initiated in 1948 with the so-called War of Israeli Independence.

The primary objectives of this “war” are the killing and uprooting of the native population from the lands subject to terms of the UN’s Resolution 181. A Jewish perspective on the Nakba is to see this war as a triumph for international Jewry. This perspective is celebrated in the Hollywood film, Exodus.

Ever since 1948, Palestinians have faced a slow-moving genocide, a genocide much accelerated since October 7, 2023. Since 1948 this genocidal treatment of the Palestinians has taken many forms. These tactics include the frequent unpunished murders of Palestinians by the Israel Armed Forces and by other agencies including Mossad. Added to the tactics of outright slaughter are the tactics of forced emigration, of the oversize incarceration of Arab political prisoners, of the brutal torture including the rape of incarcerees, of the crime of killing, torturing and trafficking children… and of selling their organs, of the wholesale appropriation of Palestinian property, of water theft, and of the destruction of Palestinian farms including wanton destruction of ancient olive groves.

This list is far from complete. This trajectory of Israeli malevolence and ruthless expressions of hate towards Palestinians, has culminated in the transformation into rubble of the densely populated Gaza Strip. The specific goal is to make the Gaza Strip totally uninhabitable for humans in its present form.

Part of the UN’s project of establishing the international legitimacy of the Jewish state involved the creation in 1948 of The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This UN enactment formalized the principle that “genocide,” a new word coined in 1944 by Polish law professor Raphael Lemkin, is indeed an international crime punishable by law. Lemkin was hired by the UN near the time of its inception. As a UN official, Lemkin worked on the text of the UN’s Genocide Convention with representatives of UN member states. The majority of these states ratified the ground-breaking enactment. Canada was among the ratifiers in spite of apprehension expressed by some Canadian officials that Aboriginal policies, but especially Indian residential schools, might pose problems for the government in the future. There can be no doubt that the addition of the new Jewish state in the United Nations was a major factor in the decision to emphasize the prohibition of genocide as well as providing a legal text providing for the punishment of those guilty of, or complicit in, the perpetration of genocide. While the crime itself has occurred repeatedly throughout the course of human history, it is important to understand that the treatment of genocide as a subject of international law, is a relatively new phenomenon. The unfolding events in Gaza and of the other Occupied Territory known as the West Bank, have become subject to a major debate about whether the government of Israel (and its enabling US partner) is guilty of the the crime of genocide. Those who oppose this proposition often argue that the Israel government is simply conducting legitimate self-defence. These genocide deniers have adopted the strategy of making Hamas the scapegoat for every act of wrongdoing. The intensity of this disagreement has led to the mistaken perception in some quarters that the legal definition of genocide must be very voluminous, detailed and complex. That perception, however, is completely inaccurate. Section II of the Genocide Convention affirms “any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.” Clearly many of these criteria can easily be shown to have been met by the worldwide flood of images and testimonies in the first livestreamed genocide in world history. The release of a constant stream of news, however biased or censored, has created an enormous store of evidence that exists in spite of the Israeli record of purposely targeting for assassination hundreds of journalists, but especially those who are residents of Gaza and the West Bank.

The UN’s International Court of Justice answered in the affirmative a request from the government of South Africa that the government of Israel should be charged with violating the UN’s Genocide Convention. The ICJ agreed to do so and a UN trial is underway. The progress of the trial, however, has been stymied because it is being boycotted and stonewalled by the accused, namely the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Who knows what threats and pressures are being imposed on the judges of the ICJ?

Netanyahu is also accused of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court also located at the Hague where the ICJ judges convene. Netanyahu is charged especially for his role in using the weapon of starvation against the inhabitants of Gaza. Although his international travels are adversely affected, Netanyahu and his US backers heap contempt on the ICC and are trying to cripple its staff by imposing sanctions on them.

The interactions between the Israeli government, the ICJ and the ICC conform well to Mark Carney’s explanation of some of the most common factors creating the disparity between the rules and the actions in what he describes as the rules-based international order. In his Davos speech the Canadian Prime Minister outlined the propensity “for international law to apply with varying degrees of rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victims.”

Carney also referred to the reality that a group of highly privileged people who consider themselves to be above the law, regularly exempt themselves from legal accountability when they consider it expedient to do so. So far their assumptions that they possess a legal immunity from prosecution, even for high crimes, seems with some exceptions to apply to high-ranking officials in the US and Israeli governments and in their Armed Forces. Most often the big ones get away.

At the highest levels of society the rule of law is largely ignored while power relations in the upper echelons are often tested through threats and impositions of blackmail, bribery and, more recently, the growing allocation of massive amounts of court time to hugely expensive lawfare cases. In the rules-based international order, the power of the law is often bought and sold to the highest bidder.

One of the Biggest Assaults on Academic Freedom of All Time

I have been a witness who has been placed in the position of being able to view and experience at close quarters some of the more extreme tactics used to block, deplatform, discredit and blacklist certain academics. I was the subject of a prolonged witch hunt based on a partnership developed secretly between Canada’s Israel First Lobby and the Board of Governors of the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. I see myself as part of a growing professorial group attacked outside the codes of professional academic propriety, including the fiduciary responsibility of university officials to protect the daily exercise of academic freedom.

A main cause of our persecution of us, is that our research has led us to conclusions that put some of Israel’s policies and actions in an unflattering light. The Zionist assault on academic freedom, including the attack on the work of many Jewish scholars, has accelerated and intensified since October 7, 2023.

Since that fateful day the powerful Israel First Lobby, including a number of billionaire Zionist donors to Ivy League academic institutions, have worked together with the Trump administration in the United States to develop a specious and dangerous thesis. Many university administrators are being pressured to act in accordance with the mantra that criticism of Israel by faculty and students is an expression of anti-semitism. The illogic goes further to posit that anti-semitism signals sympathy with terrorism.

The authoritarian approach of trying to outlaw criticism of Israel brings to light, especially in the post-October 7 environment, has become an integral element of the Palestinian Genocide. I order for governments to engage in genocidal slaughter, the generation of public hatred of the targeted group is an integral part of the extermination plan. The Zionist campaign to quash pro-Palestinian sympathy began with a harsh repressive response to the appearance of many tent villages on many university campuses, beginning with Columbia University.

The Israel First Lobby acted quickly and draconically to direct police and to hire thugs to coercively stop the tent-based student and faculty protests based on legitimate condemnations of the ugly spectacle of mass murder of Palestinians.

The Palestinians of Gaza and the West Bank have been killed and crippled randomly and indiscriminately as well as in a targeted fashion with the guidance of, for instance, the Palantir Corporation and Britain’s airborne collection of intelligence it shares with the genocidaires. Quite clearly the objective is to depopulate and totally destroy the Gaza that used to be.

One of the first targets of the military predators was to destroy Gazan universities and to kill or expel their faculty members as part of a massive assault on culture, organized sport, health care facilities, and ancient religious monuments embodying the rich heritage of Gaza’s ancient traditions.

Universities including Harvard that refuse to adopt the credo that criticism of Israel amounts to terrorist-supporting anti-semitism, are seeing their federal funding removed as many highly accomplished faculty members and administrators lose their jobs. University campuses are being transformed into snitch zones as police assets are being hired to infiltrate secretly student and faculty populations in the process of stamping out what is deemed to be “anti-semitism.” No criticism of Israel allowed.

The knowledge that the government is engaged in this kind of spying on university campuses, is bound to have a devastating impact on the sense of safety and security that is necessary for effective teaching and learning.

This combination of punishments and prohibitions constitutes already the greatest assault on academic freedom in recent decades.

The initiative by the Israel First extremists is part of a larger set of developments being projected deeply into many sectors of society including corporations that do business with the federal government. We can take for granted that the Israel First Lobby is working with university administrations the make Canadian University campuses into relicas of the Israel First campuses in the United States.

One area subject to similar alterations is the Zionist-dominated media that is being re-engineered for not being Zionist enough.

Benjamin Netanyahu described the Zionist war to dominate the public especially in the USA, as the eighth war front being opened up to accompany the 7 other Israeli military blitzkriegs in the Middle East.

Netanyahu’s self-appointment as the General of the Zionist assault on so-called higher education can be seen as part of a larger propaganda initiative that prominently includes the Israel First takeover of the Chinese Internet platform, TikTok. The China-based TikTok acquired two billion viewers as it became the fastest growing platform in the Internet.

Part of TikTok’s popular attraction has been to host without obstructions all manner posts, many of which have been critical of Israel and of the genocidal crimes being visited on the Palestinians. That is why Netanyahu himself intervened with Trump and the Congress to pass laws that have forced TikTok into American hands, including those of the uberZionist Larry Ellison, the CIA-IDF connected founder of Oracle. Ellison is near the top of the richest individuals in the world.

Another telling initiative is the installation by the Larry Ellison/Netanyahu who are largely responsible for the elevation of Zionist zealot Bari Weiss into the job of Editor-in-Chief of the iconographic CBS. Control of CBS as one part of a massive rejigging of the media conglomerates as well as of Silicon Valley. operations

This re-engineering of the big media venues engaged in disseminating pro-Israel, anti-Muslim messaging, has been energized by the Zionist takeover of University educations in the United States with the Israel First Lobby in Canada no doubt following close behind.

Bringing The Story Home

I’ll start to conclude with comments about a sequence of events here at the University of Lethbridge from which I retired in 2018 with the title of Emeritus Professor. I was at the centre of the story I am about to tell. This experience enabled me to learn the hard way about the some of the tactics used to oppose, demoralize, deplatform, defame, quash and and isolate opponents of Zionist orthodoxy in describing Isreal-Palestine interactions.

As I was completing my Ph.D. in History at the University of Toronto in the early 1980s, I began my career as a University faculty member at Laurentian University in Sudbury Ontario. In 1989 I was invited by Leroy Little Bear to apply for the historian position at the Native American Studies Department here at the University of Lethbridge. I got the job and moved with my family to Lethbridge Alberta where I remain to this day.

At the U of L I have taught courses and published material in connection to my activities in Native American Studies (now Indigenous Studies), Globalization Studies, and Liberal Education. Over the years I have published widely in the popular press, including in the Toronto-based Globe and Mail. I have also published peer-reviewed material including books published by academic publishers like McGill-Queens University Press.

To introduce my own experiences on the chopping block of the Israel First Lobby, I shall call upon the prolific writings about the subject by Dr. Owen Holmes, one of the founders of the University of Lethbridge. He helped me deal with the complex procedural issues that arose from the case pushed against me, beginning in the late summer of 2016.

Dr. Holmes did a Ph.D. in Chemistry at Berkeley. He worked in Western Canadian universities as a research-oriented Chemistry Professor. He was drawn to the ranks of senior administration including his appointments as the first Dean of Arts and Science at the U of L. He then served as Vice-President Academic of our school between 1972 and 1982. Dr. Holmes has taken a special interest in the subject of academic freedom, no doubt a factor in his being attracted to follow closely the overt and covert aspects of the Hall case.

The case started with a defamatory media onslaught briefly preceding my sudden suspension without pay and due process in October of 2016 . I was essentially pulled from the class room in October of 2016 when this senior, tenured, and full professor— namely me —- was suspended outside the terms of the collective agreement between the University’s Faculty Association and the Board of Governors. In my early years at the U of L I came to see the ubiquitous “collective agreement” as the U of L’s primary operating manual.

In my view Dr. Holmes properly points to my academic focus on Israel and Palestine in the context of my larger body of academic and literary work. I came to close attention to the subject of Israel-Palestine rather late in the day. Around 2008 I came to the view that this subject was an obvious extension of Native American Studies.

The experiences of Native Americans throughout North America and the whole Western Hemisphere form a large and coherent subject area where colonization and intergenerational genocide have abounded. The experiences of Native Americans in the USA and Canada especially, bear much resemblance to those of Palestinians dealing with the imposition of the Jewish state on their native lands since 1948.

In the Western Hemisphere the colonial juggernaut began in 1492. In Palestine the theft of autonomy and lands from the Indigenous peoples has been much more compressed in time, although plenty of colonizing antagonisms shook up the Levant long before 1948.

It is legitimate to consider the USA, the Israeli entity, and Canada a coherent group of settler states. Terms such as settler state or settler colonization tend to be poison in the eyes and ears of some Zionists and to some self-declared conservatives such as James Pew. Some of them would slam as “woke” the whole idea of “settler states.”

Nevertheless the term performs the function of succinctly pointing to the dilemmas of Native peoples overwhelmed by huge influxes onto their lands of immigrants, mostly European until recently. The majority of Indigenous peoples in European empires faced economic colonization but were not reduced to a small minorities within their homelands as in Australia, new Zealand and the USA.

Dr. Holmes refers mischievously to the hit squad that tried to take me down as the Keystone Cops, always screwing up in their repeated efforts to smear and defame me. The Keystone Cops, who are still lurking about, would never take NO for an answer even after they lost in episode after episode. Among the major losses of the Keystone Cops, one occurred in the autumn of 2017 in Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench. Another involved the refusal of the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal to accept and investigate the U of L Board of Governors’ defamatory allegations of my committing wrongthink and wrongtalk. The Board’s submission of complaint to the Human Rights Commission was presented as a justification of my suspension and as an alibi for trying to ignore and bypass the jurisdiction of the collective agreement. Dr. Holmes explained that the Keystone Cops’ goal was to pin the Zombie Complaint on me before some judge, some arbiter, or some media personality as a Holocaust denying, anti-semitic conspiracy theorist. In his letter to the CAUT President, James Compton, Dr. Holmes explains, The slain Zombie came back to life, stalking on and off campus during the entire year plus suspension… So the Dean of Arts and Science Craig Cooper commissioned Dean of Health Sciences Chris Hosgood (also a History Professor) to do an internal rubber stamp of the Zombie. But in a shocking turn of events, to Cooper’s dismay Hosgood found in Hall’s favour. During the dozen or so Keystone Cop investigations of the suspension period, all illegal outside the collective agreement, Hosgood is the only historian ever known to have been involved. However the Zombie survived Hosgood’s lethal blow too. Having failed in the Hosgood caper, Cooper commissioned Kinesiology Professor Michelle Helstein to try again. She did much better than Hosgood, enthusiastically reviving the Zombie. Immediately Cooper fired off a letter of Reprimand to Hall. Of course Dr. Holmes pays close attention to the role of Dr. Michael Mahon, the U of L President. Dr. Mahon was one of the most prominent of Keystone Cops. Dr. Mahon projected a very influential voice in publicizing from the prestige of an academic polpit the seemingly unkillable Zombie Complaint, The Unholy Trinity of forbidden study. The suspension Dr. Mahon signed against me remained in place for just over a year beginning in early October of 2016. The suspension ended in November of 2017 with Judge Glen H. Poelman’s ruling at the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench on 15 September, 2017.

Dr. Holmes mentions that Dr. Mahon and I have never exchanged a single word together to this day. As I see it, Dr. Mahon should have discussed his intentions with me before he suspended me outside the rule book of the U of L and before lining himself up in the public arena with B’nai Brith Canada’s hostile media campaign.

In fact Dr. Mahon should have called me into his office immediately before he implicated himself as a player in B’nai Brith’s concocted Facebook controversy, the starting point of the original over-the-top media hustle.

In this Israel First Lobby hustle I was wrongly linked to a horrendous image and screed. I did not see the post or approve of this social medium item when it appeared and then disappeared over a two hour duration on my Facebook wall on August 26 while I was out of the country.

The people at B’nai Brith Canada were certainly behind some elements of the Facebook scam. After it came and went on the Internet, in the next stage of the scam the Zombie Complaint producers jumped in the image and the text to kick off defamation campaign spread widely throughout many elements of the multimedia webscape. B’nai Brith and their many collaborators in multimedia featured initially the Holocaust denial element of the Zombie Complaint.

By not consulting with me directly to check out whether any of the smear being painted on me might have had some truth to it, the U of L President failed to do due diligence to protect our University community. What if I had in fact gone over a mental cliff and become the crazy violent man as depicted in the planted Facebook post. Things like that sometimes do happen.

Dr. Mahon’s actions and non-actions in response to the B’nai Brith scam in late August and the early days of Sept, 2016 raise many issues.

My suspicion is that Dr. Mahon had plenty of prior notice of what was about to happen. CAUT’s Freedom of Information Search turned up a number of emails throughout the summer of 2016 where B’nai Brith’s Amanda Hohmann communicated regularly with the U of L administration, including with V-P Dr. Andy Hakin. I suspect President Mahon knew he was supposed to go along as a star performer in the B’nai Brith’s theatrical drama.

In the initial effort to criminalize me, B’nai Brith Canada immediately sent the hacked post to police in Calgary and Lethbridge, inviting them to lay a charge against me. On CBC Radio, B’nai Brith’s Ryan Bellerose, another instant Tony Hall expert, claims he complained about me to the to police on behalf of “the Human Rights League of B’nai Brith Canada.”

No member of the certified police or the Keystone Cops have answered my request for a genuine investigation of the backstory to the planted Facebook deception….not Dr Mahon, not Dr. Michelle Helsten, not B’nai Brith Canada, not the University of Alberta’s Dr. Eric Adams, another Zombie Inquisitor. Law Prof Adams shirked his professional duty to conduct a real inquiry, not yet another Zombie Complaint smear job.

Moreover MSM “journalists” avoided the subject of the Facebook scam like the plague after the initial shot, of defamatory lies at my reputation. Of course the effect of this dishonest dirty trick was devastating at first. In the face of all this, one social media commentator, Thomas Mueller, was fast off the mark with his important post in Winter March (see link directly below).

My own research through a discussion with Cartoonist Ben Garrison, led me to the thesis that one of the culprits was Joshua Goldberg, a supposed Internet impersonator of a range of his invented characters, is supposed have gone on to be incarcerated in federal Penitentiary for a terrorist conviction. Its all very fishy.

B’nai Brith Canada certainly knows the backstory of the wicked post’s creation. I have read they used the same post repeatedly to defame several targets. It almost seems that the post’s text was written by a lawyer to create the evidentiary basis for cases involving accusations of anti-semitic hate, inciting hatred and murder and who knows what else. The whole thing is a harmful monstrosity that my accusers never want to talk about!

Why did not the police in Alberta do a real investigation of the planted Facebook caper?

Dr. Mahon’s purposeful avoidance of any direct dialogue with me did not hold the U of L President back from presenting himself on many public podiums as an expert on Tony Hall, He has claimed to know much about what I think, what motivates me, and what I study, teach and write about.

Dr. Holmes mentions in his letter that when I was suspended without pay, I was “banished from campus effective immediately.” To be more explicit, I was warned by Dr. Mahon and his reps that I would be charged with “trespassing” if I stepped foot on the campus where, at that point, I had taught for 26 years.

In his letter to the CAUT President, Dr. Holmes refers to a U of L website post that was first published on the U of L website in October 13, 2016. The post is still up ten years later. The item is entitled Message from President Mike Mahon to University community - Dr. Anthony Hall suspension. The excerpt of Dr. Mahon’s post chosen by Dr. Holmes is the following:

According to Dr. Mahon 10 days after my suspension, “This action is not focused on Dr. Hall’s published scholarship, driven by the complaints of students, or the demands of external advocacy groups.” In Dr. Mahon’s justification for his illegal suspension of me, he totally disregards my tenured status, my academic record, and my teaching record. Instead Dr. Mahon refers to “YouTube based videos and comments in social media that have been characterized as being anti-Semitic, supportive of holocaust denial and engagement in conspiracy theories.”

As the top official of a significant academic institution, Dr. Mahon replicates the Zombie Complaint to a Tee. In embracing the Israel First Lobby’s sloganeering the U of L President does not even base his case on his own judgement. Instead he introduces weasel words pointing to the verdict coming from some unnamed sources who made “characterizations.” The Zombie Complaint is hurled into the public domain by my employer without attribution.

By landing his blow while hiding behind someone else’s assessment, the U of L President commits a serious academic misdemeanour especially given the magnitude and professional implications of the words he uses.

Dr. Mahon goes on to allege that I have created “an environment that is discriminatory for students and his faculty colleagues whose personal backgrounds, research topics or beliefs are at odds with Dr. Hall’s stated views.”

Dr. Mahon’s reasoning here is very flawed. He seems to have envisaged that the reason for the existence of universities is to create solidarity among big happy families of conforming students and professors where disagreements and unorthodox views can be weeded out at the discretion of top administrators.

By his words and actions Dr. Mahon priorizes consensus over the imperative of universities to create atmospheres where students and faculty can hold diverse ideas, interpretations, and backgrounds while agreeing sometimes to disagree civilly and constructively. Instead of encouraging dialogue he sets an example of dealing with disagreement by stabbing fellow academics in the back without any prior trial whatsoever.

Summing Up: The Widdowson Case and the Preoccupations of Dr. Goldie Morgentaler

Dr. Mahon’s articulation of his determination to weed me out leads me to remember an episode at the U of L back in February of 2023 when I was thrown into the midst of a public tumult triggered by Dr. Mahon’s cancellation of an invitation to a visiting lecturer. Dr. Mahon, then still the U of L President, conspicuously gave into political pressure coming from a complex of groups and individuals familiar to me from back in the day when I was a Professor of Native American Studies at the U of L. U of L Prof., Paul Viminitz, had invited Dr. Frances Widdowson to speak in his class about Aboriginal matters, a major subject of Dr. Widdowson own academic career including the publishing of academic books. After giving in to the demands of the Aboriginal lobby, Dr. Mahon withdrew his own invitation to Dr. Widdowson to speak. Dr. Widdowson decided to come to the University of Lethbridge nevertheless with the intention of lecturing to whomever might be interested in the public space of the Atrium. The on-again-off-again treatment of Dr. Widdowson at the U of L sparked the convergence of a large assembly dominated by a group whose object was to engage in Native drumming and chanting beside a screeching electric guitar in order to drown out the supposed forbidden words of Frances Widdowson. This object was indeed realized The main charge against Dr. Widdowson is that she is guilty of being something called “an Indian residential school denier.” Her own research, for instance, does not lead her to the conclusion that mass graves are buried in the yard of the Kamloops Residential School in BC. The spectacle of her being shut down and spurned from the University of Lethbridge by a large agitated group has created an iconographic, well-chronicled display of what an extreme case of the denial of academic freedom looks like. There are many parallel lines of meaning and interpretation connecting the Hall case to the Widdowson case. Both have came about in significant measure because of Dr. Mahon’s inability to put the protection of the academic integrity of the U of L before his pandering to the wants and demands of assertive political lobbies. The result is to cheat students of the full richness of free and open debate in their pivotal years of attending university. Of course the U of L is far from alone in its preoccupation with PR as well as satisfying the demands and desires of the big donors to the university or attracting new donors. The neo-liberal transformation of universities into businesses has been going on for some time now. But at what cost? And to whom? Nothing good can come from altering universities from institutions of higher learning into indoctrination factories. In my own case, which is also known as the University of Lethbridge case, I cannot miss noticing how much of the information about what happened has been swept under the carpet, hidden away and assigned to amnesia by the guardians of this school. This disappearing of evidence and encouragement of amnesia concerning the Zombie cabal’s most energized episode at the University of Lethbridge, is not right. I am trying here to do something about it.

It does not speak well of an institution where a significant part of its mission concerns developing accurate evidence-based interpretations of significant events in history. What about paying some heed to the U of L’s own history, including its grappling (or not) with contentious issues?

U of L’s role in covering up its own offensive episodes of stifling truth and open debate, serves to help hold at bay public awareness of the huge growth in the mobilization of the Zombie Complaint especially since Oct. 7, 2023. The careers of more and more of conscientious scholars are being ruined because they had the courage to deal with academia’s most notorious forbidden subject.

I’ve seen nothing remotely like the Zombie invasion of the University of Lethbridge since I joined the faculty in 1990. The fact that one of the main founders of the University of Lethbridge, Dr. Holmes, decided to devote so much effort to studying and explaining it says something. I know of the depth of his study from his letters and reports sent to at least a dozen individuals, many of them highly placed in the Alberta power structure. Dr. Holmes’ accounts indicate the Hall case was definitely not business as usual. The Keystone Cops were especially zealous.

The only easily accessible, clearly stated U of L Internet post that I can find on the whole matter, is cited above. As already noted, the date of its original publication is Oct. 13, 2016. This original iteration involves evidence of how the U of L administration was sucked into the Israel First Lobby’s Zombie Complaint.

The isolation and permanence of the post is perhaps a sign that this terribly dated statement is meant to be seen as the beginning and end of the whole matter. I can find nothing, for instance, on the court case where the U of L Board of Governors lost big time, on the rejection by the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal’s rejection of the Board’s bid to have me declared a discriminatory hater, of the planted Facebook post scam, of the Goldie Morgentaler/ Paul Vimitz element of the saga.

As Dr. Goldie Morgantaler….yes, Henry’s daughter…has explained in interviews and writings, the whole exercise was in her eyes primarily an effort to “get rid of me.” She declares that the U of L eventually obtained this objective. Well it seems I am still here.

From within the U of L faculty, Dr. Morgentaler put forward a written complaint that went from the responsibility of Dean Craig Cooper, to that of Dean Chris Hosgood, to that of Prof. Michelle Helstein. From there the complaint did the rounds within the dubious workings of a dozen or so ad hoc “investigations” involving the Zionist lobby.