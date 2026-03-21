Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
10h

All those bug farms have been operating for years. Nobody should tell me the bug powder from them hasn't found its way to flour, cereals, and anything "protein fortified"...

Allegedly, lab-made meat is not cost-effective to make, but I'm sure specific consumers are used as subjects for experiments.

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2 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
4h

Jeffrey Epstein was part of this - him and Bill Gates were deep into it - and they were into human meat as well. McDonalds no doubt is using this stuff - and if it was analyzed I wonder if there would be traces of human genes in it too

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