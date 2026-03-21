Cloned ‘Meat’ Secretly Flooding American Food Supply Without Labels

Frank Bergman

November 24, 2025 - 12:54 pm

America’s food supply is being infiltrated by unlabeled cloned “beef” and “pork,” quietly mixed into supermarket shelves and restaurant chains’ menus and sold as real meat, without the knowledge of the public.

The revelation comes as Canada abruptly halted its own plan to greenlight cloned meat, following intense public backlash.

As Slay News previously reported, Canadian regulators had proposed eliminating both safety reviews and labeling requirements for cloned cattle and swine, essentially opening the gates for mass distribution.

However, following a public backlash, Health Canada was forced to hit pause, admitting the concerns were too widespread to ignore.

For now, Canada still classifies cloned “meat” as a “novel food” requiring pre-market safety assessment.

Canadian officials insist no cloned “meat” or “dairy” has been approved there.

However, the scandal has drawn attention to the flood of cloned “meat” in the global food supply.

Astonishingly, the United States already allows cloned “beef” and “pork” to circulate freely, with zero labeling requirements and no warnings for consumers.

Under rules quietly implemented during the late 2000s and never revisited, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) insists cloned “meat” is “safe and nutritious.”

The FDA has stood by the claim, despite the European Union’s outright ban due to concerns over animal welfare, genetic instability, and unresolved long-term health risks.

Consumer groups say Americans are being kept in the dark on purpose.

The Center for Food Safety blasted the U.S. system for denying people the basic right to know what they’re eating:

“Massive public opposition to animal cloning, widespread scientific concerns about the risks of eating food from clones, and troubling animal cruelty and ethical concerns associated with the cloning process.”

But despite that, cloned meat is already here, and it’s unlabeled.

Flooding the Food Chain with Synthetic “Alternatives”

This isn’t happening in a vacuum.

It mirrors the globalist push that Slay News has covered repeatedly, from lab-grown synthetic “milk” to cultured “meat” to insect powders quietly added to processed foods.

And as we exposed earlier, major giants like Tyson Foods have poured millions into insect-based protein, while global bodies pitch bugs as a “sustainable” replacement for beef.

Meanwhile, USDA and FDA regulators have been greenlighting synthetic “meat” experiments while blocking efforts that protect America’s real ranchers and dairy farmers.

It’s a full-scale attack on natural food systems.

Trump Pushes the Other Direction

Against this trend, the White House under President Donald Trump has taken a different course.

The Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has already forced major companies to begin phasing out artificial dyes and chemical additives.

The push is toward simpler, cleaner, natural food.

But several agriculture experts and a growing number of consumers are demanding that MAHA address cloned “meat” next, before the industry buries it under loopholes and secrecy.

If unlabeled cloned “beef” is already mixing into America’s food supply, they argue, transparency must be forced immediately, and the FDA’s 2008-era approval should be reexamined with current science.

Globalist Food System Americans Never Voted For

Synthetic “alternatives,” such as cloned “meat,” lab-grown “dairy,” insect proteins disguised in ingredient lists, may look like real food, but they are engineered in vats, not raised on farms.

Across the West, globalist-aligned governments move in lockstep:

• Canada: Tried to legalize cloned “meat” without labels.

• EU: Banned cloned “meat” but aggressively pushes bug protein.

• U.S. regulators: Quietly allow cloned “meat” while censoring labels, leaving consumers blind.

This is the battlefield: not just what Americans eat today, but whether natural food survives at all in the years ahead.

The public is overwhelmingly against cloned “meat,” but unless transparency laws change, millions may be consuming it already without knowing it.