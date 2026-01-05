US Armed Forces Steal 847 Tons of Silver from Venezuelan Vaults
The New Face of Resource Wars Under Cover of Darkness
Silver is the New Star Industrial Star of High-Tech Industrial Manufacturing
China has long been preparing for this transition whereas the USA and its reality-challenged industries are not prepared for silver’s newfound prominence. Russia seems to be involved in the theft.
I have seen the numbers on this AI video disputed. Too much, too fast to be as-stated. That is not to say it did not happen, but specifics also matter a lot. What if 25% od that amount was moved, or 20%?
That is reportedly more feasible from what I have read.
Ukrain'es gold was airlifted out in 2014, as I have read. COMEX is running low on silver fordelivery, holding about amonth at recent rates of delivery, which could increase. China stopped a very large delivery from leaving the port for COMEX Friday, I have seen reported.
This is financial warfare and there is also economic warfare.
Are we at the equivalent of 1938 in WW-3?
well I also ask - was this anythign to do with Maduro's kidnapping ?