Waging the Battle for Reality

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00932Waging the Battle for RealityNew EpisodeAnthony James HallSep 12, 2025932ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLooking out at the World from CanadaSubscribeAuthorsAnthony James HallRecent PostsImplementing the Rabbi Kahane Genocide Sep 4 • Anthony James HallBari Weiss and Maisoon Rice Aug 26 • Anthony James HallGAZA AND SILICON VALLEY IN THE BATTLE FOR REALITYAug 12 • Anthony James HallIran and the HolocaustAug 7 • Anthony James Hall