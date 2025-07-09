On the sidelines of the recent G7 meetings near Banff Canada, Germany’s top official, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, congratulated the government of Israel on June 18 for doing the “dirty work” on behalf of the West. The medium of this “dirty work”is sometimes referred to as the Israel’s “decapitation” invasion of Iran. The invasion included the targeting in their homes of many Commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces. They were murdered, some in their beds, along with many members of their families.

This surprise act of unprovoked and highly illegal aggressive warfare is identified by the Israeli government as Operation Rising Lion, an elaborate military plan that I believe continues yet.

The Military Tribunal at Nuremberg defined aggressive warfare as the “supreme international crime.” Such an unprovoked military aggression is exemplified by Israel’s decapitation invasion. Aggressive warfare can never be self-defence. Israel fired first, necessitating Iran to go on the attack in order to defend its people from an invasion aimed at destroying the country in its present form..

With the backing of the Trump administration, the initial surprise attack on Iran took place on Friday June the 13th. On June 22, several days after Chancellor Merz’s friendly message to Israel, the US government also breached the UN’s Charter as well as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. With Trump as the escapade’s primary cheer leader, the US government was sucked into Operation Rising Lion by conducting its own unprovoked bunker-busting bomb operation targeting three research sites in Iran.

Responding to a planted question placed before Merz by a friendly German journalist, the Chancellor responded,

"Yes, Israel did dirty work there. I can only express my utmost respect for the Israeli army and leadership for having the courage to do that. Without their action, we might have seen this regime's terror continue for months and years, then possibly with a nuclear weapon in hand,"

Speaking from his elected position as Germany’s Chancellor, the very post granted to Adolf Hitler by Reichs President Paul von Hindenburg in January of 1933, Merz has embraced and indeed lauded Israel’s surprise invasion of Iran. However one cuts it, the German Chancellor is cozying up closer to the US and Israeli governments during a period when these partnered genocidal polities have been extending their compulsive war mongering ways.

Israeli soldiers with US-backing have pointed their war machine at Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and now at Iran. Iran is seen as by far the biggest threat and prize of them all. For the duration of his unique career as a bombastic politician and Zionist kingpin, Benjamin Netanyahu and the empire builders he represents have been lusting to overturn the Islamic Republic of Iran and transform it into a failed impoverished state run by obedient agents of Zio-America.

Finally in early June Merz briefly joined some of his otherwise consistently compliant European counterparts to express some mild consternation directed at Israel’s decision to exterminate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, most of them civilians.

Having put on record a single moment of muted criticism, Merz has reverted back to heaping praise on Israel for its military aggressions including the ongoing genocide stretching out across the Middle East in an arc from Gaza to Iran. Germany has been the #2 supplier of weaponry and related supplies necessary to transform the small country into a dynamo of perpetual murder, violence and property destruction.

This US-backed genocide of native Palestinians in Palestine was initiated with the founding of Israel between 1947 and 1949 in the so-called Israeli War of Independence. This genocidal campaign initiated the Nakba whose ruthless homicidal character continues to be on plain display for all the world to see.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently and courageously since its inception in 1979 put up a strong resistance politically, diplomatically and materially to oppose the Israel-US efforts to depopulate Palestine of its indigenous inhabitants.

In trying to make good on this commitment, Iran cooperated with its militia allies in the region including Hezbollah and Hamas. Chancellor Merz specifically chastised Hezbollah and Hamas, members of the Axis of Resistance, for their important interventions. These interventions are aimed at slowing down the Jewish supremacist genocide aimed at conquering and dominating so-called “Greater Israel.”

Iran is the core polity of the Axis of Resistance. A prime object of this Resistance is to stand up against the terror states including Germany who have been helping with the genocidal removal of the Palestinians.

Rather than counteracting his country’s genocidal reputation, Marz is drawing attention to the main stereotypes that presently characterize Germany as a former laboratory for anti-Jewish genocide. Israel is at the heart of a terrible experiments presently being advanced to depopulate Palestine of native Palestinians.

Also to be marketed by the business sector in Israel are the hardware, software, education, and research findings empowering Israeli pre-eminence in killing people. Selling this kind of expertise in the taking away life can be very lucrative.

On the one hand, Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthi Supporters of Allah—Ansarallah— have acted in accordance with the finer spirit of the Genocide Convention which depends on the assertive actions by aroused citizenries and their governing agencies to bring about the enforcement of the Genocide Convention.

On the other hand, the government of Germany, like the puppet governments of many other Western countries, have failed “to enact in accordance with their respective Constitutions, the necessary legislation to give effect to the provisions of the present [genocide] Convention, and, in particular, to provide effective penalties for persons guilty of genocide.” [the UN’s Genocide Convention, 1948, Article V]

So far, who has been found guilty of genocide or even of complicity in genocide? Who, except Yoav Gallant and BiBi Netanyahu, have even been charged? Well that’s a whole story in itself. Anyway, who is responsible for allowing the perpetrators of the very public ongoing genocide to normalize the mass murder of unarmed civilians? How is it that the reporting of the multi-faceted atrocities inflicted on Arabs and now on Persians is finding its way into day-to-day summaries of what life and death is like these days on planet earth?

What crime will be next on the global agenda if the gruesome genocide committed by the Chosenites continues to go unpunished? Is a nuclear war pitting all against all the next step in humanity’s fall into the Hobbesian abyss?

Before Merz came into power the government of Germany went against the government of South Africa, the polity which began the process that led to the original decision of the International Court of Justice to put the government of Israel on trial for violating the Genocide Convention. At the ICJ the German government put forward a defence of Israel’s actions and of Israel’s interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

The current controversies involving the invocation and obstruction of the enforcement of the Genocide Convention obviously have important implications especially for the people and government of Germany. Since 1952 Germany and Israel have grown very close starting with Germany’s payment of compensation and restitution for the Jewish genocide. These payments continue to this day. Does this example serve humanity well? Or does it set a bad precedent concerning a wide array of important issues.?

In congratulating the leadership of Israel for its resort to aggressive warfare against Iran, Chancellor Merz rounded out his pre-prepared response to the friendly German journalist as follows:

I am glad you used the word, “dirty work. This is indeed the dirty work Israel is doing on behalf of us. We too are affected by this regime. This evil regime [mullah regime] has brought us nothing but death and destruction to the world with terror attacks with murder and bloodshed, with Hezbollah, with Hamas, on October 7, 2023 in Israel. And none of this would have been possible without the regime in Tehran.

The video of Merz’s full response to the German journalist is presented in full below. The video is published near the end of Elizabeth Nickson’s essay where she concludes her startling commentary by endorsing Merz’s accusations. Ms. Nickson backs up Chancellor Merz, offering her own note of appreciation to the governments of Israel and the United States for their illegal invasions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While much of the response throughout the West to Merz’s astonishing thesis amounts to consent through silence, I was surprised by the simplistic two-dimensional embrace by Ms. Nickson of standard cliches often developed through the subsidized efforts to generate Islamophobia.

Many of these efforts to instigate and encourage hostility towards Muslim people are generated by Jewish family “philanthropies” whose missions include the funding of efforts to stimulate public antipathy toward Islamic people, religion, institutions and culture.

Is Ms. Nickson a beneficiary of one or more of these “philanthropies?”

I agree with many facets of Nickson’s interpretation of the economic sabotage of Canada and many other western countries. But on the subjects of Israel, Zionism, Islam, and Iran I believe the author of the Substack blog, Absurdistan, is suffering the effects of some major blindspots.

Nickson has opted to join in the trend of encouraging her readers to adopt various forms of generalized Islamophobia. On a strategic day in the midst of a broad media effort to turn public opinion against Muslims generally and against Iran in particular, she made it her priority to demean the religion and behaviour of perhaps a quarter of the world’s population.

Large influxes of Islamic immigration into European and North American countries are of course highly controversial and often destabilizing. But who is behind this phenomena? Who is making the decisions calling on Westerners to host enlarged communities of Muslims?

As with many subjects, George Soros has been playing an oversized role as one of the early proponents and funders of the process to open European borders to millions of Islamic immigrants

There is much evidence to demonstrate that Israeli people particularly, and Jews more generally, have been prominent in encouraging the migration of millions of Muslim migrants towards Europe and away from the Jewish state.

Quite clearly Israel has been put in a category of its own where the Israeli government has been supported in its decision that native Palestinians should be targeted for elimination in order to make way for an unchallenged uniformity of Jewish supremacism.

Of course large influxes of multicultural populations are prohibited in Israel whereas the promotion of multiculturalism is prescribed as the appropriate remedy for the supposed ethnocentrism of predominately White and Christian Europeans and North Americans.

In an essay in XYZ magazine in 2021 the authors seek to address many of the issues that Elizabeth Nickson might have addressed, issues that surge unspoken through Chancellor Merz’s ill-considered adulation of Israel for doing the “dirty work” of invading Iran.

In “How Israel Created the European Refugee Crisis,” were learn

“There is much more to this crisis than can be covered here, but everywhere you look, you can see the footprint of Israel, Jewish organizations and Jewish activists. Whether on the foreign policy front in urging the United States to engage in more war, or on the “humanitarian” front in using NGOs to facilitate refugee movement and permanently resettle Arabs, Africans and Iranians in Europe. Nationalist activists in America and Europe must confront this reality head on. We must resist calls from shills and right wing Jewish organizations that try to use the natural resentment of Islam created by the migrant crisis to whip up support for Zionist aggression against the Syrian, Iranian and Palestinian people. Such conflicts will only result in more misery and more refugees flowing into Europe, where Israeli and Jewish NGOs will be waiting to welcome them, using the language of humanitarianism to turn the West into a dumping ground for people displaced by Jewish wars.”

Both Chancellor Merz and Elizabeth Nickson engaged in a genre of smear campaign that became very familiar when developed by Zionist neocons and their agents in 2001 when they misrepresented the character of the 9/11 false flag event. The misrepresentation misattributed the massive violence and destruction of 9/11 to the violent actions of Islamic fundamentalists acting alone.

Here is a sample of how Ms. Nickson connected the dots.

Germans, Nazis, Israelis and Zionists

The imposition and acceptance of a never ending legacy of guilt embraced by many Germans since World War II is part of a vicious circle of virtue signalling and shame-induced behaviour that is holding humanity back from dealing with the main crises engulfing us right now.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s Chancellor from 2005 to 2021, has defined the interests and security of Israel, as Germany’s “reason of state.” She introduced the phrase in the course of a speech in 2008. Chancellor Merkel asserted,

Each federal government and each chancellor before me were committed to the special historical responsibility of Germany for Israel’s security. This historical responsibility of Germany is part of the reason of state (Staatsräson) of my country. That means that Israel’s security is never negotiable for me as German chancellor".

Is Germany to remain frozen in time to forever give Israel the benefit of the doubt; to defend the Jewish state always with the view that Germany can never overcome the damning legacy of the notorious primal crime widely attributed to it?

In my view Germany is probably helping to hold the people and government of Israel back from dealing with their own fast-growing criminal record.

Is the government of Germany justified in working with Israel to design and build submarines meant to be parked off the shore of Iran and possibly equipped with nukes?

Does the government of Germany humour Israel in stereotyping every group and government it does not like or value as Nazis. In Israeli discourse, Palestinians are identified as Nazis. No doubt similar rules apply to how Iranians are described.

How do those in Germany, the country that gave rise to the original Nazis, feel about such glib comparisons with Israel’s Arab enemies? Hasn’t the time come for the government of Germany to challenge Israeli mass murder of Palestinians as if they are Nazis. Surely the historical and political role of Palestinians in the current conflict bears no resemblance to the experiences of European National Socialists in the era of World War II

Does Germany’s unquestioning relationship with the people and government of Israel put a block in the necessary process of filling in the full story of what really happened in the holocaust? Why can’t the existing holocaust narrative be revised in light, for instance, of what Tony Greenstein has brought forward concerning the fascistic interactions between Zionist and National Socialist power brokers throughout the course of World War II.

The negotiation of the Transfer Agreement that created a German-Jewish polity in Palestine in the mid-1930s is surely not the end of the story. The linkages between fascistic heritage of Germany and Israel have yet to be accurately fleshed out beyond a few references to the role of the Stern Gang, Lehi and Yitzak Shamir in the history of Israel’s emergence.

The effort to freeze the holocaust narrative without a thoroughgoing revision also requires some reckoning by a intimidated historical profession that still has not come to grips with the implications of the Toronto Trials of Ernst Zundel in the mid-1980s.

To my way of thinking Chancellor Merz is doing some of the dirty work for Israel by failing to mark out the limits of German’s unreasonable devotion to the decisions of the Jewish state, right or wrong. As a Zelensky supporter, Merz fails to address the rather seamless ways that Zionism and the the legacy of Hitlerian National Socialism have merged especially since the US-backed colour revolution in 2014 in Ukraine.

Merz’s propensity to weave around the unmistakable Nazi legacy embedded in the Ukrainian proxy regime is being replicated by the puppet leaders in the West including Starmer, Macron and von der Leyen.

The National Socialist orientation of the Ukraine was helped along by the CIA and many other anti-communist agencies during the Cold War. In Canada the pro-Hitlerian bias of much of the Ukrainian immigrant community was exposed when Chrystia Freeland organized a tribute to a Waffen SS veteran. This veteran was honoured with multiple standing ovations in the Canadian Parliament in a ceremony featured during the official handoff of billions of Canadian dollars to the Zelensky proxy regime.

The positions of these Western European leaders are matched by those of Mark Carney who Justin Trudeau basically appointed to the top job in the deeply confused hinterland of Canada. Among most Ukrainian-Canadian settlers as well as among most Ukrainian natives, it seems fine and normal to see Zionist plutocrats working happily alongside Banderist National Socialists.

Some of the descendants of the participants in the Hitlerian Armed Forces that failed to defeat the Soviet Union, reconstituted themselves as prominent members of NATO’s proxy army seeking to defeat and break up Russia. It is not surprising that those intent on trying to generate regime change in Russia refuse to address the object of “denazification” of Ukraine advanced by Vladimir Putin. What might Chancellor Merz have to say on this score?

The marriage of the Zionists with the National Socialist heritage of the Banderist fascist faction in the Ukraniane was on clear view in the leadership role played by Igor Kolomoisky in moving Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine’s TV studios to the Office of the Ukrainian president. Law Enforcement officials in Ukraine are currently moving in on Kolomoisky, signalling possibly the fate awaiting Zelensy.

Great Alterations in the Muslim World in 1979. The Stage is Set for the Global War on Terror and Its Return in 2025

Islam is the newest of the three Abrahamic religions. It is also the fastest growing of the three. Islam has a strong missionary character.

The year 1979 was a major time of transition for the Muslims of Eurasia. In 1979 the Cold War still pitted the US-led capitalist world and against the Soviet-led socialist world. This bipolar world order developed following WWII. Looking back in retrospect, however, it seems like the wheels of future history were already being set in motion in 1979 to designate a new enemy that would later replace the cancelled Soviet Union.

The replacement enemy would be explained as “Islamic terrorism,” an image Chancellor Freidrich Merz is helping to resuscitate. He is helping to renew the aura of the Global War on Terror by describing the government of Israel’s act of aggressive warfare in Iran as a courageous instance of doing the “dirty work” to fend off Islamic terrorism.

The essence of what mainly transpired throughout the Global War in Terror was to control and deploy the imagery of the trumped-up menace made to seem like squadrons of angry Muslims acting independently against Western people and institutions.

The strategy was to create this overt impression by covertly hiring Muslim assets, mercenaries and patsies to create the theatrics enabling their pay masters to move around their own military mechanisms and personnel to serve their own geopolitical objectives. The strategy was to invent one’s enemy and then stage manage it in ways used to stimulate and exploit the valuable political currency of public fear.

One of the exceptions to this pattern is the Islamic Republic of Iran. In spite of all the authentic obstructions and attacks pushed at Iran, its leaders have succeeded at creating a flawed but formidable polity that truly does exercise a degree of genuine independence.

The switch over from the governance of the Shah of Iran to a system of governance incorporating elections and legislatures with the rule of Velayat-e faqih—the guardianship of the Islamic jurist— is apparently still a work-in-progress. While the Israelis assumed the people of Iran were fed up with the theocratic nature of their government, it appears the attackers failed to appreciate the capacity of the Iranian people to come together before the threat of a common enemy.

The transformation of Iran in 1979 initiated an Islamic Revolution with echoes felt throughout the the umma, the worldwide community of Muslims. It was also in 1979 that government of Jimmy Carter embarked on a new strategy to defeat a major element of the Soviet empire in Afghanistan. This chapter of history has been publicized and praised by Hollywood including in the movie, Charlie Wilson’s War.

Both the inflammatory situation in Iran and in Afghanistan were subject to the attentiveness of the National Security Advisor to the US President, Jim Carter. The adviser’s name is Zbigniew Brezezinski. Brezezinski was intent on expanding US influence with the goal of defeating the Soviet Union.

One of the keys to realizing that plan proved to be the hiring and arming with rocket launchers of Islamic fighting forces as mercenary soldiers. The larger body of Muslim fighters were known as the mujahideen who were in large measure directed and trained under the auspices of the CIA. Parts of this CIA-directed crew were manipulated and wrongly characterized as the culprits of 9/11.

In the long run the Afghanistan operation worked with the effect that the Soviet puppet regime in that Islamic country was overturned and its leadership withdrew from the country in 1989. This setback for the Soviet Union proved to be demoralizing for the losers and invigorating for the winning side of the Cold War which prevailed in 1991.

Another related event in 1979 was the Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism. The conference was organized Benjamin Netanyahu who was already preparing the ground for the post-Cold War era when the organizing principle of military intervention in geopolitics would come to be know as the Global War on Terror.

Netanyahu is one of the architects of the Global War in Terror, the geopolitical construct to which he is trying to return in his efforts to depict the Islamic Republic of Iran as an outlaw nuclear terrorist state. Netanyahu is trying to repeat the demonization of Saddam Hussein, the USA’s partner in a prior war against Iran.

Netanyahu is trying to manoeuvre the US government into cancelling Iran on the basis of the claim it is on the verge of obtaining weapons of mass destruction. Netanyahu is trying to steer attention away from Israel’s arsenal of nuclear weapons which this criminal entity holds outside the laws that have been made to subject nuclear weaponry to some degree of international regulation.

With the Democratic Party domination of the US presidency came an attempt to broaden the framework of Global War on Terror to go beyond a concentration on Islamic people. The Jan. 6 protests at the Congress concerning the results of the 2020 US elections proved instrumental in creating a new category of criminalization known as “domestic terrorism.”

The concept of domestic terrorism was closely connected to the often-repeated allegations of “White supremacy.” In recent times this term that has been set against the concept of “Jewish supremacy” that runs through the Zionist operation of the US-Israel genocide that began in Gaza.

The legal proceedings emerged in the 1980s and early 1990s from the scandals generated by the Saudi and Pakistani-based Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI). The revelation took shape as an offshoot of the Iran-Contra Affair that unfolded under the presidency of Ronald Reagan. The CIA and other intelligence agencies did much of their covert business within the BCCI. The result is that the episode exposed much about the political economy of Islamic terrorism which involved many Muslim mercenaries, assets and patsies.

It seems that the kind of kind of deep and sustained public exposures of the secret underworlds involved in the Iran-Contra and BCCI controversies have been rendered exceedingly rare in recent decades. The nature and depth of the coverup of the most strategic aspects touching on life and death are made increasingly difficult to penetrate. Nevertheless we can extrapolate from earlier, more revealing investigations in our efforts to understand what is currently unfolding.

Clearly there is almost certainly much more than meets the eye to Chancellor Merz’s indication made in Canada that Israel has been left to do what amounts to the West’s “dirty work.” Did the German leader come up with that observation himself or was he instructed by his handlers to put the idea on record?

After all, the observations has implications that seem to go far beyond German-Israel relations. When it comes to “dirty work,” it doesn’t get much more filthy than what we have already seen month after month after month of the US-Israel genocide.

As for Elizabeth Nickson generalizing commentary on how dangerous and reprehensible Muslims are, something seems amiss. Ms. Nickson is obviously steering around a number of topics she does not want to address frontally. To me her essay is most notable for what it does not say rather than what it does says.

Prosor noted that Iranian arms shipments and Houthi attacks on international shipping had decreased recently, showing that pressure is working. “This is a litmus test for whether Europeans are willing to stand up for their values and interests independently.”

In the interview, Merz said he had “the greatest respect for the fact that the Israeli army had the courage to do this, that the Israeli leadership had the courage to do this.”