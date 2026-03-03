The scene of the current military crisis was set 25 years ago by the US role in leading the 9/11 false flag terrorist episode done at Israel’s behest. The opening round of the profoundly and unambiguously criminal invasion of Iran on 2/28/26, was led by the US President Donald Trump. One of the differences between 9/11 and 2/28 is that Trump is showing himself to be far more stupid, ill-educated undisciplined than even George W. Bush. The same can be said in comparing the performances of the likes of Rubio, Hegseth and Huckabee to those of Cheney and Rumsfeld.

Beneath the ludicrous words and actions of the highly-impeachable Trump and his Christian Zionist contingent, lie the actions of Deep State players who may want to dispose of the current US President and his cronies sooner rather than later. As far as I can see, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran seems still to be deeply infiltrated by Mossad/CIA agents who quite likely are serving covert imperial objectives that have not yet been fully revealed

One sign of this phenomenon is to be seen in reports that the governments of China and Russia have stopped sharing key intelligence reports with the the government of the Islamic Republic. An explanation has been floated that intelligence officials in Russia and China have had evidence of the infiltration of the Leadership Team that replaced the role formerly played by Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

As related by an AI-delivering news partnership combining the resources of Money Over History with a German operation entitled Geld über Geschichte, the Intelligence apparatus of the Chinese and Russian allies gave explicit details of a last-minute alteration concerning where and when Supreme Leader Khamenei was to be targeted. The officials on the spot, however, failed to act on this knowledge which was instead diverted by an infiltrator to the CIA and the Israeli Armed Forces.

For about a 24 hour period following the assassination of the Supreme Leader Khamenei, it was left unclear whether the 86-year-old man was dead or alive. At first Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister reassured the public that the Ayatollah was not dead.

Since news of the Supreme Leader’s mortality emerged, the interpretation has developed that he happily sacrificed himself as a martyr. Many people have come around to the view that the positive impact of his martyrdom is extending even to some the secular critics of the Iranian theocracy, and especially in matters related to the Guardianship assigned to the top Islamic Jurist (Velayat-e Faqih).

If the Ayatollah was somehow a complicit party in his own targeting, why would he place himself in proximity to his beloved family members who were also murdered in the bombing attack in his residential setting? What of his role in creating a target for the murder “in one minute” of about 40 of his top officials, if that is indeed what happened?

All and all, the deeper mysteries of the tactics used against those targeted for “decapitation” by the most ruthless and unprincipled death squads on earth, namely those of deployed by the criminal Israeli government, provide a topic that belongs in the headlights.

Such crimes should be forced on the attention of the decrepit cliques of international jurists who are themselves often complicit partners in scores of international crimes. The topic of replacing legal procedures with unaccountable orgies of mass murder should be highlighted, not made the awkward subject of countless deceptions to be swept under the rug by media facilitators of wholesale crimes.

Almost immediately after being appointed as the third member of the Temporary Leadership Council, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was reported to have been murdered in some kind of air attack. That diagnosis has not been backed up with solid evidence nor has it been countered with news of Arafi’s specific whereabouts or his encounters with others. Is something new being once again swept under the carpet?

A clear pattern has developed in the infiltration of the tight circle in of those in the inner circles of those assassinated in Israel’s decapitation agenda. Infiltrators pointed Qasem Soleimani towards a rocket hit in Baghdad. They caused Hassan Nasrallah to be murdered in a covert tunnel complex in Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb. They caused Ismail Haniyeh to be targeted for death in a IRGC Guest House in Tehran. What is the real story of Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination and possibly the subsequent elimination of a possible successor?

