Looking out at the World from Canada

Dan O'Connor
14h

You are undoubtedly right to emphasize the extreme importance of the tactics of decapitation and infiltration in the defeat of nations and movements opposed to Zionism.

Most of the highly placed insiders in Iran with close ties to neoconservatives in the U.S. are associated with the Reformist movement. Notice that they replace the Iranian leaders who die in helicopter "accidents" and survive U.S. and Israeli decapitation strikes.

Any nation or movement today that cannot provide authentic leaders with an effective security screen is doomed to be dominated by Zionists. This is one of the key responsibilities that must be handled by competent and trustworthy people.

Fortunately, scientists point out that parasites completely dependent on their hosts are necessarily highly vulnerable to counterattack. For example, parasites cannot survive conditions of extreme environmental stress (such as elevated pressure or temperature) that hosts are able to withstand.

Therefore, the optimistic assessment that Zionism can be defeated is justified, since it is analogous to parasitism.

John Day MD
3h

It is hard to judge the native intelligence of people who constantly lie to you.

;-(

