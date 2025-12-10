Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1d

amazing article. Thanks for all you do and for then even writing about it. And so what's the common denominator in all these different power groups - was something I was wondering about early on in the article but then - as I remembered all the differnt events - like the sudden death of Plummer, which really caught my attention during the early days. His name came up almost similtaneously with that young doctor who said the wrong protocol was being used to treat this new phenomena - Covid. But does it even exist or was it 5G ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

I like your sign, Professor. Be the bee in their bonnet ;-}

Dr. David Martin is an excellent and deeply knowledgeable speaker on the biowarfare, which has been developing since coronavirus was itdentified in the 1960s, and all of the legislative and legal steps along the way to make these viral bioweapon attacks more effective against citizens, when the time came to use them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture