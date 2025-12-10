The concept of treating public institutions (such as universities and civic centres) as private property is a contemporary issue, particularly in the context of criminalizing dissent and protest activities. This approach limits traditional avenues for public expression by framing protesters as trespassers on private land. This treatment extinguishes the rights of citizens to exercise free expression and to contribute to open debate in many public forums. The exercise of democracy is thereby negated to be replaced by indoctrination sessions subject to the unaccountable control of autocrats.

Are there any places left in society that are not subject to being transformed by the rich and powerful into private property where free speech can be criminalized as the unwanted articulation of stigmatized heretics and nonconformists?

The United Conservative Party of Alberta as Agents of Thought and Speech Policing

I recently went through the process of being re-classified as a trespasser on private land rather than a citizen exercising rights of free expression in a public forum. I pictured that serious, evidence-based articulation contributing to informed public discussion in the public interest would be welcomed. I figured that such a contribution would be especially welcomed at the annual meeting of the political party that currently forms Alberta’s government. Apparently I was wrong.

An attempt was made to transform me from a delegate in good standing, into a trespasser targeted for expulsion when I stood on Saturday November 29 with the sign pictured below at the annual 2025 meeting of the United Conservative Party.

Led by Premier Danielle Smith, the UCP forms the basis of the current government of Alberta. Events had unfolded in such a way that I felt compelled to display my sign outside the public building where the UCP meeting was taking place.

Take Back Alberta?

My wife Helena and I had been lured to join the United Conservative Party in 2022 by an organization called Take Back Alberta led by Dave Parker. Take Back Alberta was composed of a host of community organizations that had rallied locally against the extreme government overreach led by Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney.

Much to his discredit, Kenney had gone along with the whole harmful menu of mandatory lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing, mandatory injections and medical apartheid imposed not only on Alberta but throughout large portions of the rest of the world.

In the early days of the so-called pandemic the global community was betrayed when a few globalist institutions, such as transnational banks and UN agencies above the level of nation states, persuaded governments to adopt the same set of harmful, wrongheaded decisions calculated to wreak maximum havoc.

A major influence in this rush to bad outcomes was the public dissemination of well orchestrated packets of uniform disinformation. This pattern has more or less continued into the increasingly bleak present with all sorts of major catastrophes taking form up ahead.

Into this same milieu of medical emergency stepped the ambitious Danielle Smith. In 2022 Dave Parker backed Smith as a suitable “Freedom Candidate” to replace the already-expelled Jason Kenney, Alberta’s former UCP Premier. Parker did much in public and behind-the-scenes to help Smith become the new leader of the United Conservative Party.

Prior to 2022 Smith had been a talk radio host and, before that, the disgraced former leader of the Alberta Wildrose Party. With disastrous electoral consequences awaiting Smith and her own constituents, Smith chose in 2014 to betray her followers and attempt to amalgamate the Wildrose Party with the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta.

Now some see her cozying up to Prime Minister Mark Carney as something of a repeat of her power-hungry move to Jim Prentice and the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta as the fast track to personal advancement. Is Premier Smith now lusting to replace Pierre Poilievre as the Conservative Party candidate in the next federal election. As Jeff Rath has wondered, is Premier Danielle in the midst of a historic move to cut against the grass roots integrity of the Alberta Independence movement.

Misrepresentation and Fraud Even in Filling Out Death Certificates

Most the members of our Lethbridge group, We the People YQL, joined the UCP.

The goal was to help elect Danielle Smith as Party Leader and then as provincial premier. Our initiative proved successful, or so it seemed in the early days of Smith’s term in Office.

On November 28 and 29, Helena and I were attending this, our third annual UCP meeting. When setting out onto very icy winter road conditions for the 500 mile northern drive from Lethbridge to Edmonton, I had put a high priority on including in my luggage the sign calling to the need for criminal trials directed at the COVID-jab culprits.

I had ordered the custom-made sign about two years ago when it was becoming apparent to me that the responsible authorities were not about to fess up to their role in launching the lies and crimes of the Manufactured COVID Crisis. As time passes, this plea for some legal accountability for those most responsible for the purposely-created debacle, seems increasingly relevant.

The bad tidings will continue to proliferate if there are no negative consequences arising from the sabotage of our health and our public institutions that have already occurred because of the deliberate COVID Hoaxes. Without the enforcement of some criminal investigations, trials and punishments of those most responsible for the bad outcomes already known and documented, the trajectory of scams will continue to accelerate and intensify. The stakes that hang in the balance of this process are enormous.

This trajectory of scams, in which our governments, our media, and our law enforcement agencies (including our judiciaries) are deeply implicated, requires some genuine publicity rather than obfuscation and cover up. Until some systematic reckoning with of the broad extent and implications of the Covidian lies and crimes, the patterns of morbitity and injury will continue.

The same patterns will accelerate and intensify in ways that will continue to enrich and empower the already rich and powerful. The other side of this same process will advance the bio-digital enslavement of the rest of us as we are enwrapped in virtual prisons cells where the walls of containment are embodied in Digital IDs combined with cashless, Central Bank Reserve Currencies.

These unresolved issues still hang over Danielle Smith and the UCP Party. Nowhere were these issues placed on the formal AGM agenda but they did briefly flash into prominence on the night of November 28.

A disgruntled party member brought up a host of Covidian scandals including the reality that in Alberta, 6 month old babies can still receive COVID-19 clot shots from Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta government.

The obsession with injecting tiny babies with wide arrays of vaccines, including the COVID-19 shots, is part of a larger phenomenon, one that should provide a mirror to reflect the savage assault on our children’s health. This vaccine assault on young people has been made to seem normal. Ascending rates of autism and crib deaths offer harsh proof that what is really taking place is not normal or acceptable..

This travesty of forcing on babies COVID-19 clots shots is being justified by the Alberta Health Minister in the name of misguided imperative that the act of making the shots readily available is an expression of “free choice.”

In this fashion a festering hive of unresolved matters going back to Danielle Smith’s early days as an elected UCP official flashed into the AGM’s headlights. The result was that many people were reminded of broken commitments and promises dating back to the time when Danielle Smith was promising to make Alberta a worldwide leader in adopting a degree of common sense in resolving various aspects of the COVID-19 fiasco.

Smith won the job of Alberta Premier based on the signals she sent out along these lines, signals that seemed to have been neglected or outright forgotten as time passed. Over her time in Office, Danielle Smith has implicated herself deeply into the relationship between the Trump government in the USA and in the relationship with the Trudeau/ Carney Succession in Canada.

As I tossed and turned in the bed of the Edmonton Hotel I tried to anticipate what might happen when I tried to draw attention to the unfinished COVID-19 issues by displaying my sign outside the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday morning. The wording on my sign implies I have already worked through the background issues sufficiently to arrive at the conclusion that the so-called pandemic was a human-engineered event, not the outcome of an act of God. The Covidian fiasco was not the product of a sudden arrival of a new and highly contagious coronavirus that emerged from nature or from some genetic mixing at the Wuhan market in China.

I was left alone on the morning of Nov. 29 for about 20 minutes to display my sign to those entering the Edmonton Expo Convention Centre. I wondered if the wording of my sign would be understood by everyone exposed to it. To my surprise almost every passerby seemed to understand what I was getting at. Many gave a smile and a thumbs up.

Some commented that the failure to generate proper legal investigations and trials of those responsible for COVID fiasco was indeed a travesty that needed to be widely addressed including in Alberta. Some of those I talked to reflected on the kind of political pressure that would be required in order for such procedures to be initiated.

Then a group of three security guards turned up to indicate I could not continue to hold my sign, an object that as long as I presented it in the current location apparently made me a trespasser on what had become private property beneath my feet. My first impulse was to ask to see the title deed of the Expo Convention Centre to see what private individual, what group of individuals, or what group of corporations actually owned the building.

In responding to the charge that I was a trespasser violating private property, I emphasized that I was a registered member of the United Conservative Party as well as an authorized delegate to this Annual General Meeting. I was a member of the group that had presumably rented space from the Centre’s owners who might very well include some citizens of Alberta.

As I questioned the premises underlying my alleged trespassing on private property, more senior law enforcement officials turned up in the effort to persuade me I would be arrested and probably jailed if I would not cease and desist from displaying my sign at the entry point to the Edmonton Expo Centre. The senior officers wearing plain clothes spoke aggressively in assertive terms. They indicated that the Edmonton Municipal Police would be called to arrest me and probably incarcerate me in municipal facilities.

I think the stridence of the effort to remove the sign from public visibility at the UCP AGM should help focus attention on the unresolved complex of inter-related issues, most of which remain unaddressed without any resolution whatsoever. With the passage of time, the failure to face officialdom’s lies and crimes on the COVID-19 debacle takes on increasingly menacing dimensions. Will citizens respond by facing up to our responsibility to deal with the blatant criminality being pushed on us by top authorities especially in government and law enforcement?

The first round of lockdowns assaulted global supply chains and decimated global economics in severe ways. The effect on the treatment of workers and businesses by politicians empowered to make distinctions between “essential” and “unessential” activities, set in motion forms of discriminatory subversion that continue yet. One expression of this process heaped huge supplies of riches on big box stores like Costco and Wal*Mart even as as millions of ma and pa small businesses were driven out of business never to recover.

As 2020 proceeded it became increasingly clear that big financial institutions were using the imagery of a viral plague to bring about a series of alterations in economic policies in order, for instance, to further centralize banking powers along with the subordination of people under corporate control.

The depiction of COVID-19 as a deadly and pervasive contagion showed itself in 2020 to be based on many systematic misrepresentations. The initial reported deaths were largely restricted to already-dying populations in old folks’ homes. The finding of supposed COVID-19 victims was also helped along by officials who were bribed and rewarded for every diagnosis of a person said to be infected with COVID-19 no matter how limited the evidence.

There were especially large rewards in the 10s of thousands of dollars each, for any COVID “deaths” that could be arranged even through the clumsy application of, for instance, ventilator machines.

Faulty PCR machines were manipulated to inflate news reports of “COVID cases” in order to scare the public and prepare us into accepting injections. A big push went into bribing officials to falsely declare COVID-19 as the cause of mortality on Death Certificates.

Many observed that the statistics on overall deaths showed no change until late 2021 when news of increased morbidity, especially among young and middle aged people, began to be widely captured in many places. “All-cause” mortality stats were not subject to the same level of wrongful manipulation as stats concerning COVID sickness and death. The timing reflected the impact of the injections that early on became so closely identified with heart attacks, myocarditis, and strokes that they were dubbed “clot shots.”

Many conscientious medical officials, including prominently Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, anticipated such outcomes which they sought to prevent by making professional interventions directed at regulatory agencies and at the media. For the most part, however, the media producers of the Manufactured COVID Crisis decided to censor the genuine whistle blowers—- to point attention away from the onslaught of injections deaths and injuries that entered the populations along with the entry of the killer injections.

By confirming the lie that the supposed remedies were “safe and effective,” millions of future victims were denied access to the strategic interventions that might have saved them from death and injury. This set of intertwined causes and effects is the necessary subject of many of the criminal trials that should, by now, have been proceeding throughout the world. How will that necessary process be kick started?

In a presentation in Calgary in March of 2025, the renowned David E. Martin. drew on his studies in monitoring what became the UN’s Biological Weapons Convention that emerged in stages starting in the mid-1970s. Martin made a point of addressing the Alberta government of Danielle Smith and the prominent role of the University of British Columbia as agents culpable for what he referred to as the process of “Genocide for Hire.”

Martin emphasized the history of early technology and related patents in the deployment of coronavirus. An allegedly new strain of coronavirus formed the supposed basis of what became known as COVID-19. Coronavirus has long been viewed by those engaged in planning biowarfare as an effective agent to infect humans placed on the receiving end of biological attacks. This history, Martin indicates, overlaps with the history that produced the corporate operations of Moderna and Pfizer.

Martin refers to plenty of well documented evidence to show that the so-called pandemic initiated in 2020 was the site of a major crossover between the rise of Big Pharma and the adoption of military agendas involving biological assaults through modifications of the genetic chemistry of people. It turns out that a major agenda of the COVID-19 Hoax was to disguise the introduction of gene editing of human beings without their knowledge or informed consent.

The fact that the COVID-19 saga had nothing to do with stopping the spread of a new front line of public health infection and everything to do with introducing gene-modifying methods of altering human beings, would come out in the course of the needed criminal trials.

Martin’s presentation explains some of the elements of the “Biodefence” mafia organized largely by the now-notorious Dr. Anthony Fauci and his well-funded team of collaborators including Dr. Ralph Baric whose notorious lab is at the University of North Carolina. Please see the video below,

There is hoax after hoax involving all manner of criminality by government, media, and law enforcement agents including in Alberta. The well-documented summary of the lies and crimes of the Pfizer produced under the auspices of Dr. Naomi Wolfe, helps further illuminate key aspects of the extent of the wrongdoing the likes of Danielle Smith expects the public to overlook.

The Supposed Remedy for COVID-19 Gave Cover to Bioweapons… to Weapons of Mass Destruction

The quick rise in early 2020 of the world story emphasizing claims that a global outbreak of lethal viral infection was taking form in Wuhan China, attracted the immediate attention from a host researchers, me included. It seemed clear that this story was not about to go away any time soon.

My informed skepticism caused me to suspect that some sort of foul play was most likely underway. I opted in my initial investigations to look at relevant laboratories where bioweapons were being developed. In my initial study I looked at the development of bioweapon labs and programs in China and in the United States. I discovered that the USA had situated many bioweapon labs in the eastern region of the former Soviet Empire, including Ukraine.

My attention was also drawn to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg Manitoba. That Canadian lab is part of networks of biowar and “biodefence” operations based in China, the USA and Israel. Much of Fauci’s power was delegated to him as a military intelligence official charged after the 9/11 scam with cultivating “biodefence.”

I was far from the only individual who suspected that the supposedly new coronavirus, soon dubbed COVD-19, was quite probably a product involving gain-of-function intervention. “Gain-of-function” is the term used to identify biological meddling carried out by scientists, technicians and their backers when they seek to intensify the dangers of infectious organisms. The objective of those engaged in intensifying gain-of-function severity in planning and conducting biowarfare (as in the COVID scam), is to render more toxic and contagious the spread of disease from animals to humans and from humans to other humans.

In this initial round of research I became aware of the importance of collaboration between the military scientists engaged in designing bioweapons and medical practitioners whose job it is to develop vaccines. The vaccines are required as precautions to counter, guide and otherwise regulate the impact of diseases unleashed in the course of waging biological warfare on targeted populations.

The easy and frequent collaboration between these two paired groups of military and medical professionals caused me to see in a more sinister light the process of producing all sorts of vaccines, not only the ones we were told were being developed to stop COVID-19. It is now well established that the US Armed Forces was front and centre on the design and development of the COVID-19 clot shots.

Very early on in my research, I became aware of the significance for some of my main topics of the body of work produced by Dr. Francis Boyle, International Law Professor of the University of Illinois. I was drawn especially to Prof. Boyle’s systemic study of the military aspect of developing controversies concerning the character and objectives of Operation COVID-19. Please see.

“Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

TRANSCRIPT: Bioweapons Expert Dr Francis Boyle’s Interview On Coronavirus

The author of the U.S. domestic implementing legislation meant to conform with the Biological Weapons Convention, Prof. Boyle was expert in the laws prohibiting biological warfare and the full array, large and small, of weapons of mass destruction. From the get go Professor Boyle saw massive alerts accompanying the arrival of COVID-19. He saw in these developments vectors that seemed to involve the mounting of new approaches to biological warfare.

In 2024 shortly before his death in January of 2025, Professor Boyle gave expert testimony in court cases where he articulated his expert opinion concerning the “COVID nanoparticle injections.” Professor Boyle put on record expert testimony, making it available for future legal proceeding. He indicated,

"It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175: Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla." Respectfully submitted by Francis A. Boyle Professor of Law

In January and February of 2020, the authors and editors of Great Game India, gave similar prominence to highlighting both the roles of Professor Boyle and of the Chinese infiltration of Canada National Microbiology Lab. The core of the allegation concerning the Microbiology Lab involved the gathering and transport to China of virulently lethal biological material.

On the orders on the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Manitoba division of the Royal Canadian Police intervened in 2019 to remove security permits from Dr. Qui Xiangguo, her researcher husband, as well as her Chinese graduate students. Subsequently all these people were all formally ejected from the National Biosafety Lab and National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg Manitoba.

This Winnipeg facility is equipped with the highest Level Four microbiology technology used for working with deadly virus strains. Subsequent research would establish that Dr. Qui worked actively with the military research branch of the People’s Revolutionary Army during the period when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged the Canada government’s close collaboration with the Chinese Armed Forces.

Much of the negative attention around Canada’s possible role in the genesis of the COVID-19 fiasco was generated from the information in the following report:

“In March 2019, a mysterious shipment of exceptionally virulent viruses from Canada’s NML ended up in China. The event caused a major scandal with Bio-warfare experts questioning why Canada was sending lethal viruses to China. Scientists from NML said the highly lethal viruses were a potential bio-weapon.”

The journalists at Great Game India connected all of these menacing antics to the sudden death in Kenya of Dr. Frank Plummer, the primary guiding light and holder of much of the institutional memory of Winnipeg microbiological centre.

Of course many aspects of all this unfinished national security business, involving Canada’s role in the genesis of the Manufactured COVID crisis, go beyond the subjects that the Alberta government is duty bound to face in terms of investigating, for instance, its own role in the generating vaccine injuries and injection deaths.

Even a brief look at what is known to have transpired in terms of Canada’s own public health agency’s interactions with other countries conducting research in biological warfare, should cause conscientious Canadians grave public concerns.

To this day many of the core concerns have still not been seriously and forthrightly addressed in the context of the public health fiasco beginning in 2020. Many past and ongoing facets of this fiasco’s character and implications continue to be swept under the carpet by many centres of power including the likes of, for instance, the Danielle Smith government in Alberta.

By now it should be clear that my approach here is to emphasize the importance of acting locally while researching and thinking globally. The same kind of amnesiac attitudes put on display by the UCP government of Alberta, is evident across many geopolitical landscapes.

The government of Alberta is far from alone in its failure to reflect on its own sponsorship of a lethal and injurious jab fest that never really ended. In the jab fest’s contextual setting, many kinds of government overreach took place across many jurisdictions, Alberta included.

Millions of people worldwide are aware of these shortcomings. We are aware of the ongoing perpetration of criminal acts by many responsible authorities at all levels of government. Many travesties continue, especially through the delivery of public health by means of gene-modifying injections.

The ongoing plagues of turbo cancers are especially indicative of cycles of maltreatment continuing the same patterns of destruction that began with the dissemination of supposed COVID-19 remedies. To reiterate, the COVID-19 clot shots were, in fact, bioweapons according to the definitions of Prof. Francis Boyle.

What Issues Get Addressed and What Issues Get Covered Up and Relegated to the Sidelines?

Whose idea was it to inoculate every person on the planet in a worldwide campaign including the repeated jabbing of even babies and pregnant women? Such injections directed to attack the underlying basis of human fertility, expose one of the main agendas aimed at diminishing the human population in the name of a specious and power-serving interpretation of environmental protection.

When did the medical ethos of causing no harm by respecting the unique nature of every individual human, turn into a the homogenizing principle whose protagonists seek to downgrade and ignore human distinctions. The result is a travesty that treats the entire worldwide community of humans as if we can be conceived as the equivalent of a single cattle herd.

Our so-called “herd immunity” was both highlighted and then retooled to clear the way for the application of a one-size-fits-all approach to medical care? Or maybe this approach to health care was directed at eliminating people, businesses and institutions deemed “nonessential” in the opening stages of the manufactured crisis initiated with the lockdowns.

Maybe those who will be considered as essential in the future are meant to be re-engineered organisms connected to computers through bio-digital mergers and genetic modification. Perhaps we are being prepared for bio-digital existences somewhere in new kinds of electro-magnetic clouds.

How was it that this scurrilous approach to one-size-fits-all health care was able to gain the backing of corporate and professional intriguers who facilitated such a wrongheaded globalist scheme, one aimed a treating everyone everywhere as uniform members of a uniform species. Are the vast majority of humans being treated in much the same fashion as we are being pushed into a centralized and uniform systems of Digital ID and financial interactions in cashless regimes of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

At the annual meeting of the UCP Premier Smith and her cabinet bypassed these crucial topics in much the same fashion as they bypassed and obscured the need for “criminal trials for culprits behind vaccine injuries and death.” As Danielle Smith sinks into her office Alberta is governed more or less like any other globalist extension of the World Economic Forum and the UN’s World Health Organization.

I was, of course, disappointed to see my small effort to bring this proposal forward, publicly demeaned. I was somehow not surprised by my transformation from a delegate in good standing to a heavily policed potential trespasser deemed automatically guilty until proven innocent of the alleged crime of showing a forbidden sign.

I was struck with the severity of the tactic to put a veil over my small act of public articulation. This tactic has apparently become all-too-common in the treatment of many awkward subjects. Open debate is still being notoriously censored and repressed.

The transition within the leadership of the UCP from Jason Kenney to Danielle Smith was, I once believed, a move away from tyranny to freedom. Now, given the nature of her apparent amnesia concerning her initial promises in her journey to the Premier’s job, I no longer see the rise of Danielle Smith as an iconic expression of the freedom movement.

Images of the Annual Meeting of the United Conservative Party at the Edmonton Expo Centre, Nov. 28, 2025. At This Gathering More Than Three Quarters of the Delegates Present Stood Up and Cheered Loudly to Respond Affirmatively to a Question Posed by Jeff Rath. The UCP Members Present Signalled Their Approval of Alberta Independence. It Can Thus Be Said, that Informally the UCP is Now an Independence Party, although Premier Danielle Smith Declared Her Intention to Continue Negotiations with Ottawa as an Agent of Cooperative Federalism.

A Conspiracy of Silence of Politicians, Media Figures and Law Enforcement Agents to Avoid Any Reckoning With the Lies and Crimes Negating Covidian Accountability

I am trying to act locally while concurrently keeping my eye on the international, transnational, and supranational dimensions of a full-fledged crime against humanity whose global attributes are essential features of the saga’s overall character. I continue to wonder about the dynamics of how it was that most of the world’s governments as well as many of the big media venues were persuaded to adopt the same set of bad decisions that went against established science.

The government of Sweden embodied a rare case of more rational adaptation based on the application of common sense. Generally speaking, however, we have not yet as a global community addressed the orchestrated display of simultaneous and uniform making of decisions that have resulted in transforming a manufactured crisis into an actual global debacle entailing many forms of unnecessary harm and death inflicted on human victims.

The broad array of negative outcomes are still coming home to roost. Frank Bergman based at Slay continues to follow a stream of well-documented research reports describing the wide array of harms, injuries, infections and mass death that continue to be brought forward by the gene-modifying bioweapons.

Many of the reports of Bergman are picked up and reproduced in the Substack of Dr. William Makis.

These bioweapons disguised as vaccines, continue to be jabbed into humans of all ages under the fiction that the shots are a remedy for viral infection.

The resulting assault on humans treats us as if we are the targeted enemies in a giant act of war lead by the US Armed Forces and their military adjuncts. The attacks extend to killing tens of millions of people worldwide as well as hundreds of millions who are facing injuries, many of them agonizing.

The injuries include injected assaults on the viability of natural immunity. The object of the damage includes many maimed and ruined institutions. Their integrity remains compromised because of the role of many institutional leaders engaged in what some see as mass murder committed with the goal of reducing the size of the human population.

The outcomes include appalling assaults on the reproductive organs of both men and women. A huge rise in still-born births is part of the desecration of procreative organs. This complex of outcomes form an indicator that depopulation of the human species was one of the bioattack’s most high-priority objectives. More recent reports speak of multi-faceted forms of neurological damage which may also have been intended by the culprits.

The negative repercussions are still mounting in this unprecedented human-made attack on the lives and wellbeing of major portions of the worldwide human community.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is one of those that have been chronicling the high rates of death and injury from the injections. He points to the urgency of conducting a study to compare the health results of those who did and did not get jabbed. Given that the jabs attack the natural immune systems of recipients, many sorts of infection not directly tied to the original jabs will continue to contribute to still-mounting overall rates of depopulation.

Of course part of the insidious guile of those behind the war on humanity is to kill scores of people in ways that make their deaths difficult to trace back to the original crimes against humanity. In this sense, simply playing for time serves the interests of those seeking to avoid accountability for their harmful actions.

Sansone points to censorship during the last presidential election. Dr. Sasone writes,

“As it stands now, the deafening silence and prohibition regarding talking about the bioweapon injection injuries and deaths is astounding. We just witnessed a presidential campaign where none of the primary or general election candidates were allowed to speak of the massive deaths and disabilities caused by the mRNA injections. With 70-75% of television advertising coming from the pharmaceutical industry, this media blackout on the truth about the biowarfare campaign against the human race does not appear to be on the verge of changing anytime soon.”

https://druthers.ca/more-americans-died-due-to-covid-19-injections-than-in-wwi-wwii-and-the-vietnam-war-combined/

The same censorship defined the impoverishment of the federal election in Canada in April of 2025. This was the first national election in Canada following the COVID fiasco. The range of Covidian topics were apparently declared a no-go zones in conducting debate on the way to the national vote. Such a massive complicity of so many officials implicated in Covidian lies and crimes is robbing Canadians of the right to hold politicians accountable for their uniformity of words and actions.

There were no significant debates or public discussions in the course of the election campaigns concerning the main topic of this essay. Not surprisingly none of the politicians running for office—- not Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh or Yves-François Blanchet——and none of the media operations covering them election wanted to raise any of the crimes of commission or omission in which they may have played a direct or indirect role.

Rosemary Barton should have some explaining to do for her unseemly partisanship.

The campaign was made to form the basis if a classic conspiracy of silence by top authorities in Canada who were given a pass to remain silent on many crucial aspects of the Covid contentions.

The subject of the coercive mandates forced on Canadians to pressure them to take the sometimes lethal and often injurious jabs, was subject to a particularly deafening reign of silence throughout the deeply corrupt Canadian election campaign of 2025.

The whole experience confirmed for many Canadians the dark workings of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms under the rule of a hand-picked politicized judiciary. The outcome seems to be that Canadians have rights and freedoms until such time as they really need them. Then any enforcement of those rights and freedoms simply evaporates.

There are obvious obstructions being put in the way of publicizing the work of the likes of Steve Kirsch, Denis Rancourt or Edward Dowd. Similarly the Liberal government in Canada showers on the likes of Timothy Caulfield a broad imperative to regurgitate his “safe and effective” illusions in ways that are often extremely dangerous and harmful.

The process of developing estimations of the full extent of the human devastation underway is often ignored, demeaned or trivialized. The making of such assessments, however, is part of a necessary prelude to the arriving at settlements including punishments and prohibitions with the capacity to help break the momentum of the ongoing crimes against humanity.

So far civil litigation has been a primary means of dealing with the repercussions of the WHO-declared pandemic. This approach obviously favours those with superior access to resources, to networks of corporate and public influence as well as access to positive media coverage. In other words, this approach favours the protection of the predators over the vindication of the victims.

There have been Parliamentary Inquires on the COVID-19 fiasco like those conducted at the House of Lords in Great Britain by Baroness Hallet and her staff.

https://expose-news.com/2023/11/22/covid-inquiry-is-a-waste-of-time-and-money/

Those conducting this process in the UK remained completely oblivious to the perspectives of skeptics who have contributed so much based on their own conscientious efforts to expose the lies and crimes regularly promoted in the media. At their best, the goal of these efforts is to identify and explain the truth with the intention of exposing the dishonesty of the whole false narrative epitomized by the lies proclaiming the “safe and effective” nature of the injections.

The kind of investigations that needs to take place in Alberta and many other jurisdictions must include the possibility of bringing criminal charges when the evidence would seem to support the resort to such procedures. Without this potential of bringing in the criminal law to accompany the administration of the civil law, there is bound to be much more wheel spinning on the part of the Covidian culprits, their agents, their backers and their protectors.

There needs to be special processes for dealing with the heavily compromised position of some judges. Perhaps there is a need to institute special provisions to make a new type of judicial appointments for service in the cause of dealing with the unusual nature of the ongoing Covidian crime sprees as well as their outgrowths and replications.

Similarly, the law needs to be changed so that the Prime Minister is no long empowered to fire the Commissioner heading the RCMP when he or she threatens to charge The PM with criminal violations.

The need for investigations leading to criminal trials should be expressed in a variety of different levels of government as well as in media networks, universities, unions, professional associations, medical corporations, insurance agencies and the like.

The proceeding should be organized within regional, continental and hemispheric frameworks of authority that befit the complex organizations and issues that are global in extent. Prominent among the culprits are some top officials of the UN’s very tainted World Health Organization.

Genocide for Hire

The German lawyer Reiner Feullmich entered the fray in July of 2020 with sufficient understanding to see from the outset the makings of the criminal conspiracy based on the overzealous claim that a new coronavirus was creating the basis of a worldwide health crisis.

Early on, Fuellmich came to prominence by pressing the case that the PCR test to identify the presence of COVID-19 was a fraud created by Christian Drosten. This allegation would stick.

Reiner Fuellmich

The misuse of the PCR tests, which were not developed as diagnostic tools, played a major role in creating fake foundations for extravagant claims about the scale or even the nature of the supposed plague used to justify and drive enormous changes. The main substance of these changes had more to do with altering the political economy of planet earth than with stopping disease and implementing public health policy.

Fuellmich quickly organized a group of expert colleagues to found the Covid Investigation Committee. This Committee sprung to work organizing zoom interviews. These illuminating interviews were broadcast live and then archived on social media where this important body of material was widely consulted.

The videos put on the public record featured Fuellmich’s careful yet adventurous exchanges with important experts and key administrators. The results of this process quickly gave rise to a major body of evidence delivered in engaging and authoritative ways.

Much of the material provided ample proof of the illuminated dark side of initiatives being pushed forward to make it seem that masses of people were being saved from illness and death while quite the opposite was true. Of course that fraud continues to prevail in many circles until this day.

Fuellmich made it clear from the inception of the process that his intention was to draw on and document evidence of crimes in progress. This evidence was to be deployed in public forums and in court cases to be launched in many countries simultaneously. Clearly Fuellmich was consulting widely in making plans on how to address venues of both domestic and international law with synergy and efficiency.

To those of us paying attention, Fuellmich was the obvious point person to coordinate the many aspects of the international response to global crimes developed in large measure through the agency of puppet national governments. We now know that as early as 2021, Fuellmich was being targeted by German intelligence agencies. These agencies developed strategies to hold Fuellmich back from continuing his operation.

Fuellmich was apprehended in Mexico and taken back to Germany to be held in a high security prison to face criminal charges. These charges are reported to have involved “the recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Fuellmich’s closest circle.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/reiner-fuellmich-sentenced-prison-telling-covid-truth/5885333

In other words, the circle around Fuellmich was infiltrated by secret agents and their assets with the intention preventing the German jurist from making headway with his juristic initiatives. The sabotage of Fuellmich’s work stands as a marker of what is most likely a larger underground struggle with enormous implications for the future. How many groups seeking some sort of retribution for the COVID-19 culprits are being infiltrated to maintain the impunity enjoyed, for the most part, by the Covidian predators?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-crimes-against-humanity-the-german-corona-investigation/5725795

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/fuellmich

https://albertapressleader.ca/top-german-lawyer-launches-class-action-suit-against-global-officials-for-covid-lockdowns-alberta-press/

https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html

https://www.globalresearch.ca/reiner-fuellmich-germany-war-free-speech/5907306

Recall that David E. Martin explained in his Calgary presentation in March of 2025 that the cabinet of the Alberta led by Premier Danielle Smith could be charged with “pre-meditated murder.” The change had occurred, claimed Martin, because he had explained to the Alberta government’s executive branch how the COVID crisis was rooted in preparations for biological war going back to at least 2002. Martin indicated that the genetic manipulation of the targets would form a primary means of eliminating them.

In explaining his position Martin indicated that by sharing his knowledge with Alberta officials they could not resort to the argument that they had not been informed that the WHO-declared pandemic was anything other than an experiment in “Genocide for Hire.”

Martin’s expertise includes close awareness of the attraction of coronavirus as the basis of gain-of-function bioweapons of mass destruction. Coronavirus is subject to about 4,000 patents, some of them in the orbit within which Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ralph Baric are core figures.

I have loaded a lot of information and interpretation on my commentary beginning with the decision of the security police concerning what can be shown and what can’t be shown at the Annual General Meeting of Alberta’s UCP government.

Although many of the people attending the Annual Meeting observed that such trials maybe should take place in Alberta, the security guards who report to those running the meeting decided that even the suggestion of such a process had to be censored. How telling it was to see 6 law enforcement officials so preoccupied with the legal status of my sign even as they remained oblivious to what should be done concerning the ongoing mass murders happening all around us.

As I have come to see the Covidian controversies since 2020, the main issue started with a decision to retire an old chapter of medical history. This old chapter was to be replaced by the opening of a new page where Big Pharma in partnership with the medical profession covertly claimed the imperative of regularly modifying the genetic makeup of human beings.

If this shift had been properly debated as should have been the case, the contentions would have been enormous and exceptionally volatile. Probably much of humanity would have rejected this kind of government authorized intervention into the main components of our genetic character. Such genetic manipulation severely violates the principles of bodily autonomy. If we can’t own our own bodies, what can we own?

We are still in choppy waters when it comes to the push by food companies to genetically modify the vegetables and animals we eat. Look at the controversy still being raised, for instance, by the genetic modification of Monsanto seeds, the basis of the world’s most notorious case of the genetic alteration of our food.

Does the most active ingredient of Roundup, namely glyphosate, cause cancer? Many are convinced by the available evidence that mass pouring of glyphosate on agricultural fields, does add to the epidemics of cancer in humans.

When the plan was explained for addressing the WHO-declared COVID pandemic, the message was that a new coronavirus had spontaneously emerged from nature and that a vaccine would have to be developed to help immunize people in order to stop the spread of the viral infection. Then gradually it emerged that the so-called vaccine whose supposed purpose was to vanquish COVID-19, was completely incapable of such a thing.

If the COVID shots were not to stop the spread of COVID-19— if they weren’t even tested for that purpose—what then were the COVID shots intended to do? As I see it, the real intention of spreading the pandemic scare to the whole world was to introduce a whole new gene-based approach to health care. That approach was to open up a whole new era of crap-shoot experimentation in trying to fix human ailments and improve human attributes by modifying the genetic structures of people.

The first indication in the COVID narrative of the centrality of gene modification as a new essence of the overall COVID project was in Dr. Robert W. Malone’s references to “gene therapy” as an element of the idealized procedure. Increasingly it came to be understood that the supposed cure for COVID could cause autoimmune disease meaning the body turns its immune systems towards self-destruction. In fact the array of mysteries emanating from the jab fest continue to multiply.

The combination of the mRNA elements with the development at the University of British Columbia of lipid nanoparticles opens up the bodies of jab recipients to wandering systems for genetic alteration. These systems create the means of moving around anywhere in the body the production of T-Cells which can be highly toxic.

David Martin marvelled that no one in Canada has as yet attempted to sue UBC for its contribution to “Genocide for Hire.”

The scheme of Big Pharma together with its captive medical mafias is to treat as a win the genetic modification introduced in the COVID saga. This lie constitutes a massive deception that discredits the architects of this gambit. There has been no honest debate about the willingness of people to allow researchers to play Russian roulette in altering our own genetic makeup and possibly that of our future posterity.

We should not be altering the human genome of individuals or of the whole human species. The human destiny must not be to become lab experiments to be altered in the name of increasing the wealth and power of the most rich and powerful criminals that already dominate society.

There has been no honest accounting of how new, how complex, and how unknown are the results that can be expected from the genetic manipulation of humans. There is much need to widely identify the deeply insidious nature of this misrepresentation. Our medical profession have not given rise to masters who understand well both the short and longterm effects of genetic manipulation.

To express such modesty in the face of life’s mystery and complexity might help us in resorting back to the time where medical experimentation on non-consenting and ill-informed human subjects was clearly outlawed by the Nuremberg Code. I for one do not consent to the experimental genetic modification of people.

Appendix

As explained by Dr. William Makis, Alberta has been a major site of covert wrangling on disputed issues concerning health care