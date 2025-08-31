The importance of opening up good lines of communications between the so-called “West” with the Iranian government and people, I see as quite urgent right now. The so-called Twelve Day war initiated by Israel in its unprovoked invasion of Iran set off a sequence of attacks and counter-attacks that shows every sign of being an opening round rather than a culmination of hostilities.

The Israel First President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, so far has not shown himself capable of pulling the United States out of any military conflicts. Trump is instead continuing to engage in old conflicts while he regularly opens up new theatres of warfare. Trump’s Israel First handlers are situated inside the Israeli and US governments, two polities that have essentially merged in genocidal conduct whose ground zero remains Gaza.

The Israel First handlers talked the US President into making the US Air Force the primary agency in dropping bunker buster bombs on three research sites. The underground facilities beneath these sites are said to be associated with the production of enriched uranium, a byproduct of the nuclear power generated for the production of electricity.

For decades the main global networks of transnational Zionism have sought to bring about a US-led assault on the Islamic Republic of Iran. This objective has been especially near to the cruel hardened heart of mass murderer, Benjamin Netanyahu. He is the main inheritor of the most maniacal Jewish obsession with creating through conquest an enlarged Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates. The major requirement along the way to gaining this imperial goal is the demolition of Iran as currently structured.

Netanyahu clearly had the realization of such a plan of regional domination through prolonged violent assault, when he performed an instrumental role in creating the instigating event for the IDF’s expansive military campaign after Oct. 7, 2023. Having come this far in manoeuvring Trump into leading a regime-change invasion of Iran, it is highly unlikely that Bibi will abandon his mission having gotten this far.

It seems the only viable way of preventing Netanyahu from once again playing Trump as a chump, is for some coalition of Israelis to seize control of the world’s most notorious war criminal; to deprive him of continuing as Israel’s PM.

Many Iranians from the “Iranian Diaspora” Seem Excited by the Regime Change the Israeli Government is Trying to Bring to Iran

One of the places I have looked for clues to understand the views of Iranians from around the world, is on an Internet site named Roque. The master of ceremonies of Roque is none other than Jian Ghomeshi, the former host between 2007 and 2014 of CBC Radio’s main popular culture platform.

When back in the day I listened with considerable interest to Jian fairly often, I pictured the anxiety he probably generated in the rancid mind of Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada from 2006 to 2015. I pictured Harper worrying about what the clever and sometimes unpredictable Iranian-Canadian broadcaster, Jian Ghomeshi, might say spontaneously when addressing almost everyday his large national audience through a live microphone situated in downtown Toronto.

A devoted agent of the Israel First Lobby, Stephen Harper followed Netanyahu’s instructions to break off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012. The Harper government declared that “the Iranian regime is providing increasing military assistance to the Assad regime [in Syria]…..the Iranian government engages in racist anti-Semitic rhetoric and incitement to genocide; it is among the world's worst violators of human rights.”

Harper could put aside his trepidations when in 2014 Ghomeshi was swamped with allegations that he engaged in rough sexual interaction without the consent of his partners. The controversy grew in magnitude and complexity until 2016, when he was found NOT guilty of all the charges. The CBC did not come out of the controversy without major damage to its reputation, a fall from grace which may have affected the abandonment of its mission as a public broadcaster.

Like many public broadcasters, the CBC become a state broadcaster in the era of the manufactured COVID crisis. The CBC was staffed by personnel that, like the members of Canada’s federal police, the RCMP, were and are bribed into leaving behind arm’s length relationships in order to adopt instead partisan favouritism for a price.

The Israeli-US agenda of invasive regime change for Iran stimulated Episode 377 of Roque.

In the introduction to the episode Jian Ghomeshi says he chose guests who, he promised, would express a wide variety of perspectives on developments accompanying the Twelve Day War. When I listened to the full episode, however, all Jian’s guests seemed to me basically hostile to the theocratic part of the Iranian government encompassing Ayatollah Khamenei, his advisers and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. The IRGC are largely veterans of the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Between 2014 and 2019 I was invited to Iran about 4 times as well as to an Iranian-hosted conference that took place in Lebanon. I travelled in circles that were integral to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. As I listened to the Jian’s guests, I was surprised by the positive hope expressed quite frequently that Israel’s invasion might spell an end to Iran as presently constituted.

I did not hear anything in Episode 377 about the preoccupation of many religious authorities in Iran with the protection of Palestinian rights or what the invasion by Israel had revealed about the infiltration of the Islamic Republic of Iran by agents of Israel including those in Mossad. For all I know some of the Iranians interviewed by Jian were Jewish. Ever since 1979 many Iranians remain proud of Iran’s supposedly happy and healthy Jewish community. See my essay,

From Decapitation to Obliteration? Anthony James Hall · Jun 17 The core tactic in Israel’s US-backed war strategy began as decapitation, that is a systemic elimination of much of the top leadership of the Axis of Resistance. The Axis of Resistance begins and ends with the Islamic Republic of Iran. From there the Axis of Resistance connects to Hezbollah in Lebanon, to Ansallah among the Houthi in Yemen, to the Shia … Read full story

Back to text

It seemed to be that the natural overrepresentation of Iranians abroad who missed some of the class advantages enjoyed by richer families under the Shah’s reign, are reflected in the makeup of Jian’s Internet entourage consisting primarily of what he calls Diaspora Iranians. This orientation was well expressed in the host’s friendly interview with the Shah of Iran’s Heir, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. No doubt Jian’s interview with the Crown Prince would have pleased the strategists of Israel’s “regime change” war with Iran.

see

https://www.youtube.com/@RoqeMedia



Grayzone Bridges to Iran

Another venue of information from Iran has been Grayzone, whose current Editor In Chief is Max Blumenthal. As we shall see, the Grayzone had some role in drawing attention to my own collaboration with an Iranian colleague who was profoundly shaped in his close study of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s founding Ayatollah, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Between 2015 and 2020-21 the Tehran-based Ahmad Norouzi and I collaborated in the production of American Herald Tribune. I was the Canada-based Editor In Chief of AHT while Ahmed did much of the work drumming up essays from progressive analysts all around the world. Presently Ahmad is CEO of the Iranian English-language broadcast network, Press TV, as well as head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting World Services.

The smear on AHT was taken up by CNN and the Washington Post, publications I countered in the following essay.

https://www.unz.com/article/the-washington-post-piles-on-with-cnn-to-try-to-discredit-american-herald-tribune/

On behalf of Grayzone, Garath Porter intervened twice in published essays in 2020 in the attempt to point out the absurdities, lies, and distortions used to deplatform AHT altogether from the Internet.

https://thegrayzone.com/2020/11/20/fbi-justice-takedown-iranian-american-herald-tribune-website/

https://thegrayzone.com/2020/06/05/the-fbi-launches-open-attack-on-foreign-alternative-media-outlets-challenging-u-s-foreign-policy/

I met Gareth Porter at the New Horizon conference in Tehran in 2014 where he responded to the Iranian organizers by condemning them for including topics like skeptical analysis of 9/11 and Holocaust studies.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/rosiegray/us-journalist-regrets-attending-conspiracy-conference-in-teh

In fact when I attended my first New Horizon conference in Tehran in 2014 I found myself in the middle of an argument between Porter and Thierry Meyssan in the parking lot of the former US Embassy, now known as the Den of Spies Museum. Thierry Meyssan is the Damascus-based author of L'effroyable Imposture. It was quickly translated into English in 2002 as The Big Lie, one of the first narratives to express with the backing of much evidence a skeptical critique of the official narrative.

Did Porter’s initial critical stance towards the founders and top organizers of New Horizon Conference created a problem in the relationship of the Grayzone to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Does that problem continue to this day? Probably.

Why didn’t Grayzone co-operate with the New Horizon conference starting in 2014?

The 2014 conference brought together Western dissidents inviting us to explain our positions to like-minded people. Ironically this assembly was meant to help along the process that became the Obama-driven quest for a deal on the right of Iran to transform nuclear power into electricity.

The main founders and organizers of the New Horizon initiative created a trajectory of global discourse that became a significant factor in Iran’s relationship especially with the people of states, provinces, republics, and monarchies that have coalesced on the land throughout Europe and North America.

The main figures in the New Horizon were Nader Telabzadeh and Reza Montazami. Telabzadeh was working on his doctorate in cinema at Columbia University in the late 1970s when he felt the Islamic Revolution beckoning him back home to Iran. Soon after resettling in Iran, Nader jumped almost immediately into documentaries and in due course began making dramatic movies. One of his epics that I saw, depicted the life of Jesus as he might have been viewed by devout Muslims if they had been around to witness Christ’s prophetic ways.

When I first met him, Nader was a the host of a very important public affairs show regularly followed by a large audiences in Iran including regular attention from the Supreme Leader. Nader was sponsored in his New Horizon enterprise by Mr. Montazami, a Foreign Affairs diplomat who served Iran in many of its Embassies throughout the world.

I got to visit with Mt. Montazami many times, including a visit of several hours ate, drank and conversed in free-wheelin fashion in a beautiful outdoor restaurant somewhere on the southern coast of Lebanon

During that moment in time in 2019 Beirut was standing proud, reconstructed and beautifully adorned. Iran’s easy reach onto the shores of the Mediterranean seemed to me something of a milestone endurance and persistence. Later, as a I learned more and more especially about the well organized network of Hezbollah, I begin seeing the importance of Iran in supplying and renewing the Axis of Resistance.

Gareth Porter went on to play a significant role moving between between delegations in the negotiation of the deal spelling out in 2015 explicit terms for monitoring Iran’s further development of nuclear energy, with a formal agreement to stop short of the development of nuclear weapons. This Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed by Iran with five permanent members of the UN’s Security Council plus Germany as well as the EU, was boycotted soon after its inception at the behest of Israel.

Once Donald Trump took hold of his first term as US President knifed to death the JCPOA even as in the early days of 2020 he ordered the martyrdom through a lethal US missile strike at the Baghdad Airport on Qasem Soleimani, the most beloved military figure inspiring people in Iran and throughout the Axis of Resistance.

All the recent fake rhetoric of Trump and Netanyahu concerning going to war to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons, collides directly with the reality that this outcome had already been averted. The outcome was sabotaged not by Iran but rather by the leading US and Israeli partners in genocide.

As far as Israel goes, it breaks all the rules by holding and developing nuclear weapons that it was only able to acquire through the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. With its Samson Option Israel constitutes a nuclear weapons menace to the world. This menace should not be tolerated as mad man Netanyahu imagines death and desecration everywhere he looks.

I see both Trump and Netanyahu as fugitives from many international laws including the Genocide Convention.

Around 2015, just as I was starting to write articles for American Herald Tribune, Max Blumenthal founded The Grayzone “to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.” By tracing the expanding wars of the US-Israeli partnership, Blumenthal’s attention has more and more been attracted in recent months to the people and government in Iran. He was able to visit the country in the weeks prior to the Israeli and US invasions.

Blumethal’s research in Iran included his discovery of an emerging academic star in Iran, Nahid Pouresia. In their discussion she offered a more reassuring picture than Roque of what is going on in Persia in this season of preparation for more conflict to come.

Here is an excerpt from a recent essay by Max Blumenthal’s guest, Prof. Pouresia

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/blog/reality-is-winning--war--resistance--and-the-reunification-o

“……. Every time there’s a martyrdom, a strong and resolute leadership rises in its place. The Islamic Republic is masterful at playing the long game. But when terror strikes, that deep patience snaps, and what emerges is a righteous, disciplined rage. A radical moment rooted in both faith and reality. A brotherhood among commanders that turns into the foundation of strategic decision-making.

You killed Hajj Qassem Soleimani? We will make you leave the region.

You killed General Hajizadeh?

Hajizadeh, for so long, restrained his anger; he didn’t let his hatred of child killers dictate policy. But should that threshold be crossed, the result will be devastating for the enemy.

Until now, I’ve only talked about the psychological landscape. But what about the battlefield?

Iran is also winning on the ground. Why? Because Trump has been forced to remove the mask. He now plays a direct role in the war. This is an enormous cost for the US. But perhaps in Trump’s logic, it’s a lesser cost than allowing "Israel" to be defeated.

Let the world cheer for Iran. Let TikTok flood with thousands of videos saying just one sentence:

“Iran, do it.”

Trump’s direct involvement is in itself a contradiction of the very function of the Zionist entity. The whole point of "Israel’s" creation by imperialist powers was to "do the dirty work for them", to kill, destabilize, and control the region on their behalf. But that model is collapsing.

That failure was already clear when "Israel" couldn’t even defeat a small, starved resistance movement like Hamas. So, how can they possibly defeat Iran?

Now the US must step in and pay the high price of yet another West Asia war. When was the last time they won anything in the region? And all of this is happening as American imperialism faces multiple fronts: a trade war with China, a military trap in Ukraine, and now a confrontation with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

They can’t.

They won’t.”

Nahid Pouresia makes reference to the the Israeli targeting of IRGC General Hajizadeh, the founder of Iran’s highly successful missile program who was targeted in the first round of Israel’s pre-planned assassinations in Iran.

The martyred General Hajizadeh was the founder of the missile program which has proven to be such a vital element in Iran’s self-defence from the powerful invaders it now faces.

Here are General Hajizadeh’s reflections on the merger of mosque and state in the partnership with the flower of the most promising youths who combine practical work with high-level academic studies in Iran’s many institutions of higher learning. Some of these youths and their professors were targeted for death in Israel’s recent invasion of Iran.

No doubt the same ruthless barbarians in Israel who coordinated the physical obliteration of all eight universities in Gaza, are busy planning to blow up Iran’s institutions of higher learning

Click here to play video

en.abna24.com/xjydy

Iran has faced many obstacles in communicating its messages in Western media venues. University of Tehran Professor Mohammad Marandi has been by far the most effective and influential communicator of the policies, positions and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He regularly appears on many shows but it seems his most regular interviews are on the Danny Haiphong show.

Danny was a regular contributor of essays to American Herald Tribune before the FBI removed it from the Internet in 2020-21 on the bogus claim it had something to do with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. I would be surprised if Danny and his show is not in some way backed by the Iranian media conglomerate overseen these days by my former AHT partner, Ahmad Norouzi.

https://www.youtube.com/@geopoliticshaiphong/videos

Prof Marandi is an immensely important English-speaking voice from Persia. He regularly illuminates the perspectives of the Iranian government and people. He is in a class of his own. Who would replace Prof. Marandi, however, if he was to disappear? No one obvious comes to mind.

The Western media, but especially venues in Israel and the United States, are often more interested in broadcasting the voices of Iranians who are displeased with their government rather than with Persians who are well integrated into the political economy of their native land.

Some of the regulars on the Danny Haiphong show have been regulars at the New Horizon conferences. A good example is Pepe Escobar, who has now formally thrown in his lot as an advisor, consultant and spin doctor for the Russian government of Vladimir Putin. Pepe and Putin seem to get along well as one would expect of both these gifted intellectuals

.The legacy of the New Horizon conferences, that was shut down in 2019. The shut down occurred when the administration of Donald Trump formally sanctioned as “Global Terrorists” all the top leadership of New Horizon including Nader Telabzadeh, Reza Montazami, and Hamid Gashghavi.

My own connection to Ahmad Norouzi and the American Herald Tribune project came about through my attendance and the New Horizon conference. I also met there an individual who currently goes by the name FOAdebate. He contacted me and we did an interview just days ago.

The Transition of Max Blumenthal?

Will Grayzone become a significant venue of constructive dialogue between the people of Iran, the United States and the other Five Eyes countries. Can Grayzone take on this responsibility by putting distance between the initial damage done by Gareth Porter in condemning the historical revisionism which is second nature for most of those who have attended the New Horizon conferences before the Trump administration criminalized this platform in 2019.

Max Blumenthal became the object of very harsh criticism from the Israeli-born IDF veteran, Gilid Atzmon. He is a saxophonist, a band leader and an author whose best known work is The Wandering WHO? A Study of Jewish Identity Politics.

In 2014 Atzmon wrote a blistering critique in Dissident Voice about Max Blumenthal, starting with the following sweeping indictment,

The Zionism of Max Blumenthal

by Gilad Atzmon / November 27th, 2014

“The Jewish activist Max Blumenthal wrote an expansive book on Israeli racism, but he failed completely and categorically to grasp the culture that drives Jewish supremacy within the Jewish State, Jewish politics and beyond. Interestingly enough, Blumenthal has a lot to say about ‘German pathology,’ German people, the colour of German people’s skin and their ‘sickening society’. If anyone still had hope that there was something positive that Progressive Jews could add to the discourse, Blumenthal’s latest interview will end that idea. He exhibits the ultimate form of Jewish racism, goy hatred: in fact, far more insidious than hard-core right wing Zionism.”

https://dissidentvoice.org/2014/11/the-zionism-of-max-blumenthal/

To my way of thinking this kind of tribally-based chosenite goy hatred comes through pretty intensely in the following video made by Blumenthal in New York City in 2008.

I wonder if Max Blumenthal feels any level of embarrassment for having made this video for the notorious partner of the ADL, The Southern Poverty Law Centre. I was stopped in my tracks when Blumenthal implied in his video voice over that Irving had somehow gotten away with something by only doing only a year of jail time when he was sentenced in Austria for three years for the crime of thinking what he thought, writing what he wrote, and saying what he said.

This history outlined here had already culminated in a trial in London in 2000. This trial would become the basis of a Hollywood Holocaust movie in a film called Denial in 2016.

The core conflict had pitted David Irving against Deborah Lipstadt who can take credit for formalizing the flimsy concept that THE Holocaust is subject to a single dichotomy, either thumbs up, or thumbs down… either a simple yes or no. The yes or no verdict is to be given as a one word response to a complex and many-faceted narrative declared closed to all the usual professional procedures of historical revision as, for instance, when new primary sources become available.

The London Trial of 2000 involved a heavily lawyered up Holocaust Studies professor against a self-representing David Irving. The contest is depicted in the spin doctored movie as a contest between an angelic Jewish scholar and a diabolical producer of false depictions of the past.

This insanity has created utter chaos in the realm of WWII and British historiography. Lipstadt’s 1993 book, Denying the Holocaust, is provides a crude depiction of the unnuanced distinctions the author draws between those she considers good guys and bad guys. The cartoonish myopic volume simply does not rise anywhere near to the level what might be described as serious scholarship.

Irving on the other hand has made major contributions to the historiography of World War II. At the core of the many writings of this prolific self-trained historian, are his biographies of Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler. Like all his histories, these biographies are for the most part based on primary sources originally penned or typed by participants who made history or who witnessed history in the making.

Irving has spent much of his life doing original research in many hundreds of archives all over the world. He has often been the first one to have identified and read many of the documents he writes about. His interpretations are therefore new and original rather than imitative.

Irving does not simply reproduce slightly revised accounts lifted from the texts of secondary sources. Irving classically does in spades what genuine historians are supposed to do, that is to get as close as possible to the documented roots of events recording the making of the present as it unfolded in past times.

Irving speaks German and reads German. He has tracked down and conferred with many people who were regularly around Churchill and Hitler in the normal course of their lives. He looks at the life and times of his subjects and how character and circumstance converged in many of their decisions, large and small

The extent of his Irving’s literary oeuvre is breathtaking. So too is Irving’s capacity to compose, seemingly extemporaneously, rich and deep public presentations. He seems to have total recall of how about his processes of thinking led him to his published conclusions. He often shifts ground to expound on bibliographic controversies he encountered along the way. Irving is often concurrently witty and profound.

Quite clearly Max Blumenthal had done little if any research on the big picture of Irving’s career before tracking him down in the effort to ambush him in 2008 in New York. He brought to his interview with Irving all the usual clichés and stereotypes of the most odious style of Jewish thought policing.

Blumenthal’s research seemed to consist of little phrases he had found on his cell phone. He then read these snippets to Irving as if Blumenthal fancied himself as Perry Mason, as if he had caught some kind of naughty student red handed trying to pass off fibs. If Irving was still alive what apologies might Blumenthal now make for the goy hatred he heaped on the defamed “Holocaust Denier.”

Blumenthal had nothing thoughtful to say about Lipstadt and Christopher Hitchens, two protagonists who disagreed on the significance of Irvings’s writings. Of course I side with Hitchens on this one.

Irving’s interpretation made Hitler look somewhat better than the way most history books depict him even as Churchill is made to seem significantly worse than his literary musings about his own life and times. Irving’s revisionist interpretations entered easily into the popular culture of Great Britain until Lipstadt and her enforcers stepped in with an effort to coercively adjust the balance of interpretation. Who are these enforcers?

The Jewish billionaire funders of Lipstadt’s legal defence in London include Stephen Spielberg, Edgar Bronfman, and Leslie Wexner. Spielberg is Hollywood royalty and the producer of Schindler’s List made in 1993, the same year that Lipstadt’s Denying the Holocaust was also published.

All the Bronfmans are well known in Canada as a family of whiskey merchants who emerged rich from the Prohibition era supplying booze to the likes of Al Capone in Chicago. Leslie Wexner is the new 90 year old kid on the block. He was the primary provider of great amounts of funding to launch Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual blackmail operation meant to advance the coercive power of the Israeli leadership to squeeze out the actions it requires from key US decision makers.

Wexner, for instance, simply gave Epstein the biggest and most prestigious townhouse in Manhattan to conduct and film parties, orgies and other rituals of submission and dominance. Some see Wexner as a very powerful agent of Israel deeply involved in many facets of national and international child trafficking.

Max Blumenthal, 911, and THE Holocaust

Max Blumenthal has clearly changed his tune somewhat since the era of his defamation of Irving in 2008 and his targeting by Gilad Atzmon in 2014.

If Max Blumenthal is going to become a point person in communicating with thoughtful people in Iran, he will have to give ground to Iranian impatience with Jewish hostility to historical revisionism. Getting a more realistic perspective on the Irving-Lipstadt contention might be a good place to start.

Any sort of backing away from the subject of the Israel First character of the Zionist role in the genesis and misrepresentation of the 9/11 debacle, will not go down well in Iran. Is Blumenthal carrying on Gareth Porter’s aversion to any critical assessment of what really transpired on 9/11. Is Blumenthal and Grayzone more generally still interpreting 9/11 as the dirty work of Osama bin Laden?

Where does the 9/11 false flag of 2001 fit into the historic interpretation of Grayzone? If one evades the core issues in the 9/11 debacle, how can one grapple coherently with 10/7 as a Let It Happen or as a Made It Happen phenomenon?

The misrepresentation of 9/11 especially by the people involved in the neocon Project for a New American Century has been an essential facet of the misinterpretation and cover up in order generate public hostility towards Muslims.

This public hostility helped pave the way for US wars for Israel waged against Muslim-majority countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somalia, with Iran as the main target introduced by David Frum’s Axis of Evil speech as delivered by President George W. Bush. The Canadian neocon David Frum has been working along with Planantir founder Peter Thiel in preparing V-P J.D. Vance to be the Republican Party presidential nominee in 2028.

David Irving did not initially study THE Holocaust in his initial publications on World War II. Rather he was pulled into the subject by studying the ventilation system in the partial reconstruction of the Auschwitz installation in Poland.

Irving was included in the court case developed by Ernst Zundel. Zundel was the core person charged in two trials dealing primarily with gas chamber issues. These trials took place in my home town of Toronto in the mid-1980s.

This Toronto Trials have a momentous role in the process that Canadian-German printer and publisher, Ernst Zundel, used to refer to as Holocaust revisionism. Try as some might to downgrade these court cases and sweep them under a carpet, the Toronto Trials have a large place in the history of litigation concerning what did or did not happen in the course of the event labelled THE Holocaust.

A key figure in the Toronto Trials was Robert Faurisson, a French-speaking professor of literature in France whose critique of certain gas chamber theories was prominently introduced in Le Monde. For this and future streams of his critical publications, Faurisson faced constant recriminations and martyrdom including repeated beatings by thugs.

The industrious Faurisson whose erudition was acknowledged by Chomsky, worked closely with Ernst Zundel’s lawyer, Doug Christie. Faurisson guided the cross-examinations prepared by Doug Christie of eye-witnesses and experts in the team opposed to that of Zundel.

Those on Zundel’s side—- those who argued against the Holocaust orthodoxy that fills many Hollywood movies and the content of many school text books—were especially pleased to see historian Raul Hilberg at a loss for words in response to many questions put to him in Doug Christie’s cross-examination.

Many times this supposed top expert could not come up with an answer when asked to show the evidence behind many of his generalizations in his volume, The Destruction of the European Jews. This volume first appeared first appeared in 1961.

With Faurisson’s help, lawyer Doug Christie also demonstrated problems and inconsistencies with the eye-witnesses who were primed to say they saw this or that had happened at Auschwitz. The humiliation on the stand of eye-witnesses in the Toronto Trials established the reason that no eye-witnesses were produced at the London trial of Irving versus Lipstadt in 2000. Indeed many aspects of the Toronto Trials created embarrassing outcomes so that conditions were subsequently changed in Holocaust trials to guard any such eventualities ever rising to the surface again.

If Max Blumenthal pictures continuing his crash course in understanding Iranian sensibilities, he would have to familiarize himself with the memory of Ernst Zundel and the Toronto Trials. He would have to go into the subject with more panache than say the people at the Mondoweiss and Electronic Intifada.

The people that built these platforms can accommodate, for instance, Jewish Communist commentaries on collaborations between European Zionists and National Socialists. However they push to the side and ignore all the material generated by the likes of Faurisson and Ernst Zundel.

The subject of the Holocaust has special meaning for many Iranians given that the elected President of their country, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, organized in 2006 the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of The Holocaust. The December event was addressed by 67 presenters from a total of 30 countries. Needless to say, the Iranian initiative was not well received by many groups and governments.

From the perspective of Max Blumenthal, he might be interested to familiarize himself with David Cole, a Jewish and Zionist man who made himself a formidable expert able to identify some truths and many lies in Holocaust orthodoxy.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/03/david-stein-cole-holocaust-revisionist

David Cole developed a close friendship and working relationship with Ernst Zundel. After Zundel emerged from his Toronto trials with no jail time, he met up with David Cole at Auschwitz. Together they explored the Polish tourist site asking some basic questions and seeking answers on issues concerning what did or did not happen there.

Press HERE

https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=g4zU6E2hUh0

Summing Up

One thing the United States and Iran have in common is that they are both subject to the investigations, dirty tricks and deep infiltration of many Israeli spies and intelligence agents. One of the most destructive Israel spies ever to operate in the United States was Jackson Pollard who now lives in Israel. Another Israel-backed spy that infiltrated the Iranian Armed Forces is probably responsible for the precise Israeli hit on Hassan Nasrallah, maybe the most important military strategist/ inspiration speaker in the entire history of Arab and Persian and Muslim resistance to the expansionary quest for an expanded and Jewish supremacist Israel.

The Israel, USA, Iran, Axis of Resistance conflict is prime terrain for the shape shifting the often happens say when the Jewish religion is transformed into the Jewish race, the Jewish nation, or Talmudic practice; the shape shifting that happens when Christians are transformed into Scofield Bible Zionists; the shape shifting that happens when Jesus the Prince of Peace is transformed into an Israeli God of War.

When Israel was granted a flawed international charter to one-half of a partitioned land in Palestine, the city of Jerusalem was supposed to pass into the jurisdictional realm of the United Nations. Instead to UN’s first representative to Israel, Sweden’s Count Folke Bernadotte, was assassinated. The aim was to prevent the UN from performing its assigned role to regulate in Jerusalem a harmonious relationship between the three Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Such regulation is now more than ever required in Jerusalem which should not be appropriated by Jewish proponents of the Third Temple as the basis of an al Aqsa Flood of displacement and dispossession.

This essay has been devoted to anticipating how citizen communications may unfold between Iran and the West as the next phase of the war started by the Israel-US partnership comes closer. I have tried to outline what I know of the existing patterns of communications among people and between peoples. I have tried to suggest some of the pitfalls and opportunities in seeking to transcend the pull of militarism by bridging to the attractions of building viable channels of friendship and collaboration across barriers of manufactured division.

Please see