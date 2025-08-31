Looking out at the World from Canada

Hi Tony - what a wonderful essay. I've been seeing Ernst Zundel's name on the Uncommon Sense X page - and I heard of him before too, maybe even from your substack. So much valuable information and yeah, likewise for me with ' diaspora ' Iranians. There were quite a few on Saltspring Island in BC Canada where I lived for 20 years. And they all hated the ' regime ' in Iran. But I never liked them, or their hatred of the Ayatollah. There is some mystery about the first Ayatollah, living in France, which I don't know enough about, but Iran has backed the great Resistance faithfully and strongly - and always receives thanks, in speeches made by the Resistance Leaders.

In your essay you talk about the Israeli spy in the Iranian military that masterminded the assassination of Seyed Nasrallah...but it was more of an opening and then you moved into other subjects. I didn't learn his name.

I also like the new president of Iran. Many many people accuse him of being the cause behind w the loss of so many strong leaders in the Resistance. And he was close to Zarif. Was Zarif a bad-guy ? He was wanting Iran's acceptance by the West, which is hopeless . Right at this point in history the US is the Great Satan and Iran's history and high moral ground in their spiritual leadership is anti-Satan - just like Palestinians are....being the descendants of Jesus Himself, and today are ( were ? ) the custodians of the Holy Land. Satan hates them and wants them wiped out and the Holy Land where Christ walked to be made into a Casino. It seems that now is Satan's Hour. But I heard the president speak in an interviwe with Tucker Carlson and I was seriously impressed with his intelligence. I like him. And Prof Marandi likes him too.

Alsion Wier has drawn attention to Max Blumenthal - he called her an antisemite very rudely and critically many years ago when she began her organization - If Americans Knew - devoted to justice for Palestine. I didn't know Gliad Atzmon had also written about Max. Gilad is a difficult person who has been very rude to me, although I have read his books. I suggested to him that the so called Jews living in Israel had stolen the identity of the Biblical Jews and he was scathing. He's an Israeli jew even though he's not on their side anymore. But are they even Jews ? I used to call them neo-jews...because I grew up reading the bible and the Jews in the bible were respectable to me back then, although now I agree that they were war-like and money hungry back then too. Alistair Crooke said that their God in the Old Testament changed part way through the Old Testament The Creator of the first days is not the same God that ordered the Hebrews to kill everything in the villages of the Palestinians. That God is looked on with horror by the Gnostics as well. They call him Demiurge or Ialdaboth and he's evil But the gnostics don't seem to see the difference between the Beginning God and the Jealous God, like Alastair Crooke.

I don't think there's much hope for Max Blumenthal and his wife. Nick Fuentese pointed out their machinations fairly recently against him, and it sounds beyond hope. They aren't going to save the world and neither of them are Christian. Max being Jewish and her being his good wife.

