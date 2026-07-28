Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
4hEdited

I find it hard to imagine something similar happening in the US, as corrupt and subjugated to foreign influences as we are. Could Tom Brady becoming a successful GOP pol or Lebron James a successful Dem or any famous US sports star riding a crest of popular acclaim be ousted by a new and opposing political administration be thrown into an extended solitary confinement, one that threatened his/her health? It's unthinkably bad optics. Pakistan comes off as a textbook "3rd World Shithole".

But surely someone else is behind this travesty. Other powers must be supporting it. The fact that it's not talked about in our MSM indicates to me we're complicit. But then, what's the motive for us or Israel here? I don't get it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony James Hall
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture