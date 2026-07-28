The rule of law continues to be turned upside down on this day, 28 July, 2026, when war criminals Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Zelensky are dropping by Donald’s Trump’s deeply troubled White House. Both men are attending the funeral of the notorious blood-thirsty war monger, Senator Lindsay Graham.

Netanyahu is a fugitive from the flawed clutch of the International Criminal Court based at the Hague. The ICC is the target of various forms of drive-by-shootings from Zionist grifters seeking to sabotage the principle of judicial objectivity when it comes to creating impunity for themselves and for their guilty-as-sin accomplices.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/karim-khan-sex-politics-icc/5934721

The extent of the prevailing lawlessness underway is epitomized by the effort on the part of Netanyahu and his backers to win yet another mandate from Jewish Israeli voters to widen their genocidal initiatives meant to spearhead the creation of a Greater Israel for Western Asia.

What is there to say about Netanyahu’s campaigning to expand the application of Jewish Supremacist policies where the option of extending genocidal mass murder is to be treated like a ballot box question directed at the Chosenites. Netanyahu’s genocidal talk and actions were soon aped by President Trump’s periodic threats to shut down Iranian civilization and send its survivors back to the stone age. These days there is always a nuclear glimmer in the eyes of both Netanyahu and his blackmailed understudy when they refer to Iran.

Also at the White house today is Vlad Zelensky, the Ukrainian TV personality known well for his pee pee piano playing. The now-unelected Zelensky regularly kills and tortures his political opponents even as he participates in the human trafficking and the black market in weapons. The various black markets produce lucrative kick backs, some of which end up in the pockets of Epstein class politicians and Hunter Biden-style hacks.

Hunter Biden’s experience in the Board Rooms of Kyiv formed one small part of a much larger merger of Zionist and Nazi interests integral to the Banderist heritage of Zelensky government. Ukraine has become the rallying site of the reactionary proxy forces in the European backwaters yet to liberate themselves from the anti-Russian shackles inherited from the Cold War.

Imran Khan in a Pakistani Dungeon

The breakdown of law and order across the world finds its domestic equivalent in domestic affairs of many countries. One such country is Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has tried to fill the role of a mediator in the strange entanglements of war and chaotic communications pitting the government of Iran against the merged polities of the USA and Israel. Central to the terminology of this strange arrangement are the much-abused terms, “ceasefire” and “Memorandum of Understanding,” MOU.

To my way of thinking, not enough has been made of the fact that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, as a prelude to taking on the task of leading the mediators, announced his desire to nominate the US President, Donald Trump, for a Nobel Peace Prize. If you want to suck up to the war-ensnared Donald Trump, tell him he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Prime Minister referred to the prize at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. The gathering in Egypt took place after the Israel-US Pow Wow at the Israeli Knesset on 14 October, 2025. In obsequious terms, PM Sharif referred to what he considered to be the eight peace deals Donald Trump claimed at that point to have brought about.

Prime Minister Sharif is standing at the top of a regime that is incarcerating in long bouts of solitary confinement Imran Kahn (Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi). Imran Kahn became by far Pakistan’s most prominent cricket player leading the Pakistani Team to the Cricket World Cup in 1992. In the following years Khan gravitated to politics becoming Pakistan’s populist Prime Minister between 2018 and 2022.

Imran Kahn has been kept in near constant solitary confinement for 33 months. He has been ill and deprived of medical care for a number of ailments including a badly infected eye. His family have been raising the alarm for some time. It has been reported,

Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, said Mr Khan had been held in near-total solitary confinement for 33 months under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Mr Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been imprisoned for more than two years over a series of charges that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party say are politically motivated.

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-jail-solitary-confinement-pakistan-b3022018.html

https://www.instagram.com/imrankhan.pti/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=AFixUtpg__67V0NJMh6CJHs

The domestic politics of Pakistan has been particularly subject to harsh recriminations between rivals. Given the emerging importance of Pakistan’s role in the negotiation of war or peace at a key nexus in international affaires, however, the possibility that Imran Kahn is on his death bed in a Pakistani dungeon should be addressed and rectified.

I should think that, for instance, Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson and Alex Krainer. would want to raise the issue with the Pakistani host and colleague. The host is Zulfiqar Ali and the name of their regular show is, Transition Protocol.

https://www.youtube.com/@Transition_Protocol