Will Helium Float Canada's Ascent to Global Dominance?
Trying to Make Sense of AI Confusion on the Internet
An extremely prolific AI bot currently going by the name John AG (“Asian Guy”), has a grand prediction for Canada’s future. John AG is proclaiming that the promised land of near perfection in the generation of abundant and clean energy has been discovered and is being implemented. A key to this discovery is said to involve the finding of an extremely rare resource in the Canadian Arctic.
Apparently a huge reservoir of number 3-Helium has been found in the region of Baffin Island and the Hudson’s Bay. John AG reports that 3-Helium, sometimes known as “3He,” is the elusive element whose utilization is about to change history. 3He makes the generation of energy possible from the fusion of atomic nuclei in ways that release massive amounts of energy without the unleashing of deadly radiation.
John AG discusses the massive implications of this fundamental transformation in the energy field. He explains how this phenomenon is about to elevate the role of Canada in the political economy of the world. He cites experts and relevant studies detailing how Canadian institutions are presently in the process of developing ways to both control and exploit the changes ahead.
The attractive, poised and seemingly well-informed AI bot indicates how the main beneficiaries will be citizens of the second largest country in the world. The human lookalike expounds on the majesty of what lays ahead for our country. As John AG posits it, Canada will never be the same.
In my own Internet search I found evidence that an ancient volcano on Baffin Island in Nunavut has exuded 3-Helium. 3-Helium has also turned up as a byproduct of tritium processing in the massive Darlington Nuclear Energy Plant to the east of Toronto. I found no indication that the Canada is already the site of major innovations to employ fusion technology in the expectation that the political economy of oil and gas is about to be dramatically replaced.
John AG’s account of a wise Canadian government taking such nimble and decisive steps in the field of natural resource development, seems to me to be totally at odds with everything I’ve seen here in Canada over the last decade. Canada’s Liberal Party governors have become notorious for running a once-perfectly-good country into the ground. Their corruption, laziness and incompetence have been especially evident when it comes to exploiting our country’s vast natural resources wealth.
In this video, John AG takes a detour away from his usual well-informed discourses concerning the East and the West in contention over the dissemination, exploitation and pricing of precious silver. It turns out this topic is emerging as one of central importance in a variety of brewing geopolitical controversies integral to the process of charting the future of money and the worldwide balance of power.
Silver’s important role in this process goes way back, including in the creation of the trans-Pacific Spanish empire and in the develop of the British empire’s pound sterling.
The AI bot, John AG, presently narrates several elaborate Internet essays per day. My best guess is that the bot is a creation of the Chinese government or its corporate appendages. The takeover of the New York and London silver markets by the Shanghai Metal Market is being handled as a precedent-setting transactions with major implications for many other media where the balance of power is being calibrated. My sense is that John AG is helping Western investors to understand and accept the changes in order to help them adapt.
I am picturing the growing intimacy between the current Canadian government under Prime Minister Mark Carney with the government of China as a possible driver of the scenario described above. I see this video emphasizing Canada’s role in the emergence of fusion technology as an indicator of a possible real agenda in the making.
Maybe…. just maybe…. the discovery of 3-Helium in the Baffin Island/Hudson’s Bay district of Canada has actually taken place. Maybe the government of China is helping to prepare the ground for its partnering with Canadian institutions in the transition to the new political economy of energy generation through Nuclear Fusion. Or maybe the whole thing is fiction dressed up as something real. Or maybe the truth lies somewhere in between.
I have noticed that the Canada’s Carney government seems extravagant in its use of AI technology on the Internet. I refuse to believe the many videos I see often narrated by someone named Wolf or Wolfe. These and other videos include AI narration explaining that the government of Canada is exhibiting great innovation and determination in the design and enforcement of its international relationships. These reports seem to me way too rosy to be true given what I have seen of Canada’s Liberal government over the previous decade.
My own focus on the confusion involving AI and images of the Canadian government on the Internet, might be viewed as a case study of a much larger phenomenon. The current unregulated deployment of AI as a vehicle of propaganda and disinformation on the Internet is accelerating. So too is the dumbing down of the general public to assist with the process of subjecting us to digital enslavement
Science and scholarship require genuine accountability from those who put forward hypotheses and theories. If sources of supposedly relevant information are kept secret or are misrepresented, chaos and anarchy on the Internet is the inevitable outcome. More confusion and fraud on the Internet leads to added confusion in our own media-toxified minds.
The rush to embed the unregulated dissemination of AI is much like the rush to embed genetic manipulation of humans as the main basis of our medical treatment. Both processes involve wholesale experimentation on unknowing and/or ill-informed human subjects contrary to the Nuremberg Code. The rise and fall of the Nuremberg Code since 1945 can be traced back disproportionately to the pervasive involvement of Israel First partisans.
https://cassiopaea.org/forum/threads/helium-3-discovery-in-canada-and-fusion-reactor.57602/
Brillaint take on how AI-generated narratives blur the line between strategic messaging and outright fabrication. The helium-3 claim feels like a case study in what happens when you cant easily verify sources anymore. I've noticed alot of these techno-optimist videos recently, they use just enough real science (like Baffin Island geology) to make fiction sound plausible. The broader question about who benefits from this confusion is spot on.
And leave it to the Poison Ivy League (and all other) schools of lower learning to embrace this poverty of ideas:
On balance, though, I am excited by the rise of the machines. Putting aside all the ways LLMs have helped my everyday life — including dealing with bureaucracy, offering advice on home renovations, and providing feedback on medical reports for elderly relatives — they have made my work life better in countless ways. It’s not just that ChatGPT can quickly handle many of the bullshit tasks that fill a professor’s day. It can, in ways I’m just coming to understand, help me as a scholar and researcher. I use it to brainstorm ideas, provide critical feedback on my papers, and write extended summaries of research areas. It has taught me a lot — I’ve got a lot of mileage out of the command: “Explain such-and-so to me like I’m a 10-year-old.” ChatGPT is becoming more and more like a sycophantic, erratic, and occasionally brilliant research assistant; maybe one day it will be a collaborator.
I’m not really a tech guy, and much of my pedagogy, mentoring, and research can be charitably called “old school.” So I wouldn’t have thought I’d be ahead of the curve here. But I am. It’s such a surprise to me how few of my colleagues share my enthusiasm. If you go on academic Bluesky and say anything positive about AI, you’ll get slammed. I have attended meetings where other faculty members with far more technical chops than I’ll ever have proudly announce that they refuse to learn how to work with AI. More than one professor I know has said that they would ban it if they could.
https://www.chronicle.com/article/why-professors-fear-the-future
And that AI, shit, is part of the Greater Levant, the new conquistadors, from Tierra del Fuego, all the way to Greenland:
At the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s ambassadors conference, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that 2026 would be the year of Latin America, and that the ministry would prioritise advancing ties with the continent, reports Ynet News:
Saar has already visited Paraguay and Argentina, two of Israel’s closest friends in the region. ‘We have very strong friendships on the continent today,’ [Amir Ofek, deputy director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Foreign Ministry, told Ynet].
He added, “Just yesterday we signed a free trade agreement with Costa Rica, and they announced their intention to open a branch of their embassy in Jerusalem in 2026 with diplomatic status. That is another step up in our good relationship with Costa Rica. Ecuador’s president has visited Israel once and its foreign minister twice, and Quito has designated Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organizations. Ecuador also opened an innovation office at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which also has diplomatic status.”
The Ecuadorian and Costa Rican offices in Jerusalem will join three Latin American embassies already based in the capital: Guatemala, Paraguay and Honduras. In spring 2026, Argentine President Javier Milei announced about two weeks ago, Argentina will open an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country from the continent to inaugurate an embassy in the capital.
“We hope and believe that 2026 will be the year of Latin America, a year that will look different diplomatically, one in which we see a positive change in the relations of the continent’s countries with Israel,” Amir Ofek, deputy director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Foreign Ministry, told Ynet.
Spearheading Israeli efforts to win back the fealty of Latin American governments is Javier Milei, Argentina’s faux libertarian president. Milei is the perfect man for the job: not only does he want to convert to Judaism on leaving office, he also has close ties to the powerful Jewish sect, Chabad Lubavitch, and has been one of the world’s most vocal, unabashed supporters of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.
19 million Jews are like an unending folding of the deadly prion, Mad Cow's Disease, now called Mad Mitzvah Disease:
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/the-israelisation-of-latin-america.html
Oh, that Jew LGBTQ Altman . . . .
A conservative colleague said the use of AI to create addiction and device dependency was evil. That is an understatement. These kids rely on ChatGPT not just for information but also to make choices, and for many, that seems to extend to every aspect of their lives. Sam Altman makes clear in video clips below that this extreme loss of independence, of personal autonomy, is deliberate.
That means unless these kids can find a way to break free, they are cognitive serfs that can be told to do anything. How to vote. Whether to sign up to die in a hopeless war. Whether to take a job in a unsafe meatpacking plant and risk loss of limbs.
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/we-are-watching-critical-thinking-disappear-in-real-time-due-to-ai-addiction-40-of-kids-cant-read-teachers-quitting-in-droves.html