The AI Architect
4d

Brillaint take on how AI-generated narratives blur the line between strategic messaging and outright fabrication. The helium-3 claim feels like a case study in what happens when you cant easily verify sources anymore. I've noticed alot of these techno-optimist videos recently, they use just enough real science (like Baffin Island geology) to make fiction sound plausible. The broader question about who benefits from this confusion is spot on.

Anthony James Hall
Paulo Kirk
5d

And leave it to the Poison Ivy League (and all other) schools of lower learning to embrace this poverty of ideas:

On balance, though, I am excited by the rise of the machines. Putting aside all the ways LLMs have helped my everyday life — including dealing with bureaucracy, offering advice on home renovations, and providing feedback on medical reports for elderly relatives — they have made my work life better in countless ways. It’s not just that ChatGPT can quickly handle many of the bullshit tasks that fill a professor’s day. It can, in ways I’m just coming to understand, help me as a scholar and researcher. I use it to brainstorm ideas, provide critical feedback on my papers, and write extended summaries of research areas. It has taught me a lot — I’ve got a lot of mileage out of the command: “Explain such-and-so to me like I’m a 10-year-old.” ChatGPT is becoming more and more like a sycophantic, erratic, and occasionally brilliant research assistant; maybe one day it will be a collaborator.

I’m not really a tech guy, and much of my pedagogy, mentoring, and research can be charitably called “old school.” So I wouldn’t have thought I’d be ahead of the curve here. But I am. It’s such a surprise to me how few of my colleagues share my enthusiasm. If you go on academic Bluesky and say anything positive about AI, you’ll get slammed. I have attended meetings where other faculty members with far more technical chops than I’ll ever have proudly announce that they refuse to learn how to work with AI. More than one professor I know has said that they would ban it if they could.

https://www.chronicle.com/article/why-professors-fear-the-future

+--+

And that AI, shit, is part of the Greater Levant, the new conquistadors, from Tierra del Fuego, all the way to Greenland:

At the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s ambassadors conference, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that 2026 would be the year of Latin America, and that the ministry would prioritise advancing ties with the continent, reports Ynet News:

Saar has already visited Paraguay and Argentina, two of Israel’s closest friends in the region. ‘We have very strong friendships on the continent today,’ [Amir Ofek, deputy director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Foreign Ministry, told Ynet].

He added, “Just yesterday we signed a free trade agreement with Costa Rica, and they announced their intention to open a branch of their embassy in Jerusalem in 2026 with diplomatic status. That is another step up in our good relationship with Costa Rica. Ecuador’s president has visited Israel once and its foreign minister twice, and Quito has designated Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organizations. Ecuador also opened an innovation office at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which also has diplomatic status.”

The Ecuadorian and Costa Rican offices in Jerusalem will join three Latin American embassies already based in the capital: Guatemala, Paraguay and Honduras. In spring 2026, Argentine President Javier Milei announced about two weeks ago, Argentina will open an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country from the continent to inaugurate an embassy in the capital.

“We hope and believe that 2026 will be the year of Latin America, a year that will look different diplomatically, one in which we see a positive change in the relations of the continent’s countries with Israel,” Amir Ofek, deputy director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Foreign Ministry, told Ynet.

Spearheading Israeli efforts to win back the fealty of Latin American governments is Javier Milei, Argentina’s faux libertarian president. Milei is the perfect man for the job: not only does he want to convert to Judaism on leaving office, he also has close ties to the powerful Jewish sect, Chabad Lubavitch, and has been one of the world’s most vocal, unabashed supporters of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

+--+

19 million Jews are like an unending folding of the deadly prion, Mad Cow's Disease, now called Mad Mitzvah Disease:

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/the-israelisation-of-latin-america.html

+--+

Oh, that Jew LGBTQ Altman . . . .

A conservative colleague said the use of AI to create addiction and device dependency was evil. That is an understatement. These kids rely on ChatGPT not just for information but also to make choices, and for many, that seems to extend to every aspect of their lives. Sam Altman makes clear in video clips below that this extreme loss of independence, of personal autonomy, is deliberate.

That means unless these kids can find a way to break free, they are cognitive serfs that can be told to do anything. How to vote. Whether to sign up to die in a hopeless war. Whether to take a job in a unsafe meatpacking plant and risk loss of limbs.

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/we-are-watching-critical-thinking-disappear-in-real-time-due-to-ai-addiction-40-of-kids-cant-read-teachers-quitting-in-droves.html

Reply
Share
Anthony James Hall
