An extremely prolific AI bot currently going by the name John AG (“Asian Guy”), has a grand prediction for Canada’s future. John AG is proclaiming that the promised land of near perfection in the generation of abundant and clean energy has been discovered and is being implemented. A key to this discovery is said to involve the finding of an extremely rare resource in the Canadian Arctic.

Apparently a huge reservoir of number 3-Helium has been found in the region of Baffin Island and the Hudson’s Bay. John AG reports that 3-Helium, sometimes known as “3He,” is the elusive element whose utilization is about to change history. 3He makes the generation of energy possible from the fusion of atomic nuclei in ways that release massive amounts of energy without the unleashing of deadly radiation.

John AG discusses the massive implications of this fundamental transformation in the energy field. He explains how this phenomenon is about to elevate the role of Canada in the political economy of the world. He cites experts and relevant studies detailing how Canadian institutions are presently in the process of developing ways to both control and exploit the changes ahead.

The attractive, poised and seemingly well-informed AI bot indicates how the main beneficiaries will be citizens of the second largest country in the world. The human lookalike expounds on the majesty of what lays ahead for our country. As John AG posits it, Canada will never be the same.

In my own Internet search I found evidence that an ancient volcano on Baffin Island in Nunavut has exuded 3-Helium. 3-Helium has also turned up as a byproduct of tritium processing in the massive Darlington Nuclear Energy Plant to the east of Toronto. I found no indication that the Canada is already the site of major innovations to employ fusion technology in the expectation that the political economy of oil and gas is about to be dramatically replaced.

John AG’s account of a wise Canadian government taking such nimble and decisive steps in the field of natural resource development, seems to me to be totally at odds with everything I’ve seen here in Canada over the last decade. Canada’s Liberal Party governors have become notorious for running a once-perfectly-good country into the ground. Their corruption, laziness and incompetence have been especially evident when it comes to exploiting our country’s vast natural resources wealth.

In this video, John AG takes a detour away from his usual well-informed discourses concerning the East and the West in contention over the dissemination, exploitation and pricing of precious silver. It turns out this topic is emerging as one of central importance in a variety of brewing geopolitical controversies integral to the process of charting the future of money and the worldwide balance of power.

Silver’s important role in this process goes way back, including in the creation of the trans-Pacific Spanish empire and in the develop of the British empire’s pound sterling.

The AI bot, John AG, presently narrates several elaborate Internet essays per day. My best guess is that the bot is a creation of the Chinese government or its corporate appendages. The takeover of the New York and London silver markets by the Shanghai Metal Market is being handled as a precedent-setting transactions with major implications for many other media where the balance of power is being calibrated. My sense is that John AG is helping Western investors to understand and accept the changes in order to help them adapt.

I am picturing the growing intimacy between the current Canadian government under Prime Minister Mark Carney with the government of China as a possible driver of the scenario described above. I see this video emphasizing Canada’s role in the emergence of fusion technology as an indicator of a possible real agenda in the making.

Maybe…. just maybe…. the discovery of 3-Helium in the Baffin Island/Hudson’s Bay district of Canada has actually taken place. Maybe the government of China is helping to prepare the ground for its partnering with Canadian institutions in the transition to the new political economy of energy generation through Nuclear Fusion. Or maybe the whole thing is fiction dressed up as something real. Or maybe the truth lies somewhere in between.

I have noticed that the Canada’s Carney government seems extravagant in its use of AI technology on the Internet. I refuse to believe the many videos I see often narrated by someone named Wolf or Wolfe. These and other videos include AI narration explaining that the government of Canada is exhibiting great innovation and determination in the design and enforcement of its international relationships. These reports seem to me way too rosy to be true given what I have seen of Canada’s Liberal government over the previous decade.

My own focus on the confusion involving AI and images of the Canadian government on the Internet, might be viewed as a case study of a much larger phenomenon. The current unregulated deployment of AI as a vehicle of propaganda and disinformation on the Internet is accelerating. So too is the dumbing down of the general public to assist with the process of subjecting us to digital enslavement

Science and scholarship require genuine accountability from those who put forward hypotheses and theories. If sources of supposedly relevant information are kept secret or are misrepresented, chaos and anarchy on the Internet is the inevitable outcome. More confusion and fraud on the Internet leads to added confusion in our own media-toxified minds.

The rush to embed the unregulated dissemination of AI is much like the rush to embed genetic manipulation of humans as the main basis of our medical treatment. Both processes involve wholesale experimentation on unknowing and/or ill-informed human subjects contrary to the Nuremberg Code. The rise and fall of the Nuremberg Code since 1945 can be traced back disproportionately to the pervasive involvement of Israel First partisans.

