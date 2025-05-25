Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
14h

wish people would remember to activiate ' cc ' for subtitles. So much easier to follow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

"If you read the papers you may see History In The Making..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNTc1eqXIz0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture