When I introduced this Substack, Looking Out at the World from Canada, I explained I wanted to intertwine personal memories and experiences with larger narratives outlining political and historical developments. As I embark on this essay, my plan is to do just that.

On March 1st, I started a fast. In my version of fasting, I eat no food but I drink all the clean water I can. As I started the fast, I was well aware that a Canadian election was in the offing. I wrote twelve of my most recent Substack essays during my weeks of fasting.

Several of the earlier essays explained the serial cheating of Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party apparatchiks. Much of this cheating revolved around the utter failure of the Governor General of Canada to perform her constitutional responsibilities as the top official of “the Crown” in Canada.

This essay is my thirteenth Substack since March 1. I am still fasting. I fasted for three weeks, 21 days, in my first round. Up until this round, my longest fast had been 15 days. After my three-week fast, I got gently got back to eating for three or four days. I went through the steps of gradually working my way up to solid foods. As part of the process, my spouse and I made two broths whose main ingredient was beef bone marrow.

After drinking some broth I went for a long, late night walk along the edge of the Oldman River Valley in Lethbridge. I really enjoyed the new ease of moving my now-streamlined body. I thought to myself, why stop now? I determined there and then to go back on a fast as a kind of continuation of what I had started on March 1.

In the second phase I will reach the two week mark tomorrow. That five weeks in total. As I write this thirteenth contribution to my fasting series in Substack, we are now just over the half way point in our Canadian national election. As I see, the process so far was rigged to put Trudeau’s appointee, Mark Carney, into the job of Canadian Prime Minister. To be clear, the unelected Carney is running in the election as our current PM.

In the process of passing the baton to Carney, the former PM Trudeau bullied into line his political appointee, the current Governor General. The current GG is Mary Simon. She made her mark as an Inuit broadcaster and Liberal politician from Northern Quebec. Mark Carney was sworn-in by GG Mary Simon. Carney has never run in an open election in any country and yet the rules were to allow him to move into the top job in the country.

Carney is from the bankster class of money launderers, a category of parasite that I am coming to see as the lowest of the low. Although Carney is our PM we have never been permitted to see him in question period on the floor of the Canadian House of Commons in Parliament.

Because of Trudeau’s manipulation of GG Simon, the Canadian Parliament has remained closed since January 6. GG Simon made it possible for Trudeau to shut down Parliament and keep it closed for what has probably been three of the most eventful months in Canadian history, a time of tariff ultimatums and serious talk of Canada’s annexation by the United States. Trudeau wanted shut down political debate during a period he started as the most disliked PM in Canadian history.

The calling of an election happened almost immediately after the swearing in of the new PM. I take this unseemly rush to the ballot box as an indicator that Mark Carney has a lot to hide from the Canadian electorate. Indeed he does.

Carney has passed through an array of many high-echelon offices where much of the dirty work of global governance happens. Carney is an alumnus of Epstein Island who has facilitated our child trafficking, drug dealing, arm’s smuggling political economy through the media of offshore tax havens. Let the middle class pay while rich crooks like Carney dance off with all the loot.

Many scandals involving Carney have been uncovered by researchers who almost invariably find hidden corpses under almost every rock they turn over. But the same class of so-called “journalist” who systematically disseminated wrong information on the “safe and effective vaccines” are at it again.

With their coverup and disinformation, these morbid reporters played an integral role in giving a clean bill of health to the killer jabs. Now some of these same reporters are covering up the abundant dirty tricks of Mark Carney’s romp through bankster skullduggery, including a term as Governor of the notorious Bank of Rothschilds, also known as the Bank of England.

Upton Sinclair as a Guide to Healthy Fasting and Healthy Social, Political and Economic Interactions

In my earlier life I have fasted without much guidance or understanding beginning with my adventuring in Morocco in 1970 when I was 19. I tried fasting again when my Theosophist grandmother, Polly, introduced me to the visions of Madame Blavatsky who built a significant international movement of spiritual exploration. Many of her insights came, she claimed, from time spent with Hindu monks in the Himalayas.

Part of Polly’s devotion extended to serious study of Sanskrit. Polly introduced me to the Hindu Vedas widely seen as humanity’s oldest written scriptures. For a time I followed my grandmother into Madame Blavatsky “esoteric” writings. Many of her main messages were hidden with the view that only persistent seekers of knowledge deserved its rewards.

Madame Blavatsky sought a reckoning between religion and science. In reading of her exploits, I was drawn to reflect on the meaning of monastic self-sacrifice through fasting as a route to higher consciousness. In the end I decided I was not ready for the monastic route but would have to be reincarnated many more times before my eternal soul was prepared for such engagement with the divine.

On the eve of my 74st birthday, my interest and understanding of fasting took a giant leap forward. I was reading Andrew Anglin in Unz Review where he discussed his 4-day fast that may have become an 8-day fast. In the comments section I came across a reference to a book called The Fasting Cure written in 1910 by Upton Sinclair.

Sinclair was a conscientious literary and political figure in US history which in my estimation increased the significance of his preoccupation with fasting as an integral part of good health. Sinclair, a socialist, achieved fame with his novel, The Jungle. It was written Dickens-style as distinct chapters first published regularly in 1905-06 in a magazine.

Before writing his masterpiece, Sinclair went underground to interact with meatpacking workers in Chicago. Drawing on his study of real life, Sinclair came up with a heart rendering fictional account of human tragedy emanating from the atrocious treatment heaped on immigrant workers in an extremely harsh work environment. Most readers were much more interested in the evidence presented of tainted meat finding its way onto American dinner tables, rather than the author’s emphasis on class conflict.

When Doubleday published it, The Jungle became a best seller and Sinclair’s literary career was up and running. He became a prolific author of numerous novels exposing the harsh exploitation of working people in many industries.

His novels had significant impact on public policy. His revelations on the meatpacking industry led directly to new legislation ushering in food inspection and regulation as a responsibility of government. Sinclair can also be seen as one of the intellectuals who helped prepare the way for US President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal with its socialist tinges.

In 1934 he ran for Governor of California on the basis of his EPIC campaign—”End Poverty in California.” As a credible candidate with a good chance of winning, Sinclair became the target if a vicious smear campaign, the severity was then unprecedented in American electoral politics. His opponents took Sinclair very seriously and went to great lengths to block him from achieving elected office.

Sinclair’s preoccupation with personal and societal health took many forms. His preoccupation with fasting led him to write two essays on the subject in Cosmopolitan magazine. In the era of 1910, when radio and television had not yet come of age, publication of the written word was the main form of mass media. Cosmopolitan, which is still a prominent magazine today, was a star on magazine shelves throughout the United States.

The magazine company that published Sinclair’s essays was overwhelmed with responses to the fasting articles. Sinclair’s The Fasting Cure includes samples from these letters, including testimonials and surprising anecdotes indicating that fasting was much more widespread in that era than it is now.

In 1910 the power of the medical profession was not yet consolidated. This medical profession would be largely shaped and guided by the antecedents of the Rockefeller Foundation who made patented drugs from made from hydrocarbons the centrepiece of what would come to pass for health care.

From John D. Rockefeller to Mark Carney, the main manipulators of high finance seem to come back again and again to manipulating for their own nefarious agendas the role and imagery of carbon, the major chemical building block of life.

Carbon has been cast as both a lifesaving ingredient by BIG Pharma as well as the number 1 boogyman of the “climate change” hucksters and opportunists like Carney. Unleashing into the atmosphere carbon, and especially the plant food of CO2, is a very naughty act deserving severe taxation. Carbon is to be sequestered for the profit of governments and for the edification of the corrupt corporate bankster class.

Carbon is not the knob that can be adjusted to control the climate. That lie espoused by the Carney-administered bankster cartel is a very toxic fiction, an despicable insult to the intelligence of conscientious truth seekers.

The imperatives of Big Pharma translated into a war to discredit natural cures such as herbs whose healing properties were identified by people who mostly had to doctor themselves and their families for millenia. I would put the Big Pharma’s repression of the healing powers of fasting in the same category.

In his essay Upton Sinclair refers frequently to people who fast for 20 or 30 days as if this was a regular occurrence in the early twentieth century. There are also references to people who fast for 50 days and even more. Most fasters report improved health both physically and psychologically. Some also report the permanent elimination of wide range of diseases that had long plagued them before eschewing food for many days at a time. It is this seemingly miraculous elimination of well-ensconced illnesses that forms the thematic core of Sinclair’s The Fasting Cure.

The main outline of fasting is as follows. People experience extreme hunger for the first two or three days until the available food in the body is eliminated. On around the third day, the body starts consuming itself. This consumption of self does not occur randomly. Our own internal doctor somehow knows how to zero in on the diseased cells such as those that have become cancerous.

The diseased, inflamed and genetically deformed cells are removed, leaving strong healthy cells to replace them, to reproduce and to thrive. The hardening of the linings of veins, arteries and capillaries is also eased in what some have called “the oldest cure in the world.” Sinclair says that hardening of the arteries are replaced by “soft” arteries.

When one fasts for weeks at a time it is amazing how much time is freed up to do other things. Food buying, food preparation, food eating, and cleaning up the mess afterwards fills up a huge percentage of our precious time. Of course all the rituals of obtaining, preparing, and enjoying food, especially when it involves relaxed conversation with family and friends, is one of life’s most important andnurturing rituals.

But removing this ritual from the daily schedules does free up time for other things like writing this essay, for instance. Sinclair sees it as a plus if one can can continue with regular activities including walking and otherwise exercising in the course of fasts. I find the fasting for weeks at a time tends to make me feel physically weak but mentally strong.

Sinclair indicates that our mammal relatives also have access to the curing power of fasting. He calls attention to dogs who often seek a quiet place to rest when they get sick. He pictured dog owners who try to intervene by bringing food to the sick dog in the hopes that it will make him or her stronger. Often the dogs will reject the food and let their own inner doctor take over until they feel better. After their curing fast dogs will jump up and return to normal life.

There are many stories told by Sinclair himself and those that wrote to him about well-intentioned family members and friends who try to get those who are fasting to come to their senses and eat. Sometimes this desire to intervene becomes aggressive or even hysterical to the point that the faster is accused of mental illness and suicidal inclinations. Police have been called and people have been criminalized and hunted down for eschewing food.

After three days, when the body begins to cannibalize itself, a strange kind of equilibrium takes hold. The sensation of hunger leaves and going day after day without food becomes less difficult. This is not to say that the sight of delicious cuisine does not arouse temptation, but that response is generally more restrained rather than glutinous. In this period the tongue becomes coated and one has to deal with an infliction for those in your company of constant bad breath.

In optimal conditions the faster refrains from imbibing food until the tongue loses its coating, the bad breath stops, and the sensation of healthy hunger comes back. Then eat. But start slowly and be gentle to your digestive system which is a highly complex, energy-consuming biological system. As is frequently stressed in the Sinclair book, coming off a fast is, in a sense, the most delicate and important aspect of the entire process.

Sinclair tells of starting with a steady diet of milk. Then work your way up beyond soup and bread to solid food. Of course in those days food itself was not yet, for the most part, sprayed from the ground and from the sky. Food was not injected, filled with preservatives, and genetically modified to withstand insecticides and herbicides. Food was not exploited by the bankster class and their minions as a means of controlling us, of depopulating us.

In 1910 “fast” food from corporate chain store operations did not yet exist. This cheap and abundant source of notoriously unhealthy food is well calculated to make us obese and sick; to make us ideal specimens to feed the lucrative operations of Big Pharma and it agents in the bought-and-paid-for medical profession. The synergetic connection between between Big Food and Big Pharma is one of the topics that the MAHA movement has promised to address.

Pushing Carbon Paranoia on Humanity While Looking the Other Way, as the Banksters and Technocrats Continue to Try to Kill Us

Of course I see some method behind the madness of the process of shutting down the fasting cure since Upton Sinclair so lauded this phenomenon in the early twentieth century. What a nightmare the fasting cure would be for Big Pharma if large numbers of people resorted back to the oldest cure in the world.

These days, when we are sick or when we want to more healthy, we become the subject of forceful efforts to convince us to buy this or that product or service.

Imagine when our response is precisely the opposite. Consider the response when we stop altogether to ingest anything other than clean water. That’s not good for the bottom line of companies.

Many people will be aware of the zealous protection of the establishment’s over bloated cancer industry by preventing those that discover real cures for cancer from implementing their remedies widely. Now imagine the fasting cure’s record as reported by Sinclair, not only in curing cancer but in curing many other ailments as well.

As Sinclair tells it, people report cures from fasting extending to maladies in digestion, respiration, joint ailments, neurological problems, cardio dysfunction, and urinary complications. In fact Sinclair sees fasting as offering potential cures for basically the full range of human elements with the possible exception of tuberculosis. He reports divided opinion on that subject in 1910.

From my own self-monitoring I find that fasting dramatically lowers blood pressure, although this outcome only persists as long as the fasting continues.

Dr. John Harvey Kellogg was a critic of fasting who comes up in Upton Sinclair’s book on fasting. Kellogg was a very active Seventh Day Adventist devoted to eugenics and vegetarianism. He was also the founder of the famous corn flakes company that had a lot to do with shaping breakfast diets in America. As a vegetarian, Dr. Kellogg found the body’s cannibalization of itself objectionable. He theorized that such devouring of one’s own meat produced poisonous excretions of degraded protein.

I am virtually certain the pharmacy industry has made a point of pushing fasting cures to the margins since the early twentieth century. I visited a Canadian pharmacy chain. London Drugs, seeking advice on enemas which are integral to fasting. When I explained what brought me to the drug store, the pharmacist right away responded, “we do not recommend fasting.”

I have noticed that fasting figures prominently in the remedies being attempted by the small number of of doctors responding to “vaccine injuries” as well as the legitimate worries of those who rightfully regret taking the immunity destroying/gene-modifying mRNA/lipid nanoparticle/DNA infested (COVID) jabs. I noticed that some doctors are recommending 3 day fasts as part of the healing from their medical misstep.

In my view day 3 is just when the most healing part of a fast continues. I have not heard any doctors these days discussing real fasts of one week or more. The first three days is just the set up stage until the real healing can begin.

Meanwhile still in power are those murders responsible for imposing on half of humanity the military bioweapons that have already killed tens of millions worldwide. This morbidity is just the beginning of the story. It includes bringing about multitudes of shortened lifespans, creating a myriad of agonizing illnesses, attacking the robust health of countless youths, attacking natural immunity and on and on and on.

Those such as Mark Carney, Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau, and Bill Gates who pushed this travesty on humanity are promoting the lie that pulling more carbon, and especially CO2, from the atmosphere, is the main remedy for all that ails us. The sidelining of fasting, like the effort to disappear and discredit ivermectin, is a marker that the likes of Trudeau and Carney have been forcing false remedies down our throats, often with lethal and extremely harmful consequences. Meanwhile the real remedies are being kept from us.

One of the most obvious indicators I have seen of the corporate effort to obliterate the proper usage of the term “fasting” is the campaign to elevate the concept of “intermittent fasting” to prominence. When I looked up “fasting” I found the page devoted to the subject is completely monopolized by pictures and texts explaining “intermittent fasting.” Changing the meaning of “fasting” is like changing the meaning of “vaccines” or “pandemics” to disguise the reality of lies that go right up to the World Health Organization.

“Intermittent fasting” is being foisted on us to indicate that one can eat over the course of the day, say from 10 am to 6pm, and then “fast” for the other 16 hours. Not eating food overnight, is NOT fasting. Real fasting happens when one starves oneself for more than three days and then gives the body the chance to heal and correct imbalances over a fairly extended period of time.

With proper preparation and education, fasting for two, three or even four weeks is not dangerous. In the early twentieth century people did it all the time.

Fasting is generally remedial, sometimes tremendously so. No doubt the medical profession, for the most part agents of Big Pharma, will respond with hostility to this proposition. Our professional class has now demonstrated for us throughout the manufactured COVID crisis, what we can expect of them when we break free from the regime of drug pushers and banksters.