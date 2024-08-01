Some Say Israel Did 9/11... and Much More
Matthew Tower presents a Bold and Compelling Account of Recent History
Matthew Tower has come up with a very significant video that explains much about our present dilemmas through the lens of a compelling interpretation of history. A key to his thesis is that beginning in the 1950s, James Jesus Angleton, the Head of the Counterintelligence Division of the CIA, betrayed the United States. Angleton’s treason has crippled the US Republic ever since.
As Tower sees, Angleton was instrumental in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. This Israel-instigated execution cleared the way for the installation of Lyndon Baines Johnson. President Johnson took Israel’s side in the Six Day War in 1967. Johnson’s machinations included his sanctioning of the notorious and lethal assault by the Israeli Air Force on the USS Liberty. That ruthless assault by the IDF on the US Armed Forces remains denied by officialdom to this day.
Looking out at the World from Canada is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Starting with the CIA, Angeton worked closely with his Zionist colleagues to subordinate the US government in order to serve the political aspirations animating the Zionist leadership of the USA and Israel. Since the assassinated presidency of JFK, no US President has been able to come to Office from either branch of the Uniparty without being vetted by the Israel Lobby.
The Zionist ownership of the US presidency forms just the beginning of a much larger pattern. The Zionist proprietorships extend with some few exceptions to many other branches of government, civil society, the media, academia and the judiciary.
Taking his lead from Christopher Bollyn, who is interviewed at some length in the documentary film, Tower views the events of 9/11 as the basis for another major coup for the most extreme faction of the Likudnik Zionist Lobby. Benjamin Netanyahu presently leads and represents this radical group.
From their inception, the Likudniks have led the way in the Zionist quest to absorb much of the Middle East into a single Jewish Supremacist Empire.
Like many other observers, including me, Tower sees that a number of the core facets of the 9/11 power grab were re-enacted in the events of October 7, 2023 (10/7). The film maker refers to 10/7 as “Israel’s Second 9/11.” With his current campaign to incite warfare between Iran and the United States, Netanyahu and his US backers are currently engaged in assassinating leaders of the Axis of Resistance to advance the agenda of a wider war.
Tower proposes the widespread adoption of the slogan, “Israel Did 9/11.” Tower believes this simple phrase cuts through many of the complexities and obfuscations hampering clear understanding of the nature of these incredibly dangerous times when the Zionist war mongers in the Israel-US leadership are totally out of control.
Tower’s effort to present recent history in a clear and easily comprehensible way may not be to everyone’s liking. Pundits such as, for instance, Chris Hedges and Julian Assange might sneer at Tower’s interpretation of 9/11 which does involve some streamlining of the narrative to fit the style and content of the larger thesis.
While some might question a few of the finer details of interpretation, however, Tower’s bold connection of many dots does in fact illuminate many of the basic outlines of what has really transpired to make the world as it is today. Tower’s simple and straightforward manner of cinematic presentation should qualify Israel’s Second 9/11 for extensive showings in schools and universities.
Under current conditions, however, this prospect is decidedly unlikely. It could only be healthy if some educators could find creative ways to challenging this kind of censorious and woke status quo that is not serving society well. In the meantime, Tower’s introduction provides a much more sound and evidence-based way of viewing history than that presented in many official narratives.
“Israel’s Second 9/11” constitutes, therefore, a worthy platform that others can build upon, extend, draw from, and refine. Bravo to Tower for realizing this ambitious and worthy project.
Looking out at the World from Canada is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So far I have only had time to watch the first half of this video. While I was familiar with the broad outlines of the history as presented so far it filled in many fascinating details I had not known before. I did already know that Ruby had said he killed Oswald “for the Jews”. But I had not known that German WWII operative Otto Skorzeny ended up working for the Mossad and was present at the JFK assassination. Nor did I know that the United Fruit Company, which was largely responsible for the overthrow of the democratically elected Guatemalan government in 1954 had a Zionist connection. I had thought that United Fruit was simply an American company, but now I learn that the CEO of United Fruit, Sam Zemmuray, was a key supporter paving the way for the declaration of independence for Israel.
Time-crunched though I am, I definitely will be watching this video to the end.
Thanks for posting this video. The more people know about the atrocities Zionists have committed on American soil and Palestine, the stronger the campaign can be to expel the Zionist lobby that controls the decisions of American politicians. God help set us free from Jewish Zionist control.