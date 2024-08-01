Matthew Tower has come up with a very significant video that explains much about our present dilemmas through the lens of a compelling interpretation of history. A key to his thesis is that beginning in the 1950s, James Jesus Angleton, the Head of the Counterintelligence Division of the CIA, betrayed the United States. Angleton’s treason has crippled the US Republic ever since.

As Tower sees, Angleton was instrumental in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. This Israel-instigated execution cleared the way for the installation of Lyndon Baines Johnson. President Johnson took Israel’s side in the Six Day War in 1967. Johnson’s machinations included his sanctioning of the notorious and lethal assault by the Israeli Air Force on the USS Liberty. That ruthless assault by the IDF on the US Armed Forces remains denied by officialdom to this day.

Starting with the CIA, Angeton worked closely with his Zionist colleagues to subordinate the US government in order to serve the political aspirations animating the Zionist leadership of the USA and Israel. Since the assassinated presidency of JFK, no US President has been able to come to Office from either branch of the Uniparty without being vetted by the Israel Lobby.

The Zionist ownership of the US presidency forms just the beginning of a much larger pattern. The Zionist proprietorships extend with some few exceptions to many other branches of government, civil society, the media, academia and the judiciary.

Taking his lead from Christopher Bollyn, who is interviewed at some length in the documentary film, Tower views the events of 9/11 as the basis for another major coup for the most extreme faction of the Likudnik Zionist Lobby. Benjamin Netanyahu presently leads and represents this radical group.

From their inception, the Likudniks have led the way in the Zionist quest to absorb much of the Middle East into a single Jewish Supremacist Empire.

Like many other observers, including me, Tower sees that a number of the core facets of the 9/11 power grab were re-enacted in the events of October 7, 2023 (10/7). The film maker refers to 10/7 as “Israel’s Second 9/11.” With his current campaign to incite warfare between Iran and the United States, Netanyahu and his US backers are currently engaged in assassinating leaders of the Axis of Resistance to advance the agenda of a wider war.

Tower proposes the widespread adoption of the slogan, “Israel Did 9/11.” Tower believes this simple phrase cuts through many of the complexities and obfuscations hampering clear understanding of the nature of these incredibly dangerous times when the Zionist war mongers in the Israel-US leadership are totally out of control.

Tower’s effort to present recent history in a clear and easily comprehensible way may not be to everyone’s liking. Pundits such as, for instance, Chris Hedges and Julian Assange might sneer at Tower’s interpretation of 9/11 which does involve some streamlining of the narrative to fit the style and content of the larger thesis.

While some might question a few of the finer details of interpretation, however, Tower’s bold connection of many dots does in fact illuminate many of the basic outlines of what has really transpired to make the world as it is today. Tower’s simple and straightforward manner of cinematic presentation should qualify Israel’s Second 9/11 for extensive showings in schools and universities.

Under current conditions, however, this prospect is decidedly unlikely. It could only be healthy if some educators could find creative ways to challenging this kind of censorious and woke status quo that is not serving society well. In the meantime, Tower’s introduction provides a much more sound and evidence-based way of viewing history than that presented in many official narratives.

“Israel’s Second 9/11” constitutes, therefore, a worthy platform that others can build upon, extend, draw from, and refine. Bravo to Tower for realizing this ambitious and worthy project.